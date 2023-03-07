NFL legend Tom Brady retired for the second time in two years last month, although the quarterback said this time it's "for good." That won't stop talk around the league, however, as some believe that if Brady came out of retirement once, he can do it again.

On Monday, Rich Eisen listed off the top five rumors he heard at the NFL Combine. According to Eisen, multiple people told him in Indianapolis that Brady may not be done with football, after all. Those people also pointed to the Miami Dolphins as a potential landing spot -- the same franchise that doesn't have a first-round pick this year because they had illegal communication with the GOAT!

Brady did not wait long to respond to these rumors, and claims that he's busy with his new life outside of football. A life that's apparently being dominated by a two-month old kitten:

"Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter," Brady tweeted.

There's reason to believe Brady is serious about stepping away from the game this time. Last month, he officially filed paperwork with the NFL and NFLPA to confirm his retirement. Per ESPN, that letter begins processing NFLPA benefits.

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady said in his retirement post on Feb. 1.

Brady has a new job lined up in the booth at Fox, although he said he will take off next year as he prepares to transition to TV.