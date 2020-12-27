Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert broke the record for most single-season touchdown passes by a rookie, previously set by Baker Mayfield in 2018 and Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson before him. The Oregon product tossed his 28th touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Broncos as Herbert found running back Austin Ekeler for a nine-yard score to break the record.

The rookie has taken the league by storm since assuming the starting role in Week 2, and there is a good chance that he will be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old has already set the record for most games with 300-plus passing yards (7) by a rookie. He was fifth on the list for most passing yards by a rookie (3,781) coming into Week 16, trailing Carson Wentz (3,782), Jameis Winston (4,042), Cam Newton (4,051) and Andrew Luck (4,374).

Mayfield accomplished the feat in 14 games after being installed as starter over an injured Tyrod Taylor just prior to Thursday Night Football against the Jets. Ironically enough, on the same day that Herbert broke Mayfield's record, Mayfield was playing those same Jets.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones led all rookies with 24 passing touchdowns in 2019.

Herbert was taken No. 6 overall by the Chargers and was the third quarterback taken behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovalioa.

Although it has been a disappointing season for the Chargers, there is hope for the future. Los Angeles has found a franchise quarterback and is currently in line for a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The biggest question facing the team this offseason is whether or not it moves on from head coach Anthony Lynn, who has led the team to an 32-32 record since taking over in 2017 and has been on the wrong end of some late game situations.