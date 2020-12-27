It's the 16th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 16 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Friday

Saints 52, Vikings 33 (Recap)

Saturday

Buccaneers 47, Lions 7 (Recap)

49ers 20, Cardinals 12 (Recap)

Dolphins 26, Raiders 25 (Recap)

Sunday

Bears 41, Jaguars 17 (Recap)

Jets 23, Browns 16 (Recap)

Bengals 37, Texans 31 (Recap)

Chiefs 17, Falcons 14 (Recap)

Steelers 28, Colts 24 (Recap)

Ravens 27, Giants 13 (Recap)

Panthers at Washington (GameTracker)

Broncos at Chargers (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys (GameTracker)

Rams at Seahawks (GameTracker)

Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lamb to the house

Andy Dalton is heating up in the Cowboys-Eagles game that could ultimately decide the NFC East and he found CeeDee Lamb on a perfectly-thrown pass on the slot vertical route despite getting hit just before making the throw. Dalton has already thrown for more than 350 yards and the game is only midway through the third quarter. He's heating up!

D-Jax is back

DeSean Jackson returned to the Eagles lineup and made his impact felt early. Jalen Hurts ran a play-action design that had him roll out to his right, and despite facing an immediate pressure (and a quarterback hit), the impressive rookie dropped a perfectly-thrown pass -- in stride -- leading to an 81-yard TD.

Herbert breaks the rookie record

Justin Herbert just broke the rookie passing touchdowns record with this toss to Austin Ekeler. If you weren't already sure who the Rookie of the Year will be, this accolade will surely come up another 50-100 times as the discussion surrounding who will win the award intensifies in the coming weeks.

JuJu saves his best for last

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn't had the season he hoped for and questions have surfaced about his future with the Steelers, but he saved one of his best plays of the season for when it matters most (at least from a regular season perspective). Ben Roethlisberger found Smith-Schuster in the back of the end zone and led him perfectly.

Watson with a little more magic

Deshaun Watson has had to do a lot on his own this season in Houston, and after losing franchise left tackle Laremy Tunsil to an in-game injury vs. the Bengals, that was the case again. Late in the game, Watson found Darren Fells and the tight end did the rest while rumbling and stumbling into the end zone.

Mahomes saves his best for last

It wasn't a banner day for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but the likely MVP front runner came through big for Kansas City in the fourth quarter when he found Demarcus Robinson in the back of the end zone.

Kelce breaks the record

Travis Kelce finally did it -- he racked up the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season and he did it on this play!

Crowder does it again

If the Jets are going to win their second game, Jamison Crowder will be a big reason why. After throwing a TD pass earlier, Crowder extended New York's lead with a TD catch.

Perine breaks a big one

Samaje Perine was at one point one of fantasy football's best-kept sleeper draft picks that never actually panned out. A few seasons later, and on a new team, Perine has found a niche with the Bengals. He showed off some of his tackle-breaking ability but also his breakaway speed.

Trubisky makes it look easy

Mitch Trubisky is making a super-late push to potentially be brought back by Chicago this offseason and his dual-threat ability is a big reason why. On this play, he rolled to his right and did the rest with his legs.

Watson escapes for a big one

Deshaun Watson is one of the most difficult quarterbacks to bring down in the backfield and on a play-action pass he found Brandin Cooks wide open in the back of the end zone after escaping a sack. Watson is the gift that keeps on giving to Texans fans no matter how poorly managed, or at times, coached, that franchise has been over the last few seasons.

Jets are at it again

Here come those pesky Jets again with a trick play that should get even those fans still bitter about last week's win out of their seats. Jamison Crowder took the reverse and threw a perfect deep ball to Braxton Berrios who kept his feet inbounds and rolled in for the score.

Chark brings down an insane TD grab

D.J. Chark didn't have the breakout season fantasy owners were predicting, but he did come up with one of the best catches of this slate and probably the last few. How did he get both feet in on this one?!

Taylor's fourth in four games

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best stories in the second half of the season. His emergence has helped the Colts establish their offensive identity. And he scored again in Week 16!

Here comes a snow game!

What's better than late December football snow games in the NFL? Not much, we say, not much! And for the Green Bay Packers' home game at Lambeau Field against the Tennessee Titans on 'Sunday Night Football' that will likely be the case. Snow is expected. And while the expectation currently is for it to snow prior to the game, there is also a chance for snow in game -- specifically in the first half. As of now, the expectation is for about three inches of snow and maybe one or two inches to fall during the game. Maybe even more importantly, the expectation is for sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range with gusts in the 25-30 mph range. This could impact the passing game with freezing cold temperatures also coming into play.