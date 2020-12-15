The playoff races are heating up in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inched closer to solidifying the franchise's first playoff berth since 2007 while the Arizona Cardinals move back to the No. 7 seed. The Green Bay Packers take over the top seed in the NFC with a win and a New Orleans Saints loss. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs have the No. 1 seed in the conference while the Tennessee Titans remain in first place in the AFC South.

Below, you can find a division-by-division breakdown of the current standings, how each club performed in Week 14 and what they have next on the schedule.

AFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Bills 10 3 0 .769 +38 Dolphins 8 5 0 .615 +84 Patriots 6 7 0 .462 -2 Jets 0 13 0 .000 -210

Buffalo Bills

What to know: Buffalo leads the AFC East by two games over the Dolphins with their win over the Steelers. The Bills sit as the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings, one game behind Pittsburgh for the second spot, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Steelers after Sunday's win.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos, at Patriots, vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins

What to know: The Dolphins are still in the AFC playoff picture even with a loss to the Chiefs. Miami holds the No. 7 and final spot in the AFC playoffs over Baltimore, based on best win percentage in conference games. They have a tougher schedule than the Ravens the rest of the way.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, at Raiders, at Bills

New England Patriots

What to know: New England's playoff hopes took a huge hit with an embarrassing loss to the Rams. New England will not win 10 games in a season for the first time since 2002, ending a streak of 17 consecutive seasons. They need to win out to have a chance.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Bills, vs. Jets

New York Jets

What to know: The Jets were blown out by the Seahawks and fell to 0-13 on the year, the worst start in franchise history. They are in line for the No. 1 draft pick.

Remaining schedule: at Rams, vs. Browns, at Patriots

AFC North



W L T PCT DIFF z-Steelers 11 2 0 .846 +112 Browns 9 4 0 .692 -20 Ravens 8 5 0 .615 +90 Bengals 2 10 1 .192 -93

z-clinched playoff spot

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers are the No. 2 seed in the AFC standings after a loss to the Bills, falling out of the top spot in the AFC, which now belongs to the Chiefs. They lead the Browns by 1.5 games in the AFC North, holding the tiebreaker over Cleveland (head-to-head record).

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Colts, at Browns

Cleveland Browns

What to know: The Browns remain the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs after the loss to the Ravens, as their AFC North title hopes take a hit. They own the tiebreaker over the Colts based on beating Indianapolis earlier in the season.

Next game: at Giants, at Jets, vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens

What to know: A thrilling win over the Browns keeps Baltimore alive in the AFC playoff race, but the Ravens are on the outside looking in. The Dolphins hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC and the tiebreaker over the Ravens based on best win percentage in conference games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars, vs. Giants, at Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals remain in position for a top-three draft pick after a blowout loss to the Cowboys. They have the third-worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Ravens

AFC South



W L T PCT DIFF Titans 9 4 0 .692 +54 Colts 9 4 0 .692 +72 Texans 4 9 0 .308 -64 Jaguars 1 12 0 .077 -122

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans keep hold of the AFC South lead with a convincing win over the Jaguars. They remain the No. 4 seed in the conference standings. They hold the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Lions, at Packers, at Texans

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts move up to the No. 6 seed in the conference standings with a huge win over the Raiders, inching closer to a playoff berth. Tennessee holds the tiebreaker over Indianapolis based on best win percentage in division games. The browns also own the tiebreaker over the Colts for the No. 5 seed based on Cleveland beating Indianapolis earlier in the season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Steelers, vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans

What to know: A blowout loss to the Bears seals the Texans clinching a losing season for the first time since 2017. The Texans don't even have a high draft pick to fall back on as they've already traded it away.

Remaining schedule: at Colts, vs. Bengals, vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

What to know: Jacksonville lost its 12th game in a row and stays in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Jaguars have the second-worst record in the NFL.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Bears, at Colts

AFC West



W L T PCT DIFF x-Chiefs 12 1 0 .923 +122 Raiders 7 6 0 .538 -41 Broncos 5 8 0 .384 -90 Chargers 4 9 0 .308 -65

x-clinched division title

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs clinched the AFC West title with a win over the Dolphins. They are also the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the Steelers loss to the Bills.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Falcons, vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders needed a win against the Colts to move into the AFC playoff picture. They are one game behind the Dolphins for the final playoff spot with a Week 16 showdown looming. Vegas is ninth in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, vs. Dolphins, at Broncos

