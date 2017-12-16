College basketball rankings: Cincinnati, UCLA brace for crucial Saturday showdown

Cincinnati and UCLA are similar in the sense that both are top-50 KenPom teams with two losses. And each of their losses are to top-40 KenPom teams. And neither has beaten a top-60 KenPom opponent yet.

But that last sentence should change Saturday.

Why?

Because Cincinnati and UCLA are playing each other at Pauley Pavilion, that's why. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on CBS. And whichever team finishes with more points will record its first top-60 KenPom of the season -- assuming UCLA remains in the top 60 even with a possible home loss to the Bearcats. As of Saturday morning, Cincinnati was 13th at KenPom and 26th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). The Bearcats have an 8-2 record featuring losses to Xavier and Florida. Meantime, UCLA is 46th at KenPom with a 7-2 record featuring losses to Creighton and Michigan. The Bruins' best win to date is last month's 72-70 victory over Wisconsin.

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.