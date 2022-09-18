|
|
|NYJ
|CLE
Flacco rallies Jets to stunning 31-30 comeback over Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) Joe Flacco's 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown in the final two minutes Sunday.
On 3rd-and-10 Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier, the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass, allowing the Browns (1-1) to open their lead.
Nick Chubb's third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week, pushed his extra point to the right.
The miss would come back to haunt the Browns.
Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 left to pull the Jets (1-1) within six at 30-24. New York recovered the onside kick and Flacco, who's filling in while starter Zach Wilson recovers from a knee injury, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Wilson.
Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point to make it 31-30.
Cleveland had one last chance, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left knee in the fourth, was intercepted by safety Ashtyn Davis with 6 seconds left.
Flacco improved to 18-3 in his career against the Browns, the most wins for the 37-year-old QB against any team. Flacco went 26 of 44 for 307 yards.
It was a demoralizing loss for the Browns, who were on the cusp of going 2-0 for the first time since 1993, when Bill Belichick was their coach.
Chubb scored on runs of 4, 7 and 12 yards.
Brissett, starting while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards.
Wilson had eight catches for 102 yards.
Zuerlein's 57-yard field goal with 14:19 left tied it at 17 for the Jets. The kick matched the longest in franchise history by Chandler Catanzaro against the Browns in 2017.
NO AVERAGE JOE
Joe Thomas reached elite status by playing 10,363 consecutive snaps and making 10 Pro Bowls in 10 seasons for the Browns. He's now officially a ''legend.''
Thomas was inducted into the team's Legends Club during halftime ceremonies. He was honored along with the late Darrel ''Pete'' Brewster, who played both tight end and defensive end for Cleveland from 1952-58.
Thomas, who retired after the 2017 season, is eligible for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's next class.
INJURIES
Jets: Rookie CB Sauce Gardner left briefly in the third quarter with an apparent head injury. He was checked in the sideline medical tent and cleared to return. ... DL Quinnen Williams suffered a foot injury but came back.
Browns: Clowney went out with an injured right ankle in the third quarter and didn't return. He appeared to roll his ankle while chasing Flacco. ... TE Harrison Bryant left after a scary collision with LB Kwon Alexander in the fourth but returned. ... RT Jack Conklin was inactive for the second straight week. The former All-Pro underwent knee surgery in December.
UP NEXT
Jets: Continue their trip through the AFC North by hosting the Bengals on Sunday. New York is opening its season against Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
Browns: A short turnaround with a Thursday night home game against the Steelers.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:46
|32:14
|1st Downs
|20
|29
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|16
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|402
|405
|Total Plays
|67
|65
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|184
|Rush Attempts
|20
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|309
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|27-45
|22-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|5-38
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.3
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|105
|80
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-75
|2-67
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|309
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|184
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|405
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hall
|7
|50
|0
|23
|13
|
M. Carter 32 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Carter
|7
|23
|0
|8
|9
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|22
|0
|19
|2
|
J. Flacco 19 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Flacco
|2
|6
|0
|7
|34
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
30
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|30
|
E. Moore 8 WR
7
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
30
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|14
|8
|102
|2
|31
|30
|
C. Davis 84 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Davis
|4
|2
|83
|1
|66
|16
|
E. Moore 8 WR
7
FPTS
|E. Moore
|5
|3
|41
|0
|18
|7
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|9
|6
|40
|0
|13
|10
|
M. Carter 32 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Carter
|5
|5
|27
|0
|12
|9
|
J. Smith 16 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
B. Hall 20 RB
13
FPTS
|B. Hall
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|13
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Ruckert 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Ruckert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Alexander 9 MLB
|K. Alexander
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 LB
|Q. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 22 DB
|T. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
|A. Davis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
7
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|57
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|47.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|3
|25.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|22/27
|229
|1
|1
|17
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
31
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|17
|87
|3
|22
|31
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|13
|58
|0
|13
|8
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
17
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|6
|43
|0
|21
|17
|
D. Felton 25 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Cooper 2 WR
25
FPTS
|A. Cooper
|10
|9
|101
|1
|20
|25
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
7
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|4
|3
|45
|0
|30
|7
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|5
|3
|32
|0
|15
|6
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
31
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|3
|3
|26
|0
|15
|31
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|8
|
D. Bell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Felton 25 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Delpit 22 SS
|G. Delpit
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 FS
|J. Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Newsome II 20 CB
|G. Newsome II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ward 21 CB
|D. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Clowney 90 DE
|J. Clowney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Winovich 69 DE
|C. Winovich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
6
FPTS
|C. York
|1/1
|22
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|52.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|2
|33.5
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 25 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Felton
|2
|6.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 56 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 9. B.Berrios to NYJ 31 for 22 yards (G.Delpit).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(14:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 32 for 1 yard (J.Elliott; J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 32(14:19 - 1st) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at NYJ 40 for 8 yards (G.Delpit - G.Newsome).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 40(13:46 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Conklin (A.Walker). New York Jets challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 40(13:39 - 1st) B.Mann punts 50 yards to CLE 10 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by D.Felton.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 10(13:32 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant pushed ob at CLE 18 for 8 yards (K.Alexander) [S.Rankins].
