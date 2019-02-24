AAF Week 3: How to watch Sunday's CBS Sports Network game, live stream, line, picks, odds, watch online, prediction

Who are the best and worst teams in the Alliance of American Football? Through the first few weeks, it's undeniable: there's a clear separation, and some of it can be explicitly traced. In Orlando, the Apollos are 3-0 after Saturday's win, thanks to a good quarterback situation and a potent offense, for example. It's the exact opposite in Atlanta and Memphis.

However, some of it can't be traced -- at least not yet. Home teams went 6-2 against the spread and straight up in the first two weeks, so we know they tend to have a distinct advantage ... but will that change as more betting favorites hit the road? Or, as offenses develop more chemistry and timing, will parity finally start to shine through? It feels repetitive at times, but there really is still a lot to learn about the AAF product. In the meantime, though, there are four more games to be played.

What should you watch for (and how?) on Sunday? Here's everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Birmingham Iron at Atlanta Legends

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

San Antonio Commanders at San Diego Fleet

Date: Sunday, Feb. 24 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Birmingham at Atlanta: Here's your AAF rock fight of the weekend. The Iron have statistically the AAF's top defense, though they have yet to play any of the top offenses. That's not going to happen this weekend as the Legends have yet to get more than 12 points in a game. Can Luis Perez and Trent Richardson grind out another win?

San Antonio at San Diego: The Fleet open as a small favorite, but San Antonio's offense looked outstanding vs. Orlando last Sunday. The question is whether they can keep it going; the Commanders scored just 15 points vs. the Fleet in Week 1, though you could certainly chalk that up to working out the kinks. San Antonio also goes on the road for the first time this year. We'll learn a lot about this team come Sunday.

Prediction, picks

Birmingham at Atlanta: The Iron are the better team, but they needed a big second-half rally to beat Salt Lake in Week 2. They're also not a particularly explosive offense. Atlanta being home for the first time this year is a welcome relief, but there's been so much coaching staff turnover from January and offensive ineptitude -- the Legends are tied for last in the AAF at 9 points per game -- that I wonder how much of a difference it'll make. Home teams have done well against the spread, so I'll take the Legends, the points and the under, but the Iron find a way. Pick: Legends +6, Under 40

San Antonio at San Diego: The Commanders are an interesting underdog here. Even though they lost last week, they looked better than the Fleet in a win over Atlanta. However, I wonder if an intense, emotional loss to the Apollos carries over for the Commanders. Vegas thinks this one will be tight. I tend to agree. Pick: Fleet -2, Under 43.5