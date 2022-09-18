|
Brady's temper flares as Bucs snap skid vs Saints, 20-10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.
Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.
Brady's frustration was clear when he was caught on camera throwing a tablet in the bench area.
And after his third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints' star cornerback. Lattimore responded by shoving Fournette, and Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore - much like he did in a 2017 game between these teams.
Evans was ejected, as he was five seasons ago. But this time, so was Lattimore.
With Paulson Adebo sitting out with an ankle injury, Lattimore's ejection left the Saints without their top two cornerbacks - and Brady took advantage.
On Tampa Bay's next series, Brady marched the Bucs (2-0) to the New Orleans 28 and then hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-3.
The Bucs' defense then squelched the Saints' comeback bid by intercepting Jameis Winston three times in the final 12 minutes. Jamel Dean made the first two picks - one on a deep pass intended for rookie Chris Olave at the goal line. Later, safety Mike Edwards returned an interception near the right sideline 68 yards for a touchdown to make it 20-3.
Brady finished 18 of 34 for 190 yards and the lone TD.
Winston, who had been limited in practice by a back injury, completed 25 of 40 passes for 236 yards and one late TD toss to Michael Thomas.
Tampa Bay didn't score until Ryan Succop hit a 47-yard field goal with 3:09 left in the third quarter to tie it 3-3.
The Saints (1-1) were threatening to retake the lead on the next possession, but safety Logan Ryan punched the ball free of running back Mark Ingram's grasp at the Buccaneers 10, and linebacker Carl Nassib recovered.
The Saints took the opening kickoff and quickly drove inside the Bucs' 20, only to stall and settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal.
That lead stood up throughout a first half in which Tampa Bay squandered two scoring chances. Brady's fumbled snap on third and short from the New Orleans 34 ended one drive.
The Bucs also failed on a fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 8 when Carl Granderson stuffed Fournette's run.
INJURIES
Buccaneers: Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game in the second quarter with a foot injury and reserve left tackle Josh Wells, who was starting for the inactive Donovan Smith (elbow), also left in the second quarter with a calf injury. Receiver Julio Jones was scratched pregame with a knee injury.
Saints: Top running back Alvin Kamara was inactive because of his rib injury.
UP NEXT
Buccaneers: Host Green Bay on Sept. 25.
Saints: Visit Carolina on Sept. 25.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:43
|30:17
|1st Downs
|13
|18
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|260
|308
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|102
|Rush Attempts
|30
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|188
|206
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|25-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-101
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.2
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|123
|59
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1--6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-65
|Int. - Returns
|3-92
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|206
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Brady 12 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Brady
|18/34
|190
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|24
|65
|0
|13
|8
|
S. Miller 10 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Miller
|1
|8
|0
|8
|6
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|
T. Brady 12 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Brady
|3
|-2
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Evans 13 WR
9
FPTS
|M. Evans
|4
|3
|61
|0
|41
|9
|
B. Perriman 16 WR
13
FPTS
|B. Perriman
|5
|3
|45
|1
|28
|13
|
S. Miller 10 WR
6
FPTS
|S. Miller
|8
|3
|34
|0
|23
|6
|
R. Gage 17 WR
7
FPTS
|R. Gage
|6
|5
|28
|0
|10
|7
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
8
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|4
|2
|9
|0
|7
|8
|
C. Brate 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Brate
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
C. Otton 88 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Otton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. White 29 RB
0
FPTS
|R. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Davis 24 CB
|C. Davis
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. White 45 LB
|D. White
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Winfield Jr. 31 SAF
|A. Winfield Jr.
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Barrett 58 LB
|S. Barrett
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|0
|
L. David 54 OLB
|L. David
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon-Shoyinka 9 LB
|J. Tryon-Shoyinka
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 SAF
|L. Ryan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
V. Vea 50 DT
|V. Vea
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
R. Nunez-Roches 56 DT
|R. Nunez-Roches
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
8
FPTS
|R. Succop
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|6
|38.2
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bernard 25 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Bernard
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Winston 2 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Winston
|25/40
|236
|1
|3
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|10
|60
|0
|12
|6
|
D. Washington 24 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Washington
|4
|18
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Hill 7 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Hill
|3
|14
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Jones 34 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|6
|3
|
J. Winston 2 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Winston
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
11
FPTS
|C. Olave
|13
|5
|80
|0
|51
|11
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
18
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|9
|6
|65
|1
|13
|18
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|7
|4
|40
|0
|22
|8
|
J. Landry 80 WR
6
FPTS
|J. Landry
|5
|4
|25
|0
|10
|6
|
T. Jones 34 RB
3
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Ingram 5 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Ingram
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|6
|
A. Prentice 46 FB
1
FPTS
|A. Prentice
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roby 21 CB
|B. Roby
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Maye 6 SS
|M. Maye
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-7
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kpassagnon 90 LB
|T. Kpassagnon
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
4
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|43.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|2
|32.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harty 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Harty
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Winston pass short left to A.Prentice to NO 27 for 2 yards (D.White). FUMBLES (D.White) - ball out of bounds at NO 27. Pass 3 - YAC -1
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:24 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 35 for 8 yards (A.Winfield).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 35(13:42 - 1st) M.Ingram right guard to NO 47 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 47(13:06 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to T.Jones pushed ob at TB 46 for 7 yards (C.Davis). Pass 0 - YAC 7
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - NO 46(12:24 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to TB 33 for 13 yards (A.Winfield). Pass 10 - YAC 3
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 33(11:43 - 1st) M.Ingram right end to TB 30 for 3 yards (A.Hicks).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - NO 30(11:05 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at QB. (Shotgun) T.Hill up the middle to TB 17 for 13 yards (A.Winfield - L.Ryan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 17(10:25 - 1st) 2-J.Winston at QB. J.Winston pass short right to M.Ingram to TB 17 for no gain (M.Edwards; D.White). Pass -7 - YAC 7
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 17(9:46 - 1st) J.Winston pass short right to T.Jones ran ob at TB 12 for 5 yards (J.Tryon). Pass -2 - YAC 7
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 12(9:10 - 1st) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NO 12(9:06 - 1st) W.Lutz 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(9:02 - 1st) L.Fournette right guard to TB 25 for no gain (S.Tuttle; C.Jordan).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 25(8:21 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to L.Fournette (P.Werner).
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - TB 25(8:16 - 1st) T.Brady pass deep right to S.Miller pushed ob at TB 48 for 23 yards (P.Williams). Pass 23 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(7:45 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to TB 49 for 1 yard (M.Maye - D.Davis).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TB 49(7:06 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to NO 48 for 3 yards (D.Davis; J.Evans). Pass -3 - YAC 6
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TB 48(6:27 - 1st) T.Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to NO 35 for 13 yards (J.Evans). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(5:49 - 1st) L.Fournette right end to NO 34 for 1 yard (J.Evans; C.Ringo).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TB 34(5:11 - 1st) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to NO 26 for 8 yards (J.Evans). Pass 2 - YAC 6
|Fumble
3 & 1 - TB 26(4:26 - 1st) T.Brady FUMBLES (Aborted) at NO 26 - touched at NO 25 - RECOVERED by NO-D.Davis at NO 25.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:21 - 1st) D.Washington right tackle to NO 28 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; J.Tryon).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NO 28(3:44 - 1st) J.Winston scrambles up the middle to NO 30 for 2 yards (S.Barrett).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 30(3:00 - 1st) J.Winston sacked at NO 22 for -8 yards (L.David). PENALTY on TB-K.Neal - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NO 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(2:42 - 1st) M.Ingram left guard to NO 40 for 3 yards (D.White; V.Vea).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NO 40(2:06 - 1st) M.Ingram left tackle to NO 44 for 4 yards (A.Hicks).
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 44(1:25 - 1st) 7-T.Hill at QB. (Shotgun) T.Hill right guard to NO 42 for -2 yards (S.Barrett).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NO 42(0:43 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 35 yards to TB 23 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 23(0:35 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 29 for 6 yards (T.Kpassagnon; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 29(0:03 - 1st) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to C.Otton.
