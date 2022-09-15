|
Cardinals-Raiders Preview
For the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, the 2022 season started with a dud.
The teams looking to build on playoff performances from last season struggled in their openers, with the Cardinals getting blown out at home by Kansas City and the Raiders falling on the road at the division rival Chargers.
That's put some added urgency on the game Sunday, when Arizona (0-1) visits Las Vegas (0-1), given that no team that started the season 0-2 made the playoffs the past three seasons.
''When you get beat like that at home in Game 1, it's got to be a wake-up call for whoever felt complacent or whatever internally,'' Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. ''You've got to look in the mirror individually and ask yourself, `Do you really want to be here? Do you really want to be great? What drives you?' Those are the questions I feel need to be asked.''
The 44-21 loss to the Chiefs was a carryover to how the 2021 season ended for Arizona. The Cardinals lost four of their final five games in the regular season to squander the division title and then got blown out in the wild-card round against the Rams.
That's only added to the frustration for Murray, who is trying to live up to the $230.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.
''You can only lose so much until it starts to boil over and stuff like that,'' he said. ''I've been here in this organization and since I've been here, we've gotten better each year, but it's still not the standard, not how I'm used to playing and how I'm used to doing things on a football field.''
The Raiders didn't look as bad as the Cardinals in Week 1, but there were still plenty of issues, including Derek Carr's three interceptions in a 24-19 loss to the Chargers.
Las Vegas had been hoping the offseason addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams would lift the offense to a new level, but that didn't happen in the opener.
''I mean you want to establish an identity as fast as possible obviously, and that doesn't happen Week 1 whether it's good or bad regardless,'' Adams said. ''It's going to take some time to get going and really figure out who you are as a squad.''
REUNION WEEK
The other big offseason addition the Raiders made besides adding Adams came when they signed edge rusher Chandler Jones as a free agent. Jones set the Cardinals franchise record with 71 1/2 sacks in six seasons in Arizona.
Now his old teammates get to face him in a game.
''It's going to be fun,'' Murray said. ''Chan is a great dude. One of the best teammates I've ever had the pleasure to play with. It'll be weird and different seeing him in a new uniform, but at the end of the day he's got one job and I've got one job.''
The Cardinals have a couple of former Raiders on their roster, center Rodney Hudson and cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Hudson made three Pro Bowls in six seasons with the Raiders before getting traded to Arizona last season.
Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick, was traded to the Cardinals last month. He is questionable this week with a toe injury.
NO PRESSURE
One of the main questions surrounding the Cardinals during the offseason was how they'd replace Jones. The answer in Week 1 was simple: They didn't.
The Cardinals never sacked Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, which is one reason he was able to throw five touchdown passes. Arizona hopes guys like Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck and Zach Allen can put some pressure on Carr.
SPREAD IT AROUND
The Raiders' passing game in the opener revolved around Adams, who was targeted a league-high 17 times in the loss to the Chargers. Adams delivered with 10 catches for 141 yards and a TD, but Las Vegas' other two star pass catchers were mere afterthoughts.
Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow wasn't targeted until the third quarter and finished with three catches for 21 yards. Tight end Darren Waller was targeted only three times in the first three quarters and finished with four catches for 79 yards.
''I just want the ball to go where it's supposed to,'' coach Josh McDaniels said. ''I've always said this, the defense gets a vote. I wish I could tell you exactly where it's gonna go on every play, but they get a vote.''
NEW TARGETS
The Cardinals are still getting used to a new receiver hierarchy while three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
The Cardinals have some experienced and talented receivers like A.J. Green, Marquise Brown and tight end Zach Ertz, but it was little-known Greg Dortch who led the Cardinals with seven receptions against the Chiefs.
HOME DEBUT
When Adams pushed for the offseason trade to Las Vegas, one of the main reasons was to be closer to his California home. This will allow his grandparents to see him play as a pro in person for the first time.
Adams said he sprang for a suite at Allegiant Stadium to accommodate his family.
''I spent about half a million dollars on a Raiders suite. That's probably the one bad thing about coming here is that the suites are significantly more expensive,'' he said. ''But it's good for the family - I probably won't ever see it, but it's fine.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|36:22
|29:47
|1st Downs
|28
|20
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|413
|324
|Total Plays
|78
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|80
|Rush Attempts
|28
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|270
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|31-49
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|12-120
|10-68
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|3-53.7
|Return Yards
|61
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-4 -75%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|413
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Murray
|31/49
|277
|1
|1
|27
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Williams 24 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Williams
|8
|59
|1
|30
|13
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|8
|31
|0
|7
|8
|
K. Murray 1 QB
27
FPTS
|K. Murray
|5
|28
|1
|10
|27
|
J. Conner 6 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Conner
|7
|25
|0
|6
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
15
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|11
|8
|75
|0
|16
|15
|
M. Brown 2 WR
12
FPTS
|M. Brown
|11
|6
|68
|0
|24
|12
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
15
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|4
|4
|55
|1
|29
|15
|
J. Conner 6 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Conner
|4
|2
|26
|0
|21
|6
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|3
|20
|0
|9
|8
|
A. Green 18 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Green
|7
|3
|16
|0
|10
|6
|
A. Baccellia 82 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Baccellia
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Williams 24 RB
13
FPTS
|D. Williams
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|13
|
S. Anderson 89 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Anderson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Vigil 59 OLB
|N. Vigil
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 LB
|I. Simmons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lawrence 90 DT
|R. Lawrence
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 DE
|M. Golden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Fotu 95 DT
|L. Fotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|45.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
8
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
15
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|10.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Carr
|25/39
|252
|2
|0
|22
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Hollins 10 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|8
|5
|66
|0
|23
|11
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
10
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|10
|7
|59
|0
|20
|10
|
D. Waller 83 TE
17
FPTS
|D. Waller
|8
|6
|50
|1
|19
|17
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
6
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|4
|3
|30
|0
|19
|6
|
A. Abdullah 22 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Abdullah
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|8
|
D. Adams 17 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Adams
|7
|2
|12
|1
|11
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Hobbs 39 CB
|N. Hobbs
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 50 ILB
|J. Brown
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Deablo 5 LB
|D. Deablo
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Harmon 30 SS
|D. Harmon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 55 DE
|C. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 91 DT
|B. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vickers 95 DE
|K. Vickers
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Billings 97 DT
|A. Billings
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
11
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|55
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|53.7
|0
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 32 for 7 yards (J.Thompson; M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LV 32(14:21 - 1st) D.Carr sacked at LV 24 for -8 yards (J.Watt).
|+20 YD
3 & 11 - LV 24(13:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to LV 44 for 20 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(13:00 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to 50 for 6 yards (J.Thompson; Z.Allen).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LV 50(12:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to ARI 47 for 3 yards (Z.Collins).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LV 47(11:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 45 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 45(11:17 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-M.Dogbe - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - LV 40(10:55 - 1st) J.Jacobs left tackle to ARI 40 for no gain (R.Lawrence; D.Gardeck).
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - LV 40(10:18 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to ARI 27 for 13 yards (N.Vigil; M.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 27(9:41 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 23 for 4 yards (J.Whittaker). PENALTY on LV - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 27 - No Play.
|-6 YD
1 & 15 - LV 32(9:11 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to F.Moreau to ARI 38 for -6 yards (N.Vigil).
|+9 YD
2 & 21 - LV 38(8:24 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at ARI 29 for 9 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - LV 29(7:45 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep middle to M.Hollins to ARI 6 for 23 yards (B.Baker).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 6(7:01 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 4 for 2 yards (J.Thompson - L.Fotu).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 4(6:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LV 4(6:15 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller. PENALTY on ARI-J.Thompson - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at ARI 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 1(6:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs up the middle to ARI 1 for no gain (J.Thompson).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LV 1(5:25 - 1st) J.Barton reported in as eligible. D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(5:22 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 31 for 6 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(4:47 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 34 for 3 yards (M.Crosby; J.Brown).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARI 34(4:04 - 1st) J.Conner left guard to ARI 38 for 4 yards (C.Jones - D.Deablo). ARI-D.Humphries was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(3:22 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Billings; J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 41(2:54 - 1st) K.Murray sacked at ARI 34 for -7 yards (M.Crosby).
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - ARI 34(2:05 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to ARI 44 for 10 yards (D.Deablo).
