We still have about six months before meaningful football is played, but you can lock in NFL bets 24/7 thanks to Caesars Sportsbook. On their site, you can currently bet on the Super Bowl winner, 2023 NFL Draft props and more. This week, NFL win totals dropped, which gives us something interesting to examine as we wait for the end of free agency and the draft.

Betting NFL win totals in March can be tricky. All 32 teams will make additions to their rosters in the coming months, but at the same time, there's value here to take advantage of. All of these lines and numbers are live, so locking in a bet right now could be a great idea.

Below, we will list the Over/Under win totals for all 32 NFL teams, and then break down some bets to consider placing.

Now, let's break down some bets we like the best.

New York Jets Over 9.5 (-120)

Last year's record: 7-10

My coworkers think I'm insane for believing the Jets could be one of the best teams in a loaded AFC with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers, but maybe I'm just ahead of the curve. I'm going to throw a few dollars on the Jets to win the Super Bowl next year, and I like the Over 9.5 win total as well. Bet it before the line moves to 10 when Odell Beckham Jr. and others sign.

Why do I like the Jets? Well, they have the reigning Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, a top five defense with studs at all three levels, a talented wide receiving corps and then an underrated running back room. This team was held back by bad quarterback play last year, and Rodgers will obviously fix that.

Minnesota Vikings Over 8.5 (-115)

Last year's record: 13-4

Kevin O'Connell went 13-4 in his first season as head coach, and Aaron Rodgers is leaving the division. Vegas is really anticipating this much of a drop-off? I'm taking the Over as a best bet.

Pittsburgh Steelers Over 8.5 (-105)

Last year's record: 9-8

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in 16 years with the Steelers. It really looked like that streak was going to be broken last season, but Kenny Pickett and Co. reeled off four straight victories to end the year, finishing with a 9-8 record. Pickett showed some good things as a rookie, and George Pickens could be an emerging star. The Steelers also made some good additions in free agency with offensive guard Isaac Seumalo and linebacker Cole Holcomb, but this is basically just betting on something to happen that happens every year.

Arizona Cardinals Under 5.5 (-125)

Last year's record: 4-13

This line is tied for being the lowest Over/Under on the board, but I still want to take the Under. Arizona went 4-13 last year while Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Week 14. It's hard to imagine he will be 100 percent ready to roll for Week 1. Kliff Kingsbury was fired and replaced by Jonathan Gannon, and general manager Steve Keim stepped down while Monti Ossenfort took his place. The Cardinals are facing a legitimate rebuild.

Baltimore Ravens Under 8.5 (+120)

Last year's record: 10-7

This is more of a flier compared to something I want to throw a full unit on, and I'm sure you know where I'm going with this. In fact, I'm actually a little surprised this is on the board -- and at plus money on the Under, why not go for it? The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson, but after nearly two weeks, it appears there has been zero interest in offering him a contract.

This week, Jackson announced he requested a trade. This doesn't guarantee he will not play for the Ravens in 2023, but it's clear their relationship isn't exactly great right now. If the Ravens do in fact move on from Jackson this offseason, what exactly is their plan at quarterback? Sure, Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl last year, but it's no guarantee he will be on the roster in 2023 either!

Baltimore placed the low RFA tender on Huntley this month, per The Athletic. This tender means any team can sign Huntley to an offer sheet, but Baltimore has the opportunity to match. If he signs with another team, the Ravens get nothing in return. We are about to find out what his market is like.

If Jackson returns to the fold for 2023, that obviously hurts this bet. But it's worth mentioning that both of his last two seasons were ended prematurely due to injury. The Ravens went 8-9 in 2021, and 10-7 in 2022.