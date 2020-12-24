|
Titans-Packers Preview
An inability to stop the run cost Green Bay a Super Bowl berth in January. Playoff-bound again, the Packers are about to find out how much they've improved in that area.
Tennessee's Derrick Henry should give them a pretty good indication.
The NFL rushing leader heads into Lambeau Field on Sunday night having run for 362 yards over his last two games and a career-high 1,679 yards this season. Henry has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his last nine road games, one off Barry Sanders' NFL record.
''They know each and every week everybody's going to come to try to stop the run,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the Titans, ''and nobody can do it.''
Green Bay (11-3) already has clinched the NFC North title and can guarantee itself the NFC's No. 1 seed if it beats the Titans and the Los Angeles Rams beat or tie Seattle (10-4).
Tennessee (10-4) can clinch a second straight AFC playoff berth with a victory at Green Bay. Tennessee also can earn a spot in the postseason with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans can clinch their first AFC South title since 2008 if Indianapolis loses to Pittsburgh earlier Sunday and they beat Green Bay.
''They're fighting for something,'' Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. ''We're fighting for something. I just know it's going to be a playoff atmosphere.''
The matchup also gives each team a chance to address perceived weaknesses.
Green Bay has improved its run defense since giving up 285 yards rushing in an NFC championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. But in the Packers' three losses, they gave up 113 yards rushing to Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones, 163 to Minnesota's Dalvin Cook, and 90 to Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor.
Tennessee is on the verge of a playoff berth despite ranking 27th in the league in total defense and 29th in pass defense. That defense must deal with a high-powered Green Bay offense featuring MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers plus Pro Bowl selections Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.
Rodgers has thrown 40 touchdown passes with only four interceptions. Adams has 14 touchdown catches to rank second in the league. Jones has rushed for at least 130 yards in two of his last three games.
''I think we're just going to have to do our best job to challenge these guys, try to be more physical than their entire offense, and forcing turnovers,'' Titans safety Kevin Byard said. ''I think that's probably going to be the biggest thing in this game. (We) obviously might not have a lot of opportunities to intercept the ball but trying to punch the ball out, hammer it out, raking it out, those things.
''They're 10-0 when they don't turn the ball over, and they're 1-3 when they turn the ball over. I think that's going to be the biggest stat in the game.''
RACKING UP THE POINTS
Tennessee and Green Bay are tightly bunched with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs among the NFL scoring leaders.
The Titans lead with 436 points. Kansas City is next with 435. Green Bay has 434.
MVP CHASE
This game gives Henry a chance to boost his MVP credentials as he will be on the same field with Rodgers, considered one of the favorites for the award along with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen.
Rodgers, Mahomes and Allen have earned most of the MVP buzz lately, but Henry is working his way into the conversation. The last non-quarterback to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012.
Rodgers previously was voted MVP in 2011 and 2014.
COACHING REUNION
LaFleur was the offensive coordinator on Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel's Titans staff in 2018 before the Packers hired him.
This will mark the first time Vrabel has faced off with a head coach who previously worked for him as an assistant.
PROTECTING THE FOOTBALL
The Titans and Packers have each committed a league-low nine turnovers. The Packers haven't committed a turnover in their last four games.
Although Tennessee's defense has struggled, the Titans have 21 takeaways. Their plus-12 turnover margin is tied with Indianapolis for the NFL lead.
MISSISSIPPI STATE MATCHUP
This game features two promising linemen and former Mississippi State teammates: Packers guard/center Elgton Jenkins and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Jenkins has earned a Pro Bowl invitation in his second season and could spend some time lining up against Simmons, a 2019 first-round draft pick.
''Practices at Mississippi State, we went back and forth - me playing center, him playing the nose guard - so every day I'd see him,'' Jenkins said. ''We used to always give each other a battle. I'm glad and happy that I'll be able to play him this Sunday in a live game.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Tannehill
17 QB
121 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 55 RuYds, RuTD
|
17
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
231 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 19 RuYds
|
32
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:12
|36:06
|1st Downs
|15
|27
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|260
|448
|Total Plays
|55
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|234
|Rush Attempts
|27
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|104
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|11-26
|21-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|148
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-145
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|2-19
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|4-5 -80%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|4-4 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|260
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|11/24
|121
|1
|2
|17
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
0
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Henry
|23
|98
|0
|10
|9
|
R. Tannehill 17 QB
17
FPTS
|R. Tannehill
|3
|55
|1
|45
|17
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Brown
|8
|4
|43
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Smith 81 TE
9
FPTS
|J. Smith
|7
|3
|30
|1
|12
|9
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|1
|
C. Batson 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|1
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
J. McNichols 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McNichols
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Davis 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Raymond 14 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Long 51 LB
|D. Long
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Butler 21 CB
|M. Butler
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 25 CB
|A. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Landry 58 OLB
|H. Landry
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaccaro 24 SS
|K. Vaccaro
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 33 FS
|D. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Crawford 94 DE
|J. Crawford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 90 NT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hooker 37 SS
|A. Hooker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Ray 57 DE
|W. Ray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 DE
|J. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dickerson 92 DE
|M. Dickerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Gostkowski 3 K
2
FPTS
|S. Gostkowski
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|4
|43.5
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Evans 32 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|6
|24.2
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|21/25
|231
|4
|1
|32
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
24
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|21
|124
|2
|30
|24
|
A. Jones 33 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Jones
|10
|94
|0
|59
|10
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
32
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|3
|19
|0
|14
|32
|
T. Boyle 8 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|3
|-3
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
32
FPTS
|D. Adams
|12
|11
|142
|3
|32
|32
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
8
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|8
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
A. Jones 33 RB
10
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|10
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Dafney 49 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Dafney
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|1
|
T. Austin 16 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|0
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
24
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|24
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Barnes 51 ILB
|K. Barnes
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 CB
|C. Sullivan
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Scott 36 DB
|V. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
4
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|2
|17.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Gostkowski kicks 57 yards from TEN 35 to GB 8 out of bounds.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 43 for 3 yards (H.Landry III; R.Evans).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 43(14:23 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to 50 for 7 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 50(13:40 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to TEN 42 for 8 yards (K.Byard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 42(12:58 - 1st) A.Jones right tackle to TEN 30 for 12 yards (K.Byard).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(12:19 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Dafney to TEN 17 for 13 yards (A.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 17(11:30 - 1st) A.Jones right end to TEN 12 for 5 yards (K.Byard T.Tart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 12(10:42 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Lazard to TEN 5 for 7 yards (D.King H.Landry III).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 5(9:59 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 56 yards from GB 35 to TEN 9. D.Evans to TEN 35 for 26 yards (R.Ramsey; O.Burks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(9:50 - 1st) D.Henry left end to TEN 35 for no gain (P.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 35(9:15 - 1st) D.Henry left tackle to TEN 40 for 5 yards (K.Barnes).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEN 40(8:34 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass short right to C.Batson to GB 48 for 12 yards (K.Barnes).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(7:51 - 1st) R.Tannehill scrambles left end ran ob at GB 39 for 9 yards (K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 39(7:20 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 35 for 4 yards (D.Savage; K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 35(6:39 - 1st) D.Henry right end to GB 32 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 32(6:05 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to J.Smith (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 32(6:00 - 1st) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short left to A.Firkser.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 32(5:56 - 1st) B.Kern punts 32 yards to end zone Center-M.Overton Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(5:50 - 1st) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 21 for 1 yard (D.Long H.Landry III).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 21(5:09 - 1st) A.Rodgers scrambles right end to GB 35 for 14 yards (R.Evans).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(4:26 - 1st) A.Dillon right tackle to GB 36 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 36(3:41 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin to GB 35 for -1 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - GB 35(3:00 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to GB 35 for no gain (J.Simmons) [D.King]. PENALTY on TEN-R.Evans Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at GB 35 - No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 40(2:30 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 46 for 6 yards (D.Long).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 46(1:52 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at TEN 47 for 7 yards (K.Byard).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(1:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan to TEN 30 for 17 yards (K.Byard; H.Landry III).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 30(0:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left [R.Evans].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 30(0:31 - 1st) A.Dillon right end to TEN 21 for 9 yards (M.Butler K.Byard).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - GB 21(15:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to E.St. Brown for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:54 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Jones rushes right guard. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 25(14:54 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 26 for 1 yard (A.Amos; D.Lowry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 26(14:18 - 2nd) D.Henry right guard to TEN 31 for 5 yards (D.Lowry; K.Barnes).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - TEN 31(13:37 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right intended for A.Brown INTERCEPTED by D.Savage at TEN 43. D.Savage to TEN 34 for 9 yards (A.Firkser).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(13:30 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to A.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 34(13:22 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 20 for 14 yards (K.Byard).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 20(12:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to T.Austin pushed ob at TEN 14 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 14(12:09 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 13 for 1 yard (R.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 13(11:28 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 7 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(10:49 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TEN 3. D.Evans to TEN 31 for 28 yards (J.Jackson; V.Scott).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEN 31(10:40 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 24 for -7 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TEN 24(9:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to D.Evans (P.Smith).
