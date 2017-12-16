College basketball rankings: Cincinnati, UCLA brace for crucial Saturday showdown
Neither the Bearcats nor the Bruins have a top-60 KenPom win, but that will change Saturday
Cincinnati and UCLA are similar in the sense that both are top-50 KenPom teams with two losses. And each of their losses are to top-40 KenPom teams. And neither has beaten a top-60 KenPom opponent yet.
But that last sentence should change Saturday.
Why?
Because Cincinnati and UCLA are playing each other at Pauley Pavilion, that's why. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS. And whichever team finishes with more points will record its first top-60 KenPom of the season -- assuming UCLA remains in the top 60 even with a possible home loss to the Bearcats. As of Saturday morning, Cincinnati was 13th at KenPom and 26th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Bearcats have an 8-2 record featuring losses to Xavier and Florida. Meantime, UCLA is 46th at KenPom with a 7-2 record featuring losses to Creighton and Michigan. The Bruins' best win to date is last month's 72-70 victory over Wisconsin.
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins. ASU beat Kansas and Xavier both by double-digits.
|--
|9-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won eight straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. They have victories over North Carolina and Notre Dame.
|--
|9-1
|4
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|--
|9-1
|5
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They've beaten Baylor, Marquette and Oklahoma State.
|--
|8-1
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|--
|8-1
|7
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|8
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona. They have four top-55 KenPom victories - among them a 23-point win over West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|9
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Their best win is a win over Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|10
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|8-1
|11
|Duke
|The Blue Devils own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a road loss at Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|12
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win at Florida. FSU's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|13
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|--
|10-0
|14
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won four straight since losing to Arizona State. Two of those wins were over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|--
|9-1
|15
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Gonzaga beat the Washington team that beat Kansas by 27 points.
|--
|8-2
|16
|Tennessee
|UT's only loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. The Vols have beaten Purdue and three other top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-1
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won six straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue owns wins over Arizona, Louisville and Maryland.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since December 2013. The first loss was to Washington, the second to Arizona State.
|--
|7-2
|19
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame has gone 2-2 since beating Wichita State in Maui. The losses are to Michigan State and Ball State.
|--
|8-2
|20
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their last two wins are over Texas A&M and Alabama.
|--
|7-3
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears' two losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. Their best win is a neutral-court win over Creighton.
|--
|8-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' two losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one) -- specifically Gonzaga and Baylor. Creighton owns wins over Northwestern and UCLA.
|--
|8-2
|23
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' lone loss is a single-point loss to Rhode Island. They own wins over Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|9-1
|24
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a loss to Seton Hall. Texas Tech owns a double-digit win over the Boston College team that beat Duke.
|--
|8-1
|25
|Florida
|The Gators snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati. They also own a win over Gonzaga.
|--
|6-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' two losses are to Xavier and Florida. Their best win is a double-digit victory over Mississippi State.
|--
|8-2
