The 2024 NFL Draft is about a week away, and it is the most important event of the NFL offseason. This, of course, is where real contenders are built, and it has also evolved into an unofficial gambling holiday.

That's right. You can make money off the NFL Draft, and sportsbooks give you plenty of options with how to attack the board. There are specific pick props, positional props and Over/Under draft position props for certain players. Below, we will list all props offered at Caesars Sportsbook. At the bottom, we also will list some wagers to consider placing right now.

Remember that every sportsbook will have different options, and that these odds are fluid. Let's jump in.

NFL draft pick props

First overall pick

QB Caleb Williams (-10000)

QB Jayden Daniels (+2500)

QB Drake Maye (+3000)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6000)

OT Joe Alt (+10000)

Second overall pick

QB Jayden Daniels (-275)

QB Drake Maye (+200)

QB J.J. McCarthy (+550)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+5000)

QB Caleb Williams (+5000)

Third overall pick

QB Drake Maye (-120)

QB Jayden Daniels (+120)

QB J.J. McCarthy (+280)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+450)

QB Caleb Williams (+1600)

Fourth overall pick

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (-200)

QB J.J. McCarthy (+150)

QB Drake Maye (+900)

WR Malik Nabers (+1100)

QB Jayden Daniels (+1200)

Fifth overall pick

WR Malik Nabers (+200)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+200)

QB J.J. McCarthy (+250)

OT Joe Alt (+400)

WR Rome Odunze (+1500)

Sixth overall pick

WR Malik Nabers (+150)

WR Rome Odunze (+270)

QB J.J. McCarthy (+500)

OT Joe Alt (+750)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+800)

Seventh overall pick

OT Joe Alt (-130)

WR Rome Odunze (+550)

OT Olu Fashanu (+700)

OT Taliese Fuaga (+700)

WR Malik Nabers (+1200)

Eighth overall pick

EDGE Dallas Turner (+300)

EDGE Laiatu Latu (+400)

CB Quinyon Mitchell (+550)

WR Rome Odunze (+550)

EDGE Jared Verse (+550)

Ninth overall pick

WR Rome Odunze (+150)

EDGE Dallas Turner (+400)

EDGE Jared Verse (+400)

OT Joe Alt (+1200)

WR Malik Nabers (+1200)

10th overall pick

TE Brock Bowers (+180)

OT Taliese Fuaga (+550)

WR Rome Odunze (+600)

OT Olu Fashanu (+750)

OT Joe Alt (+800)

To be a top five pick

QB Jayden Daniels (-5000)

QB Drake Maye (-2000)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (-1800)

WR Malik Nabers (+150)

OT Joe Alt (+375)

WR Rome Odunze (+1000)

To be a top 10 pick

WR Rome Odunze (-1600)

QB J.J. McCarthy (-1200)

OT Joe Alt (-800)

EDGE Dallas Turner (-125)

TE Brock Bowers (+160)

OT Olu Fashanu (+180)

OT Taliese Fuaga (+190)

EDGE Laiatu Latu (+250)

EDGE Jared Verse (+260)

CB Quinyon Mitchell (+320)

OT Troy Fautanu (+425)

OT JC Latham (+600)

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (+650)

DL Byron Murphy (+650)

CB Terrion Arnold (+1200)

NFL draft position props

First drafted wide receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr. (-800)

Malik Nabers (+375)

Rome Odunze (+1600)

First drafted offensive lineman

Joe Alt (-320)

Taliese Fuaga (+250)

Olu Fashanu (+400)

JC Latham (+850)

Troy Fautanu (+1600)

First drafted defensive player

EDGE Dallas Turner (-130)

EDGE Laiatu Latu (+200)

EDGE Jared Verse (+300)

CB Terrion Arnold (+700)

QB Quinyon Mitchell (+900)

Total cornerbacks drafted in the first round

Over 5.5 (+300)

Under 5.5 (-430)

Total offensive lineman drafted in the first round

Over 9.5 (-225)

Under 9.5 (+175)

Total quarterbacks drafted in the first round

Over 4.5 (-180)

Under 4.5 (+145)

Total safeties drafted in the first round

Over 0.5 (+500)

Under 0.5 (-800)

Total wide receivers drafted in the first round

Over 6.5 (+190)

Under 6.5 (-240)

Total defensive lineman or EDGE players drafted in the first round

Over 6.5 (+230)

Under 6.5 (-325)

Total offensive players drafted in the first round

Over 21.5 (+115)

Under 21.5 (-145)

Player draft position Over/Unders

QB J.J. McCarthy

Over 5.5 (+135)

Under 5.5 (-170)

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Over 16.5 (-190)

Under 16.5 (+155)

QB Bo Nix

Over 26.5 (-280)

Under 26.5 (+210)

OL Jordan Morgan

Over 32.5 (+105)

Under 32.5 (-135)

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Over 32.5 (-150)

Under 32.5 (+130)

OL Troy Fautanu

Over 15.5 (+125)

Under 15.5 (-155)

OL Taliese Fuaga

Over 13.5 (-110)

Under 13.5 (-120)

EDGE Chop Robinson

Over 26.5 (-115)

Under 26.5 (-115)

CB Terrion Arnold

Over 16.5 (-130)

Under 16.5 (+100)

EDGE Laiatu Latu

Over 18.5 (+140)

Under 18.5 (-175)

DL Johnny Newton

Over 32.5 (+140)

Under 32.5 (-175)

OT JC Latham

Over 14.5 (+150)

Under 14.5 (-190)

EDGE Jared Verse

Over 15.5 (+130)

Under 15.5 (-160)

CB Quinyon Mitchell

Over 13.5 (-140)

Under 13.5 (+110)

OL Graham Barton

Over 23.5 (+130)

Under 23.5 (-160)

QB Michael Penix Jr.

Over 32.5 (-190)

Under 32.5 (+150)

EDGE Dallas Turner

Over 9.5 (-165)

Under 9.5 (+140)

DB Cooper DeJean

Over 22.5 (-150)

Under 22.5 (+120)

TE Brock Bowers

Over 11.5 (-175)

Under 11.5 (+140)

OT Tyler Guyton

Over 29.5 (+150)

Under 29.5 (-190)

CB Nate Wiggins

Over 26.5 (-115)

Under 26.5 (-115)

DL Byron Murphy

Over 17.5 (+150)

Under 17.5 (-190)

WR Rome Odunze

Over 8.5 (+140)

Under 8.5 (-175)

OT Olu Fashanu

Over 13.5 (-155)

Under 13.5 (+125)

OT Joe Alt

Over 7.5 (+210)

Under 7.5 (-275)

OT Amarius Mims

Over 22.5 (-155)

Under 22.5 (+125)

College conference props

Total Big 12 players drafted in the first round

Over 3.5 (-170)

Under 3.5 (+135)

Total ACC players drafted in the first round

Over 4.5 (+215)

Under 4.5 (-275)

Total Pac 12 players drafted in the first round

Over 6.5 (-250)

Under 6.5 (+200)

Total Big Ten players drafted in the first round

Over 5.5 (-130)

Under 5.5 (+100)

Total SEC players drafted in the first round

Over 10 (+130)

Under 10 (-160)

Position of Mr. Irrelevant

QB (+330)

DL or EDGE (+475)

OL (+550)

CB (+650)

WR (+650)

LB (+850)

S (+1000)

RB (+1000)

TE (+1200)

K/P/LS (+1800)

Team specific props

Atlanta Falcons first drafted position

DL or EDGE (-190)

CB (+145)

WR (+900)

OL (+1300)

TE (+4000)

Baltimore Ravens first drafted position

OL (-210)

CB (+330)

DL or EDGE (+425)

WR (+425)

LB (+2500)

Buffalo Bills first drafted position

WR (-235)

DL or EDGE (+425)

CB (+500)

OL (+800)

S (+1500)

Carolina Panthers first drafted position

WR (+140)

OL (+160)

CB (+300)

DL or EDGE (+900)

LB (+1500)

Cincinnati Bengals first drafted position

OL (-150)

DL or EDGE (+375)

WR (+550)

TE (+550)

CB (+650)

Dallas Cowboys first drafted position

OL (-170)

DL or EDGE (+375)

LB (+450)

WR (+650)

CB (+750)

Denver Broncos first drafted position

QB (-110)

DL or EDGE (+200)

CB (+450)

OL (+750)

WR (+800)

Detroit Lions first drafted position

CB (+130)

DL or EDGE (+180)

OL (+230)

WR (+425)

S (+1000)

Green Bay Packers first drafted position

OL (-120)

CB (+150)

DL or EDGE (+500)

S (+1300)

LB (+2200)

Indianapolis Colts first drafted position

CB (+100)

WR (+280)

TE (+400)

DL or EDGE (+500)

OL (+1000)

Jacksonville Jaguars first drafted position

CB (-140)

WR (+220)

DL or EDGE (+450)

OL (+475)

S (+5000)

Kansas City Chiefs first drafted position

WR (+100)

OL (+130)

CB (+425)

DL or EDGE (+575)

TE (+3500)

Las Vegas Raiders first drafted position

OL (+125)

CB (+200)

QB (+225)

DL or EDGE (+900)

WR (+3500)

Los Angeles Chargers first drafted position

OL (-125)

WR (+125)

CB (+700)

DL or EDGE (+1000)

TE (+1300)

Los Angeles Rams first drafted position

DL or EDGE (-180)

OL (+225)

CB (+550)

QB (+2000)

TE (+2000)

Miami Dolphins first drafted position

OL (-145)

DL or EDGE (+210)

CB (+550)

WR (+850)

TE (+3000)

New Orleans Saints first drafted position

OL (-225)

DL or EDGE (+325)

CB (+700)

WR (+850)

QB (+2000)

New York Giants first drafted position

WR (-230)

QB (+160)

OL (+650)

CB (+4000)

TE (+5000)

New York Jets first drafted position

OL (+135)

TE (+135)

WR (+240)

DL or EDGE (+2500)

CB (+2500)

Philadelphia Eagles first drafted position

CB (+100)

OL (+180)

DL or EDGE (+240)

WR (+2000)

S (+3000)

Pittsburgh Steelers first drafted position

OL (-270)

WR (+380)

CB (+380)

DL or EDGE (+1200)

S (+6000)

San Francisco 49ers first drafted position

OL (-115)

CB (+275)

DL or EDGE (+300)

WR (+400)

S (+2000)

Seattle Seahawks first drafted position

OL (-145)

DL or EDGE (+120)

QB (+1200)

CB (+2200)

TE (+2500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first drafted position

DL or EDGE (+140)

OL (+220)

CB (+270)

WR (+700)

S (+1800)

Tennessee Titans first drafted position

OL (-350)

WR (+450)

DL or EDGE (+500)

TE (+1800)

CB (+3000)

Bets to consider

Taliese Fuaga draft position: Under 13.5 (-120)

Fuaga is undoubtedly one of the best offensive linemen in this class, and he's even +190 to be a top 10 pick. Four of our five CBS Sports NFL Draft experts believe he will go before pick 14, and so do I. The Oregon State product could play tackle or guard, and is known for his run blocking. His 90.9 run blocking grade was the highest in the FBS last season, and he allowed zero sacks on 694 career pass blocking snaps.

Michael Penix Jr. draft position: Under 32.5 (+150)

Vegas sees at least five quarterbacks going on opening night (Over 4.5 first-round QBs at -180), and Penix is generally seen as that fifth quarterback behind Williams, Maye, Daniels and McCarthy. Remember that a team will get the fifth-year option on Penix if he's selected in the first round, and I like this value at plus money.

First drafted defensive player: Dallas Turner (-130)

Some like Jared Verse here, but ultimately I think Turner is the first defensive player off the board. The 2023 Consensus All-American was an SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording a career-high 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Many mock artists have Turner going to Atlanta at No. 8, but Tennessee at No. 7 could be a sleeper.

Total offensive lineman drafted in the first round: Under 9.5 (+150)

Out of all the props included in this extensive list, I think I was most caught off guard by this one. Vegas sees 10 offensive lineman being drafted in the first round? And at -190? I guess it's possible we could see double-digit offensive linemen taken opening night, but the Under at +150 is good value.

In no particular order:

Alt Fashanu Fuaga Mims Latham Guyton Barton Fautanu Morgan

The 10th would be Powers-Johnson, but given his Over/Under (Over 32.5 at -160), Caesars isn't expecting him to go on opening night. Hmm.

J.J. McCarthy draft position: Over 5.5 (+135)

Everyone assumes the Vikings or a quarterback-needy team is going to trade with the Chargers to select McCarthy in the top five. I'm not buying it. I've been monitoring this prop, and the juice keeps coming down. There's money going on the Over.

Williams, Maye and Daniels will probably make up the top three, the Cardinals may take Harrison and then the Chargers will gauge trade offers. But there's a reality where they stick and pick. That allows the Giants at No. 6 to take McCarthy, if they want. I should have placed this much earlier given that the juice is now just +135, but I wanted to put it on your radar.