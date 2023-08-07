The first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season is already in the books, with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns having squared off in the Hall of Fame game. Come this weekend, the 30 other teams will take their turn on the field for the first time.

One of the most important things to watch out for is which teams are allowing their starters to play early on in the preseason -- and particularly which teams are giving their starting quarterback a chance to spin it in live game action. Consider this a one-stop shop for information on whether a specific team is expected to use its QB1 in the first game action of the year.

Panthers coach Frank Reich confirmed that No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is the team's starting quarterback. "Yes, he's QB1," Reich said after the first day of Panthers training camp.

Reich did not commit to a specific number of players or series that Young will play in the preseason opener. "I do have an idea," he said, per ESPN. "There is flexibility in the plan. There has to be. That's just being smart about it. We have a general idea how many plays we want to get through the whole preseason, but that can be adjusted by 10 or 20 percent depending on how things go."

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that Justin Fields and some other starters will play in the first preseason game. "It will be some play time -- a little bit in there," Eberflus said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. "But [how much] I'm not sure. We'll have to continue to discuss that."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said it's likely that the team is not playing Dak Prescott at all during the 2023 preseason. "We talked about it, but I haven't made a decision," McCarthy said at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. "I'm leaning toward not. If I had to bet, I'd bet on no. But I don't bet."

With Dak out, the majority of the reps would presumably go to backups Cooper Rush and Will Grier.

Head coach Sean Payton stated that Russell Wilson and other starters will get some action in the first preseason game.

"They're going to play," Payton said, per the Denver Gazette. "We'll figure out how many snaps."

The Packers are still deciding if, and how much, Jordan Love will play during the preseason.

"What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys, right?" general manager Brian Gutekunst said, per the team's official website. "Because if Jordan's in there, there's going to be a bunch of other players in there as well that may not play a ton in the preseason. I think Matt will work through that and make good decisions. You guys have heard me say he needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That's a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season."

Head coach DeMeco Ryans named No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the team's starter for the preseason opener, according to NFL Media.

The Colts did not definitively say one way or the other whether Anthony Richardson will play in the first game of the preseason, but it seems like they're leaning that way.

"You have to get reps, with any player," general manager Chris Ballard said, per the team's official website. "The more live-bullet reps -- like we can go through camp and get every rep we can, but until you're in a game and you're actually getting those live-bullet reps, it's hard to really grow and get better."

Head coach Doug Pederson said Trevor Lawrence and other starters will play briefly during the team's first preseason game.

"I'm a big believer in the starters playing," Pederson told NFL Network. "I really feel like they need to feel that energy that comes with starting a football game. I did it last year with the guys and I anticipate right now him getting maybe a series or two this weekend."

Head coach Dennis Allen indicated that Derek Carr and other starters will get at least some run during the preseason opener.

"It's a new season, a new group, and I want to see our guys play," Allen said, per Nola.com. That may be the last time the starters play during the preseason, though, as Allen said the plan is to play the starters "at least in the first preseason game, and then we'll see where we're at."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Brock Purdy, "I doubt he plays," according to NFL Media. It seems like that's the plan for most of the team's starters.

"Very little," Shanahan said the possibility of them seeing preseason action. "Usually when we go scrimmage a team, I'm much more into the scrimmage than the game. We'll see how the two practices go, but going off our history, we try to play our starters as much as we can in those two practices and then keep them out of the game."

The Bucs plan to start Baker Mayfield in their first preseason game and Kyle Trask in the second game, according to PewterReport.com.

There are several other teams that haven't made official announcements, but it's widely expected (if not necessarily known for certain) that their starters won't see action in the first week of the preseason. They include the Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson) and Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Hurts). Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert has never played in the preseason) and Rams (Sean McVay rarely plays starters in preseason), and the Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce haven't played in recent preseason openers) should be expected to sit their starters.