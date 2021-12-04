Week 13 is up and running as the Cowboys took care of business Thursday night in New Orleans as road favorites. Will chalk stand tall this weekend or will the underdogs make their mark again? Thankfully, you've come to the right place if you're looking for some expert advice on what to do in Week 13 as games get set to kick off.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard?

Eagles at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Eagles -6, O/U 45.5

Current: Eagles -7, O/U 45

"Jalen Hurts made it sound like he'd be good to go for this game early in the week, but he ultimately received a questionable tag after being limited all week with an ankle injury. For a QB as successful with his legs as Hurts, that could be a huge deal even if he plays.

"But this is the Jets defense we're talking about. They've given up the most points per drive in the league and allowed a score on the highest percentage of their drives. And teams that aren't the Texans can have success moving the ball against the Jets whether they want to do it via the run or the pass. They also don't create turnovers, so it would be shocking if Hurts had another game filled with giving the ball to the other team." -- R.J. White in his SuperContest picks for Week 13.

R.J. has cashed twice in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. He's also hit on over 57% of his picks over the past six years combined.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-6.5) at Jets Jets Eagles Jets Jets Jets Jets Eagles Jets

Giants at Dolphins



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 44

Current: Dolphins -4, O/U 40.5

"Daniel Jones has a neck strain that he's dealing with and has been ruled out. The Giants have also lost three straight road games, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL. As for the Dolphins, they are riding a four-game win streak and gaining confidence ... Miami's defense is playing well and with Mike Glennon starting, I'll put money on the Dolphins to cover." -- That's CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Dolphins to both win and cover against the G-Men.

"Dajani Dimes" is now up to 108-71-1 in straight-up picks this year.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Dolphins (-3) Dolphins Dolphins Giants Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Cardinals at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Cardinals -7, O/U 46

Current: Cardinals -7.5, O/U 43.5

"Kyler Murray posted the world's most confusing Avengers/Thanos GIF ahead of this game. He definitely meant to say "I'm back," but it could have meant 'I'm resting' or 'I'm about to murdered from behind by a superhero with a giant Thanos-killing axe.' If that spoiled it for you, I'm sorry, but it's been a minute. Either way, this number is just too large. The Bears are bad, but they're at home. The Cardinals' offense is going to be clunky with the way they've spent the last four weeks. And while the Bears have lost by double digits five times this season, those losses are mostly on the road and against good teams. Arizona will be conservative here, allowing the Bears to keep it within the number." -- That's "Pick Six NFL Podcast" host Will Brinson on why he's not buying a spread-covering Cardinals blowout, even with Kyler Murray's expected return.

Check out Brinson's ATS analysis for each and every game on the Week 13 slate right here at CBS Sports.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals (-8) at Bears Bears Cardinals Bears Cardinals Cardinals Bears Bears Cardinals

Vikings at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Vikings -7.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Vikings -7, O/U 46.5

"Shoulder injuries are likely to waylay each side's top RBs -- Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Detroit's D'Andre Swift. The Vikes can score a little without Cook, but the Lions are helpless minus Swift. Since their bye, the Lions' defense has been stout. The same cannot be said of the offense, and the byproduct has been games of 32, 23 and 30 points. In the earlier matchup, the teams combined for 36." -- That's SportsLine's Mike Tierney explaining why the Lions and Vikings are part of his teaser picks for Week 13.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He's crushed the NFL, going 347-291 on all NFL picks from 2016-20, returning $2,534 to $100 players.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-7) at Lions Lions Lions Lions Vikings Lions Vikings Lions Lions

Colts at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -10, O/U 45.5

Current: Colts -7, O/U 46.5

"The Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Bucs last week and will look to bounce back against a much easier opponent in the Texans. Houston has a point differential of -11.6 on the season, which is second-worst in the NFL and only above the New York Jets, whom they lost to in Week 12. Even with rookie Michael Carter out for the Jets, the team was still able to rush for 157 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans. That likely has Jonathan Taylor foaming at the mouth, eager for this matchup. Indy is 4-0 ATS in its last four road games and is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as a road favorite." -- That's CBS Sports NFL analyst Tyler Sullivan on why he's buying a Colts win against the spread in Houston.

Sully, who is 33-23-4 on his best bets this year, also made ATS picks on other key Week 13 games.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-9) at Texans Colts Colts Texans Texans Colts Colts Texans Colts

Buccaneers at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Buccaneers -9.5, O/U 51

Current: Buccaneers -11, O/U 50.5

The Falcons have made some noise when Cordarrelle Patterson is active and busy, and they'll be at home for their rematch with the Buccaneers, who are guaranteed to be without Antonio Brown once again. But do you really want to back them against Tampa Bay right as Bruce Arians' squad looks to catch up with Arizona in contention for the No. 1 seed? Sure, the Bucs are coming off an emotional come-from-behind win over the Colts, but they're just flat-out better at almost every position. It might be tempting to look for a divisional upset here, but if you're looking for a safe bet in Week 13, it probably lies with Tom Brady against this defense.

If you want further analysis before locking in your pick, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model says about the slate of Week 13 survivor options over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-11) at Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Buccaneers

Chargers at Bengals

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bengals -2, O/U 48.5

Current: Bengals -3, O/U 50.5

"Trying to figure out the Chargers from week to week isn't the easiest task, but we're catching them in an interesting spot here. My numbers tell me the Bengals are slightly overvalued here, which is understandable considering they dismantled Pittsburgh 41-10 last week and beat the Raiders 32-13 a week before. Still, while I think this Bengals team is good, it isn't likely to continue performing at that level for much longer. Very few teams are capable of that in the NFL ... The Chargers should find more success against the Bengals' defense this week and keep this game close at a minimum." -- That's CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, on why he's going with Los Angeles in this matchup of AFC contenders.

Fornelli, who's 21-15 with his best bet predictions this year, has other key forecasts for Week 13.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Bengals (-3) Bengals Bengals Bengals Chargers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Washington at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Raiders -1.5, O/U 47.5

Current: Raiders -2.5, O/U 49.5

"This was another one that was tough for me, but I really like the over in the game. I think both defenses have issues even though Washington has played better, although that was more of a function of Russell Wilson not being able to throw the football. He can't throw it. He should have rested a couple more weeks before he came back out there. They are playing better in the secondary, i gotta give them credit for that.

"They still don't rush the passer well without their guys on the edge, so that's concerning -- and Derek Carr was good last week. They threw the football around, getting that speed element with DeSean Jackson helps the offense. I like the over more than the game, but if I had to play the game -- I'd probably play the Raiders in this spot."

That's CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco on why he's taking Vegas this week. Prisco, who's now 106-73-1 in straight-up picks this year, has ATS bets for every single Week 13 game at CBS Sports. Read them right here.

Jaguars at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Rams -12.5, O/U 48.5

Current: Rams -13, O/U 48

The Jaguars have hung tough in a couple of games since the start of November, upsetting the Bills before taking the Colts to the wire and just last week staying within one score of the Falcons. But this week they get a Rams team that should be hungry not only to rebound from a bad loss to the Packers but snap a significant slide in the competitive NFC West. Los Angeles may not be the pristine Super Bowl favorite we once thought, but it's sure as heck a more talented team than the Jaguars. That's why CBS Sports senior reporter Jonathan Jones likes the Rams to storm back into the headlines with a win over Jacksonville in Week 13.

Jones has picks for every single game on tap this weekend, including some best bets for the Week 13 slate. Check out all his projections right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Rams (-13) Rams Rams Rams Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Rams Rams

49ers at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: 49ers -1, O/U 45.5

Current: 49ers -3, O/U 45.5

"The Seahawks have lost six of seven games and their season is basically over. The 49ers are playing their best football. San Francisco is running at will against teams and it will do the same against the Seahawks. They will control both lines of scrimmage to put the dagger in Seattle's season." -- That's CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco on why he isn't buying a Seattle rebound, even at home, and thinks the visiting 49ers will cover the spread.

Prisco, who's now 106-73-1 in straight-up picks this year, has ATS bets for every single Week 13 game at CBS Sports. Read them right here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers

Ravens at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Raens -3, O/U 45.5

Current: Ravens -4.5, O/U 44

"At 5-5-1, the Steelers season basically hangs in the balance this week. If they lose, they're definitely not winning the AFC North and they're likely not making the playoffs. I do not like to pick against desperate teams, especially when they're playing at home against a division rival. The Steelers are one of only two teams in the NFL that Lamar Jackson doesn't have a winning record against -- he's 1-1 -- and I don't think that's going to change after this week." -- That's CBS Sports NFL analyst John Breech, explaining why he can't bring himself to bet on Baltimore in this AFC North showdown.

Breech also has picks for every other game on the Week 13 slate.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-4) at Steelers Steelers Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens

Broncos at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 49.5

Current: Chiefs -9.5, O/U 47

The Chiefs are coming off a week of rest, and Andy Reid is 19-3 coming off the bye in his career. More importantly, he's got a really feisty defense on his hands right now. And we haven't even mentioned the possibility of Patrick Mahomes and Co. actually taking off again. But is Kansas City poised to rout their rival Broncos, who have stayed competitive in the West and just upset the Chargers? If you want firm analysis on this matchup, you'd be wise to turn to SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, who's a red-hot 20-6 in his last 26 ATS picks involving the Chiefs, returning more than $1,300 for $100 bettors.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning under for this AFC West tilt, but you'll wanna check out SportsLine for his full ATS projection.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning under for this AFC West tilt, but you'll wanna check out SportsLine for his full ATS projection.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chiefs (-10) Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Broncos Broncos

Patriots at Bills

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Bills -3, O/U 46.5

Current: Bills -2.5, O/U 43

The Patriots are looking to prove they belong atop the AFC East amid their astounding six-game win streak behind the arm of rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the stinginess of Bill Belichick's veteran defense. But this week, they'll get the Bills on the road in prime time, and Buffalo is coming off a long week of rest after a Thanksgiving rout of the Saints, not to mention with one of the NFL's most dangerous offensive duos in Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. If you're looking for help betting on this crucial matchup, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone with a better feel for these kind of games than Larry Hartstein, who entered 2021 with a 351-291 all-time mark on NFL sides, returning more than $2,200 for $100 bettors.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning over for this game, but he's also pinpointed a key X factor to predict the winner and safe ATS bet.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning over for this game, but he's also pinpointed a key X factor to predict the winner and safe ATS bet. Check out SportsLine for his full analysis.