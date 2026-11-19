This year's trade deadline was a wild one. There were five trades on deadline day itself (plus two more that didn't go through, one because of a physical, the other because of a nearly epic blunder) and another four trades the day before.

Of the 10 players who switched teams last Monday or Tuesday, seven debuted for their new teams later in the week. The Jaguars didn't play either of their marquee acquisitions — defensive tackle Jordan Davis and safety Jessie Bates III were both inactive — and Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil suited up but did not get any snaps.

But those who did play made immediate, positive impacts on their new clubs. As such, we hand out grades from their first impressions.

Kirk Cousins: A-

Traded from: Las Vegas Raiders

Week 10: 21-for-31, 207 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 3 sacks; 3 rushes, 11 yards

It can be hard to grade Kirk Cousins because, in terms of how he actually played, it was quite good but not great. But in terms of how this looked to previous Vikings passing offenses, this was a revelation worthy of an A+++++++++.

So we land somewhere in the middle with an A-.

Cousins showed remarkable understanding of the offense. Yes, he had been in this system before but not since 2023; much had changed for both Minnesota and Cousins since then. Still, Cousins' football IQ showed when he audibled to a screen pass that went for 16 yards on third-and-12. He also delivered a strike downfield to Myles Price for the Vikings' first touchdown of the day and their longest passing touchdown since Week 3.

The Vikings' offense looked different from a schematic standpoint, too, with more under center and more play action — staples of Kevin O'Connell's offense that Kyler Murray simply couldn't execute. Cousins also knew where his bread is buttered: Justin Jefferson had nine catches on 13 targets, both season highs. With this sort of quarterbacking, Minnesota is very much a Super Bowl contender.

Josh Downs: A-

Traded from: Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: 4 catches, 53 yards, 1 touchdown

It's hard to envision this debut going much better. Josh Downs caught four of his five passes from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs throttled the Falcons 35-13.

Downs put up this stat line on just eight routes run. Eight! It makes sense that he hardly played after joining a new system, but his impact on the plays he did play in was immense. The Chiefs have long needed a wide receiver who can beat man coverage, and Downs does that extremely well. As he learns the playbook more, he should evolve into a big-time contributor.

Keenan Allen: A-

Traded from: Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: 5 catches, 61 yards

Hundreds of years from now, somewhere, some place, Keenan Allen will be catching passes and converting first downs. In his 49ers debut, Allen caught five balls for 61 yards, with four of his catches going for first downs, including on third-and-12 and third-and-6.

Just days after joining the team, Allen led all 49ers wide receivers in catches and yards while playing 31 snaps. He continues to defy Father Time, and with two more catches, he will pass Cris Carter for seventh all-time. With three more, he will pass Marvin Harrison for sixth.

Amani Hooker: B+

Traded from: Tennessee Titans

Week 10: 7 tackles, 1 pass defense

Amani Hooker played every single snap in the Bills' blowout win over the Jets, and he made a nice impact on three plays in particular. He teamed up with Terrel Bernard on a tackle for loss against a Breece Hall run and assisted T.J. Parker on a 2-yard Hall run. He set a nice edge (though missed the tackle) on a Braelon Allen run that went for 0 yards, too. In coverage, Hooker had a nice pass breakup — and maybe a should-have-been interception — on a pass over the middle intended for Isaiah Williams. Overall, Hooker's versatility was very much on display.

Davon Godchaux: B-

Traded from: New Orleans Saints

Week 10: 1 tackle

The only one of the three Jaguars acquisitions last week to actually play in Week 10, Davon Godchaux played 17 snaps and registered a tackle on a 5-yard Tony Pollard run. He also had a nice move against Atonio Mafi on the pass rush. Godchaux has always been more of a run-plugging interior defender rather than a pass-rushing one, and that appears to be his role in Jacksonville.

He certainly came away happy with the win after leaving the struggling Saints.

Andre Cisco, Andrew Vorhees: Incomplete

Andre Cisco played a handful of defensive snaps and a handful of special teams snaps for the Lions. He is mostly a depth piece on defense, especially with Kerby joseph returning.

Andrew Vorhees, part of the package back to Atlanta in the Neuzil trade, played two special teams snaps.