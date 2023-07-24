graphic-bicsvols1.png
Claire Komarek, CBS Sports

Though it did not claim a national championship during the 2022-23 season, Tennessee was the model of consistency this year as it advanced deep into the postseason across multiple sports. That level of success ultimately led the Volunteers to the top of the annual CBS Sports Best in College Sports rankings.

With 536.75 points, Tennessee edged UCLA and Alabama to earn its first the Best in College Sports award since CBS Sports created the rankings in 2013. The Bruins finished second to the Vols with 524.50 points, while the Crimson Tide were third with 496.50 points. 

Tennessee's impressive athletic season saw the football program go 11-2 and finish No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 with a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Both the men's (25-11) and women's (25-12) basketball programs reached the Sweet 16s of their respective NCAA Tournaments. The softball team advanced to the semifinals of the Women's College World Series, and the baseball team advanced to the College World Series but lost twice to eventual national champion LSU.

Even though only two "wild card" sports are counted in the Best in College Sports formula, Tennessee also made the NCAA Tournament in women's soccer and women's volleyball. 

Georgia, which won the College Football Playoff National Championship in football for the second straight year, again finished ninth overall after receiving no points in men's basketball. 

The National Association of College Directors of Athletics (NACDA) has ranked athletic programs for years by weighing every sport equally. (For example: National titles in football and water polo are worth the same amount of points.) In 2013, CBS Sports began presenting its Best in College Sports award utilizing a weighted formula that recognizes sports with more broad interest. Every FBS program is rated in three sports -- football, men's basketball and women's basketball -- along with two "wild cards" among the school's most successful spectator sports: baseball, softball, volleyball, soccer, gymnastics, lacrosse, hockey and wrestling.

The weighted formula puts 2.5 times as much emphasis on football and 2.0 times as much on men's basketball compared to the rest of the sports. Teams that do not finish in the final AP Top 25 in football but play in a bowl are awarded 62.5 points (25 x 2.5). Those that make the men's NIT are given 20 points (10 x 2), while WNIT teams receive 10 points (Note: North Carolina was invited to the NIT, so even though they didn't accept, they were awarded 20 points.) For all titles settled via bracket, such as the NCAA Tournament, point totals are based on number of participants. All champions in the other sports receive 100 points for a national championship in the formula created by longtime CBS Sports producer J. Darin Darst.

2022-23 Best in College Sports

School Total FB MBB WBB WC I WC II
Tennessee
1st -- 536.75183.75 128 648378
UCLA
2nd -- 524.50132.512864100100
Alabama
3rd -- 496.50187.5128258373
Texas
4th -- 482.50122.51465010064
TCU
5th -- 472.0022510008364
Penn State
6th -- 463.00180100010083
Michigan
7th -- 455.50212.520 509083
Ohio State
8th -- 429.802000739066.8
Georgia
9th -- 414.002500 50 6450
LSU
10th -- 396.25146.250 100 10050
Utah
11th -- 390.75168.750648573
UConn
12th -- 389.0062.52006437.525
Pittsburgh
T13th -- 377.001301000 8364
Notre Dame
T13th -- 377.0014006410073
Duke
15th -- 375.5062.50100509073
Florida State
16th -- 363.001650259083
Kentucky
17th -- 347.8062.51005071.364
Miss. State
T18th -- 346.50135505061.550
Iowa
19th -- 346.0062.550909053.5
Maryland
20th -- 341.5062.5100735353
Arkansas
21st -- 327.00 62.5128107353.5
Washington
22nd -- 325.05176.250 107860.8
South Carolina
23rd -- 324.50127.50836450
Kansas State
24th -- 319.75153.751561000
Oregon
25th -- 317.0015020107364
San Diego St.
26th -- 316.5062.518010640
Miami (Fla.)
T27th -- 314.000166735025
Baylor
T27th -- 314.0062.5100506437.5
North Carolina
29th -- 312.5062.520709070
USC
30th -- 311.25161.2550255025
Missouri
31st -- 308.3062.5100107560.8
Clemson
32nd -- 301.50157.52010 6450
Indiana
33rd -- 300.800100 509060.8
Oklahoma
34th -- 292.5062.505010080
Florida
35th -- 272.5062.520109090
Illinois
36th -- 268.0062.550258545.5
Northwestern
37th -- 264.000100010064
Louisville
38th -- 263.0062.50739037.5
Wisconsin
T39th -- 255.5062.520010073
Syracuse
T39th -- 255.5062.50 10 10083
Houston
41st -- 254.5062.51280640
Oregon State
42nd -- 253.50142.50 060.850
NC State
43rd -- 250.5062.550 2567.545.5
Michigan St.
44th -- 244.800128066.850
Purdue
45th -- 241.0062.5502553.550
Ole Miss
46th -- 240.5062.50646450
Minnesota
47th -- 235.5062.5 0 09083
Stanford
48th -- 233.000 0 5010083
Oklahoma State
49th -- 226.0062.520107855.5
Kansas
50th -- 222.5062.5100 10 500
Virginia Tech
51st -- 222.00020836950
Virginia
52nd -- 221.00050257373
Louisiana
53rd -- 214.0062.5500 6437.5
Memphis
54th-- 211.50 62.50 5010 5050
Auburn
55th -- 210.000100 105050
Tulane
56th -- 207.50172.5010250
Iowa St.
57th -- 191.00050256650
BYU
58th -- 186.50 62.50 0 10 6450
Arizona St.
59th -- 182.80050 07260.8
UCF
60th -- 182.5062.520 0 5050
Wake Forest
61st -- 185.5062.50 108325
Troy
62nd -- 175.00137.50037.50
Arizona
T63rd -- 170.50050 50 45.525
West Virginia
T63rd -- 170.50050255045.5
FAU
65th -- 166.000166000
Boise St.
66th -- 158.0062.550 0 45.50
Washington St.
67th -- 157.5062.520 25500
Air Force
68th -- 150.50 62.50 055.532.5
San Jose St.
69th -- 150.0062.5 0 05037.5
Texas A&M
70th -- 150.000500 5050
So. Miss
71st -- 146.5062.520 0 640
Liberty
72nd -- 142.5062.520 10 500
Hawaii
T73rd -- 140.0000 259025
Boston College
T73rd -- 140.000 0 0 9050
Utah St.
T75th -- 137.5062.550 0250
Middle Tenn.
T75th -- 137.5062.50 25500
East Carolina
T75th -- 137.5062.50 25500
Toledo
78th -- 132.5062.52050 0 0
Marshall
79th -- 126.5062.5 0 0 640
Fresno St.
80th -- 125.001250 000
California
81st -- 124.3000 0 74.350
Nebraska
82nd -- 124.0000 106450
W. Kentucky
T83rd -- 122.5062.50 10 500
Texas Tech
T83rd -- 122.5062.50 10 500
Rice
T83rd -- 122.5062.50 10 500
SMU
T83rd -- 122.5062.50 1050 0
W. Michigan
87th -- 117.5000 0 6453.5
C. Carolina
T88th -- 112.5062.5 0 0 500
Miami-OH
T88th -- 112.50 62.5 0 0 500
Colorado
90th -- 109.00020 6425 0
Vanderbilt
91st -- 107.50020 0 5037.5
Buffalo
92nd -- 103.50 62.50 0 2516
South Florida
T93rd -- 100.000 0 50 500
Charlotte
T93rd -- 100.50 00 0 5050
Bowling Green
95th -- 97.50 62.50 10 250
Wyoming
96th -- 95.5062.50 10230
New Mexico St.
T97th -- 87.5062.50025 0
UTSA
T97th -- 87.5062.50 0250
Rutgers
99th -- 84.5020 0 39.525
Cincinnati
T100th -- 82.5062.5200 0 0
UAB
T100th -- 82.50 62.520 000
North Texas
T100th -- 82.5062.520 0 00
Ball St.
103rd -- 72.000 0 10 3725
FIU
T104th -- 64.0000 0 64 0
Tulsa
T104th -- 64.00 0 0 0 64 0
South Alabama
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
Ohio
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
E. Michigan
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
Ga. Southern
T106th -- 62.50 62.50 0 0 0 0
Kent St.
110th -- 60.00 050 1000
Navy
111th -- 57.50 0 0 0 32.525
Nevada
T112th -- 50.00 0 50 0 00
UNLV
T112th -- 50.00 0 02525 0
Georgia Tech
T113th -- 50.00 0 0 0 50 0
Akron
T113th -- 50.00 0 0 0 500
Army
116th -- 48.50 0 0 0 32.516
Texas St.
117th -- 47.50 0 0 1037.5 0
C. Michigan
118th -- 45.00 0 0 0 2520
UMass
T119th -- 35.00 0 0 10 25 0
N. Illinois
T119th -- 35.00 0 0 0 35 0
New Mexico
121st -- 30.00 0 0 20 10 0
Old Dominion
122nd -- 25.00 0 0 025 0
App. St.
123rd- 20.00 0 0020 0
UTEP
T124th-- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
Louisiana Tech
T124th -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
Colorado St.
T124th -- 10.00 0 0 10 0 0
Georgia St.
T127th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Temple
T127th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
UL-Monroe
T127th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0
Arkansas St.
T127th -- 0.00 0 0 0 0 0

CBS Sports' Best in College Sports winners

  • 2022-23: Tennessee
  • 2021-22: Michigan
  • 2020-21: Alabama
  • 2019-20: Not awarded (COVID-19)
  • 2018-19: Michigan
  • 2017-18: Ohio State
  • 2016-17: Florida State
  • 2015-16: Oklahoma
  • 2014-15: Stanford
  • 2013-14: Louisville