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 18(12:59 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CLE 25 for 7 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(12:22 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to CLE 26 for 1 yard (Q.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 26(11:42 - 1st) J.Brissett scrambles left guard to CLE 39 for 13 yards (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(10:58 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 43 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 43(10:13 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to NYJ 44 for 13 yards (K.Alexander; J.Martin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(9:33 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to N.Chubb to NYJ 37 for 7 yards (C.Mosley; Qu.Williams).
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 37(8:55 - 1st) N.Chubb right tackle to NYJ 23 for 14 yards (M.Carter; A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(8:15 - 1st) J.Wills reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left end to NYJ 20 for 3 yards (D.Reed).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 20(7:39 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 16 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 16(6:56 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to NYJ 12 for 4 yards (L.Joyner).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(6:16 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to NYJ 4 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams - S.Rankins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 4(5:35 - 1st) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left guard to NYJ 4 for no gain (L.Joyner).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 4(5:00 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:55 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:55 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(4:55 - 1st) G.Wilson right end to NYJ 23 for -2 yards (A.Walker).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 23(4:15 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 26 for 3 yards (M.Emerson).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(3:36 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-M.Garrett - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 26 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(3:17 - 1st) J.Flacco scrambles right tackle to NYJ 38 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(2:33 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to G.Wilson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(2:27 - 1st) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 46 for 8 yards (G.Delpit; A.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 46(1:45 - 1st) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|+17 YD
4 & 2 - NYJ 46(1:40 - 1st) B.Mann pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at CLE 37 for 17 yards (A.Green).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(1:06 - 1st) Br.Hall left guard to CLE 37 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 37(0:33 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall to CLE 30 for 7 yards (A.Wright). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 37 - No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - NYJ 42(0:10 - 1st) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at CLE 29 for 13 yards.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 29(15:00 - 2nd) Br.Hall left guard pushed ob at CLE 6 for 23 yards (J.Johnson).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 6(14:25 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end to CLE 7 for -1 yards (J.Johnson; T.Bryan).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 7(13:46 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to CLE 2 for 5 yards (M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 2(13:09 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to G.Wilson for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(13:06 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 70 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE -5. J.Ford pushed ob at CLE 39 for 44 yards (G.Zuerlein).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(12:59 - 2nd) K.Hunt left guard to CLE 43 for 4 yards (Q.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 43(12:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Felton to CLE 46 for 3 yards (S.Rankins).
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 46(11:38 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to NYJ 45 for 9 yards (A.Gardner - J.Whitehead).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(11:15 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 13 yards (A.Gardner). Penalty on NYJ - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(10:54 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 28 for 4 yards (S.Thomas; C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 28(10:16 - 2nd) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 28 for no gain (S.Thomas).
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 28(9:34 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper pushed ob at NYJ 8 for 20 yards (L.Joyner; T.Adams).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 8(9:00 - 2nd) K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 6 for 2 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 6(8:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Peoples-Jones for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Peoples-Jones (A.Gardner).
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - CLE 6(8:20 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 2nd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 2nd) C.York kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 4. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 30 for 26 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(8:12 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at NYJ 24 for -6 yards (M.Garrett).
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - NYJ 24(7:32 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass deep middle to C.Davis to NYJ 41 for 17 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(7:00 - 2nd) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 47 for 6 yards (J.Phillips).
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 47(6:24 - 2nd) B.Berrios right end to CLE 34 for 19 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(5:36 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left tackle to CLE 28 for 6 yards (J.Clowney). PENALTY on CLE-J.Clowney - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at CLE 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(5:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ-M.Mitchell - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 14 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 19(4:48 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to CLE 21 for -2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - NYJ 21(4:11 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to T.Conklin to CLE 12 for 9 yards (J.Phillips).
|Fumble
3 & 8 - NYJ 12(3:30 - 2nd) J.Flacco sacked at CLE 20 for -8 yards (J.Clowney). FUMBLES (J.Clowney) - RECOVERED by CLE-J.Clowney at CLE 21.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 21(3:24 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle to CLE 17 for -4 yards (S.Thomas - C.Mosley).
|Penalty
2 & 14 - CLE 17(2:43 - 2nd) N.Chubb right tackle pushed ob at 50 for 33 yards (S.Thomas). PENALTY on CLE-W.Teller - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at CLE 17 - No Play. Penalty on CLE-J.Hudson - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - CLE 8(2:21 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to K.Hunt pushed ob at CLE 13 for 5 yards (A.Gardner).
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - CLE 13(2:00 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to Dav.Bell to CLE 19 for 6 yards (D.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 12 - CLE 19(1:15 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 51 yards to NYJ 30 - Center-C.Hughlett. B.Berrios to NYJ 46 for 16 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(1:05 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to 50 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 50(0:46 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at CLE 32 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(0:41 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to T.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 32(0:38 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Johnson to CLE 28 for 4 yards (G.Newsome).
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - NYJ 28(0:32 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to CLE 10 for 18 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:23 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:19 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson (J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 10(0:15 - 2nd) J.Flacco pass short right to Br.Hall for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to CLE -3. J.Ford to CLE 20 for 23 yards (T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 20(14:56 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 25 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 25(14:16 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to N.Chubb to CLE 29 for 4 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 29(13:34 - 3rd) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. J.Brissett up the middle to CLE 31 for 2 yards (C.Lawson).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(12:54 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass deep left to H.Bryant to NYJ 39 for 30 yards (L.Joyner).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 39(12:26 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to NYJ 23 for 16 yards (A.Gardner). NYJ-A.Gardner was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(11:46 - 3rd) D.Felton right tackle to NYJ 27 for -4 yards (S.Rankins - J.Whitehead).
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - CLE 27(11:09 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short middle to A.Cooper to NYJ 13 for 14 yards (L.Joyner). PENALTY on NYJ-M.Clemons - Roughing the Passer - 7 yards - enforced at NYJ 13.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 6(10:48 - 3rd) N.Chubb right guard to NYJ 4 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 4(10:12 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to D.Njoku.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLE 4(10:07 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant (B.Echols) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CLE 4(10:01 - 3rd) C.York 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(9:58 - 3rd) B.Berrios right end pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 3 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 28(9:23 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 28(9:18 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to E.Moore to NYJ 38 for 10 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(8:36 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to J.Ruckert.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 38(8:33 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (M.Emerson). NYJ-G.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 38(8:28 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to CLE 49 for 13 yards (M.Emerson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(7:50 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to CLE 47 for 2 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|-6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 47(7:07 - 3rd) E.Moore left end to NYJ 47 for -6 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NYJ 47(6:19 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis [C.Winovich].
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYJ 47(6:10 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 48 yards to CLE 5 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 5(6:01 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku pushed ob at CLE 20 for 15 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 20(5:27 - 3rd) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 20 for no gain (J.Johnson; M.Clemons).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 20(4:48 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - CLE 20(4:44 - 3rd) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper to CLE 27 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLE 27(4:11 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 63 yards to NYJ 10 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 10(4:04 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 14 for 4 yards (T.Togiai).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 14(3:30 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 22 for 8 yards (J.Johnson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(2:45 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Davis to NYJ 32 for 10 yards (G.Delpit). PENALTY on NYJ-C.McGovern - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 17(2:25 - 3rd) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 21 for 4 yards (G.Newsome).
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 21(1:45 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass deep left to G.Wilson pushed ob at CLE 48 for 31 yards (G.Delpit) [C.Winovich].
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(1:14 - 3rd) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to CLE 34 for 14 yards (D.Ward).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(0:44 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to CLE 29 for 5 yards (T.Togiai). PENALTY on NYJ - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 34 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 39(0:17 - 3rd) Br.Hall left end pushed ob at CLE 29 for 10 yards (C.Winovich).
|Penalty
2 & 5 - NYJ 29(15:00 - 4th) Mi.Carter left tackle to CLE 5 for 24 yards (A.Wright). PENALTY on NYJ-G.Fant - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NYJ 39(14:33 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to E.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NYJ 39(14:29 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin (A.Wright).
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - NYJ 39(14:24 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(14:19 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end to CLE 29 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CLE 29(13:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-D.Njoku - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 24(13:41 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 33 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 33(12:59 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short right to A.Cooper to CLE 38 for 5 yards (A.Gardner).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(12:23 - 4th) N.Chubb left guard to NYJ 40 for 22 yards (L.Joyner - J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(11:57 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (S.Thomas; J.Johnson).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 37(11:20 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to N.Chubb to NYJ 22 for 15 yards (J.Whitehead) [M.Clemons].
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:40 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 12 for 10 yards (L.Joyner; C.Mosley). CLE-H.Bryant was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 12(10:11 - 4th) K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 12 for no gain (D.Reed).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CLE 12(9:33 - 4th) J.Brissett pass incomplete short middle to K.Hunt [J.Franklin-Myers]. NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. PENALTY on NYJ-Qu.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 7(9:29 - 4th) N.Chubb right tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 4th) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(9:21 - 4th) C.York kicks 60 yards from CLE 35 to NYJ 5. B.Berrios to NYJ 32 for 27 yards (C.York).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 32(9:17 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 33 for 1 yard (A.Walker).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 33(8:35 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 38 for 5 yards (G.Newsome).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 38(7:54 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 38(7:51 - 4th) B.Mann punts 44 yards to CLE 18 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Felton to CLE 31 for 13 yards (A.Davis; K.Yeboah).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(7:37 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Cooper ran ob at CLE 42 for 11 yards.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 42(7:32 - 4th) K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 45 for 13 yards (K.Alexander).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(6:49 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 34 for 11 yards (S.Rankins - J.Whitehead).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 34(6:04 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 39 for -5 yards (K.Alexander). NYJ-J.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|-3 YD
2 & 15 - CLE 39(5:39 - 4th) N.Chubb left tackle to NYJ 42 for -3 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CLE 42(4:58 - 4th) J.Brissett sacked at 50 for -8 yards (sack split by Q.Williams and C.Lawson).
|Punt
4 & 26 - CLE 50(4:14 - 4th) C.Bojorquez punts 42 yards to NYJ 8 - Center-C.Hughlett - downed by CLE-R.Harrison.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 8(4:07 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter to NYJ 7 for -1 yards (A.Walker).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 7(3:27 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 11 for 4 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah). FUMBLES (J.Owusu-Koramoah) - touched at NYJ 11 - recovered by NYJ-M.Mitchell at NYJ 10.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 10(2:45 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete deep left to C.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 10(2:41 - 4th) B.Mann punts 47 yards to CLE 43 - Center-T.Hennessy. D.Felton to CLE 43 for no gain (J.Hardee). PENALTY on NYJ-M.Harris - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 42(2:30 - 4th) K.Hunt left guard to NYJ 42 for no gain (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 42(2:27 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle to NYJ 39 for 3 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CLE 39(2:22 - 4th) J.Brissett pass short left to K.Hunt pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 11 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(2:15 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt right guard to NYJ 24 for 4 yards (J.Martin - S.Thomas).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 24(2:09 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. K.Hunt left tackle pushed ob at NYJ 12 for 12 yards (D.Reed - N.Shepherd).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 12(2:02 - 4th) M.Dunn reported in as eligible. N.Chubb left tackle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:55 - 4th) C.York extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(1:55 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (G.Newsome).
|+66 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 34(1:32 - 4th) J.Flacco pass deep right to C.Davis for 66 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) B.Mann kicks onside 12 yards from NYJ 35 to NYJ 47. RECOVERED by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(1:20 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 47(1:17 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short left to Mi.Carter ran ob at CLE 41 for 12 yards (J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(1:10 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-J.Elliott - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 41 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - NYJ 36(1:10 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Conklin ran ob at CLE 32 for 4 yards (M.Emerson).
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 32(1:04 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short right to Mi.Carter ran ob at CLE 27 for 5 yards (D.Ward).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(1:00 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson (A.Walker).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 27(0:55 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson to CLE 15 for 12 yards (G.Delpit).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(0:35 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short left to E.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 15(0:30 - 4th) J.Flacco pass incomplete short right [M.Garrett].
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 15(0:25 - 4th) J.Flacco pass short middle to G.Wilson for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 4th) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(0:22 - 4th) J.Brissett scrambles left end ran ob at CLE 46 for 21 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 46(0:12 - 4th) J.Brissett pass deep left intended for A.Cooper INTERCEPTED by A.Davis at NYJ 36. A.Davis to 50 for 14 yards.
