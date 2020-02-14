College basketball rankings: BYU improves to 12-2 with Yoeli Childs in lineup, moves to No. 25 in Top 25 And 1

I'm of the belief, at this point, that Gonzaga is going to enter Selection Sunday with a 33-1 record and be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. But the Zags do have a real obstacle between themselves and that reality -- and it comes in the form of the BYU Cougars.

BYU is quietly very good.

The Cougars have been unranked in the AP Top 25 poll all season -- mostly because they began the season unranked and then limped to a 6-3 start without their best player, Yoeli Childs, who missed BYU's first nine games because of a suspension. The 6-foot-8 forward then missed four additional games with a finger injury. But he's now both eligible and healthy -- and the Cougars are on a five-game winning streak after Thursday's 77-54 victory at Loyola Marymount.

BYU made a school-record 18 3-pointers in the game.

"I'm just proud of how they're doing it," BYU coach Mark Pope told The Salt Lake Tribune following his team's shooting performance that raised the Cougars' 3-point percentage to 42.4 on the season, which ranks first nationally. "They're doing it by earning shots for each other, and that's pretty special."

With the win, BYU improved to 12-2 with Childs in the lineup and moved to No. 25 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Cougars will host Gonzaga -- which is on a 17-game winning streak and remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 -- on Feb. 22 inside the Marriott Center. KenPom currently projects the final score of that game to be Gonzaga 82, BYU 80.

