Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

I'm writing today's newsletter from Cincinnati. There's no NFL game here this weekend, but my brother's wedding is being held here on Saturday, and as the best man, I thought I should probably show up.

It's kind of fitting that I'm in Ohio because that's where last night's game was played with the Browns beating the Steelers 29-17. If the Thursday night game was the first time this season that you've gotten a chance to see the Steelers offense play, you now know to avoid watching it at all costs. Watching their offense is depressing. The less you watch, the happier you'll be in life.

Anyway, we'll be recapping the Browns' win today, plus taking a look at the company that is now sponsoring the Super Bowl halftime show.

As always, here's your weekly reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter. To get your friends to sign up, all you have to do is click here and then share this link with them. Alright, let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Recapping the Browns' win over the Steelers

Getty Images

Not only did the Browns beat the Steelers on Thursday night, but they rubbed the victory in by scoring a defensive touchdown on the final play, which gave the Browns a 12-point win (29-17). After that final play, Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson got together to record a podcast about the game and you're definitely going to want to listen because Wilson is a homer Steelers fans who had to relive every second of the game, which was basically torture for him.

If you missed the game, here's a quick rehash of what happened and what they talked about on the podcast:

Browns' balanced offense smashes Steelers. Heading into Week 3, the Browns led the NFL in rushing and they showed the Steelers why on Thursday night. The Browns totaled 171 yards on the ground with 123 of those coming from Nick Chubb, who averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 23 rushes. A 36-yard run by Chubb in the first quarter set up Cleveland's first touchdown. The problem for the Steelers is that they couldn't go all-in to stop the run, because Jacoby Brissett actually did a good job throwing the ball, totaling 220 pass yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper was an unstoppable weapon, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Cooper is now the first Browns receiver to go for 100 yards and at least one touchdown in consecutive games since 2013

Heading into Week 3, the Browns led the NFL in rushing and they showed the Steelers why on Thursday night. The Browns totaled 171 yards on the ground with 123 of those coming from Nick Chubb, who averaged 4.9 yards per carry on 23 rushes. A 36-yard run by Chubb in the first quarter set up Cleveland's first touchdown. The problem for the Steelers is that they couldn't go all-in to stop the run, because Jacoby Brissett actually did a good job throwing the ball, totaling 220 pass yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper was an unstoppable weapon, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Cooper is Casino Kevin: Browns coach gambles big and wins on fourth down. One big difference in this game is that Kevin Stefanski was willing to take risks and Mike Tomlin wasn't. Overall, the Browns went for it on fourth down a total of four times and the gambling paid off for Stefanski, because they converted three of them. The first fourth-down conversion came in the first quarter on a fourth-and-1 with the Browns at their own 49. Not only did the Browns convert with a 3-yard run by Brissett, but they ended up scoring a TD three plays later on an 11-yard pass from Brissett to Cooper. As for Tomlin, he took zero risks in the game. At one point, he punted with under 4:30 left in the game even though his team was trailing by two scores (23-14).

One big difference in this game is that Kevin Stefanski was willing to take risks and Mike Tomlin wasn't. Overall, the Browns went for it on fourth down a total of four times and the gambling paid off for Stefanski, because they converted three of them. The first fourth-down conversion came in the first quarter on a fourth-and-1 with the Browns at their own 49. Not only did the Browns convert with a 3-yard run by Brissett, but they ended up scoring a TD three plays later on an 11-yard pass from Brissett to Cooper. As for Tomlin, he took zero risks in the game. At one point, he punted with under 4:30 left in the game even though his team was trailing by two scores (23-14). Steelers offense still looks stagnant . With Mitchell Trubisky under center, the Steelers offense has looked sluggish through the first two weeks and not much changed about that on Thursday. Although the Steelers did take a few shots down field in the first half, the offense absolutely disappeared in the second half with five of their seven drives going for under 7 yards. Things were so bad for the Steelers that their offense got outscored by the Browns defense (6-3) in the second half. The Steelers especially struggled on third down, converting on just 1 of 9 attempts. Despite the offensive struggles, Tomlin said he'll be sticking with Trusbisky heading into Week 4

With Mitchell Trubisky under center, the Steelers offense has looked sluggish through the first two weeks and not much changed about that on Thursday. Although the Steelers did take a few shots down field in the first half, the offense absolutely disappeared in the second half with five of their seven drives going for under 7 yards. Things were so bad for the Steelers that their offense got outscored by the Browns defense (6-3) in the second half. The Steelers especially struggled on third down, converting on just 1 of 9 attempts. Despite the offensive struggles, Tomlin said he'll be George Pickens makes the catch of the year. The Steelers offense didn't have a lot of bright spots, but there was definitely at least one and that was George Pickens making what might go down as the best catch of the year. Yes, it sounds crazy to say that when there are 15 weeks left in the season, but you have to see this catch. Not only was it a one-hander that was comparable to Odell Beckham's famous grab, but Pickens had to contort his body while trying to make the grab. It was an insane catch and you can check it out by clicking here.

If you want to hear our entire recap of the game, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 3

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact that it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After recording the postgame podcast with Wilson, Brinson kicked him to the curb so that he could record his weekly picks show with Pete Prisco and R.J. White.

Those three guys spent nearly 60 minutes going over the best bets for every single game being played in Week 3 and we're going to cover three from each guy below. All three guys finished Week 2 with a winning record, so you're definitely going to want to check out their best bets for Week 3.

Pete Prisco (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 5-1 on the season)

Commanders (+6.5) to cover against the Eagles

Jaguars (+7) to cover against the Chargers

Patriots (+3) to cover against the Ravens

Will Brinson (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 2-4 on the season)

Chiefs (-5.5) to cover against the Colts

Titans (+2) to cover against the Raiders

Raiders at Titans OVER 45.5 points

R.J. White (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 3-3 on the season)

Dolphins (+6) to cover against the Bills

Bengals (-5) to cover against the Jets

Commanders at Eagles OVER 47 points

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for Week 3 -- and there are quite a few -- be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast.

3. NFL Week 3 picks

USATSI

This is the final newsletter of the week, which means I feel morally obligated to cram as many picks as possible into this space. I once crammed 12 ounces of a Pumpkin Spice Latte into an eight ounce cup, so I know I'm good at cramming.

With that in mind, we've got five more Week 3 picks coming your way and those will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco, along with Will Brinson, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on.

.

4. Super Bowl halftime show has a new presenting sponsor

Someone at NFL headquarters was up late last night we know that because the league decided to make a big announcement at midnight: Apple Music will be taking over as the sole sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Here's everything we know:

Apple Music takes over as sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be taking over as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. Pepsi had sponsored the show since 2012, but decided to bow out after Super Bowl LVI. The Apple deal is worth an estimated $250 million over the next five years, according to the Sports Business Journal.

The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be taking over as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. Pepsi had sponsored the show since 2012, but decided to bow out after Super Bowl LVI. The Apple deal is worth an estimated $250 million over the next five years, according to the Sports Business Journal. Pepsi sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Pepsi signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, but the soft drink company decided to drop the sponsorship following Super Bowl LVI. Pepsi officially announced in May that it wouldn't be returning as the title sponsor.

Pepsi signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, but the soft drink company decided to drop the sponsorship following Super Bowl LVI. Pepsi officially announced in May that it wouldn't be returning as the title sponsor. Who will be the performer at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show? The NFL didn't announce who will be taking the stage during the halftime show in Phoenix, but the early speculation is that it will be Taylor Swift. The big reason for this guess is because the NFL uncharacteristically announced the Apple partnership at MIDNIGHT (After the Thursday night game was over). The NFL never releases announcements that late. Swift is known for releasing songs at midnight and even has an upcoming album called "Midnights," which has led many to believe that the midnight announcement was the league's way of hinting that Swift would be the performer at this year's show.

Swift's next album will be released on Oct. 21, so it wouldn't be crazy to see an announcement at some point around that date. The NFL announced last year's halftime show on Sept. 30, 2021, so no matter who the performer (or performers) are this year, there will likely be an announcement from the league in the next few weeks.

5. Dolphins are on one of the most bizarre streaks in NFL history

If I run across a bizarre NFL-related fact on the internet, there's a 100% chance I'm going to share it with you guys and this one definitely counts as bizarre. Someone on Reddit noticed this crazy fact about the Dolphins: Since January 2021, the Dolphins are 11-0 when playing against a quarterback who has the letter 'o' in their last name, but 0-9 when playing against a quarterback who does NOT have the letter 'o.'

Since Week 17 of the 2020 season (a game that was played in January 2021), here's what the list looks like:

Since this is way too big of a sample size to be a coincidence, I will obviously be picking against the Dolphins this week -- they're playing Josh Allen -- and any other week where the opposing quarterback doesn't have an 'o' in his name.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Tom Brady dealing with injured finger

Getty Images

It's been a busy 24 hours in the NFL and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.