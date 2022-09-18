Drive Chart
|
|
|HOU
|DEN
Field Goal 5:33
B.McManus 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
8
plays
31
yds
2:18
pos
0
3
Field Goal 2:23
K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
10
plays
49
yds
3:11
pos
3
3
Field Goal 7:24
K.Fairbairn 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
10
plays
64
yds
5:32
pos
6
3
Field Goal 0:23
B.McManus 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
9
plays
70
yds
3:44
pos
6
6
Field Goal 8:36
K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
11
plays
34
yds
5:09
pos
9
6
Touchdown 12:42
R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Saubert for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
3:56
pos
9
12
Point After TD 12:37
B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
plays
yds
pos
9
13
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:27
|32:33
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|234
|350
|Total Plays
|59
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|149
|Rush Attempts
|18
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|154
|201
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|14-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-94
|13-100
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.6
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|29
|76
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|4-59
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|1-17
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|154
|PASS YDS
|201
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Mills
|19/38
|177
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|15
|69
|0
|12
|7
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Mills 10 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Mills
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
9
FPTS
|N. Collins
|9
|4
|58
|0
|29
|9
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
9
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|10
|4
|54
|0
|25
|9
|
P. Brown 85 TE
5
FPTS
|P. Brown
|5
|3
|24
|0
|18
|5
|
C. Moore 15 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Moore
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
7
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
O. Howard 83 TE
1
FPTS
|O. Howard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|4
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|4-1
|0.5
|1
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|3-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pitre 5 SAF
|J. Pitre
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 93 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 50 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Pierre-Louis 57 LB
|K. Pierre-Louis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
9
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|3/3
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|53.6
|2
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|14/31
|219
|1
|1
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Williams
|15
|75
|0
|17
|9
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|10
|47
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|1
|5
|0
|5
|19
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
12
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|12
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sutton 14 WR
19
FPTS
|C. Sutton
|11
|7
|122
|0
|35
|19
|
T. Cleveland 16 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Cleveland
|3
|2
|28
|0
|16
|4
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
9
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|2
|1
|22
|1
|22
|9
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Williams 33 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|9
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
5
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|1
|
J. Griffith 50 LB
|J. Griffith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gregory 5 DE
|R. Gregory
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 97 DT
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
10
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/3
|50
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|5
|42.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|4
|14.8
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(14:57 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 33 for 8 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - HOU 33(14:20 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 33 for no gain (Dj.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 2 - HOU 33(13:43 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 64 yards to DEN 3 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 16 for 13 yards (E.Murray; J.Weeks). PENALTY on DEN-A.Beck - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 8(13:29 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at DEN 17 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Owens).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - DEN 17(12:59 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 17 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:55 - 1st) J.Williams left tackle to DEN 32 for 5 yards (J.Hughes; J.Pitre).
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 32(12:24 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to C.Sutton to HOU 47 for 21 yards (D.Stingley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(11:47 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to HOU 48 for -1 yards (K.Hinish - O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 48(11:03 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 48(10:58 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Okwuegbunam.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 48(10:54 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:46 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at HOU 25 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 25(10:26 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks to HOU 26 for 1 yard (K.Jackson).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 26(9:52 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 31 for 5 yards (P.Surtain).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 31(9:23 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 31(9:19 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore to HOU 40 for 9 yards (J.Griffith).
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 40(8:40 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 36 for -4 yards (R.Gregory).
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 36(8:00 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to DEN 16 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 35 for 19 yards (M.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 35(7:48 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Jeudy ran ob at DEN 46 for 11 yards (D.Stingley).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46(7:09 - 1st) M.Washington left end ran ob at HOU 15 for 39 yards (D.Stingley). PENALTY on DEN-M.Gordon - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 1 - DEN 45(6:44 - 1st) J.Jeudy right end to HOU 44 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 44(6:01 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Jeudy (S.Nelson). DEN-J.Jeudy was injured during the play.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 44(5:53 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to C.Sutton. PENALTY on HOU-D.Stingley - Defensive Pass Interference - 42 yards - enforced at HOU 44 - No Play. Penalty on HOU-K.Hinish - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 2(5:47 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEN 2(5:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to C.Sutton (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 2(5:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to J.Williams (R.Lopez).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DEN 2(5:33 - 1st) B.McManus 20 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 63 yards from DEN 35 to HOU 2. T.Smith pushed ob at HOU 24 for 22 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(5:24 - 1st) D.Pierce left tackle to HOU 36 for 12 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 36(4:48 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to P.Brown.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 36(4:43 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to P.Brown pushed ob at DEN 46 for 18 yards (R.Darby).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(4:16 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 39 for 7 yards (C.Sterns - D.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 39(3:51 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to P.Brown to DEN 37 for 2 yards (J.Griffith).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 37(3:13 - 1st) J.Driskel left end ran ob at DEN 27 for 10 yards (K.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 27(2:38 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to N.Collins (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 27(2:33 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore (A.Singleton).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - HOU 27(2:28 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 22(2:28 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to R.Burkhead.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - HOU 22(2:23 - 1st) K.Fairbairn 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:19 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(2:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 25(2:16 - 1st) J.Williams right guard to DEN 30 for 5 yards (J.Pitre).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - DEN 30(1:39 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 26 for -4 yards (K.Hinish). PENALTY on HOU-O.Okoronkwo - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - DEN 34(1:06 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland. PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at DEN 34 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(1:00 - 1st) M.Gordon right end pushed ob at DEN 44 for 4 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 44(0:28 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 49 for 5 yards (D.King).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 49(15:00 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to HOU 49 for 2 yards (S.Nelson - K.Pierre-Louis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 49(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Saubert [R.Lopez].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 49(14:16 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 45 for -6 yards (R.Green).
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 45(13:31 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to HOU 49 for 6 yards (C.Kirksey - D.King).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DEN 49(12:59 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(12:52 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce pushed ob at HOU 28 for 8 yards (C.Sterns - A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 28(12:20 - 2nd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 32 for 4 yards (Dj.Jones - C.Sterns).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(11:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to O.Howard to HOU 39 for 7 yards (K.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 39(11:04 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 46 for 7 yards (R.Gregory; K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(10:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to 50 for 4 yards (J.Griffith).
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 50(9:45 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks pushed ob at DEN 25 for 25 yards (K.Jackson) [B.Chubb].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 25(9:05 - 2nd) D.Mills scrambles left end to DEN 9 for 16 yards (B.Browning). PENALTY on HOU-L.Tunsil - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - HOU 35(8:36 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to DEN 31 for 4 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - HOU 31(8:09 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to N.Collins.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - HOU 31(8:04 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to DEN 26 for 5 yards (D.Mathis) [B.Chubb].
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - HOU 26(7:24 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:20 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 18 for 17 yards (D.Ogunbowale).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 18(7:15 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 18(7:11 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Williams pushed ob at DEN 28 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(6:38 - 2nd) J.Williams left end to DEN 32 for 4 yards (R.Lopez).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEN 32(5:58 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to C.Sutton (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEN 32(5:54 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (D.King).
|Punt
4 & 6 - DEN 32(5:50 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 35 yards to HOU 33 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - downed by DEN-A.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(5:38 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 38 for 5 yards (M.Purcell).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 38(5:04 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep middle to C.Moore.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - HOU 38(4:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-T.Howard - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 38 - No Play.
|Fumble
3 & 10 - HOU 33(4:58 - 2nd) D.Mills sacked at HOU 26 for -7 yards (D.Jones). FUMBLES (D.Jones) - touched at HOU 26 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at HOU 27.
|Punt
4 & 16 - HOU 27(4:18 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 64 yards to DEN 9 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 24 for 15 yards (K.Pierre-Louis; J.Weeks).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 24(4:04 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end to DEN 33 for 9 yards (J.Pitre; S.Nelson).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - DEN 33(3:25 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Beck. PENALTY on HOU-K.Pierre-Louis - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at DEN 33 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 45(3:19 - 2nd) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at HOU 47 for 8 yards (K.Pierre-Louis). PENALTY on DEN-C.Sutton - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - DEN 38(2:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+17 YD
2 & 22 - DEN 33(2:33 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to 50 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
|+34 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 50(2:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton pushed ob at HOU 16 for 34 yards (D.Stingley).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16(1:51 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to HOU 5 for 11 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 5(1:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 5(1:03 - 2nd) J.Williams right guard to HOU 1 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - DEN 1(0:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - DEN 1(0:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - DEN 6(0:23 - 2nd) B.McManus 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to DEN 26 for 1 yard (M.Collins). PENALTY on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 15(14:34 - 3rd) R.Wilson scrambles up the middle to DEN 19 for 4 yards (J.Owens).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - DEN 19(13:47 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass deep middle intended for C.Sutton INTERCEPTED by C.Kirksey at DEN 45. C.Kirksey to DEN 45 for no gain (C.Sutton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 45(13:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to B.Jordan.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 45(13:37 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 34 for 11 yards (D.Jones).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(13:00 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to DEN 23 for 11 yards (K.Jackson; A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23(12:28 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short middle to C.Moore to DEN 18 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOU 18(11:55 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 18 for no gain (D.Jones; Dj.Jones).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 18(11:11 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to DEN 14 for 4 yards (D.Mathis).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 14(10:27 - 3rd) D.Pierce left tackle to DEN 9 for 5 yards (A.Singleton; K.Jackson).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - HOU 9(9:48 - 3rd) C.Heck reported in as eligible. D.Pierce left end pushed ob at DEN 9 for no gain (D.Mathis). PENALTY on DEN-D.Jones - Face Mask - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 9 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 4(9:28 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to DEN 6 for -2 yards (M.Henningsen - D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 6(8:46 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 6(8:42 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks (D.Mathis).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - HOU 6(8:36 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(8:33 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to DEN 42 for 17 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 42(7:56 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to DEN 44 for 2 yards (M.Dwumfour - J.Pitre). HOU-K.Pierre-Louis was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 44(7:36 - 3rd) M.Gordon up the middle to DEN 49 for 5 yards (T.Booker).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 49(6:52 - 3rd) M.Gordon right end to 50 for 1 yard (K.Grugier-Hill). Penalty on DEN-L.Cushenberry - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - DEN 50(6:35 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to HOU 44 for 6 yards (D.Stingley). HOU-D.Stingley was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 44(6:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN-J.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 44 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 49(5:41 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Cleveland to HOU 37 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 37(5:01 - 3rd) J.Williams up the middle to HOU 35 for 2 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 35(4:15 - 3rd) A.Beck right end to HOU 36 for -1 yards (B.Cashman - K.Hinish).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - DEN 36(3:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on DEN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 36 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DEN 41(3:09 - 3rd) C.Waitman punts 32 yards to HOU 9 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by D.King.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 9(3:02 - 3rd) D.Pierce left guard to HOU 11 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 11(2:22 - 3rd) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 13 for 2 yards (C.Sterns).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 13(1:48 - 3rd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 13(1:45 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 61 yards to DEN 26 - Center-J.Weeks. M.Washington to DEN 38 for 12 yards (M.Stewart - J.Weeks). Penalty on DEN-A.Beck - Running Into the Kicker - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 38(1:33 - 3rd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 42 for 4 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DEN 42(0:58 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short middle to C.Sutton to 50 for 8 yards (J.Pitre). PENALTY on DEN-M.Gordon - Chop Block - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 42 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - DEN 27(0:36 - 3rd) R.Wilson pass short left to C.Sutton to DEN 32 for 5 yards (D.Stingley).
|+35 YD
3 & 16 - DEN 32(15:00 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep left to C.Sutton to HOU 33 for 35 yards (J.Owens).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 33(14:15 - 4th) C.Sutton right end to HOU 28 for 5 yards (S.Nelson).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 28(13:30 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to HOU 22 for 6 yards (O.Okoronkwo - J.Owens).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 22(12:42 - 4th) R.Wilson pass deep right to E.Saubert for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 4th) B.McManus extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:37 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to N.Collins to DEN 46 for 29 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 46(11:51 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Jordan.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 46(11:46 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to C.Moore pushed ob at DEN 40 for 6 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on DEN-P.Locke - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(11:22 - 4th) D.Pierce left end to DEN 38 for 3 yards (D.Mathis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 38(10:42 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
3 & 7 - HOU 38(10:37 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at DEN 45 for -7 yards (D.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOU 45(9:55 - 4th) C.Johnston punts 31 yards to DEN 14 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(9:48 - 4th) J.Williams up the middle to DEN 17 for 3 yards (M.Collins; J.Owens).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 17(9:08 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to C.Sutton to DEN 27 for 10 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(8:23 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 21 for -6 yards (J.Greenard).
|Penalty
2 & 16 - DEN 21(7:38 - 4th) PENALTY on HOU-J.Hughes - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 21 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 26(7:38 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 46 for 20 yards (J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 46(6:54 - 4th) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 49 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 49(6:12 - 4th) M.Gordon right tackle to HOU 42 for 9 yards (J.Owens - R.Green).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 42(5:23 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Cleveland [B.Cashman].
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 42(5:21 - 4th) R.Wilson pass short middle to T.Cleveland to HOU 26 for 16 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 26(4:37 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right [J.Greenard].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 26(4:32 - 4th) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 26(4:26 - 4th) R.Wilson sacked at HOU 32 for -6 yards (sack split by R.Green and C.Kirksey).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - DEN 32(3:41 - 4th) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman. Penalty on HOU-T.Smith - Defensive Offside - declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(3:36 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep right to N.Collins to HOU 45 for 20 yards (C.Sterns).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(3:10 - 4th) D.Mills pass deep middle to B.Cooks to DEN 32 for 23 yards (C.Sterns).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - HOU 32(2:38 - 4th) D.Mills sacked at DEN 41 for -9 yards (R.Gregory). FUMBLES (R.Gregory) [R.Gregory] - touched at DEN 41 - recovered by HOU-A.Cann at DEN 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 19 - HOU 41(2:00 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to P.Brown to DEN 37 for 4 yards (P.Locke; K.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - HOU 37(1:31 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - HOU 37(1:27 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 38(1:22 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to DEN 38 for no gain (R.Green).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 38(1:16 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 38 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 33(1:16 - 4th) J.Williams left guard to DEN 36 for 3 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Owens).
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - DEN 36(1:09 - 4th) J.Williams right tackle to DEN 32 for -4 yards (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 16 - DEN 32(1:04 - 4th) C.Waitman punts 50 yards to HOU 18 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. D.King to HOU 25 for 7 yards (A.Patrick).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:53 - 4th) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 24 for -1 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 24(0:28 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to B.Cooks (R.Darby) [R.Gregory].
|No Gain
3 & 11 - HOU 24(0:22 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to P.Brown.
|No Gain
4 & 11 - HOU 24(0:17 - 4th) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to B.Cooks.
