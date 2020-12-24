|
|
|SF
|ARI
49ers-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of the playoff race for the first time in years, while the San Francisco 49ers have been eliminated from the postseason one year after playing in the Super Bowl.
Saturday's game between the two teams is yet another example of how quickly things can change in pro football.
''This is the NFL, it's competitive, it's really close,'' Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray said. ''The fact that we're still where we want to be in the thick of things is all you can ask for at this point in the season.''
Arizona (8-6) is trying for its fifth season sweep in the past six years over San Francisco (5-9), which lost to the Cardinals 24-20 in Week 1 and has lost six of its past seven games overall.
The Cardinals are currently in the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff race. They can clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015 if they win on Saturday and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
BEATHARD'S CHANCE
C.J. Beathard will make his first start at quarterback for the 49ers since 2018 with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens out injured. Beathard believes he has developed into a better player than the quarterback who won one of 10 starts in 2017-18, with 13 interceptions, 12 TDs and a 74.6 rating. He has shown a few flashes in mop-up duty this season, and this is an opportunity to show how much he has improved before becoming a free agent this offseason.
''I've got nothing to lose at this point,'' Beathard said. ''I'm going to go out and have some fun. This team has nothing to lose at this point. We're not going to make the playoffs. We've really got nothing to lose. We've got to go out there and leave it all on the field and just have some fun with it. That's kind of been our motto the last week is just go out there and have some fun. So, I'm excited for the opportunity.''
TALKIN' ABOUT PRACTICE
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken some criticism in Arizona media circles for his lack of time on the practice field. But it's hard to argue with his game production: He leads the NFL with 1,324 yards receiving and was recently selected to his sixth Pro Bowl.
Hopkins good-naturedly called out some of those critics earlier in the week. He said he doesn't listen too much to local media but that his grandfather informs him of some of the highlights.
''Tell those people who say I don't practice to come watch me play the game,'' Hopkins said with a grin.
AWARD-WINNING WILLIAMS
One of the bright spots this season for the Niners has been the play of left tackle Trent Williams. A perennial Pro Bowler during his time in Washington, Williams has gotten back to that form with the 49ers after sitting out all of last season. Williams was voted to his eighth Pro Bowl this week and called this his most satisfying.
''It never gets old,'' he said. ''Every year it's just as special as the last. This year is far more special for me just because of what I had to overcome last season. It was a mountain climb for me.''
ZACH ATTACK
Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen had a huge game against the Eagles last weekend, finishing with 11 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended. He was the first defensive lineman to have at least 11 tackles, one sack and one pass defended in a game since New England's Willie McGinest did it back in 2003.
Allen, in his second season after being selected in the third round out of Boston College, is among a handful of little-known players who have had a big impact on the Cardinals this season.
''He just had a couple of injuries that had slowed him down, but to get him back out there and watch the success he's having is cool to see,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. ''He's a guy who was uber-productive in college. He tends to always be around the quarterback when he's in there, and it's been nice to see him have some of that production show up here the last couple of weeks.''
FAMILY TIME
The Niners have been based in Arizona all month after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules banning contact sports in Santa Clara County. Many of the players and coaches got a lift this week when several families arrived for the holiday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he would juggle the schedule to make sure everyone had time with families on Christmas morning.
''I know everyone loves being with their family, but it's valued a lot more when you've been away for a while,'' Shanahan said.
STREAMING
The 49ers-Cardinals game will be the first to air on a national level exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon's other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona's and San Francisco's home markets.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:54
|11:00
|1st Downs
|5
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|90
|115
|Total Plays
|12
|23
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|39
|Rush Attempts
|7
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|54
|76
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|19
|21
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|76
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|90
|TOTAL YDS
|115
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
8
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|3/4
|60
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|6
|33
|0
|8
|11
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
0
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
2
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|2
|
J. Wilson 30 RB
11
FPTS
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|21
|1
|21
|11
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 23 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 65 DT
|D. Daniels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 24 CB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Cracraft 86 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Murray
|10/15
|76
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|2
|37
|0
|38
|3
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|2
|14
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Edmonds 29 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|2
|8
|0
|5
|0
|
K. Drake 41 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Drake
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|2
|
S. DeValve 86 TE
0
FPTS
|S. DeValve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Daniels 81 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Daniels
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Murphy 33 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 32 SS
|B. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 43 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 OLB
|D. Campbell
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Banjo 31 FS
|C. Banjo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Peko Sr. 96 NT
|D. Peko Sr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Nugent 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Nugent
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 4 P
|A. Lee
|2
|37.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Foster 37 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Foster
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ARI 39(12:12 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 24 yards to SF 15 Center-A.Brewer fair catch by R.Cracraft.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARI 38(12:49 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake to SF 39 for -1 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARI 33(13:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARZ-M.Cole False Start 5 yards enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARI 34(13:56 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to SF 33 for 1 yard (D.Daniels; J.Willis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 37(14:28 - 2nd) K.Drake up the middle to SF 34 for 3 yards (K.Williams). SF-K.Williams was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARI 44(15:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Arnold to SF 37 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw; J.Verrett).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 48(0:15 - 1st) K.Murray left end ran ob at SF 44 for 4 yards (J.Verrett).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 45(0:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Arnold to SF 48 for 7 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 40(1:24 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to ARZ 45 for 5 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARI 33(1:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins pushed ob at ARZ 40 for 7 yards (J.Verrett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 31(2:26 - 1st) K.Drake right tackle to ARZ 33 for 2 yards (D.Daniels).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 25(2:44 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to ARZ 31 for 6 yards (A.Armstead; F.Warner).
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 1st) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 21(2:51 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short middle to J.Wilson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. SF-T.Williams was injured during the play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - SF 28(3:25 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to ARZ 21 for 7 yards (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 30(3:32 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on SF-D.Brunskill Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards enforced at ARZ 23 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 26(4:15 - 1st) Direct snap to K.Juszczyk. K.Juszczyk up the middle to ARZ 23 for 3 yards (J.Hicks; D.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 32(4:56 - 1st) J.Wilson right tackle to ARZ 26 for 6 yards (D.Kennard; D.Peko).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(5:39 - 1st) J.Wilson left tackle to ARZ 32 for 3 yards (D.Kennard).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 41(6:22 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short right to G.Kittle to ARZ 35 for 24 yards (B.Murphy; D.Campbell).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(6:56 - 1st) C.Beathard pass short left to B.Aiyuk pushed ob at SF 41 for 15 yards (B.Murphy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - ARI 27(7:08 - 1st) A.Lee punts 51 yards to SF 22 Center-A.Brewer. R.Cracraft to SF 26 for 4 yards (T.Sherfield).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARI 27(7:14 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to C.Edmonds.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARI 27(7:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep middle to D.Arnold (F.Warner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(7:28 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete deep left to S.DeValve.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SF 29(7:35 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 44 yards to ARZ 27 Center-T.Pepper fair catch by C.Kirk.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SF 35(8:07 - 1st) C.Beathard sacked at SF 29 for -6 yards (sack split by D.Kennard and M.Golden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 32(8:45 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 35 for 3 yards (C.Banjo; J.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 32(8:49 - 1st) C.Beathard pass incomplete short middle to B.Aiyuk.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 26(9:29 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 32 for 6 yards (B.Baker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 18(10:04 - 1st) J.Wilson up the middle to SF 26 for 8 yards (H.Reddick). ARZ-D.Peko was injured during the play.
|Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) M.Nugent kicks 62 yards from ARZ 35 to SF 3. J.McKinnon to SF 18 for 15 yards (J.Ward; D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ARI 9(10:14 - 1st) M.Nugent 27 yard field goal is GOOD Center-A.Brewer Holder-A.Lee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARI 9(10:20 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARI 12(10:59 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SF 9 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 11(11:32 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to C.Kirk to SF 12 for -1 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARI 21(12:07 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to SF 11 for 10 yards (J.Verrett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 27(12:43 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles up the middle to SF 21 for 6 yards (M.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARI 34(13:19 - 1st) K.Drake up the middle to SF 27 for 7 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARI 39(13:53 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to C.Edmonds to SF 34 for 5 yards (T.Moore).
|+38 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARI 23(14:19 - 1st) K.Murray pass deep right to C.Kirk pushed ob at SF 39 for 38 yards (T.Moore).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARI 17(14:49 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to K.Drake pushed ob at ARZ 23 for 6 yards (T.Moore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARI 17(14:56 - 1st) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Daniels (F.Warner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 69 yards from SF 35 to ARZ -4. D.Foster to ARZ 17 for 21 yards (M.Nzeocha).
-
SF
ARI
7
3
2nd 12:06 AMZN
-
MIN
NO
33
52
Final NFLN
-
TB
DET
47
7
Final NFLN
-
MIA
LV
0
049.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:15pm NFLN
-
CHI
JAC
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
ATL
KC
0
053 O/U
-10.5
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CIN
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-7
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CLE
NYJ
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
IND
PIT
0
043 O/U
-1
Sun 1:00pm CBS
-
NYG
BAL
0
044 O/U
-10
Sun 1:00pm FOX
-
CAR
WAS
0
041.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DEN
LAC
0
048.5 O/U
-3
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
PHI
DAL
0
049.5 O/U
+3
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
LAR
SEA
0
047.5 O/U
-1
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
TEN
GB
0
054 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
BUF
NE
0
046 O/U
+7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN