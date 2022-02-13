There's plenty of history to be made for both quarterbacks ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. If the Rams are able to defeat the Bengals, Matthew Stafford has a good chance of becoming the third straight quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP. Of course, the same holds true for Joe Burrow if Cincinnati pulls the upset. With a win, Burrow would also make history by becoming the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, national championship and the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady stands alone as the only five-time Super Bowl MVP, while Joe Montana was the first three-time winner in leading the 49ers to four championships in a nine-year span during the 1980s. Terry Bradshaw won two Super Bowl MVP awards while quarterbacking the Steelers to four championships during a six-year span in the 1970s. In Super Bowls I and II, Bart Starr was named MVP while leading the Packers to their fourth and fifth world championships during the 1960s. Eli Manning joined the multiple-MVP club after he helped lead New York to two upsets over the Patriots.

Here is the full list of all Super Bowl MVP winners: