Jags' home win streak vs Colts reaches 8 with 24-0 shutout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series.
The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis (0-1-1), which hasn't won in Jacksonville since 2014.
This one was never in doubt and helped Doug Pederson record his first victory with the Jags.
Jacksonville (1-1) scored touchdowns on two of its first three possessions and cruised past the team picked as a contender in the AFC South.
Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, with TD passes of 5 and 10 yards to Kirk. Kirk finished with six catches for 78 yards.
James Robinson ran 23 times for 60 yards, including a 37-yard TD scamper in the first half that showed he's fully back from a torn Achilles tendon sustained last December.
Jacksonville's defense was the bigger story. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Ryan. Josh Allen had two of the unit's five sacks. He also forced a fumble. It was one of the more impressive shutouts in franchise history.
It also might come with an asterisk. The Colts played without three key starters: All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and receivers Michael Pittman and rookie Alec Pierce. Without Pittman, Ryan had little experience and even less speed on the field. Ashton Dulin led the way with five receptions for 79 yards.
Ryan had been 4-0 against Jacksonville. But he will surely feel his first loss against the team. Ryan was knocked around early and often - his jersey was covered in dirt and grass stains - and was slow to get up after several hits.
The Colts had two fourth-quarter drives in the red zone, but Ryan was under duress on both incompletions to the end zone.
Indy's bigger issue was getting Taylor loose. After running for 161 yards last week in a tie at Houston, Taylor had just 4 yards on five carries at halftime. He broke free for a 21-yard gain in the second half, but it was too little too late.
Colts coach Frank Reich fell to 0-5 against Jacksonville, a dubious skid that surely won't sit well with team owner Jim Irsay. Reich and his team blew a chance to make the playoffs last season by losing the finale in Jacksonville. They spent the past eight months waiting for this rematch - and then were essentially no-shows.
KEY INJURIES
Colts FS Julian Blackmon left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury but later returned. ... Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell missed a play in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Colts: Host Kansas City in their home opener next Sunday, beginning a daunting, three-game stretch that also includes Tennessee and Denver.
Jaguars: Travel cross-country to face the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday. Jacksonville has lost 15 of 18 games in the Pacific time zone.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:45
|38:15
|1st Downs
|9
|21
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|6
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|218
|331
|Total Plays
|48
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|96
|Rush Attempts
|13
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|164
|235
|Comp. - Att.
|16-30
|25-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|5-45.6
|Return Yards
|61
|31
|Punts - Returns
|3-3
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-58
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-24
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|235
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|16/30
|195
|0
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|9
|54
|0
|21
|6
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|12
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dulin 16 WR
12
FPTS
|A. Dulin
|7
|5
|79
|0
|39
|12
|
N. Hines 21 RB
7
FPTS
|N. Hines
|5
|4
|37
|0
|19
|7
|
D. Patmon 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Patmon
|6
|2
|24
|0
|17
|4
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|3
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
K. Granson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Granson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Okereke 58 ILB
|B. Okereke
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 FS
|R. McLeod
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 SS
|N. Cross
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stewart 90 DT
|G. Stewart
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Paye 51 DE
|K. Paye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 SAF
|J. Blackmon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|5
|45.4
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
0
FPTS
|I. Rodgers
|2
|21.5
|24
|0
|
K. Granson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Granson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|3
|1.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|25/30
|235
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|23
|64
|1
|37
|15
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|9
|20
|0
|6
|8
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
22
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|3
|11
|0
|8
|22
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
25
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|6
|6
|78
|2
|26
|25
|
E. Engram 17 TE
11
FPTS
|E. Engram
|8
|7
|46
|0
|12
|11
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|3
|3
|33
|0
|14
|8
|
M. Jones 11 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|3
|33
|0
|13
|6
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
5
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|4
|3
|23
|0
|10
|5
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
15
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|15
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Cisco 5 SAF
|A. Cisco
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 LB
|F. Oluokun
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 LB
|D. Lloyd
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Jenkins 2 DB
|R. Jenkins
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 LB
|A. Key
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 31 DB
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 LB
|K. Chaisson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
6
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|1/1
|52
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|5
|45.6
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|3.5
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to N.Hines to IND 44 for 19 yards (A.Cisco).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:23 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 46 for 2 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IND 46(13:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to 50 for 4 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - IND 50(13:05 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to JAC 40 for 10 yards (S.Griffin - A.Cisco) [F.Oluokun].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 40(12:26 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to N.Hines (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 40(12:20 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 40 for no gain (J.Allen; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 40(11:41 - 1st) M.Ryan pass deep right intended for A.Dulin INTERCEPTED by R.Jenkins [T.Walker] at JAC 22. R.Jenkins to JAC 32 for 10 yards (K.Granson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(11:32 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 35 for 3 yards (N.Cross).
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 35(11:00 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 34 for -1 yards (B.Okereke).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 34(10:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 46 for 12 yards (B.Facyson). Penalty on IND-J.Blackmon - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(10:04 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to IND 49 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 49(9:27 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to IND 49 for no gain (G.Stewart).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 49(8:48 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to IND 47 for 2 yards (B.Facyson) [Y.Ngakoue].
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - JAC 47(8:05 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at IND 39 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(6:59 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 40 for -1 yards (K.Paye).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 40(6:19 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to IND 30 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 30(5:43 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 28 for 2 yards (E.Speed).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 28(5:04 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to IND 22 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 22(4:26 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to IND 16 for 6 yards (B.Okereke).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(3:49 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to IND 18 for -2 yards (B.Cowart).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 18(3:09 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to D.Arnold to IND 10 for 8 yards (K.Moore).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 10(2:27 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 42 yards from JAC 35 to IND 23. K.Granson to IND 38 for 15 yards (S.Quarterman; C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(2:16 - 1st) J.Taylor right end to IND 40 for 2 yards (D.Hamilton).
|Fumble
2 & 8 - IND 40(1:39 - 1st) M.Ryan sacked at IND 34 for -6 yards (J.Allen). FUMBLES (J.Allen) - touched at IND 38 - recovered by IND-N.Hines at IND 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - IND 35(0:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to IND 43 for 8 yards (D.Lloyd) [J.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 43(0:09 - 1st) M.Haack punts 41 yards to JAC 16 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(15:00 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 15 for -1 yards (T.Lewis; B.Okereke).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 15(14:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 16 for 1 yard (T.Lewis).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAC 16(13:47 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to M.Jones (J.Blackmon).
|Punt
4 & 10 - JAC 16(13:39 - 2nd) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to IND 44 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-R.Matiscik.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(13:30 - 2nd) A.Dulin left end pushed ob at IND 47 for 3 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 47(13:03 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 47 for no gain (F.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 47(12:21 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 38 for -9 yards (J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 16 - IND 38(11:45 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 53 yards to JAC 9 - Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to JAC 21 for 12 yards (G.Stuard; N.Cross).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(11:32 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to JAC 34 for 13 yards (R.McLeod).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 34(10:59 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 36 for 2 yards (R.McLeod - Z.Franklin).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 36(10:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to JAC 42 for 6 yards (R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - JAC 42(9:47 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 47 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 47(9:04 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 49 for 2 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 47 - No Play.
|+26 YD
1 & 20 - JAC 37(8:41 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk pushed ob at IND 37 for 26 yards (R.McLeod).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 37(8:02 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle for 37 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 62 yards from JAC 35 to IND 3. I.Rodgers to IND 22 for 19 yards (S.Quarterman; C.Muma).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:44 - 2nd) J.Taylor left end to IND 22 for no gain (A.Gotsis).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - IND 22(7:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-M.Pryor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 22 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - IND 17(6:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Alie-Cox to IND 26 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 26(6:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to D.Patmon.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IND 26(5:56 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 44 yards to JAC 30 - Center-L.Rhodes. J.Agnew to JAC 25 for -5 yards (T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(5:43 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne to JAC 39 for 14 yards (B.Facyson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 39(5:02 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 47 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 47(4:21 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (K.Moore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(3:44 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end to IND 48 for 2 yards (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 48(3:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 48(3:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to IND 40 for 8 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:22 - 2nd) J.Agnew left end to IND 41 for -1 yards (D.Buckner).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAC 41(2:00 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to J.Agnew.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - JAC 41(1:53 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to T.Etienne to IND 34 for 7 yards (B.Okereke).
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - JAC 34(1:48 - 2nd) R.Patterson 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 2nd) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to N.Hines to IND 30 for 5 yards (S.Griffin).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - IND 30(1:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to IND 42 for 12 yards (R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on IND-M.Strachan - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 42 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 37(0:57 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at IND 29 for -8 yards (A.Key).
|+10 YD
2 & 23 - IND 29(0:29 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to A.Dulin to IND 39 for 10 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IND 39(0:24 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to IND 45 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd). Penalty on IND-B.Smith - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 45(0:18 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 38 yards to JAC 17 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Robinson right end to JAC 24 for -1 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 24(14:23 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at JAC 29 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 29(13:51 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to JAC 40 for 11 yards (S.Gilmore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(13:11 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 42 for 2 yards (B.Okereke; D.Buckner).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 42(12:33 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson pushed ob at IND 48 for 10 yards (S.Gilmore).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(11:54 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to 50 for -2 yards (E.Speed).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 50(11:11 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Robinson to IND 46 for 4 yards (Z.Franklin).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAC 46(10:25 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to E.Engram (S.Gilmore) [T.Lewis].
|Penalty
4 & 8 - JAC 46(10:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on JAC-C.Claybrooks - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at IND 46 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - JAC 49(10:20 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(10:09 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to IND 29 for 9 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - IND 29(9:33 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 34 for 5 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 34(9:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right to D.Patmon.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - IND 34(8:56 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short middle to D.Patmon to IND 41 for 7 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - IND 41(8:15 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox (F.Oluokun).
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 41(8:10 - 3rd) M.Haack punts 51 yards to JAC 8 - Center-L.Rhodes - downed by IND-I.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 8(7:59 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram pushed ob at JAC 20 for 12 yards (E.Speed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(7:20 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 20 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 20(6:40 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk pushed ob at JAC 30 for 10 yards (N.Cross).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 30(6:05 - 3rd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 38 for 8 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - JAC 38(5:28 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to T.Etienne to 50 for 12 yards (B.Okereke - J.Blackmon).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(4:47 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to IND 29 for 21 yards (B.Facyson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 29(4:07 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep right to E.Engram. PENALTY on IND-N.Cross - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at IND 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 24(4:00 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 19 for 5 yards (N.Cross; G.Stewart).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - JAC 19(3:25 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 14 for 5 yards (N.Cross).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 14(2:49 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 14 for no gain (Z.Franklin).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - JAC 14(2:14 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 13 for 1 yard (J.Blackmon; D.Odeyingbo). PENALTY on IND-D.Odeyingbo - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at IND 14 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 9(1:49 - 3rd) T.Lawrence left end to IND 5 for 4 yards (B.Okereke).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 5(1:07 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 5 for no gain (Z.Franklin - R.McLeod).
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - JAC 5(0:22 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Kirk for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 66 yards from JAC 35 to IND -1. I.Rodgers to IND 23 for 24 yards (C.Muma).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(0:10 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 44 for 21 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 44(15:00 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Dulin (R.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 44(14:57 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to A.Dulin to JAC 48 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - IND 48(14:17 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 27 for 21 yards (A.Cisco; S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 27(13:53 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at JAC 31 for -4 yards (A.Gotsis). Penalty on IND - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+23 YD
2 & 14 - IND 31(13:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to M.Strachan to JAC 8 for 23 yards (T.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 8(13:05 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 6 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun; K.Chaisson). PENALTY on JAC - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 4 yards - enforced at JAC 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 4(12:28 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to M.Alie-Cox (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 4(12:20 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at JAC 12 for -8 yards (R.Robertson-Harris).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - IND 12(11:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to K.Granson to JAC 2 for 10 yards (S.Griffin - T.Campbell). JAC-T.Campbell was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on IND-P.Campbell - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 12 - No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 22 - IND 22(11:22 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to N.Hines to JAC 13 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd - D.Williams).
|No Gain
4 & 13 - IND 13(10:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Strachan (S.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 13(10:29 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 12 for -1 yards (E.Speed).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 12(9:55 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to JAC 17 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 17(9:17 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to E.Engram to JAC 20 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 20(8:33 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 55 yards to IND 25 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Coutee to IND 33 for 8 yards (A.Wingard; C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(8:21 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short middle to D.Patmon to 50 for 17 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 50(7:59 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - IND 50(7:53 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right to A.Dulin to JAC 11 for 39 yards (A.Cisco).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 11(7:13 - 4th) J.Taylor up the middle to JAC 8 for 3 yards (T.Walker - R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 8(6:38 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Strachan (D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 8(6:29 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to P.Campbell [A.Gotsis].
|No Gain
4 & Goal - IND 8(6:23 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to D.Patmon (R.Jenkins) [F.Oluokun].
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 9(6:16 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 10 for 1 yard (K.Paye).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - JAC 10(5:32 - 4th) J.Robinson left end to JAC 11 for 1 yard (G.Stewart).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAC 11(5:27 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short right to Z.Jones (B.Facyson).
|Punt
4 & 8 - JAC 11(5:22 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 42 yards to IND 47 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Coutee to IND 42 for -5 yards (A.Wingard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 42(5:12 - 4th) N.Hines up the middle to IND 42 for no gain (K.Chaisson; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 42(4:33 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep right intended for D.Patmon INTERCEPTED by D.Lloyd (F.Fatukasi) [R.Robertson-Harris] at JAC 33. D.Lloyd to JAC 46 for 13 yards (N.Hines).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 46(4:24 - 4th) J.Agnew right end to JAC 48 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 48(3:39 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 49 for 3 yards (G.Stewart; K.Moore).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - JAC 49(3:32 - 4th) J.Robinson right end to IND 49 for no gain (Y.Ngakoue; D.Buckner).
|Punt
4 & 5 - JAC 49(2:46 - 4th) L.Cooke punts 40 yards to IND 9 - Center-R.Matiscik. K.Coutee MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at IND 13.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 34(2:31 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to IND 35 for -1 yards (R.McLeod; K.Paye).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 35(2:00 - 4th) T.Etienne right end to IND 33 for 2 yards (B.Okereke).
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 33(1:16 - 4th) T.Etienne up the middle to IND 29 for 4 yards (D.Buckner - Z.Franklin).
|+4 YD
4 & 5 - JAC 29(0:29 - 4th) T.Etienne right end to IND 25 for 4 yards (E.Speed).
