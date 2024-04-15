The NHL is in the home stretch of the 2023-24 regular season. That means playoff races are heating up atop divisions and on the wild card bubble.

Throughout this final week, every point will be crucial as teams battle for playoff positioning. Fans will have their eyes glued to the scoreboard and the standings for the next two weeks.

The playoff picture may change on a nightly basis, so CBS Sports has you covered with our NHL playoff race tracker. It'll be updated daily to show where each playoff hopeful stands as the postseason gets closer and closer.

Reminder: Here's how the NHL playoff seeding works

The top three teams in each division automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Each conference has two wild-card spots.

The top division winner in each conference will play the second wild card team, and the other division winner will play the first wild card team.

The second and third-place teams in each division will match up with one another in the first round.

*Regulation wins are the first tiebreaker, and regulation plus overtime wins are the second tiebreaker. Shootout wins are not counted in regulation plus overtime wins.

Eastern Conference playoff picture

Atlantic Division

1. Boston Bruins | 47-18-15 | 109 points

Points percentage: .681

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 43

Current first-round matchup: Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bruins got a much-needed victory against the Penguins over the weekend. Boston still holds just a one-point advantage over Florida for the Atlantic Division crown, and still has an outside chance at winning the Presidents' Trophy.

2. Florida Panthers | 51-24-6 | 108 points

Points percentage: .667

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Toronto Maple Leafs

The Panthers couldn't buy a win in recent weeks, but now have won four out of their last five contests. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been strong lately with a 1.25 goals-against-average over his last four starts, including two shutout over that span.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs | 46-24-10 | 102 points

Points percentage: .638

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Florida Panthers

The Maple Leafs have been the third team in the Atlantic Division for most of the season, and are entrenched in that spot. Auston Matthews is on an eight-game goal streak, but Thursday's overtime loss to the Red Wings was a disappointing one.

Metropolitan Division

1. New York Rangers | 54-23-4 | 112 points

Points percentage: .691

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Current first-round matchup: Washington Capitals

The Rangers earned a very necessary shootout win against the Islanders on Saturday, and still hold a one-point advantage over the Stars for the Presidents' Trophy. New York can clinch the Metropolitan Division, home-ice advantage throughout the postseason, and the Presidents' Trophy with a win over the Senators on Monday.

2. Carolina Hurricanes | 50-22-7 | 107 points

Points percentage: .677

Regulation wins: 42

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: New York Islanders

The Hurricanes are playing their best hockey as the regular season winds down thanks to a five-game winning streak. Carolina still could earn home-ice advantage if New York loses to Ottawa.

3. New York Islanders | 37-27-16 | 90 points

Points percentage: .563

Regulation wins: 27

Regulation plus overtime wins: 36

Current first-round matchup: Carolina Hurricanes

The Islanders saw their six-game winning streak come to a close in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. New York will likely be the third playoff team in the Metropolitan Division.

Wild card

WC1. Tampa Bay Lightning | 44-28-8 | 96 points

Points percentage: .600

Regulation wins: 36

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Boston Bruins

The Lightning are likely the team that no one wants to face in the opening round of the postseason. Tampa Bay has dropped three of its last four games, but is firmly cemented in the East's top Wild Card spot.

WC2. Washington Capitals | 38-31-11 | 87 points

Points percentage: .544

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

Current first-round matchup: New York Rangers

The Capitals were able to leapfrog the Penguins after they defeated the Lightning on Saturday. Washington faces Boston and Philadelphia over their final two games, and will need very necessary points to sneak into the postseason as the second Wild Card team in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit Red Wings | 39-32-9 | 87 points

Points percentage: .544

Regulation wins: 27

Regulation plus overtime wins: 37

Current first-round matchup: N/A

The Red Wings have been one of the most peculiar stories of the second half of the 2023-24 season. After looking like a shoe-in for the playoffs, the Red Wings are battling for their playoff lives, but did help their case with a huge win against the Maple Leafs.

Philadelphia Flyers | 38-32-11 | 87 points

Points percentage: .537

Regulation wins: 30

Regulation plus overtime wins: 34

Current first-round matchup: N/A

After bringing their eight-game losing streak to an end last week, the Flyers got a much-needed win against the Devils over the weekend. Star forward Travis Konecny has continued his stellar season with a career-best 33 goals, and has netted goals in back-to-back games for Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Penguins | 37-31-12 | 86 points

Points percentage: .538

Regulation wins: 31

Regulation plus overtime wins: 35

Current first-round matchup: N/A

The Penguins suffered a tough loss to the Bruins on Saturday, but still have two more games to jump back into the second Wild Card spot. Even if Pittsburgh falls short, it's still been a remarkable charge after trading Jake Guentzel.

Western Conference playoff picture

Central Division

1. Dallas Stars | 51-21-9 | 111 points

Points percentage: .685

Regulation wins: 40

Regulation plus overtime wins: 48

Current first-round matchup: Vegas Golden Knights

The Stars are still battling it out with the Rangers for the Presidents' Trophy. If the Rangers fall to the Senators on Monday, then the door is open for the Stars to potentially win the Presidents' Trophy with a win against the Blues on Wednesday.

2. Winnipeg Jets | 50-24-6 | 106 points

Points percentage: .663

Regulation wins: 44

Regulation plus overtime wins: 50

Current first-round matchup: Colorado Avalanche

All of a sudden, the Jets have racked up six consecutive victories, and leapfrogged the Avalanche for second place in the Central Division. Winnipeg has outscored Dallas and Colorado 10-0 in their last two wins.

3. Colorado Avalanche | 49-25-7 | 105 points

Points percentage: .648

Regulation wins: 41

Regulation plus overtime wins: 47

Current first-round matchup: Winnipeg Jets

The Avalanche have struggled mightily as of late with four losses in their last five games. On Sunday, the Avalanche blew a 3-0 third-period lead and lost in overtime to the Golden Knights.

Pacific Division

1. Vancouver Canucks | 49-22-9 | 107 points

Points percentage: .669

Regulation wins: 43

Regulation plus overtime wins: 49

Current first-round matchup: Nashville Predators

The Canucks likely will win the Pacific Division, but it's not a foregone conclusion just yet. It would be the franchise's first division title since the 2012-13 campaign if they're able to hang on.

2. Edmonton Oilers | 48-25-6 | 102 points

Points percentage: .646

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 46

Current first-round matchup: Los Angeles Kings

The Oilers are likely going to be the second seed in the Pacific Division, which is probably why the team has been holding Connor McDavid out of the lineup. McDavid figures to be ready to go when the postseason opens.

3. Los Angeles Kings | 43-26-11 | 97 points

Points percentage: .606

Regulation wins: 37

Regulation plus overtime wins: 41

Current first-round matchup: Edmonton Oilers

The Kings were recently able to reclaim the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division, and have won five of their last six games. All of a sudden, Los Angeles looks like a lot more dangerous as the postseason approaches.

Wild card

WC1. Nashville Predators | 47-29-5 | 99 points

Points percentage: .611

Regulation wins: 38

Regulation plus overtime wins: 44

Current first-round matchup: Vancouver Canucks

The Predators have won back-to-back games heading into their regular season finale against the Penguins on Monday. Nashville will be the West's top Wild Card team.

WC2. Vegas Golden Knights | 44-28-8 | 96 points

Points percentage: .600

Regulation wins: 33

Regulation plus overtime wins: 40

Current first-round matchup: Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights are still alive in the Pacific Division after a massive comeback win in overtime against the Avalanche on Sunday. It's been a challenging year for the defending Stanley Cup champions, but they've officially clinched a playoff berth.