Hurts, so good! Eagles QB dominant in 24-7 win over Vikings
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jalen Hurts rolled to his right, scampered down the sideline and stutter-stepped to the 5-yard-line, where he was wrapped up by a defender with another in pursuit. Hurts twisted his body, lowered his head, dragged two defenders with him and powered his way in for an adrenaline-filled 26-yard touchdown run that about broke the game open.
Just maybe, or so the Eagles can hope, there are many more plays like that one ahead.
Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
''Big-time performance on a big-time stage,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.
Trying to prove he can play like the best franchise QBs in the NFL, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive.
Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing - highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown - and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run. In the opening win against Detroit, Hurts failed to complete a pass on five attempts and the Eagles turned the ball over on downs on the first drive of the game.
Turn the ball over on downs?
That seemed like just a rumor against the Vikings. The TD was just the liftoff for the 24-year-old Hurts throwing, running, imposing his will with all his available tools against a Vikings defense that could not solve him in his 21st career start. He finished with 333 yards passing and a touchdown, and 57 yards and two scores on the ground.
''Another outstanding performance. He threw some unbelievable balls. He made a lot of plays,'' Eagles center Jason Kelce said. ''This was a really great, well-rounded game for him.''
On the first play of the second quarter, Hurts connected with a wide-open Quez Watkins for a 53-yard TD and the 14-0 lead.
''It always comes with time and as time goes on, you find more comfort with what you're doing,'' Hurts said.
Darius Slay, who had two interceptions against a hapless Kirk Cousins, had called each of the Eagles' trio of talented receivers Batman.
There was, Brown, the ''swole'' Batman who had five catches for 69 yards; DeVonta Smith was the ''skinny'' Batman who had seven for 80 yards; and Watkins was the ''fast'' Batman who had the burners on for the easy score (and 69 total yards receiving).
Why are they all Batman?
''No Robins. We've got no sidekicks,'' Slay said.
Hurts dazzled with the 26-yard TD with 1:58 left in the half and Jake Elliott still had time to kick a 38-yarder and the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into halftime.
''I don't think it matters how we score as long as we're putting points on the board,'' Hurts said.
In a Week 2 full of improbable comebacks, perhaps it wasn't wise to count out the Vikings.
But Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson - famously passed over by the Eagles in the 2020 draft - never got anything going of substance against the Eagles and maligned defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Slay had his second interception of the game in the fourth quarter as the scoreboard soon flashed ''Big Play Slay.''
''It felt at times, me included, like we pressed a little bit,'' Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
Hurts had 50 yards rushing and 251 yards passing in the first half. Cousins finished the game 27 for 46 for 221 yards and three interceptions. His lone TD was on a 2-yard pass to Irv Smith in the second quarter. Jefferson had six catches for 48 yards a week after he had 184 receiving yards and two TDs in a win against Green Bay.
''I take no matchup lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup,'' Slay said of Jefferson.
PHILLY CELEBS
Bryce Harper (wearing an Eagles hat), James Harden (who was handed the ball by Slay after his first interception) and Bradley Cooper (wearing an Allen Iverson T-shirt) were among the jam-packed and fight-song singing crowd at the Eagles' home opener.
Harden was pumped with his souvenir, posting an Instagram photo of his left hand holding the ball with the caption ''Gimme That!'' The Philadelphia 76ers star snapped selfies with fans before he left late in the game.
Harden waited in the tunnel for Slay to autograph the football. Harden good-naturedly told Slay he should have had even more interceptions.
''He was shocked that I gave it to him,'' said Slay, who noted he kept the ball from the second pick.
FAMILIAR RING
Dick Vermeil received his Hall of Fame ring at halftime. In his third season in Philadelphia, the coaching great led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in 18 years. He guided the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance in the 1980 season only to lose to the Oakland Raiders, 27-10.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was evaluated for a concussion.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Return home Sunday to play the Lions.
Eagles: Start a reunion tour Sunday when they head out to play the Washington Commanders and former QB Carson Wentz. The Eagles return home Sunday, Oct. 2 and play the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by coach Doug Pederson. Wentz and Pederson, of course, played pivotal roles in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl after the 2017 season.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:46
|36:14
|1st Downs
|20
|25
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|16
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|264
|486
|Total Plays
|59
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|163
|Rush Attempts
|11
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|202
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|27-46
|26-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-25
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-49.2
|4-44.8
|Return Yards
|66
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|3-21
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-4 -25%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|
|264
|TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
10
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|27/46
|221
|1
|3
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
10
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|2
|20
|0
|13
|10
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
D. Cook 4 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|17
|0
|6
|6
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|8
|0
|5
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|4
|52
|0
|19
|9
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
10
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|12
|6
|48
|0
|11
|10
|
I. Smith 84 TE
14
FPTS
|I. Smith
|8
|5
|36
|1
|15
|14
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|3
|2
|28
|0
|17
|4
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|2
|2
|25
|0
|15
|4
|
D. Cook 4 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|4
|19
|0
|14
|6
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
3
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|5
|3
|6
|0
|7
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 LB
|D. Hunter
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 96 DT
|R. Blacklock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 DT
|H. Phillips
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
1
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|5
|49.2
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|2.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|26/31
|333
|1
|1
|34
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|17
|80
|0
|12
|11
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
34
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|11
|57
|2
|26
|34
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|4
|19
|0
|16
|2
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
13
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|6
|5
|82
|0
|24
|13
|
D. Smith 6 WR
15
FPTS
|D. Smith
|7
|7
|80
|0
|19
|15
|
A. Brown 11 WR
11
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|5
|69
|0
|23
|11
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
14
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|69
|1
|53
|14
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
11
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|3
|3
|6
|0
|6
|11
|
B. Scott 35 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
6
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/2
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|4
|44.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
14
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|6.5
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|3
|4.7
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 51 yards from MIN 35 to PHI 14. Q.Watkins to PHI 18 for 4 yards (P.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(14:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 23 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 23(14:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 41 for 18 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(13:59 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to MIN 47 for 12 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(13:32 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to MIN 45 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 45(13:03 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at MIN 45 for 0 yards (sack split by D.Tomlinson and H.Phillips).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PHI 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to MIN 33 for 12 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - PHI 50(11:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to MIN 31 for 19 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31(11:18 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end to MIN 27 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 27(10:39 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to MIN 24 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 24(10:12 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal to MIN 16 for 8 yards (P.Peterson) [E.Kendricks].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to MIN 3 for 13 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(9:14 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs. PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:09 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 24 for -1 yards (J.Sweat).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 24(8:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 30 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 30(7:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Slay) [J.Sweat].
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 30(7:44 - 1st) R.Wright punts 48 yards to PHI 22 - Center-A.DePaola. B.Covey to PHI 23 for 1 yard (T.Dye).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 23(7:34 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 27 for 4 yards (C.Bynum). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 23 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - PHI 18(7:05 - 1st) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 13 - recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 14. M.Sanders to PHI 15 for 1 yard (Z.Smith).
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - PHI 15(6:29 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to Q.Watkins to PHI 31 for 16 yards (C.Bynum).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 31(5:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 37 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on PHI-D.Smith - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 21(5:17 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 13 for -8 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Punt
4 & 20 - PHI 13(4:46 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to MIN 38 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Reagor to MIN 39 for 1 yard (Z.McPhearson).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:37 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 42 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 42(4:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith pushed ob at MIN 44 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 44(3:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith (J.Bradberry).
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 44(3:25 - 1st) R.Wright punts 38 yards to PHI 18 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(3:19 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 21 for 3 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 21(2:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 23 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 23(1:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 31 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 31(1:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 36 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 31 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 26(1:05 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 37 for 11 yards (H.Smith).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 37(0:39 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 40 for 3 yards (J.Bullard). PENALTY on MIN-J.Bullard - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(0:14 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 47 for 2 yards (J.Bullard).
|+53 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to Q.Watkins for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 27 for 2 yards (T.Edwards) [M.Williams].
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 27(14:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles right end to MIN 34 for 7 yards (H.Reddick).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(13:30 - 2nd) J.Reagor right end ran ob at PHI 49 for 17 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:53 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to PHI 38 for 11 yards (A.Maddox).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(12:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to PHI 39 for -1 yards (T.Edwards).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 39(11:51 - 2nd) A.Mattison left end to PHI 34 for 5 yards (K.White).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 34(11:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn to PHI 19 for 15 yards (A.Maddox).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(10:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to PHI 2 for 17 yards (H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(9:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 58 yards from MIN 35 to PHI 7. Q.Watkins to PHI 16 for 9 yards (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 16(9:34 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to PHI 16 for no gain (C.Dantzler).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 16(8:53 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 14 for -2 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 14(8:07 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 22 for 8 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on MIN-C.Dantzler - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(7:44 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 25 for -2 yards (P.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 25(7:08 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert (C.Dantzler).
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 25(7:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan; E.Kendricks).
|Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 31(6:28 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to MIN 26 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(6:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 33 for 7 yards (D.Slay).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 33(5:59 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 34 for 1 yard (A.Maddox; J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 34(5:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith (T.Edwards).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 34(5:12 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 56 yards to PHI 10 - Center-A.DePaola. B.Covey to PHI 15 for 5 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(5:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PHI 34 for 19 yards (C.Bynum).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(4:27 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Smith to 50 for 16 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 50(3:58 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 50(3:53 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to MIN 34 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 34(3:27 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to MIN 35 for -1 yards (R.Blacklock).
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 35(2:53 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to MIN 26 for 9 yards (E.Kendricks - C.Bynum).
|+26 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 26(2:09 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 63 yards from PHI 35 to MIN 2. K.Nwangwu to MIN 22 for 20 yards (B.Scott).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 22(1:53 - 2nd) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 15 for -7 yards (J.Sweat). PENALTY on PHI-J.Sweat - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at MIN 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 37(1:44 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 37(1:41 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to I.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIN 37(1:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside pocket.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIN 37(1:31 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 58 yards to PHI 5 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-K.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 5(1:21 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to PHI 14 for 9 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 14(0:43 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right tackle to PHI 17 for 3 yards (D.Hunter; D.Tomlinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 17(0:38 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 17(0:33 - 2nd) K.Gainwell left guard to PHI 21 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks - D.Tomlinson).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 21(0:28 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 37 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(0:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at MIN 44 for 19 yards (J.Hicks).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(0:15 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to D.Goedert to MIN 20 for 24 yards (H.Smith) [Z.Smith].
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - PHI 20(0:03 - 2nd) J.Elliott 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 66 yards from PHI 35 to MIN -1. K.Nwangwu to MIN 21 for 22 yards (K.Johnson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(14:53 - 3rd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 26 for 5 yards (T.Edwards; F.Cox).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 26(14:22 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 34 for 8 yards (M.Epps).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(13:55 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn pushed ob at MIN 44 for 10 yards (M.Epps; T.Edwards).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 44(13:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIN-E.Ingram - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 44 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - MIN 39(13:08 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to 50 for 11 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 50(12:29 - 3rd) D.Cook up the middle to PHI 44 for 6 yards (M.Epps; A.Maddox).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(11:53 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook ran ob at PHI 30 for 14 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(11:21 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to PHI 19 for 11 yards (A.Maddox; M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 19(10:44 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison to PHI 19 for no gain (B.Graham; M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 19(10:01 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass deep middle intended for J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by D.Slay [J.Hargrave] at PHI 0. D.Slay to PHI 19 for 19 yards (G.Bradbury). Penalty on MIN-E.Cleveland - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 19(9:51 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 27 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - PHI 27(9:24 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to A.Brown.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 27(9:16 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 31 for 4 yards (D.Hunter).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31(8:38 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 37 for 6 yards (H.Phillips).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 37(8:01 - 3rd) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 47 for 10 yards (H.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(7:29 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to MIN 49 for 4 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+23 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 49(6:51 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown pushed ob at MIN 26 for 23 yards (C.Bynum).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 26(6:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 26 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 31(5:41 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to MIN 19 for 12 yards (A.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PHI 19(5:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked at MIN 21 for -2 yards (D.Hunter).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - PHI 21(4:27 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-L.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 21 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 26(4:08 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right end to MIN 22 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Good
4 & 6 - PHI 22(3:26 - 3rd) J.Elliott 41 yard field goal is BLOCKED (P.Peterson) - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs - RECOVERED by MIN-K.Boyd at MIN 43. K.Boyd to PHI 30 for 27 yards (A.Siposs).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(3:17 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to PHI 27 for 3 yards (K.White; F.Cox).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 27(2:32 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to D.Cook (H.Reddick) [F.Cox].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 27(2:28 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short left intended for A.Thielen INTERCEPTED by A.Maddox at PHI 13. A.Maddox to PHI 15 for 2 yards (I.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(2:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 21 for 6 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 21(1:46 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 24(1:21 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 26 for 2 yards (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 26(0:40 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott to PHI 28 for 2 yards (A.Evans).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 28(15:00 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 40 for 12 yards (C.Bynum).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 40(14:30 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep left to Q.Watkins ran ob at MIN 28 for 32 yards. PENALTY on PHI-J.Mailata - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 40 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - PHI 30(14:04 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 34 for 4 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - PHI 34(13:22 - 4th) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at PHI 36 for 2 yards (P.Peterson).
