There is no wider gap between two divisions in NFL history than the 2026 NFC North and the 2026 NFC South.

The NFC North is a combined 27-10 this season, which is on pace to be the best mark by a division since the 1970 merger. If the playoffs started today, the NFC North would be the first division to have four playoff teams since 1998, when there were only three divisions per conference. Yes, the group is that good.

The NFC South, meanwhile, is a combined 13-24. That is on pace to be the second-worst mark since the merger. (Take a bow, 2008 NFC West). Currently, the Panthers lead this woebegone division at 4-5. According to CBS Sports forecasting and projections, not a single team from the division is on pace to hit even eight wins. Compare that to the NFC North, where all four teams are projected to hit at least nine; the Packers are barely short of making it so all teams are projected to hit 10 wins.

Yes, the NFC South is that bad.

Whether collectively good or collectively bad, they share one thing in common: extremely competitive. And that's what matters when looking at the Week 11 games that will most impact the playoff races.

1. Buccaneers at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chance Buccaneers Lions Current 55% 87% With win 66% 92% With loss 50% 77% Leverage 16% 15%

CBS Sports forecasting and projections still has the Buccaneers as the clear favorite in the NFC South, even though they're 3-6. Tampa Bay sports one of the league's best defenses and has a 2-0 mark in division games -- wins over the Panthers and Falcons -- both of which are pluses. Add in that they have a pretty easy schedule after this game, and even a loss here wouldn't be too damaging.

The Lions, meanwhile, need to keep collecting wins when they're favored, especially given that they're not only fighting for the NFC North crown but a wild card spot if they fall short in the division. Detroit would love to nab a sixth straight win ahead of a tough task on a short week: The Lions visit the Bears on Thanksgiving.

2. Jaguars at Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

Playoff chances Jaguars Giants Current 99% 50% With win 100% 67% With loss 99% 43% Leverage 1% 24%

The NFC East isn't as bad as the NFC South is, but there's a similar situation brewing: several not-very-good teams vying for the division crown. The Giants missed a huge chance last week against the Commanders, and even though they still lead the division at 5-3-1, the Cowboys (4-6) and the Commanders (3-5-1) are very much alive.

No team has more leverage — or the percentage swing between a win and a loss — in Week 11 than the Giants do. New York pulling off a huge upset would significantly strengthen its hold on the division. But a loss would open things up even more, especially considering the Cowboys are playing the 1-8 Titans this weekend.

3. Saints at Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chances Saints Bears Current 6% 83% With win 11% 87% With loss 5% 68% Leverage 6% 19%

Similar to the Lions-Buccaneers game above, this is another instance in which the NFC North powerhouse can ill afford to slip up against a struggling NFC South team. Fortunately for the Bears, the Saints (losers of five of their last seven) don't appear to be nearly the challenge the Buccaneers are. Still, Chicago needs to take care of business ahead of a short week. New Orleans can nearly double its playoff chances with an upset win.

4. Bengals at Commanders

Monday, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chances Bengals Commanders Current 99% 29% With win 100% 41% With loss 98% 20% Leverage 2% 21%

With Bengals' Week 10 domination of the Steelers, Cincinnati confirmed they are a top-tier Super Bowl contender. They were already a shoo-in for the playoffs, but they'll want to keep winning in pursuit of the AFC's No. 1 seed or, at least, the AFC North title.

The Commanders, meanwhile, would love to gain ground in the wide-open NFC East race. Washington has not won consecutive games since 2024.

5. Ravens at Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Playoff chances Ravens Panthers Current 5% 30% With win 8% 38% With loss 3% 21% Leverage 5% 17%

One final game involving an NFC South team rounds out this week's five most important games. The Ravens' season is all but over after a loss to the previously winless Chargers, but the Panthers are still right in the thick of things as the NFC South leaders. It might not be pretty, but "pretty" and "NFC South" were never going to match, anyway. Plus, Carolina needs to keep stacking wins, especially against struggling opponents.