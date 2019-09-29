NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Buccaneers hold off Rams in explosive shootout
All the best highlights from Week 4 are right here
It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, Green Bay Packers 27 (Recap)
Sunday
- Oakland Raiders 31, Indianapolis Colts 24 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 24, Atlanta Falcons 10 (Recap)
- New York Giants 24, Washington Redskins 3 (Recap)
- Carolina Panthers 16, Houston Texans 10 (Recap)
- Los Angeles Chargers 30, Miami Dolphins 10 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 34, Detroit Lions 30 (Recap)
- Cleveland Browns 40, Baltimore Ravens 25 (Recap)
- New England Patriots 16, Buffalo Bills 10 (Recap)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 55, Los Angeles Rams 40 (Recap)
- Seattle Seahawks 27, Arizona Cardinals 10 (Recap)
- Chicago Bears 16, Minnesota Vikings 6 (Recap)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Denver Broncos 24 (Recap)
- Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, (GameTracker)
Monday
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati Bengals (preview)
Bucs survive, close out Rams in emphatic fashion
The Rams were pushing and had a chance to complete a great comeback against the Bucs, but Tampa's defense came up with a huge stop when it needed it most. Shaq Barrett had a big game and he helped seal the deal with a strip sack of Jared Goff in the final few minutes. Ndamukong Suh came up with the ball and took it to the end zone to put a 55 spot on the board for Tampa and give them the W.
Jags ride Minshew Magic to victory
The Broncos took a late lead but left about 90 seconds on the clock for Gardner Minshew. That proved to be unwise, as Minshew led the Jags down the field and Jacksonville kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired for the victory.
Here come the Rams
Down by 18 with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter? You still can't count out the Rams. Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp connected for a touchdown, then Marcus Peters immediately doubled-down with a pick-six on the defensive side. Just like that, it's a one-score game and the Rams are threatening.
Larry Legend
It hasn't been the biggest day for Larry Fitzgerald in terms of numbers, but it has been a pretty historic one. Fitzgerald has moved into second place all-time in receptions with 1,326 career catches. Jerry Rice is the only receiver ahead of him, and Rice was in attendance on Sunday to congratulate Fitz on the achievement.
Minshew Magic still alive
The legend of Gardner Minshew stalled a bit in the first half in Denver, but the Jaguars rookie quarterback rediscovered it in the second half. First, he pulled this Houdini act on third down to come up with a stunning touchdown pass...
Then, Leonard Fournette came up with a massive 81-yard run to help set up another Minshew touchdown pass to put Jacksonville ahead of the Broncos.
Khalil Mack still good at hunting QBs
The Bears are without Mitch Trubisky after the QB went down with an injury early, but Chicago is still ahead of Minnesota thanks in large part to their great defense. Khalil Mack came up with a massive play to kick off the second half when he strip sacked Kirk Cousins to give the ball right back to the Bears.
Godwin in God Mode
Chris Godwin came into the day being listed as "questionable" on the injury report, but it appears he's feeling fine enough to do some major damage to the Rams. The Buccaneers wideout has two touchdowns in the first half as Tampa is taking it to Los Angeles.
Clowney snags pick-six
Jadeveon Clowney is still a big-time playmaker in Seattle and he came up with his first career interception against the Cardinals on Sunday. He made it count too, taking it into the end zone for his first touchdown with the Seahawks.
Chiefs outlast Lions in shootout
The Chiefs and Lions went back-and-forth in an exciting battle in Detroit, but it was KC who came out on top thanks to a late game-winning score from Damien Williams. The Lions put up a great fight but the Chiefs remain undefeated despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a single touchdown pass.
Patriots defense seals the win
The Patriots-Bills matchup in Buffalo was closer than many might have expected, and the Bills had a shot for a game-winning drive late in the fourth. But the New England defense kept the pressure on and forced a game-ending interception from Matt Barkley to push the Pats to 4-0.
Pitch and catch ... and pitch
The Chiefs are having some fun out there today and Travis Kelce is getting creative. The tight end made a smart heads-up play to gain some extra yardage when he snagged a throw from Patrick Mahomes, then immediately pitched it to LeSean McCoy for an exciting highlight.
Preposterous catch by CMC
Run CMC is Ridiculous Catch CMC today, as Christian McCaffrey made one of the best third down conversions we'll see this year.
Nick Chubb is unstoppable today
The Browns are finally looking dangerous and it's due in large part to a massive performance from Nick Chubb. The running back has three touchdowns already, including this 88-yard sprint to the end zone. Condolences if you're facing this guy in fantasy this week.
Weirdest play of the day?
The Detroit Lions forgot one of the most important rules in sports: Play until the whistle. The whistle never came on a Lions goal line run, and that's because Kerryon Johnson fumbled the ball before he hit the ground. The Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland showed great awareness by scooping it up and taking it 100 yards uncontested the other way. There's a pretty good chance this will be the most bizarre play (and the easiest touchdown) you'll see today.
Dwayne Haskins throws first touchdown
Unfortunately, it was to the wrong team.
Patriots defense finally cracks
It took four weeks but the Patriots' defense has finally given up a touchdown. Josh Allen and his big reach just managed to break the plane on fourth down to get the Bills to within three points.
J.J. Watt getting it done
You want a defensive highlight? You got it. Here's J.J. Watt breaking into the pocket and forcing a strip sack on Kyle Allen, then recovering the loose football for the Texans. Get you a man who can do it all himself.
Frank Gore joins elite company
The Bills haven't been able to get anything going via the passing game today but Frank Gore did manage to break through the strong Patriots defense for a big 41-yard gain in the second quarter. That run put Gore over 15,000 rushing yards for his career, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to join that club -- joining Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Not bad company!
Brady throws first INT
Tom Brady hasn't looked particularly sharp against the Bills today and he made a terrible red zone decision that resulted in his first interception of the season. The ball ended up in the hands of Micah Hyde and gave the Bills some life in the second quarter.
The Haskins era has begun
Dwayne Haskins is in at QB for the Redskins and he didn't waste a lot of time before showing off what he can do with his legs. Now we'll have to wait and see what he can do with the arm.
Landry goes long
The Browns and Ravens are trading strikes in Baltimore and Jarvis Landry just broke off one of the biggest plays of the day with this nice run after catch to pick up 65 yards.
Three phases for Patriots
The Patriots have come out swinging in Buffalo and the Bills look overmatched in all three phases. New England came up with a big-time blocked punt toward the end of the first quarter and it resulted in the first career touchdown for special teams star Matthew Slater.
The Dolphins got a lead!
For the first time this year, the Dolphins held a lead! It came thanks to this 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker. (The lead didn't last long, as the Chargers scored on their next drive. But still, baby steps!)
Welcome to Oakland, Trevor Davis
Trevor Davis is making his Raiders debut on Sunday and it didn't take him long to have a major impact. The wideout took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to announce his arrival.
Heavy winds expected in Denver
Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.
If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.
