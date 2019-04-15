2019-20 college basketball rankings: Transfer of Hauser brothers knocks top-10 Marquette out of Top 25 And 1

The Warrors looked like one of the top teams in the nation before Sam and Joey Hauser decided to transfer

Marquette was set to return the top seven scorers from a 24-win team that spent part of this season nationally ranked, which is why the Golden Eagles were No. 7 in the initial CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. That changed Monday, though, when Sam and Joey Hauser announced they're transferring out of the program. Because now Marquette is losing two of its top three scorers.

So now Marquette is out of the Top 25 And 1.

I've replaced the Golden Eagles with Davidson.

The Top 25 And 1 initially published right after Virginia won the title game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament -- and it's been updated many times since as developments have deemed updates necessary. Expect the same going forward whenever somebody projected here to leave school announces he's returning to school, or whenever somebody projected here to return to school announces he's leaving school. Another thing that should be noted is that I assigned every uncommitted top-100 prospect to the school most likely to enroll him, according to 247Sports' Crystal Ball projections. So that's why Cole Anthony is on North Carolina's roster, why Matthew Hurt is on Duke's roster, why Trendon Watford is on Memphis' roster, so on and so forth.

Top 25 And 1 

1
Coach: Tom Izzo

2018-19 record: 32-7
 
Notable players definitely gone: Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Cassius Winston, Nick Ward, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham
 
Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble 
 
2
Coach: Tony Bennett

2018-19 record: 35-3
 
Notable players definitely gone:  Ty Jerome, Jack Salt
 
Other expected departures: De'Andre Hunter
 
Notable players expected to return: Kyle Guy, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Marco Anthony
 
Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell
 
3
Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

2018-19 record: 32-6
 
Notable players definitely gone:  RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish
 
Other expected departures: Zion Williamson
 
Notable players expected to return: Tre Jones, Marques Bolden, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker
 
Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Boogie Ellis, Matthew Hurt
 
4
Coach: John Calipari

2018-19 record: 30-7
 
Notable players definitely gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington
 
Other expected departures:  Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson
 
Notable players expected to return: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, Jemarl Baker
 
Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen
 
5
Coach: John Beilein

2018-19 record: 30-7
 
Notable players definitely gone: N/A
 
Other expected departures: Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews
 
Notable players expected to return:  Jordan Poole, Jon Teske, Zavier Simpson, Isaiah Livers, Eli Brooks, Austin Davis, David DeJulius, Brandon Johns
 
Expected additions: Jalen Wilson, Cole Bajema
 
6
Coach: Chris Mack

2018-19 record: 20-14
 
Notable players definitely gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry, V.J. King
 
Expected additions:  Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski
 
7
Coach:   Mark Turgeon

2018-19 record: 23-11
 
Notable players definitely gone: Ivan Bender
 
Other expected departures: Bruno Fernando
 
Notable players expected to return: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo
 
Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott
 
8
Coach: Roy Williams

2018-19 record: 29-7
 
Notable players definitely gone: Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams
 
Other expected departures: Coby White, Nassir Little
 
Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black, Seventh Woods
 
Expected additions: Armando Bacot, Jeremiah Francis, Cole Anthony
 
9

Coach: Bill Self

2018-19 record: 26-10
 
Notable players definitely gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quintin Grimes
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot
 
Expected additions: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun
 
10

Coach: Mark Few

2018-19 record: 33-4
 
Notable players definitely gone: Rui Hachimura, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones
 
Other expected departures:  Brandon Clarke
 
Notable players expected to return: Zach Norvell, Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi
 
Expected additions: Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet
 
11
Coach: Kevin Willard

2018-19 record: 20-14
 
Notable players definitely gone: Michael Nzei
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Darnell Brodie, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Romaro Gill, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quincy McKnight, Anthony Nelson, Taurean Thompson
 
Expected additions: Ikey Obiagu (transfer), Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis
12
Coach: Jay Wright

2018-19 record: 26-10
 
Notable players definitely gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney
 
Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon
 
13
Coach: Bruce Pearl

2018-19 record: 30-10
 
Notable players definitely gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer  
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Chuma Okeke, Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy  
 
Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson
 
14
Coach: Dana Altman

2018-19 record: 25-13
 
Notable players definitely gone: Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White, Ehab Amin
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Louis King, Payton Pritchard, Victor Bailey, Kenny Wooten, Will Richardson, Miles Norris, Francis Okoro
 
Expected additions: CJ Walker, Isaac Johnson, Chandler Lawson, Chris Duarte
 
15
Coach: Sean Miller

2018-19 record: 17-15
 
Notable players definitely gone: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Brandon Randolph, Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Alex Barcello
 
Expected additions: Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings
 
16

Coach: Fran McCaffery

2018-19 record: 23-12
 
Notable players definitely gone: Nicolas Baer
 
Other expected departures: Tyler Cook
 
Notable players expected to return: Jordan Bohannon, Maishe Dailey, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Isaiah Moss, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl
 
Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint
 
17
Coach: Kelvin Sampson

2018-19 record: 33-4
 
Notable players definitely gone: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Dejon Jarreau, Cedrick Alley, Armoni Brooks, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton
 
Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham
 
18
Coach: Matt Painter

2018-19 record: 25-8
 
Notable players definitely gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic
 
Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis
 
19
Coach: Penny Hardaway

2018-19 record: 22-14
 
Notable players definitely gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones
 
Other expected departures: Victor Enoh
 
Notable players expected to return: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax 
 
Expected additions: James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce, Trendon Watford, Lester Quinones
20
Coach: Mike Rhoades

2018-19 record: 25-8
 
Notable players definitely gone: Michael Gilmore
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Sean Mobley, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield
 
Expected additions: Jarren McAlister
 
21
Coach: Rick Barnes

2018-19 record: 31-6
 
Notable players definitely gone: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander
 
Other expected departures: Grant Williams, Jordan Bone
 
Notable players expected to return: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson, Derrick Walker
 
Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines
 
22
Coach: Chris Beard

2018-19 record: 31-7
 
Notable players definitely gone: Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase
Other expected departures: Jarrett Culver
 
Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Khavon Moore, Andrei Savrasov
 
Expected additions: Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon
23
Coach: Scott Drew

2018-19 record: 20-14
 
Notable players definitely gone: Makai Mason, King McClure              
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital
 
Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner
24
Coach: Greg McDermott

2018-19 record: 20-15
 
Notable players definitely gone: Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Martin Krampelj, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop
 
Expected additions: Tristan Enaruna, Sedrick Hammonds
25
Coach: Chris Holtmann
 
2018-19 record: 20-15
 
Notable players definitely gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods
 
Other expected departures: N/A
 
Notable players expected to return: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee
 
Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 
26
Coach: Bob McKillop
 
2018-19 record: 24-10
 
Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Ekwu
 
Other expected departures: Dusan Kovacevic
 
Notable players expected to return: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones
 
Expected additions: N/A

Top 25 And 1 analysis

Biggest Movers
1 Davidson
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Michigan St. This ranking is obviously reliant on Cassius Winston, a CBS Sports First Team All-American, returning. If he does, Michigan State should bring back the top four scorers from a 32-win team that won the Big Ten regular-season title, the Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to the Final Four. --32-7
2 Virginia The Cavaliers will, at worst, return three starters from a team that won the national championship. So going back-to-back, like Florida once did under Billy Donovan, is a realistic goal. --35-3
3 Duke Duke got huge news when Tre Jones, surprisingly, announced he's returning to college for his sophomore season. That development will allow Boogie Ellis to mostly play off the ball and make shots like the elite shotmaker he projects to be at the Division I level. --32-6
4 Kentucky Ashton Hagans announcing he'll return to Kentucky for his sophomore season qualified as a big development for the Wildcats. He'll be a key piece on what should be the SEC's best team. --30-7
5 Michigan Michigan could've, in theory, returned its entire roster - but Charles Matthews and Ignas Brazdeikis are both entering (and almost certainly staying in) the NBA Draft. Regardless, John Beilein will have enough back from a 30-win team to maybe win 30 games again. --30-7
6 Louisville Jordan Nwora has declared for the NBA Draft but left open the option of returning to Louisville. If he does, he'll be the leading returning scorer for a program set to enroll a top-10 recruiting class - not to mention graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, who averaged 15.6 points per game at Saint Joseph's this season. --20-14
7 Maryland The expected loss of Bruno Fernando should mostly be offset by the return of Jalen Smith. The Terrapins will be talented and experienced and a real threat to Michigan State and Michigan at the top of the Big Ten. 123-11
8 N. Carolina The loss of Coby White after one season stings a little considering he didn't project as a one-and-done prospect coming out of high school. But Cole Anthony, if he enrolls as expected, should fill any hole North Carolina might otherwise have at point guard. 129-7
9 Kansas The Jayhawks aren't enrolling the type of recruiting class they typically enroll. But Kansas is returning enough to enter the season as the Big 12 favorite. 126-10
10 Gonzaga The Zags still need to find a point guard via the transfer market. But, one way or another, Mark Few, thanks in part to a top-five recruiting class, will keep the Zags on the national radar. 133-4
11 Seton Hall Kevin Willard spoke with Virginia Tech about its opening but ultimately remained at Seton Hall. He has a roster good enough to take the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year. 120-14
12 Villanova In a bit of a twist, Villanova will not be the favorite to win the Big East. But the Wildcats, thanks to a top-five recruiting class, should still operate near the top of the sport. 126-10
13 Auburn Jared Harper's decision to withdraw from school and enter the NBA Draft means Auburn is losing its top two scorers from a Final Four team. Bryce Brown, whose eligibility is exhausted, combined with Harper this season to average 31.2 points and 7.7 assists that must now be replaced. 130-10
14 Oregon Louis King's decision to enter and remain in the NBA Draft was a blow to Oregon. But four of the top six scorers are still expected back -- and they'll pair with a top-15 recruiting class that should make the Ducks the Pac-12 favorites. 125-13
15 Arizona Sean Miller, even with the cloud of another federal trial hanging over the program, has secured the nation's top-ranked recruiting class. Arizona will not miss the NCAA Tournament two straight years. 117-15
16 Iowa Tyler Cook is determined to remain in the NBA Draft, which isn't ideal for Iowa. But the Hawkeyes are still returning four of their top-five scorers - most notably Luka Garza. 123-12
17 Houston Houston reaching a deal on a contract extension for Kelvin Sampson was a massive development for the AAC program. The Cougars will be capable of winning back-to-back league titles. 133-4
18 Purdue The loss of Carsen Edwards is obviously a big deal. But Matt Painter has proven capable of running a competent program even when he loses key pieces. 126-10
19 Memphis Penny Hardaway's top-10 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star big James Wiseman, should have Memphis back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax will provide adequate experience in the backcourt. 122-14
20 VCU Every relevant piece from a VCU team that won the Atlantic 10 by two games should be back. That includes four players who averaged double-digits in points this season. 125-8
21 Tennessee If Grant Williams and/or Jordan Bone return, Tennessee will be significantly higher in the Top 25 And 1. But if they both remain in the NBA Draft, as expected, the Vols will have to replace the top three scorers from a team that lost in the Sweet 16. 131-6
22 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are expected to lose four of their top five scorers - most notably Jarrett Culver early to the NBA Draft. But, remember, they lost five of their top seven scorers from last season's team, and that didn't stop Chris Beard from getting Texas Tech to this season's national title game. 131-7
23 Baylor The Bears are losing Makai Mason and King McClure. But they'll get Tristan Clark back and likely make the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span. 120-14
24 Creighton The Bluejays are returning all five starters from a team that closed the season by winning seven of their final nine games. That should be enough to help Creighton advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. 120-15
25 Ohio St. Five of the top seven scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked are expected back - including Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore. Those returnees, combined with a top-15 recruiting class, should have Chris Holtmann in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year. 120-15
26 Davidson The top six scorers from a Davidson team that finished 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 are expected back - including A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundson. As long as Kellan Grady stays healthy, the Wildcats will be good enough to advance in the NCAA Tournament. NR24-10
