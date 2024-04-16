The 2024 NFL Draft is about a week away, and it is the most important event of the NFL offseason. This, of course, is where real contenders are built, and it has also evolved into an unofficial gambling holiday.
That's right. You can make money off the NFL Draft, and sportsbooks give you plenty of options with how to attack the board. There are specific pick props, positional props and Over/Under draft position props for certain players. Below, we will list all props offered at Caesars Sportsbook. At the bottom, we also will list some wagers to consider placing right now.
Remember that every sportsbook will have different options, and that these odds are fluid. Let's jump in.
NFL draft pick props
First overall pick
QB Caleb Williams (-10000)
QB Jayden Daniels (+2500)
QB Drake Maye (+3000)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6000)
OT Joe Alt (+10000)
Second overall pick
QB Jayden Daniels (-275)
QB Drake Maye (+200)
QB J.J. McCarthy (+550)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+5000)
QB Caleb Williams (+5000)
Third overall pick
QB Drake Maye (-120)
QB Jayden Daniels (+120)
QB J.J. McCarthy (+280)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+450)
QB Caleb Williams (+1600)
Fourth overall pick
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (-200)
QB J.J. McCarthy (+150)
QB Drake Maye (+900)
WR Malik Nabers (+1100)
QB Jayden Daniels (+1200)
Fifth overall pick
WR Malik Nabers (+200)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+200)
QB J.J. McCarthy (+250)
OT Joe Alt (+400)
WR Rome Odunze (+1500)
Sixth overall pick
WR Malik Nabers (+150)
WR Rome Odunze (+270)
QB J.J. McCarthy (+500)
OT Joe Alt (+750)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+800)
Seventh overall pick
OT Joe Alt (-130)
WR Rome Odunze (+550)
OT Olu Fashanu (+700)
OT Taliese Fuaga (+700)
WR Malik Nabers (+1200)
Eighth overall pick
EDGE Dallas Turner (+300)
EDGE Laiatu Latu (+400)
CB Quinyon Mitchell (+550)
WR Rome Odunze (+550)
EDGE Jared Verse (+550)
Ninth overall pick
WR Rome Odunze (+150)
EDGE Dallas Turner (+400)
EDGE Jared Verse (+400)
OT Joe Alt (+1200)
WR Malik Nabers (+1200)
10th overall pick
TE Brock Bowers (+180)
OT Taliese Fuaga (+550)
WR Rome Odunze (+600)
OT Olu Fashanu (+750)
OT Joe Alt (+800)
To be a top five pick
QB Jayden Daniels (-5000)
QB Drake Maye (-2000)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (-1800)
WR Malik Nabers (+150)
OT Joe Alt (+375)
WR Rome Odunze (+1000)
To be a top 10 pick
WR Rome Odunze (-1600)
QB J.J. McCarthy (-1200)
OT Joe Alt (-800)
EDGE Dallas Turner (-125)
TE Brock Bowers (+160)
OT Olu Fashanu (+180)
OT Taliese Fuaga (+190)
EDGE Laiatu Latu (+250)
EDGE Jared Verse (+260)
CB Quinyon Mitchell (+320)
OT Troy Fautanu (+425)
OT JC Latham (+600)
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (+650)
DL Byron Murphy (+650)
CB Terrion Arnold (+1200)
NFL draft position props
First drafted wide receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr. (-800)
Malik Nabers (+375)
Rome Odunze (+1600)
First drafted offensive lineman
Joe Alt (-320)
Taliese Fuaga (+250)
Olu Fashanu (+400)
JC Latham (+850)
Troy Fautanu (+1600)
First drafted defensive player
EDGE Dallas Turner (-130)
EDGE Laiatu Latu (+200)
EDGE Jared Verse (+300)
CB Terrion Arnold (+700)
QB Quinyon Mitchell (+900)
Total cornerbacks drafted in the first round
Over 5.5 (+300)
Under 5.5 (-430)
Total offensive lineman drafted in the first round
Over 9.5 (-225)
Under 9.5 (+175)
Total quarterbacks drafted in the first round
Over 4.5 (-180)
Under 4.5 (+145)
Total safeties drafted in the first round
Over 0.5 (+500)
