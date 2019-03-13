AAF Week 6: How to watch, viewer's guide, TV channel, live stream, preview, watch online

The second half of the AAF season begins on Saturday. Week 6 arrives just as offenses are finally starting to put up points in greater bunches. That underscores the primetime game on Saturday between the Arizona Hotshots and Orlando Apollos, two of the highest-scoring teams in the Alliance. Can the Hotshots get back on the right track or will the Apollos take another step towards an undefeated season?

On Sunday, the San Antonio Commanders are on the road again, traveling to Atlanta to face the suddenly surging Legends in what could low-key be the most interesting matchup of the weekend. That's followed by the Birmingham Iron's road trip to the San Diego Fleet, who are undefeated at home.

There is no shortage of action this weekend. Here's everything you need to watch the Week 6 games, from start times to channels, live streams and storylines.

Viewing information

Memphis Express at Salt Lake Stallions

Date: Saturday, March 16 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Live stream: B/R Live

Arizona Hotshots at Orlando Apollos

Date: Saturday, March 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

San Antonio Commanders at Atlanta Legends

Date: Sunday, March 17 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Georgia State Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBS Sports Network

Birmingham Iron at San Diego Fleet

Date: Sunday, March 17 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV

Storylines

Memphis at Salt Lake City: Technically, I can't even say somebody has to win this game since overtimes can end in ties. That scenario truly would be the icing on this nasty cake layered with one-win teams. Still, I'll maintain these teams aren't as bad as their records indicate. The Stallions have had some terrible endings to tight games and the Express are seven points removed from being 3-0 since Zach Mettenberger took over at quarterback.

Though this game doesn't affect divisional standings, it's still a matchup of bottom feeders and every game matters. After this week there will be only four opportunities left to secure a playoff spot. A loss here could be a significant blow.

Arizona at Orlando: The Apollos are the only remaining undefeated team. The Hotshots are heading in the wrong direction, with three straight losses. The fun potential is still high, though. If Arizona can consistently string offense together, it has the playmakers to put stress on the AAF's third-best passing defense. The matchup of receiver Rashad Ross, arguably the league's best deep threat, vs. Orlando's defensive backfield will be one to watch. If Ross commands enough attention, don't be surprised if Josh Huff ends up having a big day as well.

However, for as good as Arizona can be, it's lacked the consistency to win and Orlando has had an answer for everything thrown its way. Back at home, the Apollos can take another step towards securing a playoff berth.

San Antonio at Atlanta: This could be the sneaky-fun game of the weekend. You never quite know what you're going to get from the Commanders -- they went up 26-0 on the Hotshots in Week 5, only to win 29-25 -- and the Legends have won back-to-back games since switching to quarterback Aaron Murray. Not only that, the Legends have allowed an average of just 5.25 yards per play in the past two games against the Hotshots, who have the second-best offense in the AAF, and the Express, who have one of the more efficient quarterbacks in Zach Mettenberger. The Legends' pass defense vs. Commanders deep threat Mekale McKay will be great to watch.

Birmingham at San Diego: Do the Iron go with Keith Price again at quarterback and can he replicate the success he had coming off the bench against the Apollos in Week 5? Price's legs were an asset, to be sure, but he used them primarily to escape the pocket and keep plays alive with 234 yards passing at 8.1 yards per attempt and the first touchdown through the air for the Iron all season.

However, he's playing on the road for the first time and San Diego's defense is excellent up front (best in the AAF vs. the run) and overall solid, securing four takeaways and two defensive scores in Week 5. Plus, the Fleet are undefeated at home. Despite the clavicle injury to quarterback Philip Nelson, coach Mike Martz has found ways to win.