SAQUON BARKLEY AND THE NEW YORK GIANTS

After spending the whole of the offseason in a stare down, the Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley have come to an agreement for the 2023 season.

The newly adjusted one-year deal will pay the two-time Pro Bowler $10.1 million in base salary this season, with an additional $900,000 available in incentives, along with a $2 million signing bonus.

CBS Sports NFL writer Bryan DeArdo writes this is good for both sides as it will ensure that Barkley is at the opening of Giants training camp and that it can build some good will as Barkley will hit free agency next offseason, but has said he likes where he is:

DeArdo: The one-year deal ensures that Barkley will not hold out this season. It also keeps the door open for Barkley to resume his career with the Giants once the season is over. On several occasions, Barkley has made it clear that he wants to stay in New York, and the Giants want that as well.

Barkley had been considering a holdout and was unwilling to sign the franchise tag -- which was set at $10.091 million for running backs for the 2023 season -- and the and while the two sides were not able to reach a long-term agreement, the detente allows for Big Blue to focus on making back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since getting to the postseason four straight seasons from 2005 to 2008.

NFL INJURIES AND CONTRACT DISPUTES

The NFL being "back" has everyone excited, and with good reason. The offseason is long, football is awesome, and hope springs eternal in the weeks leading up to the season. Every player is in the best shape of his life, has learned from past seasons and is ready to take a step forward. Every draft pick can contribute, every acquisition is acclimating well, and every new coach is changing the culture. It's all sunshine and roses.

Except for when it's not. Because not every player is happy or, unfortunately, healthy. There will be worrying injuries and frustrations that remind us just how precarious of a sport it is, too. And we got plenty of stark reminders of that Monday.

Meanwhile, a pair of major absences are marring camp for AFC West squads: In Kansas City, Chris Jones continues his holdout as he and the Chiefs are reportedly "far apart" on a new deal.

Jones, 29, is a four-time Pro Bowler and was third in Defensive Player of the Year voting and made his first All-Pro first team last season.

Last season, Jones tied his career high with 15.5 sacks, tied for fourth-most in the NFL. A complete game-wrecker when he's locked in, Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80-million deal. The $20 million per year average is ninth among defensive linemen.

The $20 million per year average is ninth among defensive linemen. Jones is reportedly looking for $30 million per year on his next contract. Only one defensive lineman -- Aaron Donald -- has hit the $30 million per year mark.

It's hard to imagine the Chiefs and Jones can't make something work. Kansas City is a win-now team, and Jones is a star. But remember, the Chiefs also traded Tyreek Hill last year just before his big payday from the Dolphins. Garrett Podell has potential landing spots for Jones if the two sides decide to move on, including...

Podell: "Lions -- What about some big-time help for Aidan Hutchinson in the trenches? Jones is the kind of difference-maker who'd be a premium cherry on top of an improved 'D.' And the Lions have a decent amount of cap space left in both 2023 ($19M), 2024 ($60M) and beyond."

Garrett also wrote about how we got here and where things go now.

As for another holdout, Josh Jacobs left Las Vegas and plans to hold out through the preseason.

⚾ Top MLB trade candidates as deadline looms

The MLB trade deadline is one week away, and we have some movement on the Shohei Ohtani front. OK, it's more of a non-update update, but the Angels are having talks with teams about the two-way phenom. The Angels have won six of their last eight but remain on the outside looking in on an AL Wild Card spot.

It's no secret Ohtani is far and away the biggest prize in the trade market. He's probably having the greatest season of all-time, and he makes any team he's on so, so much better in ways no other player can. Believe it or not, though, there are other players who can help a lot, too. R.J. Anderson listed the top 20 players who could be on the move, with a couple of awesome righties at No. 2 and No. 3.

Anderson: "2. Lucas Giolito -- Giolito, another impending free agent, has rebounded from a subpar campaign behind a couple of noticeable alterations to his game. Foremost, he's throwing nearly a half mile per hour faster than he did last season. He's also using his slider more than his changeup for the first time in his career. Potential landing spots: Dodgers, Astros, Giants ... 3. Marcus Stroman -- If the Cubs do trade Stroman, we think that he would make the most sense for a team with a sound defense in place. Potential landing spots: Diamondbacks, Astros, Rays"

You can see R.J.'s entire top 20 here.

🏈 Predicting NFL All-Rookie Team as more training camps get underway

By the end of today, 30 of the 32 rookie classes will have reported (Steelers and Colts rookies report tomorrow), and with all the new faces in the league, it's time to make some predictions. Lucky for us, Chris Trapasso has done just that with his Preseason All-Rookie Team. We have first- and second-team predictions as well as honorable mentions, and there's no spot more tightly contested than quarterback.

Trapasso: "First team: Bryce Young, Panthers | Second team: C.J. Stroud, Texans | Honorable Mention: Anthony Richardson, Colts -- This is the inverse order of my quarterback rankings before the 2023 draft, and for as much as I have to trust my evaluations -- especially before a new rookie class takes the field -- I like the entirety of the environment Young finds himself in most among the first three quarterbacks taken in April. ... Stroud is too polished of a passer to be a dud as a rookie, even in a less-than-ideal situation in Houston -- minus Kevlar blocker Laremy Tunsil at left tackle. Richardson clearly possesses the most tantalizing upside of the group, yet I acknowledge it will probably take him the longest time to grow into a stable NFL quarterback."

Chris also has bold calls at perimeter wide receiver and edge rusher, among others. Of course, some of these rookies will have to get past training camp battles first.

🏀 Dominant Aces out front in WNBA Power Rankings

The Las Vegas Aces are marching toward history while making even more history along the way. Las Vegas remains atop Jack Maloney's WNBA Power Rankings, and the numbers are astounding.

21-2 record (tied for best record ever through 23 games)

(tied for best record ever through 23 games) Five straight wins by 15+ points (fourth team to do so; ties record for longest such streak ever)

(fourth team to do so; ties record for longest such streak ever) 114.1 offensive rating and +19.2 net rating (both would be best ever)

(both would be best ever) -400 odds to win WNBA championship (Liberty are next at +285)

After tonight's game against the Sky, the Aces get seven straight games against teams with a winning record currently. It'll be good for them to get big tests ahead of the playoffs. I can't say the same for their opponents, though. Facing the Aces is no fun at all.

🏆 Tennessee tops CBS Sports' Best in College Sports

Tennessee used across-the-board success to top CBS Sports' annual Best in College Sports rankings. The formula gives points to football, men's and women's basketball and two "wild card" sports, and the Volunteers narrowly edged out UCLA for the top spot. Alabama, Texas and TCU rounded out the top five.

Here's the history of the award:

2022-23: Tennessee

2021-22: Michigan

2020-21: Alabama

2019-20: Not awarded (COVID-19)

2018-19: Michigan

2017-18: Ohio State

2016-17: Florida State

2015-16: Oklahoma

2014-15: Stanford

2013-14: Louisville

You can see the exact formula and full results here.

