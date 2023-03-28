The Baltimore Ravens are in an offseason of uncertainty. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson received the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this month, which allows him to negotiate with other teams. However, two weeks into the new league year, and there doesn't appear to be any interest.

This week, Jackson announced via Twitter that he has requested a trade from the Ravens organization. This doesn't mean that Jackson is officially gone, but it's not exactly a positive development. Also this week, Caesars sportsbook released their 2023 NFL win totals for each team. The Ravens' Over/Under win total is currently listed at 8.5 (Over -140, Under +120).

Below, we will break down the Ravens' records over the past five years, what they have done so far in free agency and their 2023 opponents. Let's start off with Baltimore's record history.

Year Record Finish in division Playoffs 2022 10-7 2nd Lost in wild card round 2021 8-9 4th Did not qualify 2020 11-5 2nd Lost in divisional round 2019 14-2 1st Lost in divisional round 2018 10-6 1st Lost in wild card round

The Ravens haven't been too active in free agency, but there's still time to make additions. Here's a look at their signings and departures this offseason.

Offseason signings and departures

The 2023 schedule has not been released yet, but here are Baltimore's 2023 opponents.

2023 opponents

There's more to the Ravens as a team than Jackson, but it's hard to ignore the most important player on the team who plays the most important position in the game. Honestly, it's surprising the Ravens' win total is currently on the board. Oddsmakers had to toe the line between Jackson potentially not being on the team in 2023, and the possibility that the two sides can mend fences.

One thing we need to point out is that if Jackson is traded/signs elsewhere, it's no sure thing Tyler Huntley is the starter in 2023. Baltimore placed the low RFA tender on last year's Pro Bowler. This tender means any team can sign Huntley to an offer sheet, but Baltimore has the opportunity to match. If he signs with another team, the Ravens get nothing in return. Now, if things are looking bad with Jackson, the Ravens will more likely than not match whatever offer Huntley is presented, but why did Baltimore choose the lowest tender? We will find out what market Huntley has this offseason.

Prediction

Betting any NFL win total in March is risky, but at the same time, there is value to be found in some of these lines. If Jackson is gone, that Under 8.5 at plus money is looking great! The juice itself has me wanting to bet the Under. I think it's a good flier at this juncture.

It's also worth mentioning that both of Jackson's last two seasons ended prematurely due to injury. The Ravens went 8-9 in 2021, and 10-7 in 2022. With the rest of the AFC North improving, I'll follow the plus money at this point.

Final 2023 record prediction: 8-9