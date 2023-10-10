The Minnesota Vikings will become the last team to play their first divisional game of the 2023 NFL schedule when they visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Some teams have already completed half of their six-game divisional slate and Minnesota is a three-point favorite in the latest Week 6 NFL odds despite placing star receiver Justin Jefferson in IR on Tuesday. Also part of the Week 6 NFL schedule is the first rematch of the year. The Jaguars are five-point favorites over the Colts after Jacksonville won and covered in Week 1.

Additionally, the Cowboys will get their second primetime game in California in as many weeks when they visit the Chargers on Monday Night Football. After Dallas was embarrassed at San Francisco last Sunday night, Dak Prescott and company are two-point favorites over Justin Herbert and Los Angeles. All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 6 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 6 NFL picks is that the Falcons (-2.5) cover at home against the Commanders. Atlanta has taken care of business at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as one of two NFL teams with a 3-0 home record. It has won five straight at home dating back to last season, while Washington has lost three straight overall. The Commanders also just handed the Bears their first win in nearly a calendar year.

Washington has deficiencies on both sides of the ball, as it has the second-most turnovers on offense and has allowed the second-most points on defense. The result: Washington has given up 33-plus points in four straight games. As for Atlanta, its passing game is still a work in progress, but Bijan Robinson is already one of the most productive running backs in the league and the Falcons rank in the top 10 in scoring defense and total defense. With that, the Falcons (-2.5) cover in almost 60% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 6 NFL predictions: The Seahawks (+3) cover the spread on the road versus the Bengals. Seattle will be well-rested after coming off a bye and has covered in its last three games. Meanwhile, the Bengals have covered just once all season and have failed to cover in their last four home games going back to the 2022 season.

Both teams are giving up exactly 22.8 points per game, but the difference lies on the offensive side of the ball. Seattle averages the sixth-most points per game (27.8), while Cincinnati averages the sixth-fewest (16.6). Cincinnati may be forced into a one-dimensional offense on Sunday with the Seahawks holding opponents to a league-low 3.2 yards per rush. With Seattle having advantages in terms of rest, against the spread performance and offense, the Seahawks (+3) are projected to cover well over 50% of the time. The model also says the Under (46) hits in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 6 NFL schedule and revealed three coveted A-rated picks. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which A-rated picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000 since its inception, and find out.

Week 6 NFL odds, lines, spreads

Get full NFL picks at SportsLine

Thursday, Oct. 12

Broncos at Chiefs (-10.5, 49)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Ravens vs. Titans in London (+3.5, 40)

Commanders at Falcons (-2.5, 42)

Vikings at Bears (+3, 47)

Seahawks at Bengals (-3, 46)

49ers at Browns (+4.5, 42)

Saints at Texans (+2.5, 40)

Colts at Jaguars (-5, 45.5)

Panthers at Dolphins (-14, 48)

Patriots at Raiders (-3, 42.5)

Lions at Buccaneers (+3, 45.5)

Cardinals at Rams (-6, 47)

Eagles at Jets (+6.5, 42.5)

Giants at Bills (-14.5, 46.5)

Monday, Oct. 16

Cowboys at Chargers (+2, 48.5)