Drive Chart
HOU
DEN

1st Quarter
Field Goal 5:33
B.McManus 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
8
plays
31
yds
2:18
pos
0
3
Field Goal 2:23
K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
10
plays
49
yds
3:11
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 7:24
K.Fairbairn 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
10
plays
64
yds
5:32
pos
6
3
Field Goal 0:23
B.McManus 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
9
plays
70
yds
3:44
pos
6
6
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 8:36
K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
11
plays
34
yds
5:09
pos
9
6
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:42
R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Saubert for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
3:56
pos
9
12
Point After TD 12:37
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
9
13
Field Goal 3:41
B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman. Penalty on HOU-T.Smith - Defensive Offside - declined.
12
plays
49
yds
6:12
pos
9
16
Team Stats
Time of Pos 27:27 32:33
1st Downs 15 20
Rushing 7 5
Passing 6 11
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 2-13 3-12
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-1
Total Net Yards 234 350
Total Plays 59 65
Avg Gain 4.0 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 80 149
Rush Attempts 18 31
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 4.8
Net Yards Passing 154 201
Comp. - Att. 19-38 14-31
Yards Per Pass 3.8 5.9
Penalties - Yards 8-94 13-100
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-53.6 5-42.8
Return Yards 29 76
Punts - Returns 1-7 4-59
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 1-17
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 0-2 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-1 -0% 0-2 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Texans 0-1-1 33309
Broncos 1-1 3301016
Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO
 154 PASS YDS 201
80 RUSH YDS 149
234 TOTAL YDS 350
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Mills  10 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 177 0 0 89.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 240 2 0 98.9
D. Mills 19/38 177 0 0 7
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Pierce  31 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 33 0
D. Pierce 15 69 0 12 7
J. Driskel  6 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Driskel 1 10 0 10 1
D. Mills  10 QB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
D. Mills 2 1 0 2 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
N. Collins  12 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 58 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 26 0
N. Collins 9 4 58 0 29 9
B. Cooks  13 WR
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 4 54 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 82 0
B. Cooks 10 4 54 0 25 9
P. Brown  85 TE
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 24 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
P. Brown 5 3 24 0 18 5
C. Moore  15 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 31 0
C. Moore 4 2 14 0 9 3
R. Burkhead  28 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 30 0
R. Burkhead 3 2 9 0 5 2
D. Pierce  31 RB
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
D. Pierce 1 1 8 0 8 7
O. Howard  83 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 38 2
O. Howard 1 1 7 0 7 1
B. Jordan  9 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
B. Jordan 4 2 3 0 4 2
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Stingley Jr.  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 8-0 0.0 0 0
J. Owens  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-4 0 0.0
J. Owens 6-4 0.0 0 0
C. Kirksey  58 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-7 0 0.0
C. Kirksey 4-1 0.5 1 0
S. Nelson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Nelson 4-1 0.0 0 0
R. Green  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.5
R. Green 3-2 1.5 0 0
K. Grugier-Hill  51 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-4 0 0.0
K. Grugier-Hill 3-2 0.0 0 0
J. Pitre  5 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
J. Pitre 2-3 0.0 0 0
O. Okoronkwo  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Okoronkwo 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Hinish  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hinish 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Dwumfour  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Booker  56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Booker 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Cashman  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Cashman 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Greenard  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Greenard 1-0 1.0 0 0
R. Lopez  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Lopez 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Pierre-Louis  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Pierre-Louis 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. King  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. King 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Hughes  55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 2.0
J. Hughes 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Collins  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Collins 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Fairbairn  7 K
9
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
K. Fairbairn 3/3 44 0/0 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Johnston  11 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.6 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 3
C. Johnston 5 53.6 2 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Smith  1 DB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
T. Smith 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
D. King 1 7.0 7 0
Denver
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Wilson  3 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 219 1 1 108.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.0% 340 1 0 101.3
R. Wilson 14/31 219 1 1 12
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Williams  33 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 43 0
J. Williams 15 75 0 17 9
M. Gordon  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
M. Gordon 10 47 0 9 5
M. Washington  12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
M. Washington 1 19 0 19 1
C. Sutton  14 WR
19
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Sutton 1 5 0 5 19
R. Wilson  3 QB
12
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
R. Wilson 2 3 0 4 12
J. Jeudy  10 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Jeudy 1 1 0 1 2
A. Beck  83 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Beck 1 -1 0 -1 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
C. Sutton  14 WR
19
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 122 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 72 0
C. Sutton 11 7 122 0 35 19
T. Cleveland  16 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 28 0
T. Cleveland 3 2 28 0 16 4
E. Saubert  82 TE
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 22 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
E. Saubert 2 1 22 1 22 9
K. Hinton  9 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 20 0
K. Hinton 1 1 20 0 20 3
J. Jeudy  10 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 102 1
J. Jeudy 3 1 11 0 11 2
J. Williams  33 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 65 0
J. Williams 4 1 10 0 10 9
M. Gordon  25 RB
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 14 0
M. Gordon 1 1 6 0 6 5
A. Okwuegbunam  85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 33 0
A. Okwuegbunam 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Washington  12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
M. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Mathis  27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 5-0 0.0 0 0
C. Sterns  30 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Sterns 5-1 0.0 0 0
D. Jones  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 4-2 2.0 0 1
J. Griffith  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Griffith 3-0 0.0 0 0
K. Williams  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Williams 3-1 0.0 0 0
K. Jackson  22 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Jackson 3-3 0.0 0 0
A. Singleton  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
A. Singleton 2-3 0.0 0 0
P. Surtain II  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 2-0 0.0 0 0
R. Gregory  5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Gregory 2-1 1.0 0 1
D. Jones  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jones 2-1 0.0 0 0
R. Darby  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Darby 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Henningsen  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Purcell  98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Purcell 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Williams  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Williams 0-1 0.0 0 0
P. Locke  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Locke 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. McManus  8 K
10
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 1/1
B. McManus 3/3 50 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Waitman  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 1
C. Waitman 5 42.8 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington  12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
M. Washington 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
M. Washington 4 14.8 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HST 25 1:31 3 8 Punt
10:46 HST 20 2:58 6 16 Punt
5:30 HST 24 3:11 10 54 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 HST 20 5:32 10 54 FG
5:38 HST 33 1:34 3 -6 Punt
0:20 HST 25 0:20 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 DEN 45 5:09 11 39 FG
3:02 HST 9 1:29 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 HST 25 2:49 5 30 Punt
3:36 HST 25 2:14 6 38 Downs
0:53 HST 25 0:40 4 -1 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 DEN 8 2:43 6 44 Punt
7:48 DEN 35 2:18 8 63 FG
2:19 DEN 25 4:27 8 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:20 DEN 18 1:42 5 14 Punt
4:04 DEN 24 3:44 9 70 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DEN 25 1:18 2 -6 INT
8:33 DEN 25 5:31 8 34 Punt
1:33 DEN 38 3:56 6 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:48 DEN 14 6:12 12 54 FG
1:22 DEN 38 0:29 3 -6 Punt
0:13 HST 24 0:13 1 -1 Game

HOU
Texans
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25
(14:57 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 33 for 8 yards (K.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 33
(14:20 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 33 for no gain (Dj.Jones).
Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 33
(13:43 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 64 yards to DEN 3 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 16 for 13 yards (E.Murray; J.Weeks). PENALTY on DEN-A.Beck - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 18.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8
(13:29 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at DEN 17 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Owens).
Penalty
2 & 1 - DEN 17
(12:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 17 - No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27
(12:55 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 32 for 5 yards (J.Hughes; J.Pitre).
+21 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 32
(12:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to HOU 47 for 21 yards (D.Stingley).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47
(11:47 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to HOU 48 for -1 yards (K.Hinish - O.Okoronkwo).
No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 48
(11:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 48
(10:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Okwuegbunam.
Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 48
(10:54 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.

HOU
Texans
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(10:46 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 25 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 25
(10:26 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 26 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 26
(9:52 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 31
(9:23 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 31
(9:19 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 40 for 9 yards (J.Griffith).
-4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 40
(8:40 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 36 for -4 yards (R.Gregory).
Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 36
(8:00 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to DEN 16 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 35 for 19 yards (M.Stewart).

DEN
Broncos
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 63 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35
(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy ran ob at DEN 46 for 11 yards (D.Stingley).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46
(7:09 - 1st) M.Washington left end ran ob at HOU 15 for 39 yards (D.Stingley). PENALTY on DEN-M.Gordon - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 35.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - DEN 45
(6:44 - 1st) J.Jeudy right end to HOU 44 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 44
(6:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (S.Nelson). DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play.
Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 44
(5:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 42 yards - enforced at HOU 44 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-K.Hinish - Defensive Offside - declined.
No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 2
(5:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 2
(5:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton (D.Stingley).
No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 2
(5:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams (R.Lopez).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - DEN 2
(5:33 - 1st) B.McManus 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.