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 44(1:29 - 1st) A.Lee punts 56 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 20(1:21 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-J.Watt - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at LV 20 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 5 - LV 25(1:21 - 1st) D.Carr pass deep left to D.Waller to LV 44 for 19 yards (J.Thompson) [B.Baker]. Penalty on ARI-M.Wilson - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 44(0:52 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 48 for 4 yards (B.Baker; D.Gardeck).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - LV 48(0:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to F.Moreau to ARI 33 for 19 yards (N.Vigil).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 33(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV-K.Miller - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 33 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - LV 38(15:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to ARI 26 for 12 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - LV 26(14:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to M.Hollins to ARI 19 for 7 yards (M.Wilson; J.Whittaker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 19(13:33 - 2nd) Z.White left tackle to ARI 15 for 4 yards (B.Baker; N.Vigil). PENALTY on LV-D.Parham - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 19 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - LV 29(13:05 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ARI 21 for 8 yards (V.Dimukeje).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - LV 21(12:26 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to M.Hollins pushed ob at ARI 14 for 7 yards (B.Murphy).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LV 14(11:50 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams [M.Golden].
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LV 14(11:45 - 2nd) D.Carlson 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 62 yards from LV 35 to ARI 3. E.Benjamin to ARI 25 for 22 yards (M.Farley - S.Webb).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(11:32 - 2nd) J.Conner right guard to ARI 30 for 5 yards (D.Deablo; J.Hankins).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ARI 30(11:02 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 35 for 5 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 35(10:17 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 39 for 4 yards (J.Abram).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 39(9:35 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right [C.Jones]. PENALTY on ARI-K.Murray - Intentional Grounding - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 21 - ARI 24(9:28 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner to ARI 29 for 5 yards (A.Robertson).
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARI 29(9:08 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 30 yards to LV 41 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 41(9:02 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Waller.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LV 41(8:58 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to ARI 46 for 13 yards (Z.Collins; D.Kennard).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LV 46(8:30 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow pushed ob at ARI 26 for 20 yards (N.Vigil).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 26(8:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to H.Renfrow (J.Whittaker).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 26(7:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Adams.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - LV 26(7:51 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to ARI 3 for 23 yards (Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LV 3(7:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 2nd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to ARI 2. E.Benjamin to ARI 20 for 18 yards (S.Webb). PENALTY on ARI - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 20.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(6:53 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner to ARI 31 for 21 yards (D.Harmon; N.Hobbs).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 31(6:16 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 37 for 6 yards (J.Brown; J.Abram).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 37(5:39 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 44 for 7 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 44(4:57 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to LV 46 for 10 yards (A.Robertson). PENALTY on ARI-K.Beachum - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 44 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - ARI 39(4:26 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 45 for 6 yards (D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARI 45(3:42 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to J.Conner.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - ARI 45(3:36 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by N.Hobbs at ARI 45. N.Hobbs to ARI 45 for no gain (D.Williams). PENALTY on LV-N.Hobbs - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(3:25 - 2nd) J.Conner up the middle to LV 44 for 6 yards (D.Deablo; M.Crosby).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 44(2:42 - 2nd) J.Conner left guard to LV 42 for 2 yards (A.Billings).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARI 42(2:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass deep right intended for M.Brown INTERCEPTED by A.Robertson at LV 20. A.Robertson pushed ob at LV 27 for 7 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LV 27(1:51 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 42 for 15 yards (J.Thompson; M.Golden). PENALTY on LV-T.Munford - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - LV 22(1:44 - 2nd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 27 for 5 yards (N.Vigil; M.Golden).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - LV 27(1:13 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to F.Moreau to LV 44 for 17 yards (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 44(0:41 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 44 for no gain (J.Watt).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LV 44(0:36 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to A.Abdullah to ARI 45 for 11 yards (D.Gardeck). PENALTY on LV-T.Munford - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at LV 44 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - LV 39(0:30 - 2nd) D.Carr scrambles right end to LV 48 for 9 yards (Z.Collins).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - LV 48(0:18 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at ARI 41 for 11 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 41(0:13 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 41(0:09 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow ran ob at ARI 37 for 4 yards.
|Field Goal
3 & 6 - LV 37(0:05 - 2nd) D.Carlson 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Conner left tackle to ARI 26 for 1 yard (D.Deablo; C.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ARI 26(14:26 - 3rd) K.Murray sacked at ARI 18 for -8 yards (B.Nichols). PENALTY on LV-B.Nichols - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 26 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41(14:07 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to J.Conner.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 41(14:02 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Williams to ARI 42 for 1 yard (N.Hobbs).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARI 42(13:21 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARI 42(13:15 - 3rd) A.Lee punts 50 yards to LV 8 - Center-A.Brewer - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 8(13:07 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 9 for 1 yard (Z.Collins).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LV 9(12:26 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to H.Renfrow.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - LV 9(12:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to D.Waller to LV 16 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LV 16(11:41 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 66 yards to ARI 18 - Center-T.Sieg. G.Dortch to ARI 21 for 3 yards (M.Hollins).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 21(11:30 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Green pushed ob at ARI 25 for 4 yards (N.Hobbs). PENALTY on ARI-K.Beachum - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 21 - No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 15 - ARI 16(11:05 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to ARI 45 for 29 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(10:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to LV 42 for 13 yards (J.Abram).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(10:05 - 3rd) K.Murray right end ran ob at LV 20 for 22 yards (D.Harmon). PENALTY on ARI-A.Green - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LV 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(9:29 - 3rd) D.Williams left end to LV 34 for 8 yards (A.Robertson).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 34(8:57 - 3rd) D.Williams left guard to LV 30 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(8:21 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to M.Brown to LV 26 for 4 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARI 26(7:43 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin [M.Crosby].
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 26(7:37 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to LV 10 for 16 yards (J.Abram).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(6:57 - 3rd) Direct snap to E.Benjamin. E.Benjamin up the middle to LV 5 for 5 yards (J.Hankins; D.Deablo).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 5(6:12 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 5(6:08 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:03 - 3rd) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(6:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 31 for 6 yards (J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - LV 31(5:22 - 3rd) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 40 for 9 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LV 40(4:41 - 3rd) Z.White right guard to LV 43 for 3 yards (Z.Collins). PENALTY on LV-M.Hollins - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at LV 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - LV 35(4:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to M.Hollins. PENALTY on ARI-M.Wilson - Defensive Pass Interference - 47 yards - enforced at LV 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 18(4:08 - 3rd) Z.White left end to ARI 16 for 2 yards (B.Baker).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LV 16(3:21 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to ARI 7 for 9 yards (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LV 7(2:37 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to ARI 7 for no gain (Z.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LV 7(1:52 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to D.Waller (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 7(1:47 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to H.Renfrow [Z.Allen].
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LV 7(1:41 - 3rd) D.Carlson 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(1:38 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 31 for 6 yards (D.Deablo).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 31(1:08 - 3rd) K.Murray left guard to ARI 39 for 8 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 39(0:29 - 3rd) K.Murray pass incomplete deep right to A.Green.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 39(0:22 - 3rd) K.Murray pass short left to A.Baccellia to 50 for 11 yards (C.Jones).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(15:00 - 4th) D.Williams right tackle to LV 20 for 30 yards (J.Abram).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(14:12 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to LV 11 for 9 yards (D.Deablo; R.Teamer).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - ARI 11(13:24 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to LV 11 for no gain (B.Nichols).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 11(12:41 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARI 11(12:37 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz [R.Ya-Sin].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 11(12:31 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (Z.Allen) [Z.Allen].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 11(12:29 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short left to M.Hollins.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 11(12:24 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to F.Moreau (J.Watt).
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 11(12:22 - 4th) A.Cole punts 61 yards to ARI 28 - Center-T.Sieg. G.Dortch to ARI 46 for 18 yards (T.Sieg).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 46(12:07 - 4th) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 47 for 1 yard (M.Crosby; A.Billings).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARI 47(11:47 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to G.Dortch to LV 42 for 11 yards (D.Deablo; K.Vickers).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 42(11:26 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to LV 34 for 8 yards (N.Hobbs) [C.Jones].
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 34(10:53 - 4th) D.Williams right guard to LV 31 for 3 yards (K.Vickers; D.Deablo).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 31(10:31 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Baccellia ran ob at LV 30 for 1 yard (J.Brown).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ARI 30(9:56 - 4th) Direct snap to E.Benjamin. E.Benjamin left end to LV 16 for 14 yards (N.Hobbs). PENALTY on ARI - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at LV 30 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - ARI 35(9:25 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to G.Dortch to LV 25 for 10 yards (R.Ya-Sin; J.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 25(8:45 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (R.Ya-Sin).
|+24 YD
4 & 4 - ARI 25(8:41 - 4th) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown for 25 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on LV-A.Robertson - Defensive Pass Interference - declined. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass deep left to M.Brown to LV 1 for 24 yards (A.Robertson). Penalty on LV-A.Robertson - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARI 1(8:17 - 4th) D.Williams up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:13 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 4th) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(8:13 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 32 for 7 yards (B.Niemann - Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LV 32(7:38 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 35 for 3 yards (B.Baker).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 35(6:54 - 4th) J.Jacobs up the middle to LV 31 for -4 yards (R.Lawrence).