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - PHI 36(12:41 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to K.Gainwell to PHI 47 for 11 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PHI 47(12:01 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 47 yards to MIN 6 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Reagor to MIN 10 for 4 yards (Z.Pascal; K.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 10(11:49 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right. thrown away from outside pocket. PENALTY on MIN-G.Bradbury - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 10 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIN 5(11:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Mundt.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - MIN 5(11:38 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 11 for 6 yards (J.Bradberry).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 11(11:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Thielen ran ob at MIN 23 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 23(10:41 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Slay).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 23(10:36 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith to MIN 38 for 15 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 38(10:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Mattison (K.White).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 38(10:02 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Mattison.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 38(9:57 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 49 for 11 yards (K.White; M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49(9:26 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 49(9:22 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|Fumble
3 & 10 - MIN 49(9:19 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 40 for -9 yards (F.Cox). FUMBLES (F.Cox) [J.Sweat] - recovered by MIN-E.Ingram at MIN 37.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MIN 37(8:28 - 4th) R.Wright punts 46 yards to PHI 17 - Center-A.DePaola. B.Covey pushed ob at PHI 25 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:18 - 4th) J.Hurts right end to PHI 24 for -1 yards (P.Peterson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PHI 24(7:36 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right intended for K.Gainwell INTERCEPTED by J.Hicks at PHI 28. J.Hicks to PHI 9 for 19 yards (J.Mailata).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 9(7:25 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIN 9(7:22 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Slay) [T.Edwards].
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 9(7:16 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left intended for J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by D.Slay at PHI -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(7:11 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 28 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 28(6:28 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 31 for 3 yards (J.Bullard - D.Tomlinson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31(5:45 - 4th) M.Sanders right guard to PHI 34 for 3 yards (Z.Smith; D.Hunter).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 34(5:03 - 4th) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 44 for 10 yards (J.Metellus).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(4:18 - 4th) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 46 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 46(4:14 - 4th) B.Scott left guard to PHI 47 for 1 yard (D.Tomlinson).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 47(4:09 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at PHI 49 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks). Penalty on PHI-J.Kelce - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - PHI 49(4:01 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to MIN 11 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-Z.Pascal.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 11(3:51 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Reagor to MIN 18 for 7 yards (T.Edwards).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 18(3:28 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to D.Cook to MIN 22 for 4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(3:10 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep right to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 41 for 19 yards.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 41(3:05 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to I.Smith to MIN 47 for 6 yards (A.Maddox - C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIN 47(2:37 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to PHI 48 for 5 yards (A.Maddox; T.Edwards).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 48(2:12 - 4th) K.Cousins scrambles right guard to PHI 35 for 13 yards (K.White).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(2:00 - 4th) A.Mattison up the middle to PHI 32 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 32(1:42 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to A.Mattison to PHI 25 for 7 yards (T.Edwards).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(1:22 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to PHI 10 for 15 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 10(0:57 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen (Z.McPhearson).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 10(0:53 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to PHI 11 for -1 yards (J.Sweat - K.White).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIN 11(0:23 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at PHI 18 for -7 yards (J.Sweat).