Denver Broncos

What to know: Denver held on after a Carolina fourth-quarter surge, earning their fifth win of the season. The Broncos need to win out to have a .500 season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, at Chargers, vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: A win over the Falcons improves the Chargers record, and Los Angeles stays in contention for a top-five pick in the draft. Not bad considering they found their franchise quarterback.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, vs. Broncos, at Chiefs

NFC East



W L T PCT DIFF Washington 6 7 0 .462 +12 Giants 5 8 0 .385 -53 Eagles 4 8 1 .346 -51 Cowboys 4 9 0 .307 -85

Washington Football Team



What to know: Washington won its fifth game in a row and takes over the NFC East lead with three games to play. The Football Team will have to finish one game ahead of the Giants to clinch the division title since New York swept them in the head-to-head matchup this year.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, vs. Panthers, at Eagles

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants fell out of the NFC East lead with Washington defeating the 49ers. The Giants swept Washington this year, so they'll need to tie them in order to win the division. They are two games out of the final wild card spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles aren't out of the division race yet with a huge upset victory over the Saints, snapping their nine-game winning streak. They'll need to beat Arizona to have a chance at the division title, as Washington is 1.5 games up on them for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, at Cowboys, vs. Washington

Dallas Cowboys

What to know: The Cowboys remain alive in the NFC East race with a convincing win over the Bengals. A Washington loss later in the day will have the Cowboys one game out of the division lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Giants

NFC North



W L T PCT DIFF x-Packers 10 3 0 .769 +87 Vikings 6 7 0 .461 -22 Bears 6 7 0 .462 -9 Lions 5 8 0 .385 -79

x-clinched division title

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win and a Saints loss to the Eagles. They own the tiebreaker based on beating the Saints earlier in the season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Titans, at Bears

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: Minnesota falls out of the No. 7 and final playoff seed in the NFC with a loss to the Buccaneers and the Cardinals' win over the Giants. The Vikings sit one game out of the final playoff spot as the No. 8 seed, winning a tiebreaker over Chicago based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, at Saints, at Lions

Chicago Bears

What to know: The Bears blew out the Texans to snap a five-game losing streak and re-emerge in the NFC playoff race. Chicago is the No. 9 seed in the conference standings, one game behind the Cardinals for the final playoff spot. Minnesota owns the tiebreaker over Chicago based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Jaguars, vs. Packers

Detroit Lions

What to know: Detroit falls to 5-8 and two games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC, currently sitting as the No. 10 seed in the conference. Their playoff hopes are a long shot, but they play two teams ahead of them in the standings in the final two weeks.

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Vikings

NFC South



W L T PCT DIFF z-Saints 10 3 0 .769 +103 Buccaneers 8 5 0 .615 +76 Falcons 4 9 0 .308 +6 Panthers 4 9 0 .308 -25

z-clinched playoff spot

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints fell out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a loss to the Eagles. New Orleans is the No. 2 seed in the conference, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Green Bay earlier in the season.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, vs. Vikings, at Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to know: Tampa Bay took a huge step in clinching a playoff berth with its win over Minnesota, staying two games up on the Vikings and Bears for the final playoff spot in the conference with three games to play. The Buccaneers are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC standings.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Lions, vs. Falcons

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons are eliminated from the playoffs and are tied for the worst record in the NFC. They are in a position for a top-10 draft pick.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Chiefs, at Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers

What to know: A close loss to the Broncos keeps Carolina toward the bottom of the NFC standings. Carolina is tied for the worst record in the conference and in position for a top-10 draft pick.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, at Washington, vs. Saints

NFC West



W L T PCT DIFF Rams 9 4 0 .692 +79 Seahawks 9 4 0 .692 +69 Cardinals 7 6 0 .538 +55 49ers 5 8 0 .385 -11

Los Angeles Rams

What to know: The Rams remain in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC, staying in first place in the NFC West with a big win over the Patriots Thursday. The Rams are currently third in the NFC playoff standings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Seahawks, at Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: A blowout win over the Jets has the Seahawks stay even with the Rams for first place in the NFC West, but Los Angeles holds the tiebreaker based on head-to-head win percentage. The Seahawks are the No. 5 seed in the conference standings.

Remaining schedule: at Washington, vs. Rams, at 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are back in the NFC playoff race, taking over the No. 7 and final playoff spot in the conference with a win over the Giants -- and a Vikings loss. They are one game up on Minnesota and Chicago for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. 49ers, at Rams

San Francisco 49ers

What to know: The 49ers are two games out of the final playoff spot with three to play and eliminated from winning the division title. They need to win out and get a lot of help.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks