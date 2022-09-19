|
Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Aaron Jones made sure the Green Bay Packers' promise to get him the ball more often paid off.
Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading Green Bay to a 27-10 victory on Sunday night.
Jones had five carries for 49 yards and three catches for 27 yards in a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota, and the Packers (1-1) vowed he'd have a bigger role.
''That just naturally put a smile on my face,'' Jones said. ''I knew I had to show up when my number was called. That just pushes me that much harder.''
Jones came through, gaining 8.8 yards per rush and leading the Packers' 203-yard ground attack. He had 15 carries as well as three catches for 38 yards.
Green Bay beat the Bears (1-1) for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL's oldest rivalry. The Packers won 10 straight over the Bears from 1994-98. They have two other seven-game win streaks in this series, from 1928-30 and 2000-03.
The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt.
''Coming out with a disappointing loss like this, it hurts,'' Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. ''We've just got to respond.''
A week after he struggled to connect with his new crop of receivers, Rodgers was characteristically efficient, going 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers are 24-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.
''Tonight was really about 28 (A.J. Dillon) and 33 (Jones), getting them the football,'' Rodgers said. ''I didn't play great. I feel like the stats look a little better than the game. ... I missed some throws that I should never miss. There were some opportunities for more points out there.''
Chicago's David Montgomery rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries. Fields had a touchdown run and was 7 of 11 for 70 yards with an interception.
The Packers outscored the Bears 21-0 in the second quarter. Jones scored twice, both times catching pitches from Rodgers in the backfield and reaching the end zone.
The first was a backward pass that got ruled as a 15-yard carry. On the second touchdown, Jones went in motion, caught a flip pass in the backfield and scored from 8 yards out. Jones benefited from the return of right tackle Elgton Jenkins, playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last Nov. 12.
''If he's not in the lineup, we don't win that game,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Jenkins. ''It transcends his level of play, what he's able to bring to us. For his first night out, I thought he did a great job.''
Even though the Packers had talked all week about getting the ball to Jones more often, the Bears couldn't slow him down.
''It says a lot about our offense,'' Jones said. ''You know what's coming, but you have to stop it. That's not easy to do. I just say kudos to our whole offensive unit and our whole team for responding and bouncing back from last week.''
Jones' second score was Rodgers' 450th career touchdown pass. The only other players to reach that mark are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.
Rodgers added No. 451 in the final minute of the first half with a 5-yard completion to Allen Lazard, who sat out the Vikings game with an ankle injury.
Rodgers completed passes to eight receivers. None had more than three receptions, but Sammy Watkins turned his trio of catches into 93 yards.
The Bears made the game competitive in the second half by capitalizing on Green Bay's mistakes.
Cairo Santos' 40-yard field goal cut Green Bay's lead to 24-10 after a fumbled exchange between Rodgers and A.J. Dillon gave the Bears the ball at their own 31.
The Packers' next series got foiled when a snap from Josh Myers hit receiver Christian Watson, who was in motion, and got past Rodgers. Dillon recovered the fumble, but it put the Packers in a third-and-22 situation and led to a punt.
Chicago drove toward Green Bay's end zone and had an apparent 6-yard touchdown run by Fields overturned when replays determined he was down before stretching his arm across the goal line. On the next play, Fields ran again on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1, and officials ruled that Preston Smith and Jarran Reed stopped him just short of the end zone with a little over eight minutes left in the game.
''Who knows? If they get a touchdown there, the game could completely flip,'' Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said. ''So I think we did a good job of winning situational football.''
INJURIES
Bears DB Dane Cruikshank hurt his hamstring in the first half.
UP NEXT
Bears: Host Houston on Sunday.
Packers: At Tampa Bay on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|22:45
|37:15
|1st Downs
|11
|26
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|2
|10
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|228
|414
|Total Plays
|41
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|180
|203
|Rush Attempts
|27
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|48
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.5
|2-61.0
|Return Yards
|115
|44
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-115
|1-24
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|3-5 -60%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|180
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|228
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7/11
|70
|0
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|15
|122
|0
|28
|15
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|4
|38
|0
|27
|4
|
J. Fields 1 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Fields
|8
|20
|1
|7
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
5
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|4
|2
|39
|0
|30
|5
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
15
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|15
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
0
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brisker 9 SAF
|J. Brisker
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 DE
|R. Quinn
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 59 DE
|K. Jonathan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 64 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DT
|A. Blackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|4
|49.5
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|4
|24.5
|30
|0
|
I. Smith-Marsette 17 WR
0
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|19/25
|234
|2
|0
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Jones
|15
|132
|1
|36
|31
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|18
|61
|0
|11
|7
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
20
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|5
|10
|0
|7
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Watkins 11 WR
12
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|4
|3
|93
|0
|55
|12
|
A. Jones 33 RB
31
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|38
|1
|15
|31
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
6
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|3
|3
|37
|0
|20
|6
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
4
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|3
|2
|27
|0
|20
|4
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|3
|2
|13
|1
|8
|9
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
3
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Watson 9 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Watson
|3
|3
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|7
|
T. Davis 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Savage 26 DB
|D. Savage
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 LB
|Q. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Stokes 21 CB
|E. Stokes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
9
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|2
|61.0
|1
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|6.7
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 28 for 3 yards (A.Muhammad - R.Smith). PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at GB 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(14:32 - 1st) A.Jones right end to GB 47 for 4 yards (N.Morrow; Ju.Jones).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - GB 47(13:50 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to CHI 39 for 14 yards (K.Gordon).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(13:07 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 36 for 3 yards (R.Quinn).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GB 36(12:27 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Dillon.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - GB 36(12:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 28 for 8 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(11:40 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (Ju.Jones; K.Gordon).
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GB 26(10:56 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 28 for -2 yards (A.Blackson).
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - GB 28(10:10 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 13 for 15 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 13(9:45 - 1st) PENALTY on GB-J.Myers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GB 18(9:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to R.Doubs.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GB 18(9:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to A.Lazard (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - GB 18(9:18 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at CHI 22 for -4 yards (T.Gipson).
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - GB 22(8:37 - 1st) M.Crosby 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 29 for 30 yards (T.Galeai; R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(8:28 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 33 for 4 yards (D.Lowry; E.Stokes).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 33(7:50 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 45 for 12 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(7:06 - 1st) J.Fields FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 45 - and recovers at CHI 46. J.Fields to CHI 45 for -1 yards (J.Reed).
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 45(6:24 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to E.St. Brown to GB 25 for 30 yards (A.Amos) [P.Smith].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(5:43 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to GB 12 for 13 yards (D.Savage - D.Campbell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 12(5:20 - 1st) D.Montgomery right end to GB 3 for 9 yards (D.Campbell - A.Amos).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 3(4:42 - 1st) J.Fields right end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(4:37 - 1st) A.Dillon left end to GB 31 for 6 yards (R.Smith - A.Blackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - GB 31(4:05 - 1st) A.Dillon right guard to GB 36 for 5 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 36(3:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Dillon.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GB 36(3:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 43 for 7 yards (N.Morrow). PENALTY on CHI-J.Brisker - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 48(2:45 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to CHI 43 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - GB 43(2:08 - 1st) A.Jones right end to CHI 38 for 5 yards (K.Gordon).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(1:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to S.Watkins to CHI 14 for 24 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(0:46 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 15 for -1 yards (N.Morrow).
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - GB 15(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right end for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 20 for 21 yards (I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 20(14:47 - 2nd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 15 for -5 yards (P.Smith).
|-4 YD
2 & 15 - CHI 15(14:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney to CHI 11 for -4 yards (R.Douglas).
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - CHI 11(13:25 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery to CHI 18 for 7 yards (R.Douglas).
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHI 18(12:55 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 43 yards to GB 39 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 39(12:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to S.Watkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GB 39(12:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to T.Davis [T.Gipson].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GB 39(12:41 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 28 for -11 yards (R.Quinn).
|Punt
4 & 21 - GB 28(11:58 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 72 yards to end zone - Center-J.Coco - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-R.Griffin - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 20 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 15(11:50 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 16 for 1 yard (Q.Walker; P.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - CHI 16(11:19 - 2nd) K.Herbert right guard to CHI 20 for 4 yards (A.Amos - D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 20(10:37 - 2nd) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to CHI 23 for 3 yards. J.Fields pass short middle to E.St. Brown to GB 46 for 31 yards. PENALTY on CHI-J.Fields - Illegal Forward Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHI 18(10:21 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 56 yards to GB 26 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers to GB 46 for 20 yards (P.Scales).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(10:11 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Cobb to CHI 46 for 8 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - GB 46(9:29 - 2nd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 41 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(8:52 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to CHI 33 for 8 yards (N.Morrow; K.Vildor).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(8:13 - 2nd) A.Dillon right tackle to CHI 24 for 9 yards (Ju.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 24(7:39 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 15 for 9 yards (K.Vildor). PENALTY on GB-R.Newman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GB 34(7:15 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at CHI 42 for -8 yards (T.Gipson).
|+20 YD
2 & 28 - GB 42(6:50 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Doubs to CHI 22 for 20 yards (E.Jackson; N.Morrow).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - GB 22(6:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb to CHI 13 for 9 yards (R.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 13(5:23 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to CHI 8 for 5 yards (J.Brisker - R.Smith).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - GB 8(4:40 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 67 yards from GB 35 to CHI -2. I.Smith-Marsette to CHI 15 for 17 yards (D.Leavitt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 15(4:30 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet [K.Clark].
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 15(4:26 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 10 for -5 yards (R.Gary).
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - CHI 10(3:47 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to CHI 19 for 9 yards (E.Stokes).
|Punt
4 & 6 - CHI 19(3:19 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 42 yards to GB 39 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers MUFFS catch - and recovers at GB 43. Am.Rodgers to GB 43 for no gain (K.Herbert). PENALTY on GB-D.Leavitt - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 43.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(3:10 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to GB 47 for 14 yards (E.Jackson; M.Adams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 47(2:27 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 48 for 1 yard (J.Brisker - K.Jonathan).
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - GB 48(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to CHI 37 for 15 yards (N.Morrow). Penalty on CHI-R.Quinn - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(1:52 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 34 for 3 yards (K.Jonathan - R.Smith).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - GB 34(1:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Cobb to CHI 14 for 20 yards (K.Gordon).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(0:43 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to CHI 5 for 9 yards (J.Brisker).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - GB 5(0:35 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 66 yards from GB 35 to CHI -1. T.Ebner to CHI 22 for 23 yards (D.Leavitt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 22(14:54 - 3rd) J.Fields right end pushed ob at CHI 29 for 7 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CHI 29(14:24 - 3rd) J.Fields sacked at CHI 22 for -7 yards (R.Gary).
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 22(13:42 - 3rd) J.Fields pass short middle to D.Montgomery to CHI 29 for 7 yards (D.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CHI 29(13:08 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 57 yards to GB 14 - Center-P.Scales. Am.Rodgers to GB 14 for no gain (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 14(13:00 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 19 for 5 yards (N.Morrow).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 19(12:19 - 3rd) A.Jones left tackle to GB 26 for 7 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(11:36 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at CHI 38 for 36 yards (E.Jackson; R.Smith).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(10:51 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to C.Watson to CHI 39 for -1 yards (E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - GB 39(10:06 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 28 for 11 yards (J.Brisker).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - GB 28(9:18 - 3rd) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at CHI 33 - RECOVERED by CHI-M.Pennel at CHI 31.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(9:13 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to CHI 40 for 9 yards (Q.Walker).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 40(8:24 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 49 for 11 yards (D.Lowry - A.Amos).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(7:56 - 3rd) J.Fields pass deep middle to R.Griffin to GB 31 for 18 yards (D.Savage).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(7:19 - 3rd) D.Montgomery right end to GB 29 for 2 yards (J.Reed).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 29(6:40 - 3rd) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 23 for 6 yards (D.Lowry).
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - CHI 23(5:59 - 3rd) J.Fields left end to GB 26 for -3 yards (J.Alexander).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CHI 26(5:16 - 3rd) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. Am.Rodgers to GB 24 for 24 yards (T.Ebner - D.Houston-Carson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(5:06 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan pushed ob at GB 26 for 2 yards (J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - GB 26(4:27 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to GB 28 for 2 yards (N.Morrow).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GB 28(3:45 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Jones. PENALTY on CHI-K.Vildor - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at GB 28 - No Play. Penalty on CHI-N.Morrow - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(3:41 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to GB 41 for 8 yards (J.Brisker - R.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GB 41(2:57 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 45 for 4 yards (R.Smith - J.Brisker).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 45(2:13 - 3rd) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 46 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones; K.Gordon).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 46(1:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers Aborted. J.Myers FUMBLES at GB 43 - recovered by GB-A.Dillon at GB 33.
|+7 YD
3 & 22 - GB 33(0:44 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Doubs to GB 40 for 7 yards (E.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 15 - GB 40(15:00 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 50 yards to CHI 10 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(14:53 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to CHI 21 for 11 yards (D.Lowry - J.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 21(14:14 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete deep middle to D.Mooney.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 21(14:07 - 4th) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 35 for 14 yards (J.Alexander - Q.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 35(13:31 - 4th) J.Fields sacked at CHI 25 for -10 yards (P.Smith).
|+28 YD
2 & 20 - CHI 25(12:50 - 4th) D.Montgomery left guard to GB 47 for 28 yards (D.Savage).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(12:01 - 4th) K.Herbert left end to GB 20 for 27 yards (D.Savage).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 20(11:20 - 4th) PENALTY on CHI-B.Pringle - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - CHI 25(11:20 - 4th) K.Herbert up the middle to GB 19 for 6 yards (P.Smith).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 19(10:44 - 4th) D.Montgomery left end to GB 15 for 4 yards (P.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 15(10:01 - 4th) J.Fields left end pushed ob at GB 11 for 4 yards (D.Savage). Chicago challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Fields left end pushed ob at GB 10 for 5 yards (D.Savage).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(9:48 - 4th) D.Montgomery up the middle to GB 8 for 2 yards (K.Clark; P.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 8(9:15 - 4th) D.Montgomery right end to GB 6 for 2 yards (D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CHI 6(8:33 - 4th) J.Fields scrambles right end for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Fields scrambles right end to GB 1 for 5 yards (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CHI 1(8:13 - 4th) J.Fields up the middle to GB 1 for no gain (P.Smith; J.Reed). Chicago challenged the short of the goal line ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 1(8:07 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 5 for 4 yards (M.Adams; N.Morrow).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 5(7:23 - 4th) A.Jones right guard to GB 9 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GB 9(6:38 - 4th) A.Rodgers right end to GB 13 for 4 yards (A.Muhammad).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 13(5:50 - 4th) A.Dillon right end to GB 12 for -1 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+55 YD
2 & 11 - GB 12(5:45 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to S.Watkins pushed ob at CHI 33 for 55 yards (E.Jackson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - GB 33(5:02 - 4th) A.Jones right end to CHI 15 for 18 yards (E.Jackson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 15(4:54 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to C.Watson to CHI 14 for 1 yard (K.Gordon; J.Brisker).
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GB 14(4:07 - 4th) A.Jones right end to CHI 16 for -2 yards (Ju.Jones).
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - GB 16(3:22 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Dillon to CHI 10 for 6 yards (N.Morrow).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 10(2:31 - 4th) M.Crosby 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 60 yards from GB 35 to CHI 5. T.Ebner pushed ob at CHI 43 for 38 yards (T.Davis). PENALTY on CHI-D.Houston-Carson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 19(2:21 - 4th) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to E.St. Brown (Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 19(2:18 - 4th) J.Fields pass deep right intended for E.St. Brown INTERCEPTED by J.Alexander at CHI 39. J.Alexander ran ob at CHI 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(2:09 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 38 for 1 yard (A.Watts - T.Gipson).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - GB 38(2:00 - 4th) A.Dillon left tackle to CHI 33 for 5 yards (T.Gipson; R.Smith).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - GB 33(1:13 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to CHI 28 for 5 yards (M.Pennel).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 28(0:29 - 4th) A.Rodgers kneels to CHI 29 for -1 yards.
