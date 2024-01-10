Over the next three months, fans and media alike will be playing the match game, attempting to pair draft prospects with NFL teams. There are several considerations when working through scenarios: free agency, trades, coaching hires and more.

In an effort to help fans become familiar with the prospects eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, CBSSports.com looked at one ideal prospect for each of the non-playoff teams.

The Carolina Panthers' first-round pick (No. 1 overall) belongs to the Bears.

Bears: QB Caleb Williams, USC

While the play of former first-round quarterback selection Justin Fields has complicated matters internally, the discussion about whether or not Chicago should bring him back is being had and that is enough to suggest the Bears should make a change while the opportunity exists.

Williams was heavily criticized this season for showing emotion after losses and he was blamed for the Trojans' underperformance. However, he is a quarterback capable of making impromptu plays. His cost-controlled contract would allow Chicago to continue its rebuild the right way without sinking significant capital into a sunken cost.

Commanders: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Washington benched starting quarterback Sam Howell toward the end of the season. He showed a lot of poise and was able to push the ball downfield, but the ball stuck in his hands within the pocket and his sack numbers were off the charts. With a new incoming head coach, now is the right time for the Commanders to try something new with the quarterback from North Carolina. The awkwardness in this choice is that Maye replaced Howell in Chapel Hill and the two have built a friendship.

Maye is an unfinished product. He takes a lot of unnecessary risks but has also proven capable of making throws inconceivable to the average player.

Patriots: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

New England's wide receiver room at the end of the season featured Devante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and promising rookie Demario Douglas. Whether it is Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or another player, the Patriots do not have a pass catcher capable of stretching the defense vertically. Harrison is a well-rounded prospect who should open things up for the run game. They could theoretically take LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels but may find themselves in no man's land at the position if quarterbacks are taken 1-2.

Cardinals: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Arizona has bigger needs than the offensive line but its needs do not align with the strength of the class atop the draft. In a trade-down scenario, there would be other positions in play, but at No. 3 overall, Fashanu is arguably the best prospect available. D.J. Humphries' play at left tackle was not good enough to guarantee him a roster spot heading into 2024. They could move on from him and save $9 million toward the salary cap and then turn around and draft Fashanu.

Chargers: WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Los Angeles is projected to be $35.5 million in the salary cap hole this offseason. Moving on from injured wide receiver Mike Williams would save the franchise roughly $20 million in salary cap space. The addition of a skilled pass catcher like Nabers would allow them to make that move without sacrificing a significant loss on the field. In an ideal world, Quentin Johnston would take a massive leap forward as well.

Nabers' body control down the field allows him to offer a skill set missing from other top wide receiver prospects available at this stage of the draft.

Giants: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

New York is one of the most challenging teams to predict in mock drafts. Fortunately, two of my editors at CBSSports.com are Giants fans, so I enlisted them to educate the bewildered. One said offensive tackle and the other said it was a year too earlier to give up on former first-round pick Evan Neal. Quarterback could be an option but only if they evaluate one to be more capable than Daniel Jones rather than an act of desperation.

The other two names who came up were Nabers and Bowers. The former is off the board so the latter is the choice. New York was aggressive in trading for veteran Darren Waller. Waller was very productive when on the field but missed some time due to injury. The selection of Bowers allows them to mismatch personnel at the very least or alternatively save money toward the salary cap by moving on from Waller.

Titans: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The fate of head coach Mike Vrabel is now known as Tennessee elected to part ways with the coach Tuesday. Ownership made it known that rookie quarterback Will Levis is a part of the team's future plans so the priority should be surrounding him with talent on offense. According to TruMedia, the Titans allowed pressure on 42.3% of dropbacks, which was the third-highest rate in the league. Offensive guard Peter Skoronski was taken in the first round a year ago, but it would do them well to add another. Alt would give them competency at left tackle for the next decade plus.

Falcons: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Changes have begun in Atlanta. Former head coach Arthur Smith had been committed to Desmond Ridder but a change at the top could lead to a new quarterback under center next season. Daniels has dual-threat ability. His experience at the college level, including two seasons in the SEC, should lead to a smooth transition to the next level. He has been an accurate, consistent playmaker. The hope is that they find a player capable of maximizing the collection of skill talent in Atlanta: wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.

Jets: OT JC Latham, Alabama

Left tackle Duane Brown is 38 years old and in the final year of his free agent contract. Mekhi Becton has yet to lock down a starting role in that offense. New York may need to replace both starting offensive tackles sooner rather than later so Latham chops that liability in half with Alt and Fashanu off the board. The Jets will be aggressive in addressing the protection after the way Aaron Rodgers' season ended prematurely.

Vikings: EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are slated to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens in March. If one or both do not return, then edge rusher shoots up the list of needs in Minnesota. Turner may not be on the board at this particular point in the first round but Minnesota could be aggressive in securing a blue-chip talent.

Broncos: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

The Denver-Russell Wilson union has ended on bitter terms and the divorce could be messy. Penix's national championship performance left a lot to be desired but he has shown an ability to uplift an entire program. Penix is a consummate leader and throws as nice of a deep ball as Wilson. The Broncos are flush with skill talent and the senior gives them an opportunity to turn around the offense quickly.

Raiders: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Las Vegas has drafted five defensive backs, including three cornerbacks, in the first round since 2013. Current Saints head coach Dennis Allen was leading the Raiders when the first, D.J. Hayden, was taken. The organization has been through six head coaches over that time period, but the problem persists. Wiggins is a top-flight man-coverage cornerback who can finally fill the positional need.

Saints: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Odunze has size and speed. He does a good job of getting off press-man coverage and tracking the ball downfield. The 2024 season will likely be Michael Thomas' last with the Saints. Injuries have defined his career recently and Odunze provides insurance until Thomas moves on. When New Orleans does find its quarterback of the future, the offense will be ready made for that player.

Colts: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Latu has a variety of pass-rush moves and a high motor to force quarterbacks to climb the pocket. Indianapolis is building out a pass-rush rotation that includes Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye and now Latu. The strength of that group allows them to create upfront mismatches with Odeyingbo and Paye occasionally moving inside on pass-rush downs to apply pressure from multiple positions.

Seahawks: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Seattle acquired interior defender Leonard Williams from the Giants in a midseason trade but Williams is now slated to hit free agency. Newton is a high-motor prospect who can step into the vacated spot and provide the NFC West franchise with pass rush up the middle alongside Dre'Mont Jones.

The Seahawks have done a fantastic job building up the roster over the past few drafts adding key players such as offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross, pass rusher Boye Mafe and cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. Newton is the next brick in that wall.

Jaguars: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Jacksonville's season fell apart late for a variety of reasons; none of which are exclusive to one side of the ball and that is why both offensive and defensive coordinators were relieved of their duties. The offensive line needs to be a priority. It would also make sense for them to add a ball winner down the field. Arnold would represent great value at this stage of the first round and immediately adds depth, raises the ceiling for the Jaguars secondary.

Bengals: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Right tackle Jonah Williams is scheduled to become a free agent in a few months. Williams bought into his new role after being flipped from the left side when Orlando Brown Jr. was signed, but it was met with mixed reviews. Mims struggled to stay on the field due to injuries but, when available, showed that he has the ability to one day be viewed as the best offensive tackle to come out of this draft class.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order, mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.