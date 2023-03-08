Hello and happy Wednesday, everyone! John Breech is taking the day to celebrate the possibility of Lamar Jackson leaving the AFC North (more on that below) and giving Joe Burrow an even cleaner path to division titles. So you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

We've got major Lamar Jackson news and rumors, a big Giants update, and much more:

1. Today's show: Lamar Jackson gets tagged; now on the move?

Lamar Jackson Getty Images

The biggest NFL news of the day (and perhaps week, and offseason) dropped late Tuesday, with the Ravens using the non-exclusive franchise tag on their star quarterback. The tag tentatively retains Jackson's rights for 2023, but it also allows other teams to negotiate with -- and make offers to -- the former MVP once free agency begins. Brady Quinn and John Breech joined Will Brinson on Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL" podcast to discuss. Some highlights:

Breech doesn't foresee Jackson holding out deep into the 2023 season in the event the QB stays in Baltimore, though he noted two key dates in the process: July 17 is the deadline for Jackson to reach a long-term deal with the Ravens or any other club; and Week 10 is the deadline for Jackson to actually sign his tag and play this season.

Quinn isn't buying the Raiders, one team with a clear QB need, as a legitimate suitor for Jackson, suggesting owner Mark Davis isn't "liquid enough" financially to guarantee a massive contract, nor does Jackson profile as the ideal candidate to run Josh McDaniels' system: "It seems like Jimmy G and a draft pick is more likely" in Las Vegas"

isn't buying the Raiders, one team with a clear QB need, as a legitimate suitor for Jackson, suggesting owner isn't "liquid enough" financially to guarantee a massive contract, nor does Jackson profile as the ideal candidate to run Josh McDaniels' system: "It seems like Jimmy G and a draft pick is more likely" in Las Vegas" Breech thinks the Commanders could be a sleeper for Jackson, if only because disgruntled owner Daniel Snyder could be just the guy to go against the grain -- more specifically, his fellow owners -- and give out a fully guaranteed contract

2. Lamar Jackson market: Logical suitors, plus why teams are hesitant

Now that Jackson is set to test free agency, at least to some degree, which teams figure to pursue the Ravens' dual threat? We've identified 12 of the most logical suitors, with these five atop our list:

5. Commanders: Few franchises are quicker to explore the veteran QB market, and while 2022 rookie Sam Howell may be a reasonable candidate to open next season under center, Jackson is the kind of star power they've long lacked. Coach Ron Rivera hit his peak in Carolina utilizing a mobile QB in Cam Newton.

4. Raiders: While Jimmy Garoppolo makes sense because of his Patriots connection to coach Josh McDaniels, a lot of the rumblings out of Vegas are that McDaniels would prefer to build a younger signal-caller over the long haul. Few players would inject more life into their still-relatively new NFL market than Jackson.

3. Panthers: Owner David Tepper is getting impatient with the club's half-hearted QB gambles, and new coach Frank Reich is a known QB whisperer atop the staff. While they might prefer to add a new face of the franchise via the draft, they don't pick in the first round until No. 9 overall, after QB-needy teams in the Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

2. Jets: Aaron Rodgers has long made sense as their No. 1 target, and all signs point toward the Packers great finally bidding Green Bay farewell (or the other way around). But as impressive as Rodgers' resume is, he's also going on 40, whereas Jackson is freshly 26. GM Joe Douglas also happens to have an extensive history working with the Ravens.

1. Dolphins: Incumbent QB Tua Tagovailoa made strides under Mike McDaniel, but with such a scary injury history, his availability can't be trusted. Jackson would give McDaniel's 49ers-bred run game a true X-factor, and the Ravens QB would be getting easily the best weapons he's ever had, as well as a chance to play football an hour from where he grew up.

In the meantime, if you're wondering why so many teams quickly -- and publicly -- leaked an apparent disinterest in Jackson after the news of his tag, Will Brinson's got a couple of theories about that.

3. Giants sign Daniel Jones to $160M deal, tag Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley, left, and Daniel Jones Getty Images

Talk about a big day in the Big Apple! Love or hate their price tags, Jones and Barkley were catalysts of Brian Daboll's rejuvented Giants program in 2022, and now they're back for at least one more go-round together. Jones struck a four-year, $160 million extension minutes before Tuesday's franchise tag deadline, and he can technically earn up to $195M on the extension. The former first-rounder is now tied as the seventh-highest-paid QB in terms of per-year pay. Barkley, meanwhile, is guaranteed just over $10M on the tag, assuming the running back signs the tender.

4. Jets officials fly to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers

Late Monday, we first learned that Rodgers and the Jets have had discussions about a potential trade for the longtime Packers QB. A day later, New York brass flew to California to meet Rodgers in his home state, adding to speculation that the future Hall of Famer is, in fact, primed for a split from Green Bay. The Jets' contingent, which returned to New Jersey on Wednesday morning, included owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, per ProFootballTalk. It remains to be seen just how soon Rodgers will actually announce his 2023 plans. We know for sure, however, that a move from the Packers is at least a real possibility.

5. Tom Brady rules out another return from retirement

Tom Brady USATSI

Or at least we think so. Amid rumors from NFL Media's Rich Eisen that the former Patriots and Buccaneers great could still return to the game in 2023, Brady took to Twitter this week to downplay the possibility: "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL," Brady wrote, "has never adopted a 2-month-old kitten for their daughter." Up to you if you believe him.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Tag tracker, free agency rumors, draft buzz

Hungry for more offseason headlines? We've got you covered: