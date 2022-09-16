|
|
|LAC
|KC
Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league's best teams led by two of the game's bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy's restaurant stole the show.
The Chiefs' Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line early in the fourth quarter Thursday night, headed the other way and was never touched on a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown that propelled Kansas City to a 27-24 victory.
''I don't even remember what happened at that moment,'' Watson said later. ''It's all so surreal.''
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 235 yards with TD passes to Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson, and fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola was perfect in place of injured Harrison Butker. But it was the Chiefs' defense, and Watson's highlight-reel interception, that allowed Kansas City (2-0) to overcome its early problems in an early divisional test.
''The thing that I'm most proud of,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, ''is that we stuck together. Nobody pointed any fingers.''
Two series after Watson's go-ahead touchdown, things got even worse for the Chargers (1-1) when Herbert was drilled by defensive end Mike Danna while delivering a throw. He left the field clutching his side, returned one play later, then threw an incompletion that forced the Chargers to punt while trailing 24-17.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire promptly split the defense on a 52-yard run to set up a field goal for Kansas City.
Herbert, who finished with 334 yards and three touchdown passes, gamely tried to keep the Chargers alive. He threw a 36-yard dart on fourth down to extend their ensuing possession, then hit Joshua Palmer in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal to pull Los Angeles within 27-24 with just over a minute to go.
Kansas City recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end the game.
''You're not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher and do more for his team and will his team and give them a chance than him,'' Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Herbert, who was getting X-rays and wasn't available after the game. ''There's nobody who can do what he can do. Nobody. He showed a lot of guts. He showed what he shows us every day, that we're never out of the fight. He brought us back and gave us a chance.''
The highly anticipated showdown between two of the league's most prolific quarterbacks, each surrounded by premier playmakers, turned out early on to be a defensive slugfest.
The Chargers held the Chiefs to 13 yards in the first quarter, thanks to relentless pressure from Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and the fact that Derwin James Jr. was just about everywhere, and kept a team that scored 44 points last week in Arizona off the scoreboard until Mahomes slung a sidearm pass to McKinnon early in the second quarter.
The Chargers fared better offensively, even though Staley opted to play conservatively, twice punting on fourth-and-2 near midfield. Dustin Hopkins kicked an early field goal before Mike Williams, dominating smaller Chiefs defensive backs, put the Chargers in position for Zander Horvath to catch a short TD pass.
Staley finally went for it on fourth down on the opening drive of the second half. And one play after Austin Ekeler picked it up, Williams made a one-handed grab around Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to give the Chargers a 17-7 lead.
The game appeared to be getting away from the Chiefs when Mahomes was intercepted by Asante Samuel Jr. on their next possession. But replays showed Samuel didn't control the ball and the call was overturned, and Mahomes capitalized on his second chance by throwing a 41-yard strike to Justin Watson for a touchdown.
The Chiefs tied it 17-all on the first play of the fourth quarter when Ammendola, who was signed earlier this week, knocked through a chip shot on fourth down at the goal line.
That set up Jaylen Watson's pick-6 and the first lead Kansas City had all night.
''This is what it's going to be. We know we're playing in the toughest division,'' Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. ''We know we're going to get everyone's best shot. We have to come out and we have to perform.''
PRIME TIME
The game was the first in the $13 billion, 11-year deal between the NFL and Amazon Prime to exclusively stream Thursday night games. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the sideline before kickoff.
INJURIES
Chargers C Corey Linsley (knee) and RT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) left in the third quarter. ... Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman hurt his ankle in the third quarter but returned to the game. ... Danna left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury.
UP NEXT
The Chargers return home to face Jacksonville on Sept. 25. The Chiefs visit Indianapolis the same day.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:37
|26:23
|1st Downs
|21
|15
|Rushing
|5
|2
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|4-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|401
|319
|Total Plays
|74
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|93
|Rush Attempts
|24
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|226
|Comp. - Att.
|33-48
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-54
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.5
|6-55.5
|Return Yards
|60
|105
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-43
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-99
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|226
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|93
|
|
|401
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|33/48
|334
|3
|1
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|14
|39
|0
|8
|17
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|4
|22
|0
|8
|3
|
S. Michel 20 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Michel
|4
|13
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
29
FPTS
|J. Herbert
|2
|1
|0
|2
|29
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Williams 81 WR
25
FPTS
|M. Williams
|10
|8
|113
|1
|39
|25
|
G. Everett 7 TE
13
FPTS
|G. Everett
|10
|6
|71
|0
|26
|13
|
D. Carter 1 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Carter
|3
|3
|55
|0
|35
|8
|
A. Ekeler 30 RB
17
FPTS
|A. Ekeler
|10
|9
|55
|0
|21
|17
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|8
|4
|30
|1
|10
|13
|
S. Michel 20 RB
2
FPTS
|S. Michel
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. Horvath
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|
T. McKitty 88 TE
0
FPTS
|T. McKitty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jackson 27 DB
|J. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. James 3 FS
|D. James
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 49 LB
|D. Tranquill
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Samuel Jr. 26 CB
|A. Samuel Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 23 CB
|B. Callahan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bosa 97 LB
|J. Bosa
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Joseph-Day 69 DT
|S. Joseph-Day
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Van Noy 8 MLB
|K. Van Noy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Gilman 32 SAF
|A. Gilman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Adderley 24 DB
|N. Adderley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
6
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|6
|40.5
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|21.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Carter 1 WR
8
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|8.5
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|24/35
|235
|2
|0
|21
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|8
|74
|0
|52
|15
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|4
|12
|0
|5
|9
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
21
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|21
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
10
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|7
|5
|51
|0
|19
|10
|
J. Watson 84 WR
13
FPTS
|J. Watson
|2
|2
|50
|1
|41
|13
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|3
|49
|0
|30
|7
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
15
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|4
|44
|0
|21
|15
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|7
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|3
|2
|12
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|3
|3
|10
|0
|4
|4
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
9
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|2
|2
|4
|1
|9
|9
|
M. Burton 45 FB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Fenton 27 DB
|R. Fenton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 DB
|J. Thornhill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DE
|C. Jones
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Clark 55 DE
|F. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Wharton 98 DE
|T. Wharton
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 NT
|D. Nnadi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 19 K
9
FPTS
|M. Ammendola
|2/2
|31
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|6
|55.5
|3
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Gray 83 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|2
|3.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 30 for 5 yards (D.Tranquill).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - KC 30(14:32 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 34 for 4 yards (S.Joseph).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - KC 34(13:51 - 1st) M.Burton left guard to KC 40 for 6 yards (M.Fox).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(13:20 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to 50 for 10 yards (D.Tranquill - D.James).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 50(12:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Burton pushed ob at LARC 48 for 2 yards (K.Murray).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - KC 48(12:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to LARC 42 for 6 yards (D.James).
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - KC 42(11:30 - 1st) M.Hardman right end to LARC 46 for -4 yards (J.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 6 - KC 46(10:46 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-J.Winchester - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:39 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 29 for 9 yards (L.Sneed).
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - LAC 29(10:10 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to LARC 44 for 15 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 44(9:49 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left [L.Chenal].
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 44(9:40 - 1st) A.Ekeler left guard to KC 48 for 8 yards (J.Reid).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 48(9:03 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter to KC 36 for 12 yards (L.Sneed).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(8:25 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to KC 29 for 7 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LAC 29(7:44 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - LAC 29(7:40 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to J.Palmer [C.Dunlap]. PENALTY on KC-R.Fenton - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 21(7:35 - 1st) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to M.Williams.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 21(7:30 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to KC 24 for -3 yards (W.Gay).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - LAC 24(6:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to KC 13 for 11 yards (B.Cook).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - LAC 13(6:01 - 1st) D.Hopkins 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:58 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 28 for 3 yards (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 28(5:19 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 19 for -9 yards (sack split by D.Tranquill and K.Mack).
|-5 YD
3 & 16 - KC 19(4:35 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to KC 14 for -5 yards (D.James - J.Bosa).
|Punt
4 & 21 - KC 14(3:58 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 49 yards to LARC 37 - Center-J.Winchester. D.Carter to LARC 42 for 5 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(3:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to 50 for 8 yards (J.Reid).
