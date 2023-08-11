The 2023 NFL schedule has been released, and that includes the entire preseason slate for all 32 teams. The preseason began Aug. 3 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, and it will conclude Sunday, Aug. 27 with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Here is the week-by-week preseason schedule with official times for each game:

*All times Eastern

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, Aug. 3

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 10

Texans 20, Patriots 9 (Takeaways)

Seahawks 24, Vikings 13 (Takeaways)



Friday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 12

Sunday, Aug. 13

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m (Prime Video)

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27