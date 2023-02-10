usatsi-16788169-168392141-lowres.jpg
USA Today Images

Legacy is an overarching theme to any Super Bowl. A win puts you in an exclusive club consisting of the few who have reached the NFL's mountaintop. For some, it can also be the crown jewel for how they are viewed in league history compared to some of the game's best. While plenty of that legacy talk will center around both quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, there's also a lot on the line for the head coaches of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles as well. 

In the case of Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni, he has reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his head-coaching career. The 41-year-old is in just his second season with the Eagles and off to quite the start leading the team. Philly earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season and has dominated throughout the postseason, outscoring its opponents 69-14. 

After digging into the NFL history books to see if Sirianni will have any beginner's luck on his side, it looks more like a coin flip for the Eagles head coach. 

In the previous 56 Super Bowls, there have been 59 head coaches reaching the big game for the first time in their careers. Combined, those coaches are just below .500, owning a 28-31 record. Of course, it is a bit more difficult to parse through those stats, particularly in the early years of the Super Bowl, as multiple head coaches were playing in the game for the first time. However, even when you look at recent history, it does appear to be more of a 50-50 shot. Since the 2000 season, coaches reaching the Super Bowl for the first time are 13-14.

History of first-time Super Bowl coaches

SUPER BOWLHEAD COACH(ES)RECORD

Super Bowl I

Vince Lombardi, Packers (W), Hank Stram, Chiefs (L)

1-1

Super Bowl II

John Rauch, Raiders (L)

1-2

Super Bowl III

Weeb Ewbank, Jets (W), Don Shula, Colts (L)

2-3

Super Bowl IV

Bud Grant, Vikings (L)

2-4

Super Bowl V

Don McCafferty, Colts (W), Tom Landry, Cowboys (L)

3-5

Super Bowl VII

George Allen, Washington (L)

3-6

Super Bowl IX

Chuck Noll, Steelers (W)

4-6

Super Bowl XI

John Madden, Raiders (W)

5-6

Super Bowl XII

Red Miller, Broncos (L)

5-7

Super Bowl XIV

Ray Malavasi, Rams (L)

5-8

Super Bowl XV

Tom Flores, Raiders (W), Dick Vermeil, Eagles (L)

6-9

Super Bowl XVI

Bill Walsh, 49ers (W), Forrest Gregg, Bengals (L)

7-10

Super Bowl XVII

Joe Gibbs, Washington (W)

8-10

Super Bowl XX

Mike Ditka, Bears (W), Raymond Berry, Patriots (L)

9-11

Super Bowl XXIBill Parcells, Giants (W), Dan Reeves, Broncos (L)10-12
Super Bowl XXIIISam Wyche, Bengals (L)10-13
Super Bowl XXIVGeorge Seifert, 49ers (W)11-13
Super Bowl XXVMarv Levy, Bills (L)11-14
Super Bowl XXVIIJimmy Johnson, Cowboys (W)12-14
Super Bowl XXIXBobby Ross, Chargers (L)12-15
Super Bowl XXXBarry Switzer, Cowboys (W), Bill Cowher, Steelers (L)13-16
Super Bowl XXXIMike Holmgren, Packers (W)14-16
Super Bowl XXXIIMike Shanahan, Broncos (W)15-16
Super Bowl XXXIVJeff Fisher, Titans (L)15-17
Super Bowl XXXVBrian Billick, Ravens (W), Jim Fassel, Giants (L)16-18
Super Bowl XXXVIBill Belichick, Patriots (W), Mike Martz, Rams (L)17-19
Super Bowl XXXVIIJon Gruden, Buccaneers (W), Bill Callahan, Raiders (L)18-20
Super Bowl XXXVIIIJohn Fox, Panthers (L)18-21
Super Bowl XXXIXAndy Reid, Eagles (L)18-22
Super Bowl XLITony Dungy, Colts (W), Lovie Smith, Bears (L)19-23
Super Bowl XLIITom Coughlin, Giants (W)20-23
Super Bowl XLIIIMike Tomlin, Steelers (W), Ken Whisenhunt, Cardinals (L)21-24
Super Bowl XLIVSean Payton, Saints (W), Jim Caldwell, Colts (L)22-25
Super Bowl XLVMike McCarthy, Packers (W)23-25
Super Bowl XLVIIJohn Harbaugh, Ravens (W), Jim Harbaugh, 49ers (L)24-26
Super Bowl XLVIIIPete Carroll, Seahawks (W)25-26
Super Bowl 50Gary Kubiak, Broncos (W), Ron Rivera, Panthers (L)26-27
Super Bowl LIDan Quinn, Falcons (L)26-28
Super Bowl LIIDoug Pederson, Eagles (W)27-28
Super Bowl LIIISean McVay, Rams (L)27-29
Super Bowl LIVKyle Shanahan, 49ers (L)27-30
Super Bowl LVBruce Arians, Buccaneers (W)28-30
Super Bowl LVIZac Taylor, Bengals (L)28-31

More recently, first-time Super Bowl coaches have been in a bit of a slump, losing four of their last six appearances, including Zac Taylor with the Bengals a year ago. That said, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was able to get the win in his first crack just a couple of seasons ago, so it's certainly within the realm of possibility for Sirianni. 

Meanwhile, Sirianni's contemporary, Andy Reid, lost in his first trip to the big game back in Super Bowl XXXIX when he was the head coach of the Eagles. Reid manned Philadelphia's sideline from 1999 to 2012 and is the winningest coach in franchise history, going 130-93-1 over his tenure. While he never was able to win a title with the Eagles, he finally hoisted the Lombardi Trophy a few years ago with a Super Bowl LIV victory as head coach of the Chiefs. 

Super Bowl LVII will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.