|+41 YD
3 & 4 - TB 29(15:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass deep right to M.Evans pushed ob at NO 30 for 41 yards (J.Evans; M.Maye). Pass 17 - YAC 24
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(14:26 - 2nd) L.Fournette left guard to NO 17 for 13 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 17(13:43 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to NO 15 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 15(13:04 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - TB 15(12:59 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 8 for 7 yards (M.Lattimore; J.Evans). Pass -5 - YAC 12
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - TB 8(12:17 - 2nd) L.Fournette right guard to NO 9 for -1 yards (C.Granderson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 9(12:12 - 2nd) M.Ingram left end ran ob at NO 10 for 1 yard (D.White).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NO 10(11:39 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to M.Ingram to NO 13 for 3 yards (L.David; A.Nelson). Pass -2 - YAC 5
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NO 13(10:55 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NO 13(10:48 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 54 yards to TB 33 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden ran ob at 50 for 17 yards (A.Prentice).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 50(10:37 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to L.Fournette to NO 48 for 2 yards (P.Werner) [M.Davenport]. Pass 2 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 48(10:03 - 2nd) L.Fournette left tackle to NO 48 for no gain (P.Werner).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 48(9:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-T.Wirfs - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NO 48 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - TB 48(9:10 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to NO 49 for 3 yards (B.Roby). Pass 1 - YAC 2
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 49(8:27 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 42 yards to NO 7 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 7(8:20 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to C.Olave [S.Barrett].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 7(8:14 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to M.Thomas (C.Davis).
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NO 7(8:10 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 20 for 13 yards (C.Davis). Pass 13 - YAC 0
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 20(7:27 - 2nd) T.Jones right tackle to NO 26 for 6 yards (C.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 26(6:53 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 32 for 6 yards (C.Davis). PENALTY on NO-M.Thomas - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at NO 26 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - NO 16(6:27 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry to NO 20 for 4 yards (L.David). Pass 4 - YAC 0
|Penalty
3 & 10 - NO 20(5:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-D.White - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NO 20 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NO 25(5:28 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave to NO 33 for 8 yards (J.Dean). Pass 8 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 33(4:48 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep middle to C.Olave.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NO 33(4:40 - 2nd) M.Ingram right guard to NO 41 for 8 yards (S.Barrett).
|Fumble
3 & 2 - NO 41(3:59 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at NO 41 for 0 yards (S.Barrett). FUMBLES (S.Barrett) [S.Barrett] - recovered by NO-J.Hurst at NO 39.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NO 39(3:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-Z.Baun - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NO 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 34(3:11 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 53 yards to TB 13 - Center-Z.Wood. J.Darden ran ob at TB 13 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TB 13(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - TB 8(3:02 - 2nd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 10 for 2 yards (D.Davis; P.Werner).
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - TB 10(2:22 - 2nd) T.Brady pass short right to C.Otton to TB 14 for 4 yards (P.Werner). Pass 0 - YAC 4
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 14(2:00 - 2nd) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 14(1:56 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 49 yards to NO 37 - Center-Z.Triner. D.Harty to NO 31 for -6 yards (P.O'Connor).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 31(1:43 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at NO 34 for 3 yards (D.White). Pass 2 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NO 34(1:38 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Johnson pushed ob at NO 36 for 2 yards (C.Davis).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NO 36(1:33 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short middle to C.Olave to NO 40 for 4 yards (L.David). PENALTY on TB-L.David - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NO 40. Pass 4 - YAC 0
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 45(1:27 - 2nd) J.Winston pass short left to C.Olave pushed ob at TB 39 for 6 yards (J.Dean). Pass 5 - YAC 1
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NO 39(1:21 - 2nd) J.Winston pass incomplete short left to M.Thomas (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NO 39(1:17 - 2nd) J.Winston sacked at TB 39 for 0 yards (A.Winfield). INJURY UPDATE - TB 96-A.Hicks - foot - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NO 39(0:28 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at TB 39 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 44(0:28 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 30 yards to TB 14 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Darden.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(0:22 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 13 for -1 yards. INJURY UPDATE - TB 72-J.Wells - calf - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(0:22 - 2nd) T.Brady kneels to TB 13 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 53 yards from NO 35 to TB 12. G.Bernard to TB 26 for 14 yards (Z.Baun; K.Elliss).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 26(14:57 - 3rd) L.Fournette left guard to TB 29 for 3 yards (M.Davenport; S.Tuttle).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - TB 29(14:12 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans to TB 36 for 7 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 2 - YAC 5
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 36(13:28 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to R.Gage to TB 40 for 4 yards (B.Roby). Pass 0 - YAC 4
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - TB 40(12:54 - 3rd) S.Miller right end ran ob at TB 48 for 8 yards (B.Roby). PENALTY on TB-J.Darden - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 38(12:29 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TB 38(12:22 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage to TB 43 for 5 yards (M.Lattimore) [J.Evans]. PENALTY on NO-B.Roby - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at TB 38 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 43(11:53 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to M.Evans (M.Lattimore).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TB 43(11:44 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 45 for 2 yards (C.Jordan; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TB 45(11:01 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 45(10:55 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 39 yards to NO 16 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 16(10:48 - 3rd) M.Ingram left guard to NO 16 for no gain (J.Tryon; M.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 16(10:12 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NO 16(10:05 - 3rd) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NO 16(10:00 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 46 yards to TB 38 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by J.Darden. PENALTY on NO-J.Gray - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at TB 38.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(9:53 - 3rd) R.White right guard to TB 45 for 2 yards (C.Granderson; S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TB 45(9:16 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to B.Perriman to TB 49 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass 4 - YAC 0 New Orleans challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to B.Perriman (D.Davis).
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - TB 45(9:14 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to B.Perriman pushed ob at NO 45 for 10 yards (B.Roby). Pass 4 - YAC 6
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 45(8:42 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete deep left to S.Miller.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TB 45(8:36 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short left to R.Gage ran ob at NO 35 for 10 yards (M.Lattimore). Pass 9 - YAC 1
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 35(8:14 - 3rd) R.White right guard to NO 36 for -1 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TB 36(7:38 - 3rd) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.White (S.Tuttle).
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - TB 36(7:32 - 3rd) T.Brady pass short right to B.Perriman to NO 29 for 7 yards (K.Elliss). Pass 0 - YAC 7
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - TB 29(6:49 - 3rd) R.Succop 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:44 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas ran ob at NO 36 for 11 yards. Pass 11 - YAC 0
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(6:02 - 3rd) 7-T.Hill at QB. (Shotgun) T.Hill right tackle to NO 39 for 3 yards (D.White).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NO 39(5:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Winston at QB. J.Winston pass short middle to J.Johnson to NO 45 for 6 yards (D.White). Pass 5 - YAC 1
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - NO 45(4:36 - 3rd) M.Ingram up the middle to TB 43 for 12 yards (A.Winfield).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(3:57 - 3rd) J.Winston pass short right to J.Landry pushed ob at TB 35 for 8 yards (C.Davis). Pass -1 - YAC 9
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NO 35(3:21 - 3rd) D.Washington left end pushed ob at TB 32 for 3 yards (J.Dean).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(2:45 - 3rd) D.Washington left guard to TB 24 for 8 yards (J.Dean; D.White).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - NO 24(2:04 - 3rd) D.Washington right tackle to TB 20 for 4 yards (D.White; L.David).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:19 - 3rd) M.Ingram left guard to TB 11 for 9 yards (L.Ryan; L.David). FUMBLES (L.Ryan) - RECOVERED by TB-C.Nassib at TB 10.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 10(1:11 - 3rd) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 15 for 5 yards (M.Davenport - B.Roby).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TB 15(0:28 - 3rd) L.Fournette right guard to TB 19 for 4 yards (T.Kpassagnon; P.Werner).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TB 19(15:00 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 19 for no gain (S.Tuttle - D.Davis). INJURY UPDATE: TB 25-G.Bernard - ankle - OUT. 72-J.Wells - OUT. 96-A.Hicks - OUT.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TB 19(14:15 - 4th) PENALTY on NO - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at TB 19 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 24(14:14 - 4th) L.Fournette right end pushed ob at TB 31 for 7 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 31(13:36 - 4th) T.Brady sacked at TB 29 for -2 yards (sack split by D.Onyemata and S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TB 29(12:55 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller. Penalty on TB-M.Evans - Disqualification - offsetting. Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore - Disqualification - offsetting.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TB 29(12:49 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 26 yards to NO 45 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(11:48 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 25 for 5 yards (D.Davis; C.Granderson).
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - TB 25(11:11 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller to TB 36 for 11 yards (T.Mathieu). Pass 11 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 36(10:37 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to L.Fournette.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 36(10:33 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to S.Miller.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TB 36(10:28 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to C.Brate to TB 45 for 9 yards (D.Davis). PENALTY on NO-B.Roby - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at TB 45. Pass 8 - YAC 1
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 40(10:07 - 4th) L.Fournette right tackle to NO 38 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle; J.Evans).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TB 38(9:24 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to K.Kieft (A.Taylor). PENALTY on NO-C.Jordan - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NO 38 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 33(9:17 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to NO 28 for 5 yards (M.Maye).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TB 28(8:32 - 4th) L.Fournette left tackle to NO 28 for no gain (P.Werner).
|+28 YD
3 & 5 - TB 28(7:49 - 4th) T.Brady pass deep right to B.Perriman for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass 28 - YAC 0
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to NO 0. D.Harty to NO 33 for 33 yards (C.Davis; S.Murphy-Bunting).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 33(7:35 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at NO 28 for -5 yards (sack split by J.Tryon and V.Vea).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NO 28(6:56 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep left intended for J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Dean at TB 47. J.Dean ran ob at NO 29 for 24 yards (J.Hurst).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 29(6:45 - 4th) T.Brady pass short middle to S.Miller ran ob at NO 29 for no gain (P.Werner). Pass -3 - YAC 3
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 29(6:04 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 29(6:00 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep middle to C.Brate (K.Elliss).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TB 29(5:55 - 4th) R.Succop 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to NO -2. D.Harty ran ob at NO 30 for 32 yards (D.Delaney).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 30(5:43 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at NO 25 for -5 yards (D.White).
|+22 YD
2 & 15 - NO 25(5:17 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 47 for 22 yards (C.Davis). Pass 15 - YAC 7
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 47(4:52 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave [W.Gholston].
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NO 47(4:45 - 4th) J.Winston pass short middle to M.Thomas to TB 42 for 11 yards (L.Ryan). Pass 11 - YAC 0
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 42(4:23 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left intended for J.Landry INTERCEPTED by M.Edwards at TB 32. M.Edwards for 68 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 4th) R.Succop extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 4th) J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson (D.White).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(4:06 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 35 for 10 yards (C.Davis). Pass 10 - YAC 0
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 35(3:47 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete deep middle to C.Olave [P.O'Connor]. PENALTY on TB-C.Davis - Defensive Pass Interference - 42 yards - enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 23(3:39 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to M.Thomas to TB 13 for 10 yards (M.Edwards; J.Dean). Pass 6 - YAC 4
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 13(3:15 - 4th) PENALTY on NO-J.Hurst - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 13 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - NO 18(3:15 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to C.Olave pushed ob at TB 7 for 11 yards (C.Davis). Pass 11 - YAC 0
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NO 7(3:11 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete short middle to J.Johnson.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - NO 7(3:07 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to M.Thomas for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:02 - 4th) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:02 - 4th) W.Lutz kicks onside 8 yards from NO 35 to NO 43. C.Otton (didn't try to advance) to NO 43 for no gain.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TB 43(3:01 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to NO 38 for 5 yards (T.Kpassagnon; K.Elliss).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - TB 38(2:56 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to NO 37 for 1 yard (D.Onyemata).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 37(2:52 - 4th) T.Brady pass incomplete deep right to B.Perriman (A.Taylor).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - TB 37(2:46 - 4th) PENALTY on TB - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NO 37 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 42(2:46 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 32 yards to NO 10 - Center-Z.Triner - out of bounds. NO 6-M.Maye - wrist - QUESTIONABLE to return.
|Result
|Play
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - NO 10(2:36 - 4th) J.Winston pass deep right to C.Olave to TB 39 for 51 yards. FUMBLES - touched at TB 34 - RECOVERED by TB-C.Davis at TB 34. C.Davis to TB 34 for no gain (C.Olave). Pass 42 - YAC 9 The Replay Official reviewed the fumble ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 34(2:27 - 4th) L.Fournette right guard to TB 33 for -1 yards (K.Street).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TB 33(2:22 - 4th) L.Fournette right end to TB 33 for no gain (P.Werner).
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - TB 33(2:00 - 4th) L.Fournette left guard to TB 36 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Punt
4 & 8 - TB 36(1:14 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 41 yards to NO 23 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by D.Harty.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 23(1:07 - 4th) J.Winston pass incomplete deep right to M.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NO 23(1:02 - 4th) J.Winston sacked at NO 13 for -10 yards (S.Barrett).
|+10 YD
3 & 20 - NO 13(0:30 - 4th) J.Winston pass short left to J.Landry to NO 23 for 10 yards (D.White). Pass 5 - YAC 5
|+9 YD
4 & 10 - NO 23(0:08 - 4th) J.Winston pass short right to D.Harty ran ob at NO 32 for 9 yards. Pass 9 - YAC 0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(0:03 - 4th) T.Brady kneels to NO 33 for -1 yards.