Under 0.5 (-800)
Total wide receivers drafted in the first round
Over 6.5 (+190)
Under 6.5 (-240)
Total defensive lineman or EDGE players drafted in the first round
Over 6.5 (+230)
Under 6.5 (-325)
Total offensive players drafted in the first round
Over 21.5 (+115)
Under 21.5 (-145)
Player draft position Over/Unders
QB J.J. McCarthy
Over 5.5 (+135)
Under 5.5 (-170)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Over 16.5 (-190)
Under 16.5 (+155)
QB Bo Nix
Over 26.5 (-280)
Under 26.5 (+210)
OL Jordan Morgan
Over 32.5 (+105)
Under 32.5 (-135)
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
Over 32.5 (-150)
Under 32.5 (+130)
OL Troy Fautanu
Over 15.5 (+125)
Under 15.5 (-155)
OL Taliese Fuaga
Over 13.5 (-110)
Under 13.5 (-120)
EDGE Chop Robinson
Over 26.5 (-115)
Under 26.5 (-115)
CB Terrion Arnold
Over 16.5 (-130)
Under 16.5 (+100)
EDGE Laiatu Latu
Over 18.5 (+140)
Under 18.5 (-175)
DL Johnny Newton
Over 32.5 (+140)
Under 32.5 (-175)
OT JC Latham
Over 14.5 (+150)
Under 14.5 (-190)
EDGE Jared Verse
Over 15.5 (+130)
Under 15.5 (-160)
CB Quinyon Mitchell
Over 13.5 (-140)
Under 13.5 (+110)
OL Graham Barton
Over 23.5 (+130)
Under 23.5 (-160)
QB Michael Penix Jr.
Over 32.5 (-190)
Under 32.5 (+150)
EDGE Dallas Turner
Over 9.5 (-165)
Under 9.5 (+140)
DB Cooper DeJean
Over 22.5 (-150)
Under 22.5 (+120)
TE Brock Bowers
Over 11.5 (-175)
Under 11.5 (+140)
OT Tyler Guyton
Over 29.5 (+150)
Under 29.5 (-190)
CB Nate Wiggins
Over 26.5 (-115)
Under 26.5 (-115)
DL Byron Murphy
Over 17.5 (+150)
Under 17.5 (-190)
WR Rome Odunze
Over 8.5 (+140)
Under 8.5 (-175)
OT Olu Fashanu
Over 13.5 (-155)
Under 13.5 (+125)
OT Joe Alt
Over 7.5 (+210)
Under 7.5 (-275)
OT Amarius Mims
Over 22.5 (-155)
Under 22.5 (+125)
College conference props
Total Big 12 players drafted in the first round
Over 3.5 (-170)
Under 3.5 (+135)
Total ACC players drafted in the first round
Over 4.5 (+215)
Under 4.5 (-275)
Total Pac 12 players drafted in the first round
Over 6.5 (-250)
Under 6.5 (+200)
Total Big Ten players drafted in the first round
Over 5.5 (-130)
Under 5.5 (+100)
Total SEC players drafted in the first round
Over 10 (+130)
Under 10 (-160)
Position of Mr. Irrelevant
QB (+330)
DL or EDGE (+475)
OL (+550)
CB (+650)
WR (+650)
LB (+850)
S (+1000)
RB (+1000)
TE (+1200)
K/P/LS (+1800)
Team specific props
Atlanta Falcons first drafted position
DL or EDGE (-190)
CB (+145)
WR (+900)
OL (+1300)
TE (+4000)
Baltimore Ravens first drafted position
OL (-210)
CB (+330)
DL or EDGE (+425)
WR (+425)
LB (+2500)
Buffalo Bills first drafted position
WR (-235)
DL or EDGE (+425)
CB (+500)
OL (+800)
S (+1500)
Carolina Panthers first drafted position
WR (+140)
OL (+160)
CB (+300)
DL or EDGE (+900)
LB (+1500)
Cincinnati Bengals first drafted position
OL (-150)
DL or EDGE (+375)
WR (+550)
TE (+550)
CB (+650)
Dallas Cowboys first drafted position
OL (-170)
DL or EDGE (+375)
LB (+450)
WR (+650)
CB (+750)
Denver Broncos first drafted position
QB (-110)
DL or EDGE (+200)
CB (+450)
OL (+750)
WR (+800)
Detroit Lions first drafted position
CB (+130)
DL or EDGE (+180)
OL (+230)
WR (+425)
S (+1000)
Green Bay Packers first drafted position
OL (-120)
CB (+150)
DL or EDGE (+500)
S (+1300)
LB (+2200)
Indianapolis Colts first drafted position
CB (+100)
WR (+280)
TE (+400)
DL or EDGE (+500)
OL (+1000)
Jacksonville Jaguars first drafted position
CB (-140)
WR (+220)
DL or EDGE (+450)
OL (+475)
S (+5000)
Kansas City Chiefs first drafted position
WR (+100)
OL (+130)
CB (+425)
DL or EDGE (+575)
TE (+3500)
Las Vegas Raiders first drafted position
OL (+125)
CB (+200)
QB (+225)
DL or EDGE (+900)
WR (+3500)
Los Angeles Chargers first drafted position
OL (-125)
WR (+125)
CB (+700)
DL or EDGE (+1000)
TE (+1300)