|Sack
|
3 & 17 - TEN 24(9:56 - 2nd) R.Tannehill sacked at TEN 14 for -10 yards (Z.Smith). FUMBLES (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith] and recovers at TEN 14.
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - TEN 14(9:09 - 2nd) B.Kern punts 41 yards to GB 45 Center-M.Overton out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(9:01 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to TEN 32 for 23 yards (A.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 32(8:14 - 2nd) A.Dillon up the middle to TEN 30 for 2 yards (K.Vaccaro; H.Landry III).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 30(7:31 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 25 for 5 yards (H.Landry III).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 25(6:45 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to TEN 19 for 6 yards (J.Crawford).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(5:59 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to TEN 14 for 5 yards (R.Evans).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 14(5:22 - 2nd) A.Jones left end to TEN 17 for -3 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GB 17(4:39 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Tonyan.
|
4 & 8 - GB 25(4:35 - 2nd) M.Crosby 35 yard field goal is BLOCKED (J.Crawford) Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott RECOVERED by TEN-A.Hooker at TEN 14. A.Hooker to GB 20 for 66 yards (J.Scott). PENALTY on TEN-J.Kalu Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 17 - No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - GB 12(4:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at TEN 29 for -17 yards (W.Ray).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(4:16 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 30 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 30(3:41 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 35 for 5 yards (K.King D.Savage).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEN 35(2:59 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 45 for 10 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 45(2:16 - 2nd) D.Henry left end to TEN 48 for 3 yards (P.Smith).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 48(2:00 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown to GB 40 for 12 yards (K.King).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 40(1:26 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to GB 30 for 10 yards (D.Savage K.King).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(1:14 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 32 for -2 yards (K.Clark).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEN 32(0:53 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to A.Brown ran ob at GB 20 for 12 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 20(0:48 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short right to J.Smith ran ob at GB 12 for 8 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEN 12(0:43 - 2nd) R.Tannehill pass short left to J.Smith for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) S.Gostkowski kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to GB 10. M.Taylor to GB 21 for 11 yards (N.Dzubnar; K.Blasingame).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 21(0:31 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 30 for 9 yards (K.Vaccaro; A.Hooker).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 30(0:23 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles right end ran ob at GB 35 for 5 yards (D.Long).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to GB 41 for 6 yards (M.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 62 yards from GB 35 to TEN 3. D.Evans to TEN 34 for 31 yards (D.Dafney).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 34(14:53 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 37 for 3 yards (K.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEN 37(14:11 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Brown to TEN 46 for 9 yards (C.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 46(13:33 - 3rd) D.Henry right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (R.Gary).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 50(12:52 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to GB 45 for 5 yards (K.Clark).
|+45 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEN 45(12:10 - 3rd) R.Tannehill right tackle for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski extra point is GOOD Center-M.Overton Holder-B.Kern.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 3rd) S.Gostkowski kicks 55 yards from TEN 35 to GB 10. M.Taylor to GB 34 for 24 yards (N.Dzubnar; W.Compton).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 34(11:57 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to TEN 7 for 59 yards (A.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - GB 7(11:17 - 3rd) A.Jones right end to TEN 8 for -1 yards (H.Landry III).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 8(10:33 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 58 yards from GB 35 to TEN 7. D.Evans to TEN 30 for 23 yards (H.Black).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 30(10:22 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown [K.King].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 30(10:18 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 33 for 3 yards (K.Martin Z.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 33(9:40 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown (D.Savage).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 33(9:32 - 3rd) B.Kern punts 41 yards to GB 26 Center-M.Overton downed by TEN-N.Dzubnar.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(9:23 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams to GB 37 for 11 yards (D.Long). GB-R.Wagner was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(8:43 - 3rd) A.Dillon left tackle to GB 45 for 8 yards (B.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 45(8:06 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle to TEN 49 for 6 yards (A.Jackson; R.Evans).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GB 42(7:26 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Dillon to TEN 42 for 7 yards (A.Jackson). PENALTY on TEN-T.Tart Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 49 - No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 5 - GB 44(7:02 - 3rd) A.Dillon right end to TEN 47 for -3 yards (D.Long).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GB 47(6:20 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 39 for 8 yards (M.Butler).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 39(5:45 - 3rd) A.Jones left end pushed ob at TEN 31 for 8 yards (H.Landry III).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - GB 31(5:11 - 3rd) A.Jones up the middle to TEN 30 for 1 yard (D.Long).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 30(4:28 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to TEN 30 for no gain (M.Dickerson; T.Tart).
|+30 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 30(3:42 - 3rd) A.Dillon right tackle for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:35 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to TEN 4. D.Evans to TEN 24 for 20 yards (T.Summers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 24(3:31 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 28 for 4 yards (K.Barnes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEN 28(2:56 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 31 for 3 yards (K.Keke; P.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEN 31(2:16 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to A.Firkser to TEN 42 for 11 yards (A.Amos R.Gary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 42(1:39 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to C.Davis (J.Alexander).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 42(1:36 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to GB 48 for 10 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 48(1:13 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to A.Brown (A.Amos) [K.Clark].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEN 48(1:09 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to GB 45 for 3 yards (A.Amos R.Gary).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEN 45(0:28 - 3rd) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.Smith to GB 35 for 10 yards (K.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 35(15:00 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short right to J.Smith (J.Alexander).
|Int
|
2 & 10 - GB 35(14:56 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short right intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by C.Kirksey [P.Smith] at GB 33. C.Kirksey to GB 43 for 10 yards (J.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(14:48 - 4th) A.Jones left end to TEN 47 for 10 yards (M.Butler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(14:03 - 4th) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at 50 and recovers at GB 47.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 47(13:19 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to TEN 48 for 5 yards (A.Jackson).
|Int
|
3 & 11 - GB 48(12:32 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short middle intended for D.Adams INTERCEPTED by M.Butler at TEN 34. M.Butler to TEN 37 for 3 yards (E.St. Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 37(12:24 - 4th) D.Henry left end to TEN 43 for 6 yards (D.Savage; K.King).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEN 43(11:56 - 4th) D.Henry right end to GB 49 for 8 yards (D.Savage).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 49(11:24 - 4th) R.Tannehill scrambles up the middle to GB 48 for 1 yard (R.Gary).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEN 48(10:52 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to GB 29 for 19 yards (V.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 29(10:18 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to GB 20 for 9 yards (V.Scott).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEN 20(9:48 - 4th) D.Henry right end to GB 15 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan; J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEN 15(9:23 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEN 15(9:19 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to C.Davis.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEN 15(9:15 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass short middle to J.McNichols to GB 9 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - TEN 9(8:32 - 4th) R.Tannehill pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (J.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 9(8:28 - 4th) A.Dillon left end to GB 15 for 6 yards (D.Long; J.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 15(7:41 - 4th) A.Dillon left end to GB 23 for 8 yards (K.Vaccaro).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(6:59 - 4th) A.Dillon up the middle to GB 32 for 9 yards (K.Byard A.Jackson).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 32(6:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at TEN 41 for 27 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 41(5:32 - 4th) A.Dillon right tackle to TEN 41 for no gain (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GB 41(4:48 - 4th) A.Dillon left tackle to TEN 41 for no gain (A.Hooker J.Crawford).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - GB 41(4:01 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass deep left to D.Adams to TEN 9 for 32 yards (M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(3:14 - 4th) A.Dillon left guard to TEN 7 for 2 yards (K.Byard; J.Crawford).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 7(2:30 - 4th) A.Dillon right guard for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 4th) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 59 yards from GB 35 to TEN 6. D.Evans to TEN 23 for 17 yards (H.Black; T.Summers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEN 23(2:20 - 4th) D.Evans up the middle to TEN 26 for 3 yards (T.Lancaster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TEN 26(2:00 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TEN 26(1:56 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short middle to D.Evans (T.Summers).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TEN 26(1:52 - 4th) B.Kern punts 60 yards to GB 14 Center-M.Overton downed by TEN-N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
