Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals, 20-17
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead.
Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play, 89-yard drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion.
After the Cowboys stopped the Bengals with about a minute remaining, Cooper Rush got the Cowboys in range for Maher to help Dallas win for the second time in his two career starts filling in for an injured Dak Prescott.
Rush got the winning drive going with a 12-yard completion to Noah Brown, who had his first career touchdown on the opening drive. A 10-yarder to CeeDee Lamb put the Cowboys (1-1) in range for Maher, who kicked a 54-yarder in the first half.
The defending AFC champion Bengals (0-2) erased the same 17-3 deficit in the opener against Pittsburgh, only to miss two chances to win on a PAT kick in the final seconds of regulation and a short field goal in overtime of the 23-20 loss.
Rush directed 75-yard touchdown drives on the first two possessions for Dallas after the Cowboys went without a TD in the opener against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys didn't find the end zone again, but didn't need to on the final possession after Trevon Diggs stopped Boyd 2 yards short on third-and-3, forcing a punt with 1:09 remaining.
The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times in the first three quarters after he went down seven times in the opener against the Steelers. But the revamped offensive line protected him well to help the Bengals get even.
Burrow converted a fourth down with a completion to Ja'Marr Chase after three third-down conversions on a drive that consumed nearly nine minutes.
Tony Pollard had a 46-yard catch on a shovel pass, taking the ball from behind the line of scrimmage to just inches shy of the goal line on a play that was originally ruled at touchdown. He got the short carry for a 14-3 Dallas lead in the first quarter.
Rush is now 2-0 as an NFL starter, the other win coming when he threw the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of a 20-16 victory at Minnesota. Prescott was out with a strained calf. The star quarterback will miss multiple weeks this time with a fracture near his right thumb.
The Bengals are the first defending AFC champion to start 0-2 since Denver was coming off consecutive Super Bowl victories and started 0-4 in 1999 after John Elway retired.
VIDEO BOARD REPLAY, OR NOT
At first, it appeared a punt had hit the bottom of the giant video board hanging over the center of the field for the second week in a row. Instead, a replay review determined the punt didn't hit the board.
Dallas' Bryan Anger was the punter, and all the players stayed on the field expecting a re-kick until the replay determined otherwise.
Tampa Bay's Jake Camarda struck the board in the opener, and he ended up punting three times on the same sequence after a penalty on the second kick.
TWO-FER SACKS
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons had two sacks along with Dorance Armstrong for Dallas. Parsons has at least two sacks in five of the first 18 games of his career, joining Mark Anderson, Joey Bosa, Elvis Dumervil, Clay Matthews and Aldon Smith among players with five such games among their first 20.
INJURIES
Bengals: TE Drew Sample was ruled out with a right knee injury after going down awkwardly on a tackle on a catch for a 4-yard loss in the second quarter. ... WR Tee Higgins played after being listed as questionable with a concussion.
Cowboys: TE Dalton Schultz left late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury. He was holding and flexing the leg after an incompletion.
UP NEXT
Bengals: At the New York Jets next Sunday. Cincinnati has lost 10 of its past 11 road games against the Jets.
Cowboys: The defending NFC East champs play their first division opponent, visiting the New York Giants (2-0) on Sept. 26.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:48
|26:12
|1st Downs
|19
|19
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|254
|337
|Total Plays
|67
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|107
|Rush Attempts
|25
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|165
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|24-36
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-35
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.2
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|20
|34
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|2-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|165
|PASS YDS
|230
|89
|RUSH YDS
|107
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|24/36
|199
|1
|0
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|19
|57
|0
|10
|10
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|4
|26
|0
|12
|17
|
J. Chase 1 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Chase
|1
|4
|0
|4
|10
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Higgins 85 WR
19
FPTS
|T. Higgins
|10
|6
|71
|1
|19
|19
|
J. Chase 1 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Chase
|9
|5
|54
|0
|17
|10
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
10
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|4
|3
|26
|0
|12
|10
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
7
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|7
|5
|24
|0
|8
|7
|
T. Boyd 83 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Boyd
|2
|2
|17
|0
|16
|5
|
S. Perine 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Perine
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
M. Wilcox 84 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Wilcox
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Sample 89 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Sample
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Reader 98 DE
|D. Reader
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hubbard 94 DE
|S. Hubbard
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
9
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|3/3
|50
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|5
|47.2
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Rush
|19/31
|235
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|15
|53
|0
|11
|6
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
19
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|9
|43
|1
|17
|19
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|6
|0
|6
|14
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Rush 10 QB
15
FPTS
|C. Rush
|1
|2
|0
|2
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Brown 85 WR
20
FPTS
|N. Brown
|5
|5
|91
|1
|28
|20
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
14
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|11
|7
|75
|0
|24
|14
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
19
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|7
|4
|55
|0
|46
|19
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|4
|2
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Houston 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
6
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
8
FPTS
|B. Maher
|2/2
|54
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|43.4
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|2
|17.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 29 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(14:22 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to DAL 36 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(13:54 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 37 for 1 yard (J.Tupou - L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 37(13:15 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 44 for 7 yards (B.Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 44(12:37 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb [D.Reader].
|+17 YD
4 & 2 - DAL 44(12:33 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to N.Brown to CIN 39 for 17 yards (J.Bates) [D.Reader].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(11:57 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to D.Schultz to CIN 30 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 30(11:13 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to CIN 23 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(10:29 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to CIN 18 for 5 yards (M.Bailey).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 18(9:52 - 1st) C.Lamb left end pushed ob at CIN 12 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 12(9:20 - 1st) K.Turpin right end to CIN 9 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 9(8:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass complete after Rush rolled out right
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon ran ob at CIN 36 for 11 yards (A.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(8:04 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 38(7:25 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 38 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 38(6:45 - 1st) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 41 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DAL-A.Barr - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 41.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(6:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to DAL 27 for 17 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(5:43 - 1st) J.Chase right end pushed ob at DAL 23 for 4 yards (A.Barr).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 23(4:54 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-A.Cappa - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CIN 28(4:35 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at DAL 31 for -3 yards (M.Parsons).
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 31(3:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to DAL 25 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 25(3:08 - 1st) E.McPherson 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:05 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Reader - V.Bell).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(2:33 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 30 for 2 yards (D.Reader).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - DAL 30(1:55 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-S.Fehoko - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 25(1:32 - 1st) C.Rush pass deep left to N.Brown to CIN 47 for 28 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47(0:45 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb.
|+46 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47(0:39 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard for 47 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard to CIN 1 for 46 yards (V.Bell).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(0:19 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:17 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - CIN 19(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 31 for 12 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 31(14:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase [M.Parsons].
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 31(14:12 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 44 yards to DAL 25 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(14:05 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(13:25 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 31 for 4 yards (D.Reader).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 31(12:45 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 46 for 15 yards (M.Hilton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(12:06 - 2nd) C.Rush scrambles right end to DAL 48 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 48(11:20 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 43 for -5 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 43(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Houston.
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 43(10:35 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 42 yards to CIN 15 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 15(10:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 10(10:27 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 8 for -2 yards (S.Williams).
|+12 YD
2 & 17 - CIN 8(9:41 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Mixon to CIN 20 for 12 yards (D.Lawrence; T.Diggs).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 20(8:56 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 26 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(8:15 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 27 for 1 yard (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 27(7:31 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - CIN 27(7:28 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 39 for 12 yards (D.Wilson). PENALTY on DAL-D.Wilson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 39. Penalty on DAL-A.Brown - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 46(7:06 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 46(7:02 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short left to D.Sample to 50 for -4 yards (A.Barr).
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 50(6:17 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to S.Perine to DAL 42 for 8 yards (J.Lewis; M.Hooker).
|Punt
4 & 6 - CIN 42(5:38 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 31 yards to DAL 11 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 11(5:31 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 22 for 11 yards (V.Bell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 22(5:12 - 2nd) E.Elliott right tackle to DAL 26 for 4 yards (C.Sample).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 26(4:39 - 2nd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 28 for 2 yards (B.Hill; J.Ossai).
