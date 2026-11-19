There is nothing more valuable in the NFL than rostering a star quarterback on a rookie contract. The financial flexibility that comes with a highly affordable signal-caller cannot be overstated. That's partly why the New England Patriots made a run to the Super Bowl last year and why the Chicago Bears are poised to do the same in 2026.

To make the most of the opportunity, though, that quarterback must be a legitimate standout. Drake Maye was nearly the league MVP a year ago. Caleb Williams is in contention this season. They and a few others are in line for massive contract extensions when they become eligible.

Teams with slow-developing or underperforming young quarterbacks face the other side of this equation: the frustration of having enough cap space to field stars at other positions while lacking serviceable play at the most important position of all. In many cases, this results in the quarterback's career flaming out and the team looking back to the draft for another swing at finding the face of the franchise. A couple of squads might see that play out in the months to come.

Below are grades for all 12 starting quarterbacks who are on their rookie contracts.

Drake Maye, Patriots

Grade: A-

In just his second year as a pro, Maye achieved two feats that no other player on their rookie contract can boast. In fact, in reaching the Super Bowl and finishing one first-place vote shy of the MVP award, Maye stepped closer to glory than most quarterbacks in the league have at any point in their career regardless of contract status. Regression in his third season has come in the form of immense turnover issues (he's tied for second-most through 10 weeks with 13) and a .500 record, but some of that can be attributed to the Patriots roster being depleted by injuries. Speaking of which, Maye's season might be over because of the ankle injury he sustained in Munich in Week 10.

The step backward in 2026 and the ankle issue cast uncertainty over what Maye's next contract will look like if he signs one when he becomes eligible for an extension this offseason. But there is no doubt that he is the locked-in quarterback of the present and future for the Patriots. His proven upside is greater than that of any other signal-caller on a rookie deal.

C.J. Stroud, Texans

Grade: B+

The blame for the Houston Texans' underwhelming campaign cannot be directed at C.J. Stroud. While his inconsistency in 2024 and 2025 capped the team's success, his performance this year is the only thing keeping the Texans even remotely competitive in the postseason hunt. His return to the tremendous form that made him a standout rookie has been a pleasant development and puts him in line for a massive payday.

When he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023, Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game and interception rate. His numbers this season in both of those categories (273.6 ypg, 0.9 INT%) are almost identical to the ones that put him at the top of the league.

When the Texans inevitably sign Stroud to a lucrative extension, they will bet that the campaigns bookending his four-year career are more indicative of what is to come than the two in the middle.

Cam Ward, Titans

Grade: D

Through 26 games, it remains unclear whether Cam Ward is a viable long-term starter in this league. The Tennessee Titans will have a tough decision to make at the end of the year: draft another quarterback or add pieces around Ward when they make four selections in the first two rounds? The second-year surge they hoped would come from last year's No. 1 pick has not arrived, so their patience is about to be put to the test.

Given that they are actively deconstructing the roster by trading Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker at the trade deadline, it is clear the Titans prioritize developing their young players over making desperation moves to make the roster competitive as currently constructed. That, along with their willingness to keep Tony Pollard and routinely add talent to the wide receiver group, suggests they want to give Ward every opportunity to improve. The next eight games will go a long way in determining whether Tennessee should stick to that plan or seek another option on draft day.

Bo Nix, Broncos

Grade: B

No team has been more prolific at winning one-possession games since 2025 than the Denver Broncos, and much of the credit goes to Bo Nix. He led the league in game-winning drives last year with seven and leads in both fourth-quarter comebacks (five) and game-winning drives (six) in 2026. Of course, it would be preferable if Nix helped put enough points on the board over the first three quarters that he did not need to pull off heroics in the final minutes, but at least he continues to deliver when his back is against the wall.

This season is thus far the least productive of Nix's three-year career by completion rate, success rate, yards per game, and passer rating. Some of that regression might be attributable to the offensive coordinator change, which prompted Sean Payton to reclaim play-calling duties in Week 5. What is promising is that Nix's last three games were arguably his best of the campaign, so he might be rounding back into form just in time for the stretch run.

Even with a slow start to the year, Nix has been everything the Broncos need since he joined them in 2024. And if not for his ankle injury last postseason, he might have played in the Super Bowl. There is no reason to think Denver will not invest in him when the time comes.

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Grade: Incomplete

It will take more time to accurately gauge Fernando Mendoza's outlook as an NFL starter. His debut, as should be expected, had its ups and downs. He took six sacks, completed a modest 17 of 29 passes, but scored his first touchdown on a 10-yard run to the end zone. In all, it was a milquetoast showing against a daunting Seattle Seahawks defense.

The Las Vegas Raiders need to bolster their wide receiver group in the months to come in order to give Mendoza the requisite weapons to succeed. The tight end tandem of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer should help the No. 1 pick get his feet wet, though.

J.J. McCarthy, Giants

Grade: D+

J.J. McCarthy might be saving his career in real-time. The inability to stay healthy and the lackluster play when he was on the field during his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings made him an undeniable bust -- so much so that the Vikings demoted him to the No. 3 line on their depth chart and moved on from him for pennies on the dollar when the New York Giants came calling for a trade earlier this year. With the change in scenery, however, has come marked improvement.

McCarthy's Giants debut was astounding: A 243-yard fourth quarter. Since he earned the starting job, he has completed 66.3% of his passes for 224 yards per game with a touchdown and an interception. He went 2-1 in those starts. That is not half bad for someone who joined the team five weeks into the season. There are still obvious flaws in his game, but McCarthy has helped the Giants maintain their lead in the NFC East so far, and that is about all they could have asked for when they traded for him.

The best-case outcome for McCarthy the rest of the way is that he proves himself as a starting-caliber talent and latches on somewhere else in 2027. This is Jaxson Dart's team when he returns to full strength next year. Perhaps the most likely scenario is for McCarthy to settle in as his backup, continue to develop and cement himself as one of the NFL's best No. 2s. That would still be a disappointment considering he is a former No. 10 overall pick, but it would be a step forward from where he began the year.

Jayden Daniels, Commanders

Grade: B+

Elbow dislocations and a couple of minor lower-body injuries halted Jayden Daniels' momentum in the wake of a remarkable rookie season in which he won Offensive Rookie of the Year, finished seventh in MVP voting and took the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. He has been proficient when healthy since then, but he has only played 14 games since 2024, and the Commanders are just 4-9-1 even with him in the lineup over the last two seasons. His career thus far is a mixed bag, including the highest highs for a rookie quarterback and the lows of a middling team.

The elite rushing prowess that helped him lead the NFL in success rate as a rookie has regressed a bit, but he is a more accurate passer who this year paces the league in interception rate and who is on track to set a career high in yards per game. Again, there is give and take.

If the Commanders can upgrade their offensive line and increase their depth behind the injured Terry McLaurin at wide receiver, Daniels would finally have enough help around him to potentially take Washington back to its 2024 heights and solidify himself as a top-tier quarterback. He is not the problem in Washington.

Caleb Williams, Bears

Grade: B+

Williams and the Bears are on a steep ascent to the top of the league. Individually, Williams is on a trajectory that may one day lead him to an MVP award. And from a team perspective, his climb into stardom is the catalyst behind the Bears' surge toward the front of the Super Bowl race.

The four-interception debacle in his last outing was an aberration in what has otherwise been a breakout season for the third-year quarterback. Prior to the setback, he showed an increased comfort in Ben Johnson's high-octane offense and took care of the ball about as well as anyone. Even after that showing, this is the best version of Williams the NFL has seen, with his career-best passer rating, uncanny sack avoidance, and 257.7 passing yards per game.

It feels like this is the start of a superstar career.

Bryce Young, Panthers

Grade: C+

From Weeks 1-5, Bryce Young emerged as a dark-horse MVP candidate. The second quarter of the season brought him back down to Earth. In totality, this is still by far the best year of his career, and it could not have come at a more crucial time as he approaches a pivotal offseason in which the Carolina Panthers must decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option, sign him to an extension or begin a separation process.

Coach Dave Canales seems to have a deep understanding of Young's abilities and how best to use them. Young has done nothing but improve under his tutelage. His down weeks are still problematic, but when he is on, Young has been the best version of himself this year. Take his yardage numbers, for instance: the 266.3 yards per game the Heisman Trophy winner averages this season are far greater than the 188.2 of his previous career-best campaign.

Young's development has been a slow burn, but it has been linear and remains on the right track. This is a quarterback Carolina can keep building around.

Tyler Shough, Saints

Grade: C

The New Orleans Saints' motto is to air it out, and they have a quarterback who can do that. Coach Kellen Moore put a lot on Tyler Shough's plate over his first 18 starts and, thus far in 2026, tasked him with throwing the third-most passes per game at 38.1. Across that hefty workload, Shough turned in a middle-of-the-pack passer rating, which is commendable for a quarterback in his sophomore professional season.

If the Saints had a better defense, they would probably stand tall atop the NFL's worst division, and the conversation around Shough would be more positive. Instead, he is merely keeping New Orleans somewhat afloat in a division that could feature a sub-.500 champion. As he continues to build a connection with prized rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson and maintains a highly productive link with Chris Olave, it will become clearer whether he is a true franchise quarterback. But over two half-seasons as a starter, his early returns as a second-round pick are quite positive.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Grade: C

The stop-and-start nature of Michael Penix Jr.'s three-year career makes it hard to judge fairly. He cannot be faulted for his torn ACL last year and the Atlanta Falcons' questionable management of the quarterback room the year prior. What is up for grading, though, is what Penix has done on the field, and over 20 starts, it is an average-to-slightly-below-average performance.

With all of the star talent on the Falcons offense, the team needs its quarterback to perform at a high level and get the most out of Bijan Robinson and Drake London. As they enter the prime of their careers, it is paramount that Penix makes strides. The franchise cannot afford to let its two greatest assets go to waste. In that sense, Penix's slow development is a problem. But at the same time, his flashes suggest that there is a franchise quarterback in him. Back-to-back three-touchdown games in October were emblematic of the ceiling that made him worthy of a first-round pick.

Carson Beck, Cardinals

Grade: Incomplete

The arm strength Carson Beck lacked in his final year of college is back. The further removed he gets from his UCL injury at Georgia, the more he looks capable of playing in the NFL. But that does not mean he will thrive as the Arizona Cardinals' starter in the second half of the season, nor does it mean the team should not draft a quarterback with its 2027 first-round pick. Beck was dreadful in Week 10 in his debut, throwing a pair of interceptions, taking five sacks, and losing 34-6 to the Los Angeles Rams. Then again, what third-round rookie would thrive in his first career start, with a depleted wide receiver group and against a top-10 defense?

Arizona will do its due diligence in the coming weeks to see what it has in Beck. More likely than not, it does not have a franchise quarterback.