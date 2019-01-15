College Basketball Rankings: Duke drops in the Top 25 And 1 after losing at home to Syracuse

I'll be inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for a rare meeting between the teams ranked No. 1 in the AP poll (Duke) and No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches Poll (Virginia). It'll be great, I'm certain. But it'll also be less than it otherwise would've been because Duke point guard Tre Jones suffered an AC joint separation in Monday's 95-91 loss to Syracuse and is officially listed as "out indefinitely."

It's a big blow to the Blue Devils.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett get most of the attention. But talk to anybody on the Duke staff and they'll tell you Jones' ability to pressure the ball and run their team is as important as anything else anybody does for the Blue Devils. His presumed absence this weekend could be the thing that causes a Duke team that's mostly been overwhelming to be on a two-game losing streak heading into next week's game at Pitt -- which, by the way, has beaten Louisville and Florida State in the past six days.

Duke is No. 7 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 -- and now the only school in the top 15 with a loss at home to a sub-30 KenPom team. If you're looking for good news, though, consider that Duke has five straight games against sub-50 KenPom teams after it plays Virginia this weekend. So the schedule will soon lighten up, relatively speaking, at an obviously good time.