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 28(4:00 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep left to N.Brown to CIN 47 for 25 yards (E.Apple). Penalty on CIN-G.Pratt - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47(3:44 - 2nd) E.Elliott right end pushed ob at CIN 47 for no gain (C.Awuzie).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47(3:07 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard to CIN 48 for -1 yards (V.Bell) [T.Hendrickson].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DAL 48(2:22 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DAL 48(2:19 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 35 yards to CIN 13 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13(2:12 - 2nd) J.Mixon left tackle to CIN 17 for 4 yards (D.Wilson; N.Gallimore). Injury Update: Drew Sample has a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 17(2:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short middle to J.Chase to CIN 29 for 12 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 29(1:37 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at CIN 33 for 4 yards (A.Brown).
|Fumble
2 & 6 - CIN 33(1:32 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 30 for -3 yards (D.Fowler). FUMBLES (D.Fowler) [D.Fowler] - recovered by CIN-J.Mixon at CIN 30.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CIN 30(1:13 - 2nd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -11 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Punt
4 & 20 - CIN 19(1:05 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 50 yards to DAL 31 - Center-C.Adomitis. K.Turpin to CIN 49 for 20 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(0:51 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to CIN 46 for 3 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 46(0:32 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to T.Pollard to CIN 39 for 7 yards (J.Bates).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 39(0:25 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 39(0:22 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard pushed ob at CIN 36 for 3 yards (T.Flowers).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DAL 36(0:18 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz (M.Hilton).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DAL 36(0:14 - 2nd) B.Maher 54 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Mixon right guard to CIN 35 for 10 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 35(14:24 - 3rd) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 41 for 6 yards (A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 41(13:49 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (T.Diggs) [M.Parsons].
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 41(13:46 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Mixon.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CIN 41(13:42 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-D.Harper - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 41 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 46(13:42 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to CIN 49 for 3 yards (M.Parsons). PENALTY on CIN - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CIN 41(13:21 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 34 for -7 yards (M.Parsons).
|+16 YD
2 & 22 - CIN 34(12:36 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Boyd to 50 for 16 yards (M.Hooker).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 50(11:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins to DAL 34 for 16 yards (T.Diggs).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 34(11:11 - 3rd) J.Mixon right tackle to DAL 32 for 2 yards (D.Fowler; Q.Bohanna).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 32(10:30 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase (A.Brown).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CIN 32(10:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on CIN-L.Collins - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 32 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - CIN 37(10:25 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins to DAL 32 for 5 yards (A.Brown).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 32(9:45 - 3rd) E.McPherson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(9:41 - 3rd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (D.Reader).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(8:55 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end to DAL 28 for 1 yard (B.Hill; E.Apple).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DAL 28(8:16 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to E.Elliott.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DAL 28(8:11 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 51 yards to CIN 21 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Taylor pushed ob at CIN 41 for 20 yards (R.Dowdle).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 41(8:00 - 3rd) J.Burrow pass deep middle to T.Higgins to DAL 40 for 19 yards (A.Brown; D.Wilson). Penalty on DAL-S.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(7:34 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to DAL 35 for 5 yards (M.Parsons).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 35(6:59 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to DAL 30 for 5 yards (M.Hooker).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 30(6:22 - 3rd) J.Mixon left end to DAL 26 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 26(5:38 - 3rd) J.Mixon left tackle to DAL 24 for 2 yards (A.Barr; D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 24(4:54 - 3rd) J.Burrow sacked at DAL 28 for -4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 28(4:08 - 3rd) E.McPherson 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(4:05 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 39 for 14 yards (E.Apple).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 39(3:28 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to T.Pollard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 39(3:23 - 3rd) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 42 for 3 yards (V.Bell).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - DAL 42(2:55 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to N.Brown. PENALTY on CIN-M.Hilton - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 42 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - DAL 47(2:53 - 3rd) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to N.Brown. PENALTY on CIN-E.Apple - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 47 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 48(2:48 - 3rd) E.Elliott left end ran ob at CIN 41 for 7 yards (G.Pratt).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DAL 41(2:28 - 3rd) E.Elliott left tackle to CIN 37 for 4 yards (M.Hilton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(1:49 - 3rd) T.Pollard left tackle to CIN 35 for 2 yards (S.Hubbard; B.Hill).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 35(1:13 - 3rd) C.Rush pass short middle to D.Schultz to CIN 26 for 9 yards (V.Bell; L.Wilson). FUMBLES (V.Bell) - RECOVERED by CIN-D.Reader at CIN 26. D.Reader to CIN 26 for no gain (M.Farniok).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(1:05 - 3rd) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 31 for 5 yards (M.Parsons).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 31(0:26 - 3rd) J.Mixon left end to CIN 31 for no gain (A.Barr).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CIN 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short middle to T.Higgins (D.Fowler). Pass was knocked down at the line of scrimmage.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - CIN 31(14:56 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-A.Davis-Gaither - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 31 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CIN 26(14:56 - 4th) K.Huber punts 48 yards to DAL 26 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 26(14:49 - 4th) T.Pollard up the middle to DAL 43 for 17 yards (J.Bates).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 43(14:08 - 4th) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 46 for 3 yards (D.Reader).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 46(13:31 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to C.Lamb (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DAL 46(13:26 - 4th) C.Rush sacked at DAL 41 for -5 yards (S.Hubbard).
|Punt
4 & 12 - DAL 41(12:50 - 4th) B.Anger punts 42 yards to CIN 17 - Center-J.McQuaide - downed by DAL-J.Ferguson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 17(12:39 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to T.Higgins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CIN 17(12:33 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right. Heavy pressure by DAL 6-D.Wilson
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 17(12:27 - 4th) J.Burrow pass deep left to T.Higgins ran ob at CIN 33 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 33(11:56 - 4th) PENALTY on DAL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 33 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - CIN 38(11:38 - 4th) J.Mixon left end to CIN 36 for -2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 36(10:56 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to CIN 47 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(10:14 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to DAL 45 for 8 yards (M.Hooker).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 45(9:36 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to DAL 44 for 1 yard (I.Mukuamu; Q.Bohanna).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CIN 44(8:53 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst pushed ob at DAL 42 for 2 yards (J.Lewis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 42(8:11 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep middle to H.Hurst (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 42(8:06 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Wilcox to DAL 39 for 3 yards (D.Wilson).
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - CIN 39(7:34 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to DAL 31 for 8 yards (T.Diggs).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 31(6:47 - 4th) J.Mixon up the middle to DAL 27 for 4 yards (A.Barr; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 27(6:11 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short left to J.Chase.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CIN 27(6:07 - 4th) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to T.Higgins.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - CIN 27(6:03 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to J.Chase to DAL 19 for 8 yards (T.Diggs) [M.Parsons].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 19(5:23 - 4th) S.Perine left tackle to DAL 17 for 2 yards (D.Lawrence; O.Odighizuwa).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CIN 17(4:43 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short left to T.Higgins ran ob at DAL 7 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CIN 7(4:37 - 4th) J.Mixon right tackle to DAL 5 for 2 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CIN 5(3:51 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Higgins for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow pass to T.Boyd is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:45 - 4th) C.Rush pass deep right to C.Lamb to DAL 49 for 24 yards (V.Bell).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(3:07 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to E.Elliott to DAL 45 for -4 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - DAL 45(2:28 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to D.Schultz [S.Hubbard]. DAL-D.Schultz was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DAL 45(2:24 - 4th) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (B.Hill). Pass broken up by Hill at the line of scrimmage
|Punt
4 & 14 - DAL 45(2:20 - 4th) B.Anger punts 47 yards to CIN 8 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 8(2:13 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to H.Hurst to CIN 12 for 4 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 12(2:00 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon to CIN 15 for 3 yards (T.Diggs).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 15(1:14 - 4th) J.Burrow pass short right to T.Boyd to CIN 16 for 1 yard (T.Diggs).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CIN 16(1:09 - 4th) K.Huber punts 63 yards to DAL 21 - Center-C.Adomitis. K.Turpin ran ob at DAL 35 for 14 yards (M.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(0:57 - 4th) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 43 for 8 yards (M.Hilton). Penalty on CIN-T.Flowers - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 43(0:51 - 4th) C.Rush pass short middle to N.Brown to CIN 45 for 12 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45(0:31 - 4th) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to CIN 35 for 10 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(0:24 - 4th) T.Pollard left end to CIN 32 for 3 yards (S.Hubbard).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 32(0:04 - 4th) C.Rush spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|Field Goal
3 & 7 - DAL 32(0:03 - 4th) B.Maher 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