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 50(3:10 - 1st) A.Ekeler right tackle to LARC 46 for -4 yards (W.Gay).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - LAC 46(2:28 - 1st) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to KC 49 for 5 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 49(2:01 - 1st) J.Herbert up the middle to KC 47 for 2 yards (N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(1:20 - 1st) S.Michel left guard to KC 40 for 7 yards (W.Gay; N.Bolton).
|+39 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 40(0:47 - 1st) J.Herbert pass deep left to M.Williams to KC 1 for 39 yards (R.Fenton). Penalty on KC-R.Fenton - Defensive Pass Interference - declined. Penalty on KC-R.Fenton - Defensive Holding - declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 1(0:25 - 1st) S.Michel right end to KC 1 for no gain (L.Sneed; W.Gay).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 1(15:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to Z.Horvath for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:57 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to M.Hardman pushed ob at LARC 45 for 30 yards (A.Gilman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 45(14:19 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KC 45(14:15 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to LARC 39 for 6 yards (K.Murray).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - KC 39(13:38 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass deep right intended for M.Valdes-Scantling INTERCEPTED by N.Adderley [A.Johnson] at LARC 7. N.Adderley ran ob at LARC 34 for 27 yards. PENALTY on LARC-B.Callahan - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 39 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 34(13:29 - 2nd) J.McKinnon right guard to LARC 29 for 5 yards (D.James).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - KC 29(12:50 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to LARC 28 for 1 yard (D.James).
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - KC 28(12:10 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to LARC 9 for 19 yards (N.Adderley; A.Samuel). Penalty on LARC-J.Bosa - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - KC 9(11:47 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 2nd) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(11:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC - Delay of Kickoff - 5 yards - enforced at KC 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 2nd) M.Ammendola kicks 67 yards from KC 30 to LARC 3. D.Carter to LARC 33 for 30 yards (D.Bootle; I.Pacheco).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 33(11:29 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete deep right to J.Palmer.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 33(11:25 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams to LARC 41 for 8 yards (Ja.Watson).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 41(11:07 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 45 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 45(10:28 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 49 for 4 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 49(9:49 - 2nd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 47 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 47(9:06 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAC 47(9:03 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 39 yards to KC 8 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by S.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 8(8:55 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 12 for 4 yards (J.Bosa - J.Tillery).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - KC 12(8:15 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 20 for 8 yards (J.Jackson) [J.Bosa].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(7:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Hardman to KC 28 for 8 yards (B.Callahan).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - KC 28(6:50 - 2nd) C.Edwards-Helaire left end to KC 29 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; D.James).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 29(6:10 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 29 for no gain (D.Tranquill - N.Adderley).
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 29(5:25 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 60 yards to LARC 11 - Center-J.Winchester. D.Carter pushed ob at LARC 23 for 12 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 23(5:15 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer pushed ob at LARC 33 for 10 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 33(4:38 - 2nd) A.Ekeler up the middle to LARC 34 for 1 yard (C.Dunlap).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - LAC 34(3:57 - 2nd) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Palmer to LARC 44 for 10 yards (Ja.Watson) [W.Gay].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(3:19 - 2nd) A.Ekeler right guard to LARC 47 for 3 yards (C.Dunlap; D.Nnadi).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 47(2:38 - 2nd) J.Kelley left end to KC 47 for 6 yards (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 47(2:00 - 2nd) J.Herbert sacked at KC 48 for -1 yards (C.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAC 48(1:03 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 35 yards to KC 13 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LARC-A.Ogbongbemiga.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 13(0:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to C.Edwards-Helaire [J.Bosa]. PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at KC 13 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 16 - KC 7(0:49 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 11 for 4 yards (J.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - KC 11(0:33 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at KC 17 for 6 yards (J.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KC 17(0:27 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KC 17(0:22 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 74 yards to LARC 9 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-D.Bootle.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Ekeler right end to LARC 27 for 2 yards (F.Clark; D.Nnadi).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 27(14:40 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LARC 34 for 7 yards (W.Gay; Ja.Watson).
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 34(14:20 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 41 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 41(13:46 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at KC 41 for 18 yards (R.Fenton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 41(13:06 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to J.Kelley (C.Jones).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 41(13:01 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short left to M.Williams to KC 27 for 14 yards (R.Fenton).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(12:24 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to KC 19 for 8 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 19(12:05 - 3rd) J.Kelley left guard to KC 18 for 1 yard (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 18(11:22 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 18 for no gain (N.Bolton; T.Wharton).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 18(10:40 - 3rd) A.Ekeler left end to KC 15 for 3 yards (N.Bolton).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(9:58 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short right to M.Williams for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(9:43 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by A.Samuel at KC 38. A.Samuel to KC 35 for 3 yards (J.Thuney). The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(9:38 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to KC 36 for 11 yards (J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(9:05 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 38 for 2 yards (J.Jackson).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - KC 38(8:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to LARC 41 for 21 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 41(7:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 41(7:32 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to M.Hardman.
|+41 YD
3 & 10 - KC 41(7:28 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson for 41 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 3rd) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 3rd) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(7:22 - 3rd) S.Michel right end to LARC 27 for 2 yards (L.Chenal).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 27(6:59 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass short middle to S.Michel to LARC 33 for 6 yards (N.Bolton; L.Chenal).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAC 33(6:35 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to G.Everett (J.Reid).
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAC 33(6:31 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 38 yards to KC 29 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by S.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(6:24 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling pushed ob at KC 36 for 7 yards (J.Jackson).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - KC 36(5:46 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire right guard to KC 38 for 2 yards (K.Mack).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 38(5:07 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Valdes-Scantling (K.Van Noy) [K.Van Noy].
|Punt
4 & 1 - KC 38(5:03 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 53 yards to LARC 9 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 9(4:56 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to Z.Horvath (G.Karlaftis) [G.Karlaftis].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAC 9(4:52 - 3rd) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to G.Everett (W.Gay).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAC 9(4:47 - 3rd) J.Herbert sacked at LARC 2 for -7 yards (C.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAC 2(4:09 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 34 yards to LARC 36 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by S.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 36(3:59 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 36(3:54 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to LARC 36 for no gain (A.Samuel).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - KC 36(3:16 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to LARC 25 for 11 yards (A.Samuel).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 25(2:28 - 3rd) PENALTY on KC - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 25 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - KC 30(2:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson pushed ob at LARC 21 for 9 yards (A.Samuel).
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - KC 21(1:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to LARC 3 for 18 yards (D.James).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KC 3(1:16 - 3rd) J.McKinnon up the middle to LARC 1 for 2 yards (D.Tranquill; K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 1(0:34 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Fortson (A.Samuel).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KC 1(0:30 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to LARC 1 for no gain (S.Joseph) [J.Bosa].
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - KC 1(15:00 - 4th) M.Ammendola 19 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:58 - 4th) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on KC-B.Cook - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 40(14:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 42 for 2 yards (K.Saunders - N.Bolton).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 42(14:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to LARC 49 for 7 yards (N.Bolton; W.Gay).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 49(13:50 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to KC 47 for 4 yards (W.Gay; T.Wharton).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 47(13:12 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to J.Palmer pushed ob at KC 44 for 3 yards (W.Gay).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 44(12:32 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to D.Carter pushed ob at KC 36 for 8 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 36(11:55 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to G.Everett to KC 29 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+26 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 29(11:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to KC 3 for 26 yards (T.Wharton; J.Reid).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 3(10:43 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right intended for G.Everett INTERCEPTED by Ja.Watson at KC 1. Ja.Watson for 99 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 4th) M.Ammendola extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 4th) M.Ammendola kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(10:29 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 28 for 3 yards (W.Gay) [C.Dunlap].
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28(9:49 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 33 for 5 yards (D.Harris).
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 33(9:11 - 4th) A.Ekeler left end to LARC 31 for -2 yards (C.Jones; D.Nnadi).
|Penalty
4 & 4 - LAC 31(8:28 - 4th) PENALTY on LARC-J.Harris - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 31 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAC 26(8:28 - 4th) J.Scott punts 44 yards to KC 30 - Center-J.Harris. S.Moore to KC 34 for 4 yards (C.Rumph; J.Harris). PENALTY on KC-B.Cook - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15(8:15 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 18 for 3 yards (J.Tillery).
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - KC 18(7:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 31 for 13 yards (D.James).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31(6:55 - 4th) J.McKinnon left guard to KC 35 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 35(6:12 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to N.Gray (K.Van Noy).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KC 35(6:08 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KC 35(6:03 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 51 yards to LARC 14 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 14(5:55 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to A.Ekeler.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 14(5:51 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett to LARC 22 for 8 yards (N.Bolton).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - LAC 22(5:09 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to G.Everett pushed ob at LARC 34 for 12 yards (J.Reid) [M.Danna]. LARC-J.Herbert was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 34(4:55 - 4th) S.Michel right guard to LARC 38 for 4 yards (F.Clark).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LAC 38(4:15 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short left to G.Everett [F.Clark].
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAC 38(4:10 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to M.Williams (W.Gay).
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAC 38(4:05 - 4th) J.Scott punts 53 yards to KC 9 - Center-J.Harris. S.Moore to KC 15 for 6 yards (C.Rumph).
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - KC 15(3:55 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire right end to LARC 33 for 52 yards (N.Adderley). PENALTY on LARC-D.James - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at LARC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 18(3:45 - 4th) J.McKinnon up the middle to LARC 17 for 1 yard (S.Joseph; M.Fox).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 17(3:36 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - KC 17(3:32 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to LARC 13 for 4 yards (D.Tranquill; D.James).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KC 13(3:24 - 4th) M.Ammendola 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 4th) M.Ammendola kicks 51 yards from KC 35 to LARC 14. D.Carter to LARC 27 for 13 yards (I.Pacheco).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 27(3:16 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to LARC 48 for 21 yards (R.Fenton; J.Thornhill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(2:50 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler pushed ob at KC 46 for 6 yards (R.Fenton).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 46(2:45 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to J.Kelley to KC 43 for 3 yards (L.Sneed).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 43(2:11 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right.
|+35 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 43(2:05 - 4th) J.Herbert pass deep middle to D.Carter to KC 8 for 35 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 8(1:58 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short right to A.Ekeler to KC 7 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 7(1:39 - 4th) J.Herbert pass incomplete short middle to J.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 7(1:35 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short left to A.Ekeler to KC 7 for no gain (W.Gay).
|+7 YD
4 & Goal - LAC 7(1:15 - 4th) J.Herbert pass short middle to J.Palmer for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) D.Hopkins kicks onside 9 yards from LARC 35 to LARC 44 - impetus ends at LARC 45. N.Gray (didn't try to advance) to LARC 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(1:09 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to LARC 44 for no gain.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(0:30 - 4th) P.Mahomes kneels to LARC 45 for -1 yards.
-
CAR
NYG
0
043.5 O/U
-2
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
045 O/U
+3.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
MIA
BAL
0
044.5 O/U
-3.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NE
PIT
0
040.5 O/U
+2
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
TB
NO
0
044.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
WAS
DET
0
048.5 O/U
-1
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
ATL
LAR
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
SEA
SF
0
041 O/U
-8.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
ARI
LV
0
051.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CIN
DAL
0
041.5 O/U
+7
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
HOU
DEN
0
046 O/U
-10
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
CHI
GB
0
041.5 O/U
-10
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TEN
BUF
0
048 O/U
-10
Mon 7:15pm ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Mon 8:30pm ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN