Garoppolo comes off bench to lead 49ers past Seahawks 27-7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing an injured Trey Lance and ran for another score to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday.
Lance broke his right ankle on the second drive of the game, a season-ending injury for the 22-year-old who was given the keys to San Francisco's offense this season. He was taken off the field on a cart, his injured ankle in an air cast.
That set the stage for Garoppolo to come in and reclaim the job he held for most of the past four seasons as the surprising decision to keep Garoppolo on a reduced contract paid nearly immediate dividends for the Niners.
He completed his first five passes in his first game since last season's NFC title game, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley that put San Francisco (1-1) up 13-0.
The Niners mostly coasted from there as the Seahawks (1-1) looked rather flat six days after their emotional, season-opening victory over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Geno Smith went 24 for 30 for 198 yards and an interception. Seattle also had a trick play near the goal line backfire for another turnover and rushed for only 35 yards on the day.
Lance took over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Lance spent his rookie season mostly on the bench watching Garoppolo as the Niners went all the way to the NFC title game before losing to the Rams.
San Francisco planned to trade Garoppolo this offseason but was unable to after he underwent shoulder surgery in March.
Garoppolo remained on the roster but didn't practice with the team at all during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field, before agreeing to return as a backup on a reduced contract.
Garoppolo went 13 for 21 for 154 yards and the TD. He iced the game with a 1-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter.
BLOCKED
The Seahawks got on the board in the third quarter thanks to their special teams. Tariq Woolen blocked a 20-yard field goal attempt by Robbie Gould, and Michael Jackson scooped it up and ran 86 yards for the score.
VERSATILITY
Dwelley had a big day on offense and special teams. Along with the TD catch from Garoppolo, Dwelly also recovered a muffed punt after Tarvarius Moore pushed blocker Xavier Crawford into returner Tyler Lockett.
Dwelley was the first player in the NFL to catch a TD pass and recover a fumble by the opponent in the same game since teammate Kyle Juszczyk did it against Atlanta on Dec. 15, 2019.
That recovery set up Juszczyk's 1-yard run that it 20-0 at the half.
TRICKED UP
The Seahawks called for a trick play in the second quarter that they immediately regretted. DeeJay Dallas took a handoff following a direct snap to Kenneth Walker III and tried to force a pass into the end zone to DK Metcalf. Charvarius Ward was right there for his first interception for San Francisco.
INJURIES
Seahawks: DL Shelby Harris (glute) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... G Damien Lewis (thigh) also got hurt and didn't return.
49ers: TE Tyler Kroft (knee) left the game in the second half and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Seahawks: Host Atlanta on Sunday.
49ers: Visit Denver on Sunday night.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:40
|38:20
|1st Downs
|14
|25
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|216
|373
|Total Plays
|47
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|189
|Rush Attempts
|14
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|24-31
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|10-106
|1-26
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.8
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|46
|46
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-46
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|216
|TOTAL YDS
|373
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Penny 20 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Penny
|6
|15
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|4
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Homer 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Homer
|2
|9
|0
|5
|7
|
G. Smith 7 QB
5
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|2
|0
|3
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
19
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|11
|9
|107
|0
|27
|19
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|4
|35
|0
|12
|7
|
T. Homer 25 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Homer
|4
|4
|33
|0
|17
|7
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
3
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|2
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
M. Goodwin 15 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Goodwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
2
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 LB
|U. Nwosu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 40 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
1
FPTS
|J. Myers
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|5
|49.8
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|3
|15.3
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Crawford 37 DB
0
FPTS
|X. Crawford
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|13/21
|154
|1
|0
|18
|
T. Lance 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Lance
|2/3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|18
|84
|0
|16
|11
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|4
|53
|0
|51
|14
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|14
|33
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Lance 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Lance
|3
|13
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|4
|5
|1
|3
|18
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
6
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
11
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|8
|5
|63
|0
|25
|11
|
D. Samuel 19 WR
14
FPTS
|D. Samuel
|6
|5
|44
|0
|15
|14
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
10
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|10
|
J. Wilson 22 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|11
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
D. Gray 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Gray
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
6
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 LB
|D. Greenlaw
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 29 SAF
|T. Hufanga
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bosa 97 DE
|N. Bosa
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ward 35 CB
|C. Ward
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Givens 90 DT
|K. Givens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 4 DB
|E. Moseley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Ebukam 56 DE
|S. Ebukam
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 31 FS
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Al-Shaair 51 LB
|A. Al-Shaair
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
9
FPTS
|R. Gould
|2/3
|33
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|3
|44.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. McCloud 3 WR
2
FPTS
|R. McCloud
|3
|7.7
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Wilson right guard to SF 31 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - SF 31(14:27 - 1st) J.Wilson left guard to SF 37 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(13:49 - 1st) T.Lance pass short right to B.Aiyuk ran ob at SEA 38 for 25 yards (M.Jackson). 21 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:13 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right tackle to SEA 34 for 4 yards (B.Mone - Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SF 34(12:40 - 1st) T.Lance pass incomplete short left to D.Samuel [U.Nwosu].
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SF 34(12:36 - 1st) T.Lance up the middle to SEA 27 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(11:59 - 1st) T.Davis-Price left tackle to SEA 7 for 20 yards (J.Jones).
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - SF 7(11:13 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right tackle to SEA 11 for -4 yards (D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SF 11(10:33 - 1st) T.Lance up the middle to SEA 7 for 4 yards (J.Brooks - C.Barton).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SF 7(9:58 - 1st) T.Lance pass short left to J.Wilson to SEA 2 for 5 yards (C.Barton). 2 YAC
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 2(9:20 - 1st) R.Gould 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 61 yards from SF 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 19 for 15 yards (J.Mason; D.Lenoir).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(9:09 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 23 for 4 yards (E.Moseley). 1 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 23(8:37 - 1st) R.Penny right guard to SEA 28 for 5 yards (T.Hufanga).
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 28(8:01 - 1st) K.Walker right guard to SEA 36 for 8 yards (T.Hufanga).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 36(7:26 - 1st) R.Penny left tackle to SEA 36 for no gain (T.Hufanga; C.Omenihu).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 36(6:45 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 41 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair; C.Ward). 0 YAC
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 41(6:04 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Metcalf (E.Moseley).
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 41(6:01 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 48 yards to SF 11 - Center-C.Tinker - fair catch by R.McCloud.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(5:53 - 1st) J.Wilson left end to SF 19 for 8 yards (A.Woods).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SF 19(5:14 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 24 for 5 yards (A.Woods - C.Barton). PENALTY on SEA-D.Taylor - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at SF 19 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 24(4:50 - 1st) D.Samuel left guard to SF 26 for 2 yards (C.Bryant).
|+51 YD
2 & 8 - SF 26(4:09 - 1st) D.Samuel right end to SEA 23 for 51 yards (T.Woolen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23(3:20 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right end to SEA 21 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SF 21(2:33 - 1st) T.Lance right guard to SEA 19 for 2 yards (B.Mone - C.Barton). SF-T.Lance was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - SF 19(2:12 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 15 for 4 yards (C.Bryant) [U.Nwosu]. 0 YAC
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - SF 15(1:30 - 1st) R.Gould 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:26 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 31 for 6 yards (N.Bosa - C.Ward).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(0:58 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 40 for 9 yards (T.Hufanga) [N.Bosa]. 4 YAC
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:32 - 1st) K.Walker left guard to SEA 39 for -1 yards (K.Givens - C.Ward).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 39(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith left guard to SEA 38 for -1 yards (K.Givens).
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - SEA 38(14:31 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 40 for 2 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 40(13:46 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to SF 18 - Center-C.Tinker. R.McCloud to SF 22 for 4 yards (D.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 22(13:35 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to D.Samuel. PENALTY on SEA-C.Bryant - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at SF 22 - No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(13:30 - 2nd) T.Davis-Price right guard to SF 34 for -4 yards (A.Woods).
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - SF 34(12:48 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 46 for 12 yards (M.Jackson). 12 YAC
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - SF 46(12:08 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to R.McCloud to SEA 38 for 16 yards (T.Woolen). 2 YAC
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(11:28 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass deep left to R.Dwelley for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(11:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 42 for 17 yards (D.Greenlaw). 2 YAC
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(10:43 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to W.Dissly to SEA 40 for -2 yards (D.Greenlaw). 0 YAC
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 40(10:02 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for T.Lockett INTERCEPTED by T.Gipson (T.Hufanga) [J.Kinlaw] at SF 36. T.Gipson to 50 for 14 yards (W.Dissly).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 50(9:53 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to D.Samuel to SEA 40 for 10 yards (U.Nwosu - C.Barton). 12 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(9:19 - 2nd) D.Samuel left end to SEA 39 for 1 yard (J.Brooks - Q.Jefferson).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 39(8:38 - 2nd) J.Wilson right guard to SEA 39 for no gain (J.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 39(7:55 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - SF 39(7:49 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to D.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 39(7:42 - 2nd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 37 for -2 yards (T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - SEA 37(7:03 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to D.Metcalf to SF 14 for 49 yards (C.Ward). PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 37 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SEA 32(6:27 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (T.Hufanga).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - SEA 32(6:21 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by F.Warner at SF 39. F.Warner to 50 for 11 yards (T.Homer). PENALTY on SF-E.Moseley - Defensive Pass Interference - 26 yards - enforced at SEA 32 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(6:08 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly to SF 40 for 2 yards (S.Ebukam). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play. 2 YAC
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 40(5:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to T.Lockett to SF 13 for 27 yards (T.Gipson). 0 YAC
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(5:03 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Walker. K.Walker right end to SF 8 for 5 yards (C.Ward; K.Givens).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 8(4:19 - 2nd) Direct snap to K.Walker. D.Dallas pass short right intended for D.Metcalf INTERCEPTED by C.Ward at SF -2. C.Ward pushed ob at SF 7 for 9 yards (D.Dallas).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 7(4:12 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 20 for 13 yards (Q.Diggs).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(3:37 - 2nd) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 25 for 5 yards (U.Nwosu).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - SF 25(2:55 - 2nd) J.Wilson left tackle to SF 24 for -1 yards (A.Woods).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SF 24(2:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to D.Samuel to SF 29 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; C.Barton). 0 YAC
|Punt
4 & 1 - SF 29(2:00 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to SEA 25 - Center-T.Pepper. X.Crawford MUFFS catch - touched at SEA 24 - RECOVERED by SF-R.Dwelley at SEA 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 22(1:49 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SF 22(1:45 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SEA 15 for 7 yards (C.Bryant - J.Brooks). 10 YAC
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - SF 15(1:37 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.Wilson to SEA 1 for 14 yards (C.Barton). 7 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 1(1:29 - 2nd) K.Juszczyk up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:26 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:26 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 64 yards from SF 35 to SEA 1. D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 15 yards (G.Odum).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(1:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Homer pushed ob at SEA 17 for 1 yard (D.Greenlaw) [C.Omenihu]. 6 YAC
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 17(1:15 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to N.Fant to SEA 24 for 7 yards (S.Womack) [N.Bosa]. 6 YAC
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 24(0:49 - 2nd) T.Homer left guard to SEA 28 for 4 yards (S.Ebukam).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 28(0:28 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf ran ob at SEA 40 for 12 yards. 12 YAC
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:23 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 48 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 48(0:19 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SF 45 for 7 yards (F.Warner). 3 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45(0:15 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to M.Goodwin [N.Bosa].
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 45(0:11 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 45 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 50(0:11 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Homer pushed ob at SF 33 for 17 yards (T.Hufanga). 17 YAC
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to SEA 0. D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 16 yards (A.Thomas; O.Burks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 16(14:56 - 3rd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 8 for -8 yards (N.Bosa).
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - SEA 8(14:13 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett pushed ob at SEA 15 for 7 yards (C.Ward). Penalty on SEA-A.Blythe - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined. 7 YAC
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - SEA 15(13:44 - 3rd) G.Smith pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 24 for 9 yards (E.Moseley). 2 YAC
|Punt
4 & 2 - SEA 24(13:00 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to SF 24 - Center-C.Tinker. R.McCloud to SF 29 for 5 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(12:49 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to J.Jennings to SF 33 for 4 yards (A.Woods) [U.Nwosu]. PENALTY on SEA-A.Woods - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at SF 33. 11 YAC
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(12:21 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 38 for 14 yards (T.Woolen). 0 YAC
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 38(11:45 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price up the middle to SEA 36 for 2 yards (B.Mafe).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - SF 36(11:08 - 3rd) J.Wilson right tackle to SEA 20 for 16 yards (Q.Diggs - C.Barton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 20(10:28 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 20 for no gain (U.Nwosu - C.Bryant).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - SF 20(9:51 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 11 for 9 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SF 11(9:08 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo sacked at SEA 11 for 0 yards (B.Mafe).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SF 11(8:32 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo up the middle to SEA 8 for 3 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SF 8(7:53 - 3rd) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 3 for 5 yards (Q.Diggs - C.Barton).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SF 3(7:13 - 3rd) J.Wilson right guard to SEA 2 for 1 yard (J.Jones; M.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 2(6:27 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo Aborted. J.Brendel FUMBLES at SEA 2 - recovered by SF-R.Dwelley at SEA 5. R.Dwelley to SEA 2 for 3 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Good
4 & 2 - SF 2(5:39 - 3rd) R.Gould 20 yard field goal is BLOCKED (T.Woolen) - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky - RECOVERED by SEA-M.Jackson at SEA 14. M.Jackson for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 3rd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|(5:25 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:25 - 3rd) D.Samuel right end to SF 24 for -1 yards (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SF 24(4:42 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to R.McCloud (U.Nwosu).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SF 24(4:36 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk. PENALTY on SEA-C.Bryant - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at SF 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(4:32 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price right tackle to SF 30 for 1 yard (A.Woods).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - SF 30(3:54 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SF 37 for 7 yards (J.Brooks).
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - SF 37(3:11 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to B.Aiyuk to SF 45 for 8 yards (J.Brooks). 4 YAC
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(2:32 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price up the middle to SF 46 for 1 yard (B.Mone - C.Barton).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 46(1:45 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to D.Gray.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 46(1:39 - 3rd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SF 46(1:33 - 3rd) M.Wishnowsky punts 41 yards to SEA 13 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(1:23 - 3rd) R.Penny left guard to SEA 19 for 6 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SEA 19(0:46 - 3rd) R.Penny up the middle to SEA 19 for no gain (N.Bosa - D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 19(0:04 - 3rd) G.Smith left guard to SEA 22 for 3 yards (S.Womack - S.Ebukam).
|Punt
4 & 1 - SEA 22(15:00 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 53 yards to SF 25 - Center-C.Tinker - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(14:52 - 4th) J.Wilson right end to SF 27 for 2 yards (P.Ford).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SF 27(14:08 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to B.Aiyuk (A.Woods).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SF 27(14:05 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk. PENALTY on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 18 yards - enforced at SF 27 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(14:00 - 4th) J.Wilson right end pushed ob at SF 49 for 4 yards (M.Jackson).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SF 49(13:29 - 4th) J.Wilson left guard to SF 48 for -1 yards (B.Mafe).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 48(12:46 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to B.Aiyuk.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SF 48(12:42 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to SEA 8 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-T.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 8(12:31 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 22 for 14 yards (C.Ward). 2 YAC
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 22(11:57 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 25 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw; F.Warner). 2 YAC
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 25(11:12 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett ran ob at SEA 34 for 9 yards (C.Ward). 3 YAC
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 34(10:41 - 4th) K.Walker left guard to SEA 32 for -2 yards (K.Givens).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SEA 32(10:02 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to K.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SEA 32(9:58 - 4th) G.Smith sacked at SEA 23 for -9 yards (N.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 21 - SEA 23(9:14 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 54 yards to SF 23 - Center-C.Tinker. R.McCloud to SF 37 for 14 yards (N.Bellore).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 37(9:00 - 4th) T.Davis-Price up the middle to SF 35 for -2 yards (U.Nwosu). PENALTY on SEA-U.Nwosu - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at SF 37 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - SF 42(8:40 - 4th) T.Davis-Price left guard to SF 48 for 6 yards (U.Nwosu; P.Ford).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(7:53 - 4th) T.Davis-Price right guard to SEA 48 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; A.Woods).
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - SF 48(7:07 - 4th) T.Davis-Price left tackle to SF 49 for -3 yards (D.Taylor).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - SF 49(6:25 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass short left to D.Samuel to SEA 36 for 15 yards (C.Bryant). 11 YAC
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36(5:41 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 32 for 4 yards (B.Mafe).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - SF 32(4:57 - 4th) J.Wilson right guard to SEA 30 for 2 yards (J.Brooks).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - SF 30(4:12 - 4th) J.Wilson up the middle to SEA 25 for 5 yards (J.Brooks; Q.Jefferson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(4:04 - 4th) T.Davis-Price right guard to SEA 22 for 3 yards (J.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SF 22(3:58 - 4th) T.Davis-Price up the middle to SEA 20 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - SF 20(3:13 - 4th) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete deep right to B.Aiyuk. PENALTY on SEA-M.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at SEA 20 - No Play. Penalty on SEA-D.Taylor - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SF 1(3:09 - 4th) C.McKivitz reported in as eligible. K.Juszczyk up the middle to SEA 1 for no gain (B.Mone).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SF 1(2:30 - 4th) C.McKivitz reported in as eligible. T.Davis-Price left guard to SEA 2 for -1 yards (A.Woods).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SF 2(2:00 - 4th) J.Garoppolo right guard to SEA 1 for 1 yard (C.Barton).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - SF 1(1:54 - 4th) J.Garoppolo up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) R.Gould extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(1:51 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 31 for 6 yards (F.Warner; S.Womack) [C.Omenihu]. 1 YAC
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 31(1:28 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to T.Homer ran ob at SEA 38 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw). 9 YAC
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 38(1:20 - 4th) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer to SEA 46 for 8 yards (D.Greenlaw). 5 YAC
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 46(0:59 - 4th) T.Homer right tackle to SF 49 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(0:35 - 4th) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 37 for 12 yards (E.Moseley). 0 YAC
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:31 - 4th) G.Smith pass incomplete middle [S.Ebukam]. PENALTY on SEA-G.Smith - Intentional Grounding - 13 yards - enforced at SF 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - SEA 50(0:10 - 4th) G.Smith pass short right to D.Eskridge to SF 44 for 6 yards (C.Ward).
