If the Thanksgiving slate taught us anything, it's that the home field isn't always the advantage that it's cracked up to be. Each road team came away victorious on Thursday, further proving just how difficult it can be trying to predict these contests. Thankfully, you've come to the right place if you're looking for some expert advice on what to do in Week 12 as games get set to kick off.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Steelers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -4, O/U 45.5

Current: Bengals -3.5, O/U 45

"QB Ben Roethlisberger bounced off the injury list and enjoyed his most productive game of the season. Big Ben's play can be all over the map, but his track record in this series is impressive. Cincy usually has no trouble scoring with 34, 41, 31 and 32 points in four of its last five games. A 34-point game between the rivals in Week 3 and the return of impactful Steelers on defense have conspired to shrink this total -- too much." -- Mike Tierney on why Steelers-Bengals are part of his teaser picks for Week 12.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Bengals (-4.5) Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers Steelers Bengals Steelers

Buccaneers at Colts



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Buccaneers -3, O/U 51

Current: Buccaneers -3, O/U 53

"The challenge for [Jonathan] Taylor this week is that he's going up against the best rushing defense in football. The Buccaneers have only given up 784 rushing yards on the season (78.4 per game), which is crazy when you consider that no other team in the NFL has even surrendered less than 880 yards. They are truly an immovable object, unless you're trying to pass the ball on them, then they're not so immovable, but I'm not convinced Carson Wentz is going to have much success throwing the ball against Tampa.

"As I noted last week, I cracked the code to picking Colts games, but then the code blew up in MY FACE. Heading into Week 12, the Colts are 6-5 on the season, but here's the key part: They're 6-0 this year when they rush for more than 125 yards in a game and 0-5 when they rush for less than 125, so all you have to do is figure out whether they're going to rush for 125 yards against the Tampa Bay. Last week, I said they wouldn't hit that number against Buffalo and look who got the last laugh. It definitely wasn't me. This week, I've decided I don't want to be laughed at so I'm taking the Colts." -- CBS Sports writer and Pick Six Podcast super friend John Breech on why he's picking the Colts to upset the Buccaneers. To read the rest of Breech's picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-2.5) at Colts Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts Buccaneers Buccaneers

Panthers at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: PICK, O/U 43

Current: Panthers -2, O/U 42

"Miami is trending up and Carolina's going the wrong way. It's looking more like Carolina caught Arizona on a bad day than the Panthers are a real wild card threat. I love the way Miami's defense is playing right now." -- CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones on why he likes the Dolphins this week against the Panthers. To read the rest of his picks along with some insider notes, check out his full story here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-1.5) at Dolphins Panthers Panthers Panthers Dolphins Panthers Panthers Dolphins Panthers

Titans at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Patriots -5.5, O/U 44.5

Current: Patriots -7, O/U 43.5

"This is such a spicy game. The Titans have losses against the Jets and Texans (it's hard to even read that out loud) bookend wins against the Chiefs, Bills, Saints and Rams. Figure that out. I don't think it applies here, because Bill Belichick is out for vengeance. He's REAL quiet right now and his team is rolling. The Pats have found their identity -- efficient play from a clutch young quarterback with a great run game and a sneaky defense -- and when that happens the AFC is usually in big, big trouble. The line has gotten a little out of hand here. I probably wouldn't bet Pats -7 but I did bet Pats -5.5 a lot when it landed. I think New England comes out to issue a statement here relating to their seeding intentions in the AFC. Belichick knows there are two weeks before his bye and he has Tennessee and Buffalo on the schedule. Go 1-0 twice and everything is front of you." -- CBS Sports NFL analyst and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he's backing the Patriots to cover the 7-point spread against Tennessee.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Patriots (-6.5) Titans Patriots Patriots Titans Titans Patriots Patriots Patriots

Eagles at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Eagles -3.5, O/U 45.5

"The Eagles are riding high, while the Giants are playing on a short week after a terrible showing against the Bucs Monday night. So why do I like the Giants? I just think they will respond after a poor performance to play better on both sides of the ball. They will limit the Eagles run game, which has keyed them playing better. The Giants pull off the upset."

CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco not only is predicting the Giants to cover, but to pull off the upset against the Eagles at home. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Giants Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Giants

Falcons at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: PICK, O/U 47.5

Current: Falcons -2, O/U 46

"The Falcons have lost two straight games, but they remain alive in the playoff chase. Jacksonville looked terrible last week in losing to the 49ers, but the Falcons aren't nearly as physical as the 49ers. The Jaguars will stay in this game behind their defense. It's not a pretty game, but the Jaguars pull off the upset."

CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco -- who is 85-77-3 ATS this season -- is predicint a low-scoring affair between the Falcons and Jaguars on Sunday with Jacksonville coming out on top. To read the rest of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-0.5) at Jaguars Jaguars Falcons Falcons Falcons Jaguars Jaguars Falcons Falcons

Jets at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Texans -3, O/U 44

Current: Texans -2.5, O/U 44.5

"The Texans are 5-5 ATS this year, but that's because they're usually pretty big underdogs. Just twice this year have they closed shorter than eight-point 'dogs: Week 1 at home against the Jaguars, in a line that clearly didn't make sense on its face; and in the game before their bye, when they lost by eight as four-point 'dogs in Miami. This will be their first appearance as favorites this year, and that should fire off some alarm bells for you." -- R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 12.

R.J. has cashed twice in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Texans (-2.5) Texans Jets Jets Texans Jets Texans Jets Jets

Chargers at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Broncos -2.5, O/U 47

Current: Broncos -2.5, O/U 47.5

For Week 12, the model does eye the Chargers pulling out a win over the Broncos in over 50% of simulations, but that's not the highest winning percentage out of the teams in this upcoming slate. If you want further analysis before making your pick, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model says about the slate of Week 12 survivor options over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-2.5) at Broncos Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Broncos Chargers Broncos Chargers

Rams at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Packers -2, O/U 50

Current: Rams -1, O/U 47

"The Rams offense has been in a funk. After lighting the NFL up for the first two months of the season, they managed only 26 points in two games against the Titans and 49ers before last week's bye. Well, I think the bye will do a lot of good for this Rams team that has had to work in new players on both sides of the ball and now faces the Packers in what will be a massive game for NFC playoff seeding.

"Of course, the Packers offense is humming itself. Green Bay ranks 12th in the league in points per drive at 2.29, but it had its best performance of the season last week in a 34-31 loss to Minnesota. I think this game will look a lot like that one, and while it might not get up to 65 total points, it should reach the 50s, which is more than enough to get us over the total."

That CBS Sports Tom Fornelli explaining why he's backing the Over in the Rams-Packers game on Sunday. To read his two other best bets for Week 12, click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Packers (-0.5) Packers Rams Rams Rams Packers Packers Rams Packers

Vikings at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: 49ers -3, O/U 48.5

Current: 49ers -3, O/U 49

"A large facet of NFL gambling is being able to pick what I call "spots." Letdown spots or spots where one team can make the other uncomfortable. The 49ers cashed for us big last week, but I'm fading them this go-around. They thrive off of their defense and run game. What happens when they go down by a touchdown or more? The Vikings have now led by seven or more points in every game they have played this season, and they are the only team in the NFL to do that. Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 10.5 TD/INT ratio and Justin Jefferson is thriving. Does the Minnesota run defense have to step up to contain San Francisco's ground game? Of course. But I expect this to be a close game and I really think the Vikings win.

"Additionally, eight of the 10 games the Vikings have played this season have had their results determined on the final play. The Vikings are 3-5 in those games, but you can still get a push out of this number. Of course, that's worst-case scenario."

Our guy Jordan Dajani is taking the three points with the Vikings as they head into San Francisco to face the 49ers. Jordan is well above .500 on his top five picks this season, so this contest is worthy of your attention. Head over here to see the rest of his picks for Week 12.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at 49ers (-3) Vikings Vikings 49ers 49ers Vikings Vikings Vikings 49ers

Browns at Ravens



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Ravens -4.5, O/U 46.5

Current: Ravens -3.5, O/U 47

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has been stellar on his picks involving both of these teams. In his last 18 picks involving the Browns, he's 12-4-2 against the spread. With the Ravens, he's 21-11 on his last 32 picks! He certainly has his finger on the pulse of both of these clubs and -- while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total -- he's also found a critical X factor that has him favoring one side of this matchup. To see what that is, check out SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Ravens (-3.5) Browns Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

Seahawks at Washington

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Seahawks -2, O/U 46

Current: Washington PICK, O/U 46.5

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

To check out which way he's leaning, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.