HOU
Texans
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:30 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to HOU 2. T.Smith pushed ob at HOU 24 for 22 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24
(5:24 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 36 for 12 yards (D.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(4:48 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to P.Brown.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 36
(4:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to P.Brown pushed ob at DEN 46 for 18 yards (R.Darby).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(4:16 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 39 for 7 yards (C.Sterns - D.Williams).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 39
(3:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to P.Brown to DEN 37 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 37
(3:13 - 1st) J.Driskel left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (K.Jackson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 27
(2:38 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to N.Collins (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 27
(2:33 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore (A.Singleton).
Penalty
3 & 10 - HOU 27
(2:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 22
(2:28 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to R.Burkhead.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - HOU 22
(2:23 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:19 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25
(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to DEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
Penalty
3 & 5 - DEN 30
(1:39 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 26 for -4 yards (K.Hinish). PENALTY on HOU-O.Okoronkwo - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
Penalty
3 & 1 - DEN 34
(1:06 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland. PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40
(1:00 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 44 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 44
(0:28 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 49 for 5 yards (D.King).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 49
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to HOU 49 for 2 yards (S.Nelson - K.Pierre-Louis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49
(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Saubert [R.Lopez].
No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 49
(14:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 45 for -6 yards (R.Green).
+6 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 45
(13:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to HOU 49 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey - D.King).
Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 49
(12:59 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.

HOU
Texans
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 54 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(12:52 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 28 for 8 yards (C.Sterns - A.Singleton).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 28
(12:20 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 32 for 4 yards (Dj.Jones - C.Sterns).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32
(11:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to O.Howard to HOU 39 for 7 yards (K.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 39
(11:04 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 46 for 7 yards (R.Gregory; K.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(10:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to 50 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 50
(9:45 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at DEN 25 for 25 yards (K.Jackson) [B.Chubb].
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(9:05 - 2nd) D.Mills scrambles left end to DEN 9 for 16 yards (B.Browning). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 35
(8:36 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to DEN 31 for 4 yards (D.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 16 - HOU 31
(8:09 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to N.Collins.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - HOU 31
(8:04 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to DEN 26 for 5 yards (D.Mathis) [B.Chubb].
Field Goal
4 & 11 - HOU 26
(7:24 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:20 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 18 for 17 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 18
(7:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 18
(7:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at DEN 28 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28
(6:38 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to DEN 32 for 4 yards (R.Lopez).
No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 32
(5:58 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton (D.Stingley).
No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 32
(5:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (D.King).
Punt
4 & 6 - DEN 32
(5:50 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 35 yards to HOU 33 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-A.Beck.

HOU
Texans
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(5:38 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 38 for 5 yards (M.Purcell).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 38
(5:04 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to C.Moore.
Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 38
(4:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 38 - No Play.
Fumble
3 & 10 - HOU 33
(4:58 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 26 for -7 yards (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones) - touched at HOU 26 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at HOU 27.
Punt
4 & 16 - HOU 27
(4:18 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 64 yards to DEN 9 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 24 for 15 yards (K.Pierre-Louis; J.Weeks).

DEN
Broncos
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24
(4:04 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 33 for 9 yards (J.Pitre; S.Nelson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - DEN 33
(3:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Beck. PENALTY on HOU-K.Pierre-Louis - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at DEN 33 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45
(3:19 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at HOU 47 for 8 yards (K.Pierre-Louis). PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 47.
Penalty
2 & 17 - DEN 38
(2:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
+17 YD
2 & 22 - DEN 33
(2:33 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to 50 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
+34 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 50
(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton pushed ob at HOU 16 for 34 yards (D.Stingley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16
(1:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to HOU 5 for 11 yards (J.Owens).
No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 5
(1:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 5
(1:03 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to HOU 1 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 1
(0:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
Penalty
4 & Goal - DEN 1
(0:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 1 - No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - DEN 6
(0:23 - 2nd) B.McManus 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.

HOU
Texans
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(0:20 - 2nd) D.Mills kneels to HOU 24 for -1 yards.

DEN
Broncos
 - Interception (2 plays, -6 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to DEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Collins). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 15
(14:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to DEN 19 for 4 yards (J.Owens).
No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 19
(13:47 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep middle intended for C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by C.Kirksey at DEN 45. C.Kirksey to DEN 45 for no gain (C.Sutton).

HOU
Texans
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 39 yards, 5:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(13:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Jordan.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 45
(13:37 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 34 for 11 yards (D.Jones).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(13:00 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to DEN 23 for 11 yards (K.Jackson; A.Singleton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23
(12:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to C.Moore to DEN 18 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 18
(11:55 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 18 for no gain (D.Jones; Dj.Jones).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 18
(11:11 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to DEN 14 for 4 yards (D.Mathis).
+5 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 14
(10:27 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to DEN 9 for 5 yards (A.Singleton; K.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & Goal - HOU 9
(9:48 - 3rd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce left end pushed ob at DEN 9 for no gain (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Face Mask - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 9 - No Play.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 4
(9:28 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 6 for -2 yards (M.Henningsen - D.Jones).
No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 6
(8:46 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 6
(8:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks (D.Mathis).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - HOU 6
(8:36 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (8 plays, 34 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:33 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25
(8:33 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to DEN 42 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 42
(7:56 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to DEN 44 for 2 yards (M.Dwumfour - J.Pitre). HOU-K.Pierre-Louis was injured during the play.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 44
(7:36 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 49 for 5 yards (T.Booker).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 49
(6:52 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end to 50 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill). Penalty on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - declined.
+6 YD
4 & 2 - DEN 50
(6:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to HOU 44 for 6 yards (D.Stingley). HOU-D.Stingley was injured during the play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 44
(6:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-J.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 44 - No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 49
(5:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Cleveland to HOU 37 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 37
(5:01 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 35 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 35
(4:15 - 3rd) A.Beck right end to HOU 36 for -1 yards (B.Cashman - K.Hinish).
Penalty
4 & 2 - DEN 36
(3:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 41
(3:09 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 32 yards to HOU 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.King.

HOU
Texans
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 9
(3:02 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 11 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 11
(2:22 - 3rd) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 13 for 2 yards (C.Sterns).
No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 13
(1:48 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 13
(1:45 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 61 yards to DEN 26 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 38 for 12 yards (M.Stewart - J.Weeks). Penalty on DEN-A.Beck - Running Into the Kicker - declined.

DEN
Broncos
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 62 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38
(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 42 for 4 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 42
(0:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to 50 for 8 yards (J.Pitre). PENALTY on DEN-M.Gordon - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 42 - No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 21 - DEN 27
(0:36 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 32 for 5 yards (D.Stingley).
+35 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 32
(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton to HOU 33 for 35 yards (J.Owens).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 33
(14:15 - 4th) C.Sutton right end to HOU 28 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 28
(13:30 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to HOU 22 for 6 yards (O.Okoronkwo - J.Owens).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22
(12:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Saubert for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:37 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.

HOU
Texans
 - Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:37 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(12:37 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to N.Collins to DEN 46 for 29 yards (D.Mathis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46
(11:51 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 46
(11:46 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore pushed ob at DEN 40 for 6 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on DEN-P.Locke - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41
(11:22 - 4th) D.Pierce left end to DEN 38 for 3 yards (D.Mathis).
No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 38
(10:42 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks [R.Gregory].
No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 38
(10:37 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at DEN 45 for -7 yards (D.Jones).
Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 45
(9:55 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 31 yards to DEN 14 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by M.Washington.

DEN
Broncos
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 54 yards, 6:12 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14
(9:48 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to DEN 17 for 3 yards (M.Collins; J.Owens).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 17
(9:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 27 for 10 yards (D.Stingley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27
(8:23 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 21 for -6 yards (J.Greenard).
Penalty
2 & 16 - DEN 21
(7:38 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-J.Hughes - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 26
(7:38 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 46 for 20 yards (J.Pitre).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46
(6:54 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 49 for 3 yards (R.Green).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 49
(6:12 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to HOU 42 for 9 yards (J.Owens - R.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42
(5:23 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland [B.Cashman].
+16 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 42
(5:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Cleveland to HOU 26 for 16 yards (D.Stingley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 26
(4:37 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [J.Greenard].
No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 26
(4:32 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to M.Washington.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 26
(4:26 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards (sack split by R.Green and C.Kirksey).
Field Goal
4 & 16 - DEN 32
(3:41 - 4th) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman. Penalty on HOU-T.Smith - Defensive Offside - declined.

HOU
Texans
 - Downs (6 plays, 38 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:36 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(3:36 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep right to N.Collins to HOU 45 for 20 yards (C.Sterns).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(3:10 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to DEN 32 for 23 yards (C.Sterns).
Fumble
1 & 10 - HOU 32
(2:38 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at DEN 41 for -9 yards (R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) [R.Gregory] - touched at DEN 41 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at DEN 41.
+4 YD
2 & 19 - HOU 41
(2:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to P.Brown to DEN 37 for 4 yards (P.Locke; K.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 15 - HOU 37
(1:31 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
No Gain
4 & 15 - HOU 37
(1:27 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins.

DEN
Broncos
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 38
(1:22 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to DEN 38 for no gain (R.Green).
Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 38
(1:16 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 33
(1:16 - 4th) J.Williams left guard to DEN 36 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Owens).
-4 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 36
(1:09 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to DEN 32 for -4 yards (S.Nelson).
Punt
4 & 16 - DEN 32
(1:04 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to HOU 18 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. D.King to HOU 25 for 7 yards (A.Patrick).

HOU
Texans
 - Downs (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(0:53 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 24 for -1 yards (K.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 24
(0:28 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks (R.Darby) [R.Gregory].
No Gain
3 & 11 - HOU 24
(0:22 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to P.Brown.
No Gain
4 & 11 - HOU 24
(0:17 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.

DEN
Broncos
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24
(0:13 - 4th) R.Wilson kneels to HOU 25 for -1 yards.
