The beauty of the NFL is its unpredictability. It's what keeps us coming back each Sunday, as we never quite know what's going to unfold. We might have a good idea, but more often than not, the consensus outcome fails to actually come to fruition. As difficult as it may be to try and predict what's around the corner in a given week, we've done a pretty good job this season of predicting the unpredictable.

For instance, last week we accurately put you on to both Zach Charbonnet and Josh Downs making waves that far surpassed their over/under gambling odds. We also told you to temper your expectations regarding Fernando Mendoza's first career start, which proved wise. Of course, we're not going to bat a thousand here given the nature of trying to see into the future, and we came up short in our predictions that Brock Purdy would ascend as the MVP favorite, along with Will Anderson Jr. falling two sacks shy of matching his single-game career high.

This go-around, we turn our attention to a couple of individual performances, as well as highlight some developments in the playoff and award races that we wouldn't be shocked to see unfold in Week 11.

All NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tony Pollard erupts in return to Dallas

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 142 Yds 628 TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Tony Pollard spent the first five seasons of his career in Dallas after the Cowboys selected him in the fourth round out of Memphis in 2019. The veteran back left the organization in 2024, inking a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Titans. Now, for the first time since leaving the Cowboys, Pollard will face his former team on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has a fantastic opportunity to get one over on his former team, which has struggled immensely to stop the run this season. In fact, the Cowboys are giving up 154.1 rushing yards per game on a 5.2 yards-per-carry clip this season, both the most in the NFL. Dallas is also giving up the third-most receiving yards to running backs and the most receiving touchdowns.

This sets Pollard up for a dominant day out of Tennessee's backfield and continues what has been a white-hot stretch for him. Over his past three games, Pollard has rushed for 279 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, while catching 14 of his 17 targets for 112 yards and another score.

The way both Pollard and the Cowboys' run defense are trending, it wouldn't surprise us at all if he logs 150 scrimmage yards.

Gambling nuggets to note: Tony Pollard's O/U rushing yards prop for Week 11 is 65.5 (-110 to the Over). Meanwhile, Pollard's O/U rushing + receiving yards prop for Week 11 is 87.5 (-110 to the Over).

Jared Goff's INT streak continues

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 67.4 YDs 2437 TD 18 INT 4 YD/Att 8.02 View Profile

The Lions enter Week 11 with a 7-2 record, which is good for first place in the NFC North and slotted in as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Amid the team's five-game winning streak, however, Jared Goff has been a little loose with the football. The Lions quarterback has thrown four interceptions over his last three games, including two last week against the Patriots in Germany.

Goff has thrown an interception in three straight games entering Sunday's contest with the Buccaneers, and it really should be four straight games. Before this streak started, Goff had two interceptions dropped by Packers defenders in Detroit's Week 7 matchup against Green Bay.

Now, Goff faces a Tampa Bay defense that will not only be well rested after being on the bye in Week 10 but has a knack for snatching interceptions. The Buccaneers lead the league with 16 interceptions. Their 72.7 passer rating allowed is also second-best in the NFL and only looking up to the Vikings, so this has the potential to be a tough task for Goff to overcome. It also sets up a strong possibility that this pesky interception streak will continue.

Gambling nugget to note: Jared Goff is +122 to throw at least one interception in Week 11.

Browns playoff position strengthens amid bye week

The Cleveland Browns get to kick their feet up and watch the action unfold across the league this weekend as they're currently on the bye. Before the break, the club vaulted into the AFC playoff picture and currently sits as the No. 7 seed with a 6-4 record. Even with Cleveland not playing this week, there's a strong opportunity for the franchise's playoff position to strengthen.

Namely, they'll be rooting for the Eagles, who host the Steelers (currently the No. 6 seed). If Philadelphia pulls off the home upset over Pittsburgh (who hasn't won a road game against the Eagles since 1965), the Steelers would draw even with Cleveland with a 6-5 record. Because these teams split the season series, the next tiebreaker would be their record within the AFC North. The Browns (2-1) have a better division record than the Steelers (2-2) at the moment, so they'd leap ahead of them.

On top of the Eagles, if the Panthers and/or Broncos pull off wins against the Ravens and Raiders, respectively, that'd further create some breathing room for Cleveland. By the time they emerge from their bye week and gear up for Week 12, I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns are the No. 6 seed.

Gambling nugget to note: An Eagles, Panthers, Broncos moneyline parlay is +468.

Vikings jump up to the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Vikings have been the talk of the NFL for the bulk of the season thanks to their lethal defense, but they also got a massive boost right before the trade deadline by acquiring Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback provided immediate dividends in the club's Week 10 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, and will try to continue this storybook return to Minnesota when they take on the 49ers in Mexico City. The Vikings are a 3-point underdog in this matchup, but their defense certainly gives them a shot to pull off the upset.

Not to mention that Brock Purdy is 0-2 against the Vikings in his career. In those games, Purdy's teams have averaged just 17 points per game, while he's thrown two touchdowns and committed four turnovers. If Minnesota forces Purdy to look like that once again, they are live to pull out the win.

Provided they do, Minnesota suddenly has an opportunity to leap to the No. 1 seed in the NFC by the end of Sunday. Of course, that result is contingent on other factors playing out over the course of the slate, but it's not out of the realm of possibility. All the Vikings would need is for the Buccaneers to upset the Lions, dropping Detroit to 7-3 on the season. Then, if Minnesota beats the 49ers to move to 8-2, they leap up atop the division and, because of the newly acquired head-to-head tiebreaker, would jump over San Francisco as the top seed in the conference.

Gambling nuggets to note: Vikings are +130 to beat the 49ers. The Buccaneers are +270 to beat the Lions. A Vikings and Buccaneers moneyline parlay is +751. Currently, the Vikings are +450 to finish the season as the No. 1 seed.

Jordyn Tyson inches closer to OROY favorite

Jordyn Tyson NO • WR TAR 18 REC 15 REC YDs 110 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

The tightest award race in the NFL amongst players is Offensive Rookie of the Year. Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the current favorite, and he's started just one game so far this season. While that speaks to the value of the quarterback position, it also highlights just how wide open the race is and how a player can burst onto the scene midseason and make a legitimate run.

In that same vein, folks should start paying attention to Saints rookie wideout Jordyn Tyson.

The No. 8 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft had the first half of his rookie season erased due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the summer. However, Tyson returned to the field in Week 9 and has almost instantly started making an impact. Over two games, Tyson has been targeted 18 times and hauled in 15 catches for 110 yards. That includes an 11-catch, 80-yard showing last week against Carolina.

Those receptions are tied for the most in the first two games of a career in Saints history. According to Pro Football Focus, Tyson joined Malik Nabers (2024) and Puka Nacua (2023) as the only receivers since 2020 to have at least 10 receptions in a game within their first two games played.

With New Orleans' running game nonexistent and pass-heavy game scripts projected for the rest of the season, Tyson is set up nicely to put up some eye-popping numbers, especially if he's going to command about nine targets per game. That includes this week, when the Saints are 11.5-point underdogs to the Bears. That suggests they'll be playing from behind and will need to throw the football, which could continue to showcase Tyson.

This might be the time to buy his Offensive Rookie of the Year stock.

Gambling nugget to note: Jordyn Tyson is +1800 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.