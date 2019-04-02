Steve Spurrier on AAF after it suspends operations: founders were 'not very truthful'

The Alliance of American Football's future has been cast into turmoil with the news that the league has indefinitely suspended operations and may be on the cusp of folding. While that obviously is bad news for the fans of the league, it also casts a cloud of uncertainty over those participating in it.

Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier bemoaned status of the league on Tuesday after the news broke.

"Everybody wanted to play out the season and everybody is disappointed," Spurrier said, per the Orlando Sun-Sentinel. "Everyone was led to believe that the Alliance was well-funded and we could play three years without making any money and this, that and the other. Obviously, everything that was said was not very truthful."

"When the new owner came in, we thought we had financial backing and we'd be able to at least play out the season," he added. "We never thought it would end like this."

If it is ending, it's hard to argue Spurrier's squad didn't go out on top.

"On the other side, we gotta be the champs right?" he said, per WFTV's Christian Bruey. "We're 7-1, and the next teams are 5-3."

The Apollos were runaway favorites to win the inaugural championship, as they were dominant throughout most of the year. According to Spurrier, nothing is "official," but the team has already said its goodbyes if it comes to that.