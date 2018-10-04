NFL odds, picks for Week 5: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Chargers

Week 5 NFL odds continue to move as professional and amateur bettors alike lock in NFL picks. In a game that opened as a pick'em, the Ravens are now -3 over Baker Mayfield and the Browns. With the status of Dalvin Cook (hamstring) still up in the air, the Vikings are now +3 against the Eagles after opening at +2.5. And after opening at -7.5, the Rams are now favored by seven on the road against the Seahawks in a game that has also seen the Over-Under fall from 53.5 to 50.5. With NFL odds and spreads on the move and plenty of storylines to sort through, make sure to check out the Week 5 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the Week 5 NFL picks the model is all over: the Chargers cover as 5.5-point home favorites over the Raiders.

The Raiders notched their first win since head coach Jon Gruden's return last week compliments of late mistakes by the Browns. However, the model doesn't expect that momentum to carry over. Instead, look for the 2-2 Chargers to get back over .500 with a convincing win.

Fueled by a projection of well over 300 yards and two touchdowns for Philip Rivers, not only does the SportsLine model expect the Chargers to cover in 60 percent of simulations, it also has them winning 32-22 to cover with ease. That final score also means there's value on the Over (53.5), so you can lock that pick in as well. The model is also calling for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to shred the Raiders' run defense, accounting for almost 130 yards from scrimmage and at least one end zone visit.

Another Week 5 NFL pick the model likes: the Rams (-7) go on the road and easily cover the spread against the Seahawks.

The Rams, now the 2019 Super Bowl favorites at sportsbooks, have rolled through the competition this season with an average margin of victory of over 18 points. Seattle brings a two-game winning streak of its own into Sunday's game, but wins over Dallas and Arizona don't inspire a ton of confidence.

With Seattle's Earl Thomas (leg) out for the year, the model is expecting the Rams' offense to roll again this week. Jared Goff spreads the ball around to Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who record at least 70 yards each, while Todd Gurley accounts for almost 150 yards of total offense. The Rams cover in 55 percent of simulations and you can back the Under (50.5) as well because that cashes 53 percent of the time. The model is calling for a convincing 30-20 L.A. win at CenturyLink Field, covering the spread with a field goal to spare.

The model also has a strong selection for the rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Vikings, and is calling for a team with Super Bowl aspirations to get a huge scare at home.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (-10, 50.5)

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5, 49.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49)

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-7, 44.5)

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (-1, 42.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 57.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+3, 47)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills (+3.5, 39)

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (+1, 51)

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5, 53.5)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, 41)

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 45.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (+7, 50.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3, 45.5)

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 52.5)