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - LV 31(6:14 - 4th) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to LV 35 for 4 yards (D.Gardeck).
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - LV 35(5:36 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 39 for 4 yards (D.Gardeck - J.Whittaker).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 39(4:54 - 4th) A.Cole punts 34 yards to ARI 27 - Center-T.Sieg - downed by LV-F.Moreau.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 27(4:43 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 27 for no gain (A.Robertson).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 27(4:17 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to ARI 37 for 10 yards (J.Brown).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(3:51 - 4th) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 48 for 11 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 48(3:28 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown (J.Hankins).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 48(3:25 - 4th) D.Williams up the middle to LV 43 for 9 yards (D.Deablo; K.Vickers).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 43(3:03 - 4th) D.Williams left guard to LV 43 for no gain (K.Vickers). Measured - ball short of First Down
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ARI 43(2:28 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles right end pushed ob at LV 41 for 2 yards (J.Abram).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 41(2:20 - 4th) K.Murray sacked at LV 47 for -6 yards (M.Crosby). PENALTY on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 41 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(2:17 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to LV 30 for 6 yards (D.Deablo).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 30(2:00 - 4th) K.Murray left end ran ob at LV 25 for 5 yards (J.Abram).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(1:55 - 4th) K.Murray pass short left to E.Benjamin to LV 22 for 3 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 22(1:34 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to LV 12 for 10 yards (D.Harmon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 12(1:08 - 4th) E.Benjamin right tackle to LV 6 for 6 yards (J.Brown).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 6(0:38 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 6(0:34 - 4th) K.Murray pass short right to A.Green to LV 1 for 5 yards (R.Ya-Sin). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (R.Ya-Sin).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ARI 6(0:30 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to M.Brown. PENALTY on LV-R.Teamer - Defensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at LV 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 3(0:16 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to A.Green (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARI 3(0:11 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (J.Abram).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 3(0:08 - 4th) K.Murray pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - ARI 3(0:05 - 4th) K.Murray scrambles left tackle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 4th) (Pass formation) PENALTY on ARI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LV 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 4th) (Pass formation) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Murray pass to A.Green is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 25(10:00 - 5) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz to ARI 33 for 8 yards (D.Harmon).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 33(9:27 - 5) E.Benjamin left guard to ARI 36 for 3 yards (D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 36(8:54 - 5) K.Murray pass short left to S.Anderson pushed ob at ARI 38 for 2 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 38(8:19 - 5) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to LV 46 for 16 yards (N.Hobbs).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 46(7:40 - 5) PENALTY on ARI-Z.Ertz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LV 46 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - ARI 49(7:40 - 5) K.Murray pass short middle to M.Brown to LV 43 for 8 yards (D.Deablo).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 43(7:06 - 5) K.Murray pass short left to D.Williams pushed ob at LV 41 for 2 yards (N.Hobbs).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 41(6:23 - 5) D.Williams left end to LV 37 for 4 yards (N.Hobbs; D.Harmon).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ARI 37(5:36 - 5) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown (D.Harmon).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 37(5:30 - 5) D.Carr pass incomplete short right to D.Adams.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LV 37(5:26 - 5) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to LV 44 for 7 yards (I.Simmons).
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - LV 44(4:45 - 5) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to ARI 45 for 11 yards (J.Thompson - Z.Collins). FUMBLES (Z.Collins) - recovered by LV-F.Moreau at ARI 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 39(4:11 - 5) D.Carr pass incomplete deep middle to D.Adams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 39(4:05 - 5) D.Carr pass short left to H.Renfrow to ARI 38 for 1 yard (I.Simmons). FUMBLES (I.Simmons) - touched at ARI 39 - RECOVERED by ARI-B.Murphy at ARI 41. B.Murphy for 59 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
