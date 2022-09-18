|
CAR
NYG
Giants 2-0 for first time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and the Giants beat Carolina 19-16 Sunday, giving New York its first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.
Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.
Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play.
Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead. It was much like New York's late drive in its season-opening win over Tennessee.
The Panthers got the ball back, gained 12 yards and were forced to punt, allowing the Giants and Jones (22 of 34 for 176 yards) to close out the game after the quarterback scrambled for a first down on third-and-6.
Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards. Mayfield finished 14 of 29 for 145 yards.
The Panthers' losing streak is the longest active skid in the NFL. Matt Rhule is 10-25 as Carolina's coach.
The Panthers tried to hand the game to the Giants early. Chuba Hubbard, replacing the injured Andre Roberts, fumbled the opening kickoff and then receiver Robbie Anderson coughed up the ball on the next series after a catch at his own 40.
Despite great field position, the Giants were shut down by Carolina's defense - New York was held to 60 yards in the first half - and settled for two field goals.
INJURIES
Panthers CB Donte Jackson and backup DT Bravvion Roy were ruled out in the second half with hamstring injuries. ... Leonard Williams, the Giants' best defensive lineman, hurt a knee in the third quarter and left the game. ... New York had four starters out: OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis).
UP NEXT
The Panthers open a three-game homestand against the New Orleans Saints next Sunday. The Giants play their second game in a three-game homestand when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Sept. 26.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|24:03
|35:57
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|275
|265
|Total Plays
|54
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|103
|Rush Attempts
|23
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|129
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|14-29
|22-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|8-62
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.4
|5-50.6
|Return Yards
|92
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-75
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|162
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|275
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|14/29
|145
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
16
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|15
|102
|0
|49
|16
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
14
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|6
|35
|0
|17
|14
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|2
|9
|0
|7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
13
FPTS
|D. Moore
|6
|3
|43
|1
|29
|13
|
R. Anderson 3 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|5
|3
|32
|0
|19
|4
|
C. McCaffrey 22 RB
16
FPTS
|C. McCaffrey
|5
|4
|26
|0
|10
|16
|
G. Ricci 45 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
2
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
2
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
S. Smith 12 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Smith
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Green-Thompson 7 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Littleton 55 ILB
|C. Littleton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Gross-Matos 97 DE
|Y. Gross-Matos
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ioannidis 99 DE
|M. Ioannidis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 57 OLB
|D. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
10
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|3/3
|38
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|5
|42.4
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|3
|25.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|8.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Jones 8 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Jones
|22/34
|176
|1
|0
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
11
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|21
|72
|0
|16
|11
|
D. Jones 8 QB
15
FPTS
|D. Jones
|10
|21
|0
|11
|15
|
G. Brightwell 23 RB
1
FPTS
|G. Brightwell
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. James 80 WR
10
FPTS
|R. James
|6
|5
|51
|0
|15
|10
|
D. Sills 13 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Sills
|4
|3
|37
|0
|24
|6
|
S. Shepard 3 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Shepard
|10
|6
|34
|0
|12
|9
|
T. Hudson 88 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|4
|
S. Barkley 26 RB
11
FPTS
|S. Barkley
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|11
|
D. Bellinger 82 TE
8
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|1
|1
|16
|1
|16
|8
|
K. Toney 89 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Toney
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|
M. Breida 31 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Breida
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Love 20 SAF
|J. Love
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Belton 24 SAF
|D. Belton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 55 LB
|J. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. McKinney 29 SAF
|X. McKinney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 97 DT
|D. Lawrence
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
O. Ximines 53 LB
|O. Ximines
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DT
|N. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Flott 28 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 36 SS
|T. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 37 CB
|F. Moreau
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 41 LB
|M. McFadden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Gano 9 K
13
FPTS
|G. Gano
|4/4
|56
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 6 P
|J. Gillan
|5
|50.6
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(14:52 - 1st) S.Barkley up the middle to CAR 20 for 2 yards (X.Woods - D.Brown).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 20(14:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to K.Toney to CAR 22 for -2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 22(13:29 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to CAR 18 for 4 yards (J.Horn).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CAR 18(12:53 - 1st) G.Gano 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:50 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 30 for 5 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 30(12:07 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left end to CAR 33 for 3 yards (J.Ward - X.McKinney). PENALTY on NYG-J.Ward - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CAR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 48(11:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to S.Smith (X.McKinney).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 48(11:35 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short middle to D.Moore to CAR 46 for -2 yards (J.Ward - D.Lawrence).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NYG 46(10:54 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to S.Smith to NYG 43 for 11 yards (T.Fox). Penalty on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - declined. PENALTY on CAR-S.Smith - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 22 - NYG 36(10:27 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Anderson to CAR 40 for 4 yards (D.Holmes). FUMBLES (D.Holmes) - RECOVERED by NYG-A.Jackson at CAR 40. A.Jackson to CAR 40 for no gain (T.Moton).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(10:17 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to K.Toney to CAR 38 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 38(9:39 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to CAR 35 for 3 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 35(8:53 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to S.Barkley to CAR 31 for 4 yards (F.Luvu).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 31(8:16 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at CAR 29 for 2 yards (B.Burns).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(7:43 - 1st) S.Barkley right tackle to CAR 30 for -1 yards (F.Luvu - J.Horn).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - CAR 30(7:03 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to R.James to CAR 25 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 25(6:20 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to T.Hudson to CAR 18 for 7 yards (J.Chinn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 18(5:41 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete short left [H.Anderson].
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 18(5:33 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to CAR 5 for 13 yards (X.Woods) [B.Roy].
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 5(4:48 - 1st) Direct snap to S.Barkley. S.Barkley left end to CAR 2 for 3 yards (B.Roy; M.Haynes).
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 2(4:02 - 1st) D.Jones left end to CAR 8 for -6 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAR 8(3:16 - 1st) D.Jones sacked at CAR 15 for -7 yards (B.Burns).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - CAR 15(2:33 - 1st) G.Gano 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 1st) G.Gano kicks 50 yards from NYG 35 to CAR 15. C.Hubbard to CAR 29 for 14 yards (D.Belton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 29(2:26 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 37 for 8 yards (A.Calitro).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 37(1:39 - 1st) C.McCaffrey left tackle to CAR 39 for 2 yards (A.Calitro; A.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 39(1:08 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to R.Anderson (X.McKinney).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 39(1:04 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey to CAR 45 for 6 yards (J.Love).
|Fumble
3 & 4 - NYG 45(0:36 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end to CAR 48 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence). FUMBLES (D.Lawrence) - ball out of bounds at NYG 48.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 48(0:05 - 1st) C.McCaffrey right end to NYG 49 for 3 yards (X.McKinney; L.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to I.Thomas.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 49(14:55 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to G.Ricci to NYG 33 for 16 yards (J.Love).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(14:31 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to R.Anderson to NYG 14 for 19 yards (X.McKinney).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 14(13:52 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to NYG 15 for -1 yards (J.Love).
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NYG 15(13:11 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles right tackle to NYG 13 for 2 yards (A.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 13(12:23 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to S.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NYG 13(12:19 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(12:15 - 2nd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (Y.Gross-Matos).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 26(11:37 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 38 for 12 yards (C.Henderson).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 38(10:52 - 2nd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 33 for -5 yards (F.Luvu).
|Penalty
2 & 15 - CAR 33(10:11 - 2nd) D.Jones pass deep left to K.Toney to CAR 31 for 36 yards (M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on NYG-D.Sills - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 33 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - CAR 23(9:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to R.James to NYG 33 for 10 yards (M.Haynes - J.Chinn).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CAR 33(9:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to M.Breida (D.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAR 33(8:56 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-C.Kreiter - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 20(8:49 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 20(8:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 26 for 6 yards (X.McKinney).
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NYG 26(8:10 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to I.Thomas to CAR 39 for 13 yards (D.Belton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(7:35 - 2nd) D.Foreman right tackle to CAR 46 for 7 yards (J.Love - J.Ellis).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 46(6:56 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 48 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYG 48(6:17 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NYG 48(6:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR-I.Ekwonu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 48 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 43(6:13 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to NYG 11 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 11(6:04 - 2nd) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 15 for 4 yards (F.Luvu - S.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CAR 15(5:38 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Barkley [B.Burns].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 15(5:35 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to R.James [D.Brown]. Penalty on NYG-J.Ezeudu - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 15(5:28 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 47 yards to CAR 38 - Center-C.Kreiter. S.Smith to CAR 47 for 9 yards (C.Myarick). CAR-S.Smith was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-M.Breida - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 47.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(5:19 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Sullivan to NYG 35 for 13 yards (A.Calitro).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 35(4:38 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NYG 29 for 6 yards (D.Davidson; N.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 29(4:01 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey up the middle to NYG 25 for 4 yards (L.Williams).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(3:17 - 2nd) C.McCaffrey left end to NYG 27 for -2 yards (J.Ward).
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 27(2:35 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short middle to R.Anderson to NYG 18 for 9 yards (J.Love).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 18(2:00 - 2nd) B.Mayfield right tackle to NYG 12 for 6 yards (D.Belton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 12(1:21 - 2nd) B.Mayfield sacked at NYG 19 for -7 yards (O.Ximines).
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - NYG 19(1:14 - 2nd) B.Mayfield scrambles right tackle pushed ob at NYG 14 for 5 yards (J.Love).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NYG 14(1:05 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to S.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NYG 14(0:59 - 2nd) E.Pineiro 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 2nd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(0:56 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 34 for 9 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYG 34(0:30 - 2nd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYG 34(0:26 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to NYG 34 for no gain (F.Luvu - X.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 26 for 1 yard (D.Brown - Y.Gross-Matos).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAR 26(14:26 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 24 for -2 yards (B.Burns).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CAR 24(13:38 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CAR 24(13:35 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 43 yards to CAR 33 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 33(13:27 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep left to D.Moore to NYG 38 for 29 yards (C.Flott) [D.Lawrence].
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 38(12:59 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles right tackle ran ob at NYG 21 for 17 yards (D.Belton). PENALTY on NYG - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 16(12:33 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass deep right to D.Moore for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 3rd) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(12:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right [B.Burns].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 25(12:20 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 26 for 1 yard (S.Thompson - X.Woods).
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - CAR 26(11:42 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to NYG 41 for 15 yards (J.Chinn).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(11:15 - 3rd) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at CAR 43 for 16 yards (J.Horn).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(10:47 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short middle to R.James to CAR 31 for 12 yards (M.Hartsfield; M.Haynes).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 31(10:15 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to T.Hudson to CAR 16 for 15 yards (X.Woods).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 16(9:35 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 16(9:27 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to D.Bellinger for 16 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 3rd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to CAR 3. C.Hubbard to CAR 39 for 36 yards (J.Love - G.Brightwell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(9:09 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left end ran ob at CAR 42 for 3 yards (A.Jackson).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 42(8:37 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey right guard to 50 for 8 yards (D.Belton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 50(8:14 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to S.Smith. NYG-L.Williams was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 50(8:09 - 3rd) B.Mayfield scrambles left end pushed ob at NYG 48 for 2 yards (X.McKinney).
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - NYG 48(7:27 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass short right to S.Smith to NYG 46 for 2 yards (O.Ximines).
|Punt
4 & 6 - NYG 46(6:46 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 31 yards to NYG 15 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15(6:39 - 3rd) D.Jones pass short left to S.Shepard to NYG 24 for 9 yards (X.Woods).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CAR 24(6:08 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYG 29 for 5 yards (S.Thompson). CAR-B.Roy was injured during the play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(5:37 - 3rd) D.Jones scrambles right end pushed ob at NYG 31 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CAR 31(5:07 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to D.Sills.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CAR 31(5:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-J.Ezeudu - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CAR 26(5:03 - 3rd) D.Jones pass incomplete short right to S.Shepard [M.Haynes].
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAR 26(4:58 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 39 yards to CAR 35 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 35(4:51 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 37 for 2 yards (T.Crowder; D.Lawrence).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 37(4:10 - 3rd) C.McCaffrey left guard to CAR 43 for 6 yards (D.Lawrence; J.Ward).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYG 43(3:27 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to S.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYG 43(3:21 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 47 yards to NYG 10 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 10(3:14 - 3rd) S.Barkley left tackle to NYG 13 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 13(2:48 - 3rd) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 15 for 2 yards (S.Thompson; M.Ioannidis).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAR 15(2:08 - 3rd) D.Jones sacked at NYG 10 for -5 yards (M.Ioannidis).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 10(1:34 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 57 yards to CAR 33 - Center-C.Kreiter. S.Smith to CAR 41 for 8 yards (C.Myarick).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 41(1:24 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (O.Ximines).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 41(1:17 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 41(1:10 - 3rd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NYG 41(1:02 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to NYG 9 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by R.James.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 9(0:55 - 3rd) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 24 for 15 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 24(0:15 - 3rd) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 22 for -2 yards (F.Luvu).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - CAR 22(15:00 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep middle to S.Shepard [M.Ioannidis]. PENALTY on CAR-J.Horn - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 35(14:55 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete short left to K.Toney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAR 35(14:50 - 4th) D.Jones pass incomplete deep left to S.Shepard.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - CAR 35(14:44 - 4th) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Sills to CAR 41 for 24 yards (S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(14:14 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Barkley to CAR 38 for 3 yards (S.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAR 38(13:43 - 4th) S.Barkley right end pushed ob at CAR 38 for no gain (Y.Gross-Matos; C.Henderson).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 38(13:14 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to CAR 33 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CAR 33(12:35 - 4th) G.Gano 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:31 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left guard to NYG 26 for 49 yards (F.Moreau).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 26(11:48 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to S.Smith. PENALTY on NYG-A.Jackson - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 26 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 21(11:40 - 4th) C.McCaffrey left tackle to NYG 15 for 6 yards (F.Moreau; T.Crowder).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NYG 15(11:03 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to I.Thomas. PENALTY on CAR-T.Moton - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 15 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYG 20(10:58 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to C.McCaffrey.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYG 20(10:56 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - NYG 20(10:50 - 4th) E.Pineiro 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(10:46 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to NYG 35 for 10 yards (D.Wilson - X.Woods).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(10:07 - 4th) S.Barkley right guard to NYG 43 for 8 yards (C.Littleton).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - CAR 43(9:25 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Shepard to NYG 44 for 1 yard (D.Wilson; C.Littleton).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 44(8:39 - 4th) G.Brightwell right guard to CAR 42 for 14 yards (X.Woods).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 42(7:57 - 4th) D.Jones pass short middle to S.Barkley to CAR 33 for 9 yards (S.Thompson - M.Haynes).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAR 33(7:15 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to CAR 33 for no gain (X.Woods; S.Thompson).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 33(6:31 - 4th) D.Jones up the middle to CAR 30 for 3 yards (M.McCall).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 30(5:47 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to CAR 29 for 1 yard (J.Chinn; M.McCall).
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 29(5:07 - 4th) M.Breida right tackle to CAR 33 for -4 yards (M.McCall).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CAR 33(4:25 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles right end to CAR 31 for 2 yards (F.Luvu). PENALTY on NYG-J.Feliciano - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 23 - CAR 43(4:18 - 4th) D.Jones pass short right to S.Shepard to CAR 38 for 5 yards (C.Henderson).
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - CAR 38(3:38 - 4th) G.Gano 56 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 4th) G.Gano kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(3:34 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey to CAR 35 for 10 yards (M.McFadden).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 35(2:57 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to S.Smith. PENALTY on NYG-D.Holmes - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at CAR 35 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 42(2:53 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep left to R.Anderson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 42(2:47 - 4th) B.Mayfield pass short right to C.McCaffrey pushed ob at CAR 46 for 4 yards (T.Jefferson) [D.Holmes].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYG 46(2:42 - 4th) B.Mayfield sacked at CAR 37 for -9 yards (J.Love).
|Punt
4 & 15 - NYG 37(2:12 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 38 yards to NYG 25 - Center-J.Jansen - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(2:06 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 31 for 6 yards (X.Woods; D.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NYG 31(2:00 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-M.Ioannidis - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 31 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 36(2:00 - 4th) S.Barkley left guard to NYG 40 for 4 yards (D.Brown; H.Anderson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NYG 40(1:54 - 4th) S.Barkley up the middle to NYG 40 for no gain (H.Anderson - S.Thompson).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NYG 40(1:50 - 4th) D.Jones scrambles up the middle to CAR 49 for 11 yards (F.Luvu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(1:00 - 4th) S.Barkley right tackle to CAR 45 for 4 yards (H.Anderson).
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NYG 45(0:55 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to CAR 46 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - NYG 46(0:27 - 4th) D.Jones kneels to CAR 47 for -1 yards.
