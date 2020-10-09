A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 5, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 6, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump in to some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 6. All odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 6 lookahead lines

Chiefs (-3.5) at Bills

Lions (-1.5) over Jaguars

Falcons at Vikings (-3.5)

Washington at Giants (-2.5)

Bears at Panthers (-2.5 before "Thursday Night Football")

Bengals at Colts (-7.5)

Ravens (-7) at Eagles

Browns at Steelers (-4)

Jets at Chargers (-8)

Dolphins at Broncos (-1)

Packers at Buccaneers (-2.5 before "Thursday Night Football")

Rams at 49ers (-3)

Cardinals at Cowboys (-3)

Picks to consider

Lions -1.5 at Jaguars

The Lions defeated the Cardinals in Week 3 and then gave the Saints a game in Week 4. They won't be competing for a Lombardi trophy this year, but they are a feisty unit. They get a bye this week, so Matt Patricia's squad will be fresh for Week 6. As for the Jaguars, their season-opening win over the Colts feels like ages ago. Since then, they are 0-3 and just suffered a loss to rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals by eight points. The Jaguars face a rejuvenated Texans squad this week that just fired head coach/general manager Bill O'Brien, so Jacksonville's losing streak may continue through this Sunday. This Lions vs. Jaguars matchup could be close, but if you're on the Lions, I would take this spread right now because there's a chance it climbs in the coming days.

Packers +2.5 at Buccaneers

This line will move since the Buccaneers did lose on "Thursday Night Football," but when I saw this line initially, I was a bit surprised. The Packers are undefeated and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. They have looked much better than the Buccaneers so far this season. Tampa Bay also just suffered a 20-19 loss to Chicago this week, and Tom Brady apparently didn't even know he was in the midst of a potential game-winning drive. Yes, this could be a trap game for the Packers and the Buccaneers could rebound with a statement victory, but Green Bay gets a bye week to prepare for Brady.

Cardinals +3 at Cowboys

I've been burned by the Cowboys a couple times this season, but this is an intriguing line to me. Both the Cardinals and Cowboys are facing lesser teams that they should beat with ease in Week 5, but you never know. To me, it's more likely the Cardinals can cover seven points against the Jets than the Cowboys covering nine points against the Giants. Both should happen, but I'm trying to think ahead here. This Week 6 matchup should be a shootout, so I think I'm going to throw a little money on the Cardinals right now and then see how the line moves over the next week.