Los Angeles Rams first drafted position
DL or EDGE (-180)
OL (+225)
CB (+550)
QB (+2000)
TE (+2000)
Miami Dolphins first drafted position
OL (-145)
DL or EDGE (+210)
CB (+550)
WR (+850)
TE (+3000)
New Orleans Saints first drafted position
OL (-225)
DL or EDGE (+325)
CB (+700)
WR (+850)
QB (+2000)
New York Giants first drafted position
WR (-230)
QB (+160)
OL (+650)
CB (+4000)
TE (+5000)
New York Jets first drafted position
OL (+135)
TE (+135)
WR (+240)
DL or EDGE (+2500)
CB (+2500)
Philadelphia Eagles first drafted position
CB (+100)
OL (+180)
DL or EDGE (+240)
WR (+2000)
S (+3000)
Pittsburgh Steelers first drafted position
OL (-270)
WR (+380)
CB (+380)
DL or EDGE (+1200)
S (+6000)
San Francisco 49ers first drafted position
OL (-115)
CB (+275)
DL or EDGE (+300)
WR (+400)
S (+2000)
Seattle Seahawks first drafted position
OL (-145)
DL or EDGE (+120)
QB (+1200)
CB (+2200)
TE (+2500)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers first drafted position
DL or EDGE (+140)
OL (+220)
CB (+270)
WR (+700)
S (+1800)
Tennessee Titans first drafted position
OL (-350)
WR (+450)
DL or EDGE (+500)
TE (+1800)
CB (+3000)
Bets to consider
Taliese Fuaga draft position: Under 13.5 (-120)
Fuaga is undoubtedly one of the best offensive linemen in this class, and he's even +190 to be a top 10 pick. Four of our five CBS Sports NFL Draft experts believe he will go before pick 14, and so do I. The Oregon State product could play tackle or guard, and is known for his run blocking. His 90.9 run blocking grade was the highest in the FBS last season, and he allowed zero sacks on 694 career pass blocking snaps.
Michael Penix Jr. draft position: Under 32.5 (+150)
Vegas sees at least five quarterbacks going on opening night (Over 4.5 first-round QBs at -180), and Penix is generally seen as that fifth quarterback behind Williams, Maye, Daniels and McCarthy. Remember that a team will get the fifth-year option on Penix if he's selected in the first round, and I like this value at plus money.
First drafted defensive player: Dallas Turner (-130)
Some like Jared Verse here, but ultimately I think Turner is the first defensive player off the board. The 2023 Consensus All-American was an SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year after recording a career-high 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Many mock artists have Turner going to Atlanta at No. 8, but Tennessee at No. 7 could be a sleeper.
Total offensive lineman drafted in the first round: Under 9.5 (+150)
Out of all the props included in this extensive list, I think I was most caught off guard by this one. Vegas sees 10 offensive lineman being drafted in the first round? And at -190? I guess it's possible we could see double-digit offensive linemen taken opening night, but the Under at +150 is good value.
In no particular order:
- Alt
- Fashanu
- Fuaga
- Mims
- Latham
- Guyton
- Barton
- Fautanu
- Morgan
The 10th would be Powers-Johnson, but given his Over/Under (Over 32.5 at -160), Caesars isn't expecting him to go on opening night. Hmm.
J.J. McCarthy draft position: Over 5.5 (+135)
Everyone assumes the Vikings or a quarterback-needy team is going to trade with the Chargers to select McCarthy in the top five. I'm not buying it. I've been monitoring this prop, and the juice keeps coming down. There's money going on the Over.
Williams, Maye and Daniels will probably make up the top three, the Cardinals may take Harrison and then the Chargers will gauge trade offers. But there's a reality where they stick and pick. That allows the Giants at No. 6 to take McCarthy, if they want. I should have placed this much earlier given that the juice is now just +135, but I wanted to put it on your radar.