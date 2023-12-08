The 2023 NFL regular season is rolling right along. This Sunday, we will see Jake Browning try to make it two straight wins for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs look to get back on track against the Buffalo Bills and we have an exciting divisional matchup in prime time featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints



Open: Saints -6.5, O/U 36.5

"'Oh [bleep] here we go again.' Every week I find myself drawn toward the Panthers for some reason, despite their terrible record overall and generally terrible record against the spread. But this game is intriguing from a New Orleans quarterback perspective. The Saints are doing one of two things: 1) trotting out Derek Carr who is coming out of concussion protocol and dealing with a shoulder injury or 2) rolling out Jameis Winston. Jameis would be my preference for entertainment purposes, but for the Panthers keeping this within a field goal I'm not sure either one matters. The total here is 37.5, so no one is expecting a ton of points. If Carr is playing, the Saints are going to be a turtle on offense and he's going to be a Checkdown Charlie. If Jameis starts, there's insane upside for a Panthers defensive touchdown or a turnover to set up some points."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Saints (-5) Saints Panthers Saints Panthers Saints Panthers Saints Saints

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Open: Lions -4.5, O/U 46.5

How about a player prop for this matchup?

"I'm looking at you, Jared Goff, to throw Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Goff and the Lions have kind of struggled with ball control over the last few weeks. But he still has thrown at least two touchdown passes in four straight games. The Bears pass defense has been hit or miss. But they're up against a good quarterback with some good pass-catchers. You got Amon-Ra St. Brown, you got Sam LaPorta coming off of a big week himself. And overall, Chicago ranks 30th in passing touchdowns allowed, so I do think that Jared Goff gets two."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3) at Bears Bears Bears Lions Bears Lions Bears Bears Bears

Houston Texans at New York Jets

Open: Texans -4.5, O/U 38.5

"The Jets are an absolute mess at quarterback right now. After sending Zach Wilson to the bench, the team turned the offense over to veteran Tim Boyle, who had a 63.4 passer rating in his two starts and has since been released by the team. Now, they go back to Wilson, but he reportedly doesn't even want to come back. Robert Saleh has since disputed that report, but regardless it's a nightmare scenario for New York. And you're telling me they're going to keep it within a touchdown to C.J. Stroud and the Texans? Losing Tank Dell for the year is a rough blow, but Stroud has other capable weapons at his disposal that should help Houston clear this number."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-3.5) at Jets Jets Jets Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Jets

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Open: Colts -2.5, O/U 40

"The Bengals are on a short week, but how could you not be impressed by their overtime victory over the Jaguars? Jake Browning walked into his first NFL road start, in prime time, and completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing). He led the Bengals to 491 yards of total offense!

"There's no doubt the Colts have impressed as of late, as they are on their first four-game win streak since the Andrew Luck days. But this is the second road game in as many weeks for Indy. I want to ride this Bengals wave."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-1) at Bengals Bengals Colts Colts Bengals Bengals Colts Colts Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Open: Jaguars -3.5, O/U 38.5

"When I see that a team from Florida is playing a team from the Midwest on the road in December, the first thing I usually do is Google the weather for the game, so I decided to Google Cleveland's weather for Sunday, and I have some bad news for the Jaguars: It's going to be cold.

"For most teams, it doesn't usually matter what the weather is going to be, but it matters for the Jaguars because no one hates cold weather more than them. The game-time temperature on Sunday is expected to be about 45 degrees, which I'm only noting because since the start of the 2018 season, the Jaguars are 1-12 in any game where the kickoff temperature is below 45 degrees. And that only win came against the 2022 Jets, so I'm not even sure we can technically count that as a win.

"I made it through two paragraphs of this pick without mentioning Trevor Lawrence's injury, but that's pretty big, so I'll go ahead and mention it now. I have no idea how long Lawrence will be out after getting injured on Monday night, but I don't think we'll see him in this game, which means that Jags will be rolling out C.J. Beathard.

"If Beathard does start, he'll be starting his first game since 2020 and he'll be doing it against a Browns defense that's surrendering just 260.5 yards per game this season, which ranks FIRST overall in the NFL. The Jaguars have faced two other defenses ranked in the top five and they averaged SIX points per game in those contests and that was WITH Lawrence (They lost to the Chiefs 17-9 and they lost to the 49ers 34-3). They might not score a single point against the Browns.

"Although I think the Browns defense is going to dominate, that doesn't automatically mean I can pick Cleveland to win and that's mostly because of its QB situation. The Browns are either going to be starting a banged-up rookie (Dorian Thompson-Robinson) or a guy who spent the first 11 weeks of the season at home on his couch (Joe Flacco).

"As someone who once sat on my couch for 11 straight weeks in college, I feel like I relate better to people like that. I'm taking Cleveland."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Browns (-3) Browns Browns Browns Jaguars Browns Browns Browns Browns

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Open: Ravens -7.5, O/U 44.5

"Use the Dolphins or 49ers if you've got 'em, but this seems to be the first realistic option available for a decent chunk of remaining survivor competitors. We had been saving the Ravens for this week in the DraftKings survivor pool, passing on the opportunity to use them before their bye in another tough week, because the other options available for Week 14 don't look very appealing. The Rams are actually a quality team but one that shouldn't hang with the Ravens in Baltimore, and that's before you factor in windy weather that could give Lamar Jackson an even bigger edge in this matchup.

"This is the last clear spot for using Baltimore if you have them, so I'd go ahead and do it. However, they're now potentially an option next week in Jacksonville if Trevor Lawrence is sidelined, so if you assess next week's options and decide there's something you like better this week, you can gamble with saving the Ravens one more week."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Ravens (-7) Ravens Ravens Rams Rams Rams Ravens Ravens Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Open: Falcons -2, O/U 40

"The Falcons play a lot of close games, only winning by more than eight once since Week 1 (and that was a nine-point win where they benefited from a 92-yard pick-six). I don't expect them to win this game by a wide margin either, especially with the secondary trying to slow down Mike Evans potentially without A.J. Terrell, who is in the concussion protocol. The Bucs' only loss by more than seven points since Week 6 was to the 49ers, and the Falcons aren't the 49ers."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Falcons (-1) Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Falcons

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders



Open: Vikings -1.5, O/U 40.5

"These two are coming off their byes, which means they are rested. The Vikings have to decide on a quarterback, which hasn't been determined yet. The Raiders are 2-2 under Antonio Pierce, and they are playing much better football with him as the interim coach. I think that carries over here."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-3) at Raiders Raiders Raiders Vikings Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Vikings

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Open: 49ers -10.5, O/U 44

"The Seahawks have lost three straight games and have major issues on defense right now. The 49ers are rolling on offense. That means this will be a mismatch. The 49ers blew them out in Seattle, and they will do it again in this one. I do think both teams will score as Brock Purdy continues his MVP push."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at 49ers (-10.5) 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks 49ers 49ers 49ers

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 47.5

"If there are two AFC playoff contenders that I don't trust right now, it's the Chiefs and the Bills. To give you an idea of how I rate trustworthy things, I also don't trust single-ply toiler paper, people who like mustard or small cats.

Before the season started, the Bills and Chiefs were both viewed as Super Bowl contenders, but right now, they're both in the middle of a midseason collapse. Since Week 8, both teams have gone 2-3 and they haven't looked very impressive.

... Despite those struggles on both sides, I still think we're going to get a wild game on Sunday and that's because Mahomes and Allen seem to bring out the best in each other. In four career games against each other, Allen has thrown for 14 touchdowns to go along with just two interceptions while averaging 276.4 passing yards per game. As for Mahomes, he's averaging 306.7 yards per game against the Bills in his career and it feels like there's a very good chance we'll see him top that number this week.

Although the Bills can't seem to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs, that hasn't been the case in the regular season. This will mark the third straight year that the Bills have had to play a regular-season game in Kansas City and they won in 2021, they won in 2022, and I feel like they're going to also win in 2023."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills at Chiefs (-1.5) Bills Bills Chiefs Bills Bills Chiefs Bills Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Open: Chargers -3, O/U 45.5

"Bad luck not to take the money line win at Houston last week. But Russell Wilson won't throw three more picks, go 0-11 on third down or falter in the fourth quarter here against this defense. Sean Payton will bully this terrible defense. The Chargers don't have an answer for Courtland Sutton. The Broncos have allowed just 10 offensive TDs since Week 7 (third best) and the Chargers have just 46 points the last three games. Brandon Staley is a master of blowing one-score games (0-5 in games decided by three points or fewer). This is a coaching mismatch. Keenan Allen is a one-man band on offense and the Broncos won't let him do what Nico Collins did last week. Los Angeles is just 2-4 at home and fading with no fan support."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chargers (-2.5) Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Open: Cowboys -2.5, O/U 49.5

"The Eagles have big defensive issues, which you don't want going against this high-flying Dallas offense. The Cowboys didn't look good on defense against Seattle, either. The Eagles won the earlier meeting, but this time the Cowboys get revenge in a high-scoring game."

That's Pete Prisco's pick for what he calls the game of the week (check out all Pete's picks here).

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Cowboys (-3.5) Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Cowboys Cowboys

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Open: Packers -5.5, O/U 37

Before you make any Packers vs. Giants picks of your own, you need to see what NFL expert R.J. White has to say given his mastery of picks involving Green Bay. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-6.5) at Giants Giants Packers Packers Giants Packers Packers Giants Giants

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Open: Dolphins -13, O/U 46.5

Before you make any Titans vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see what NFL expert R.J. White has to say given his mastery of picks involving Tennessee. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

Most importantly, White has a read on the pulse of the Titans. He is 25-14 (+950) on his last 39 against-the-spread picks in games involving Tennessee.