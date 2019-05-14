College basketball rankings: Losing coach John Beilein knocks Michigan out of early Top 25 And 1

It was always an unlikely scenario, I acknowledge. But Michigan could've theoretically returned every player from a roster that won 30 games last season and finished sixth at KenPom. With that kind of talent and experience, and John Beilein on the sideline, I would've probably made the Wolverines the No. 1 team in the 2019-20 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason college basketball rankings.

Things didn't break that way, though.

Instead, Michigan's top three scorers — Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole — each entered, and made it clear they intend to remain in, the 2019 NBA Draft. And then, on Monday, the program took a real blow when to be the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. As a result, I've removed the Wolverines from the Top 25 And 1. They've been replaced by Utah State — which is expected to return the top four scorers from a 28-win team.

As always, I've updated these rankings to reflect where 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions currently have any relevant uncommitted Class of 2019 prospects projected to enroll. That's why 5-star forward Jaden McDaniels is now on Kentucky's projected roster, why 5-star guard RJ Hampton is now on Kansas' projected roster, and why 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa is now on Memphis' projected roster. If and when those Crystal Ball Predictions change, these rankings will change again. Then I'll simply rinse and repeat, as much as necessary, until the season begins in November.

Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Coach: Tom Izzo



2018-19 record: 32-7



Notable players definitely gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham



Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble



2 Duke Coach: Mike Krzyzewski



2018-19 record: 32-6



Notable players definitely gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Tre Jones, Marques Bolden, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker



Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley



3 Kentucky Coach: John Calipari



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players definitely gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery



Expected additions: Jaden McDaniels, Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Brennan Canada



4 Louisville Coach: Chris Mack



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, V.J. King



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry



Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski



5 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quintin Grimes



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot



Expected additions: RJ Hampton, Isaac McBride, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna



6 Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway



2018-19 record: 22-14



Notable players definitely gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones



Other expected departures: Victor Enoh, David Wingett



Notable players expected to return: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax



Expected additions: James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce, Rayjon Tucker

7 Maryland Coach: Mark Turgeon



2018-19 record: 23-11



Notable players definitely gone: Bruno Fernando, Ivan Bender



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo



Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Hakim Hart



8 N. Carolina Coach: Roy Williams



2018-19 record: 29-7



Notable players definitely gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Seventh Woods



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black



Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce



9 Virginia Coach: Tony Bennett



2018-19 record: 35-3



Notable players definitely gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt



Other expected departures: Marco Anthony



Notable players expected to return: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark



Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy, Tomas Woldetensae



10 Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi



Expected additions: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet



11 Seton Hall Coach: Kevin Willard



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Nzei



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Darnell Brodie, Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Romaro Gill, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quincy McKnight, Anthony Nelson, Taurean Thompson



Expected additions: Ikey Obiagu, Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis

12 Villanova Coach: Jay Wright



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players definitely gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney



Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon



13 Oregon Coach: Dana Altman



2018-19 record: 25-13



Notable players definitely gone: Bol Bol, Louis King, Paul White, Victor Bailey, Ehab Amin



Other expected departures: Miles Norris



Notable players expected to return: Payton Pritchard, Kenny Wooten, Will Richardson, Francis Okoro



Expected additions: CJ Walker, Isaac Johnson, Chandler Lawson, Chris Duarte



14 Arizona Coach: Sean Miller



2018-19 record: 17-15



Notable players definitely gone: Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Brandon Randolph, Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Devonaire Doutrive, Alex Barcello



Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings



15 Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl



2018-19 record: 30-10



Notable players definitely gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke,



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy



Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson



16 Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery



2018-19 record: 23-12



Notable players definitely gone: Nicolas Baer, Isaiah Moss, Maishe Dailey



Other expected departures: Tyler Cook



Notable players expected to return: Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl



Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint



17 Houston Coach: Kelvin Sampson



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players definitely gone: Corey Davis, Breaon Brady, Galen Robinson



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Dejon Jarreau, Cedrick Alley, Armoni Brooks, Brison Gresham, Fabian White, Chris Harris, Nate Hinton



Expected additions: Caleb Mills, Justin Gorham



18 Purdue Coach: Matt Painter



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic



Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis, Jahaad Proctor



19 VCU Coach: Mike Rhoades



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players definitely gone: Michael Gilmore, Sean Mobley



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield



Expected additions: Jarren McAlister, Tre Clarke



20 Tennessee Coach: Rick Barnes



2018-19 record: 31-6



Notable players definitely gone: Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander



Other expected departures: Grant Williams, Jordan Bone, Derrick Walker



Notable players expected to return: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson



Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines



21 Texas Tech Coach: Chris Beard



2018-19 record: 31-7



Notable players definitely gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov



Expected additions: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Jahmius Ramsey, Khalid Thomas, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon, Clarence Nadolny

22 Baylor Coach: Scott Drew



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players definitely gone: Makai Mason, King McClure



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital



Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner

23 Creighton Coach: Greg McDermott



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: Kaleb Joseph, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Martin Krampelj, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop



Expected additions: Tristan Enaruna, Sedrick Hammonds 24 Ohio St. Coach: Chris Holtmann



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players definitely gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods



Other expected departures: N/A



Notable players expected to return: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee



Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 25 Davidson Coach: Bob McKillop



2018-19 record: 24-10



Notable players definitely gone: Nathan Ekwu



Other expected departures: Dusan Kovacevic



Notable players expected to return: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones



Expected additions: N/A 26 Utah St. 2018-19 record: 28-7 Notable players definitely gone: Quinn Taylor, Dwayne Brown Other expected departures: N/A Notable players expected to return: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter, Justin Bean Expected additions: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow, Cade Potter, Jakub Karwowski

Top 25 And 1 analysis