College basketball rankings: LSU joins early Top 25 And 1 after deadline for NBA Draft decisions

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2019 NBA Draft passed with very few surprises. For the most part, the players who were expected to remain in the draft remained in the draft, and the players who were expected to return to school returned to school — although Memphis, Houston and Creighton did see their projected rosters take a hit.

That's all reflected is this updated Top 25 And 1.

And, yes, Michigan State remains No. 1.

Houston surprisingly losing Armoni Brooks to the NBA Draft (even though he's unlikely to be selected) resulted in Kelvin Sampson's team being removed from these preseason rankings. LSU, thanks to the return of Javonte Smart and Emmitt Williams, and the addition of 5-star forward Trendon Watford, took the Cougars' spot. Will Wade's Tigers are now No. 25 — one spot ahead of Creighton, which surprisingly lost Martin Krampelj to the NBA Draft (even though he's unlikely to be selected).

So what's next?

The biggest decision that could impact the Top 25 And 1 going forward is whatever decision Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear regarding his next school. If he picks Kentucky, which he's reportedly considering, then the Wildcats could reasonably be ranked No. 1. If he picks Florida, which he's also reportedly considering, then the Gators could reasonably enter the Top 25 And 1 and bump Creighton out.

So keep an eye on that.

But, for now, this is how things look:

Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Coach: Tom Izzo



2018-19 record: 32-7



Notable players gone: Nick Ward, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins



Notable players returning: Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman, Aaron Henry, Kyle Ahrens, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier, Marcus Bingham



Expected additions: Malik Hall, Rocket Watts, Julius Marble



2 Duke Coach: Mike Krzyzewski



2018-19 record: 32-6



Notable players gone: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Marques Bolden



Notable players returning: Tre Jones, Alex O'Connell, Jack White, Javin DeLaurier, Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker



Expected additions: Vernon Carey, Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley



3 Kentucky Coach: John Calipari



2018-19 record: 30-7



Notable players gone: Reid Travis, PJ Washington, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Jemarl Baker



Notable players returning: Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery



Expected additions: Nate Sestina, Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Brennan Canada



4 Louisville Coach: Chris Mack



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, V.J. King



Notable players returning: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Malik Williams, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry



Expected additions: Lamarr Kimble, Samuell Williamson, Aidan Igheion, David Johnson, Josh Nickelberry, Jaelyn Withers, Quinn Slazinski



5 Maryland Coach: Mark Turgeon



2018-19 record: 23-11



Notable players gone: Bruno Fernando, Ivan Bender



Notable players returning: Anthony Cowan, Jalen Smith, Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Serrel Smith, Eric Ayala, Ricky Lindo



Expected additions: Makhi Mitchel, Makhel Mitchell, Donta Scott, Chol Marial, Hakim Hart



6 Memphis Coach: Penny Hardaway



2018-19 record: 22-14



Notable players gone: Jeremiah Martin, Kyvon Davenport, Kareem Brewton, Raynere Thornton, Mike Parks, Antwann Jones, Victor Enoh, David Wingett



Notable players returning: Tyler Harris, Isaiah Maurice, Alex Lomax



Expected additions: James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones, Malcolm Dandridge, Damion Baugh, Lance Thomas, Ryan Boyce

7 N. Carolina Coach: Roy Williams



2018-19 record: 29-7



Notable players gone: Coby White, Cameron Johnson, Luke Maye, Kenny Williams, Nassir Little, Seventh Woods



Notable players returning: Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley, Brandon Robinson, Leaky Black



Expected additions: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Jeremiah Francis, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce



8 Virginia Coach: Tony Bennett



2018-19 record: 35-3



Notable players gone: De'Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy, Jack Salt, Marco Anthony



Notable players returning: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Kihei Clark



Expected additions: Kadin Shedrick, Casey Morsell, Justin McKoy, Tomas Woldetensae



9 Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few



2018-19 record: 33-4



Notable players gone: Brandon Clarke, Rui Hachimura, Zach Norvell, Josh Perkins, Geno Crandall, Jeremy Jones



Notable players returning: Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, Filip Petrusev, Joel Ayayi



Expected additions: Admon Gilder, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Oumar Ballo, Martynas Arlauskas, Brock Ravet



10 Seton Hall Coach: Kevin Willard



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Michael Nzei



Notable players returning: Myles Powell, Myles Cale, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Taurean Thompson, Jared Rhoden, Anthony Nelson, Romaro Gill, Shavar Reynolds, Darnell Brodie



Expected additions: Ike Obiagu, Tyrese Samuel, Dashawn Davis

11 Villanova Coach: Jay Wright



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players gone: Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Joe Cremo, Jahvon Quinerly



Notable players returning: Collin Gillispie, Saddiq Bey, Jermaine Samuels, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Tim Delaney



Expected additions: Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Eric Dixon



12 Kansas

Coach: Bill Self



2018-19 record: 26-10



Notable players gone: Dedric Lawson, Lagerald Vick, KJ Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes



Notable players returning: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, Silvio De Sousa, David McCormack, Mitch Lightfoot



Expected additions: Isaac McBride, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna



13 Texas Tech Coach: Chris Beard



2018-19 record: 31-7



Notable players gone: Jarrett Culver, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Brandone Francis, Norense Odiase, Khavon Moore



Notable players returning: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Deshawn Corprew, Andrei Savrasov



Expected additions: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield, Jahmius Ramsey, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Terrence Shannon, Clarence Nadolny, Tyreek Smith

14 Arizona Coach: Sean Miller



2018-19 record: 17-15



Notable players gone: Brandon Randolph, Justin Coleman, Ryan Luther, Devonaire Doutrive



Notable players returning: Brandon Williams, Chase Jeter, Dylan Smith, Ira Lee, Alex Barcello



Expected additions: Max Hazzard, Nico Mannion, Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji, Terry Armstrong, Christian Koloko, Stone Gettings



15 Auburn Coach: Bruce Pearl



2018-19 record: 30-10



Notable players gone: Bryce Brown, Jared Harper, Malik Dunbar, Horace Spencer, Chuma Okeke,



Notable players returning: Samir Doughty, Austin Wiley, Anfernee McLemore, J'Von McCormick, Danjel Purifoy



Expected additions: Isaac Okoro, Tyrell Jones, Jaylin Williams, Babatunde Akingbola, Allen Flanigan, Jamal Johnson



16 Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery



2018-19 record: 23-12



Notable players gone: Tyler Cook, Nicolas Baer, Isaiah Moss, Maishe Dailey



Notable players returning: Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Joe Wieskamp, Jack Nunge, Cordell Pemsl



Expected additions: Patrick McCaffery, Joe Toussaint



17 Purdue Coach: Matt Painter



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players gone: Carsen Edwards, Ryan Cline, Grady Eifert



Notable players returning: Nojel Eastern, Eric Hunter Jr., Aaron Wheeler, Matt Haarms, Trevion Williams, Evan Boudreaux, Sasha Stefanovic



Expected additions: Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis, Jahaad Proctor



18 VCU Coach: Mike Rhoades



2018-19 record: 25-8



Notable players gone: Michael Gilmore, Sean Mobley



Notable players returning: Marcus Evans, Isaac Vann, Deriante Jenkins, Marcus Santos-Silva, Vince Williams, Mike'L Simms, P.J. Byrd, Malik Crowfield



Expected additions: Jarren McAlister, Tre Clarke



19 Tennessee Coach: Rick Barnes



2018-19 record: 31-6



Notable players gone: Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone, Kyle Alexander, Derrick Walker



Notable players returning: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Jalen Johnson



Expected additions: Josiah-Jordan James, Drew Pember, Davonte Gaines



20 Baylor Coach: Scott Drew



2018-19 record: 20-14



Notable players gone: Makai Mason, King McClure



Notable players returning: Devonte Bandoo, Jared Butler, Tristan Clark, Freddie Gillespie, Mario Kegler, Matthew Mayer, Flo Thamba, Mark Vital



Expected additions: Davion Mitchell, Macio Teague, Jordan Turner

21 Ohio St. Coach: Chris Holtmann



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players gone: CJ Jackson, Keyshawn Woods



Notable players returning: Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington, Kyle Young, Justin Aherns, Musa Jallow, Jaedon LeDee



Expected additions: DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffney, EJ Liddel, Ibrahima Diallo, CJ Walker 22 Davidson Coach: Bob McKillop



2018-19 record: 24-10



Notable players gone: Nathan Ekwu, Dusan Kovacevic



Notable players returning: Kellan Grady, Jon Axel Gudmundson, Luka Brajkovic, Luke Frampton, Kishawn Pritchett, Carter Collins, David Czerapowics, Bates Jones



Expected additions: N/A 23 Utah St. 2018-19 record: 28-7 Notable players gone: Quinn Taylor, Dwayne Brown Notable players returning: Sam Merrill, Neemias Queta, Diogo Brito, Brock Miller, Abel Porter, Justin Bean Expected additions: Alphonso Anderson, Liam McChesney, Sean Bairstow, Cade Potter, Jakub Karwowski 24 Saint Mary's Coach: Randy Bennett 2018-19 record: 22-12 Notable players gone: Jordan Hunter Notable players returning: Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse, Elijah Thomas, Matthias Tass, Dan Fotu, Jock Perry Expected additions: Alex Ducas, Kyle Bowen 25 LSU Coach: Will Wade



2018-19 record: 28-7



Notable players gone: Tremont Waters, Naz Reid, Kavell Bigby-Williams



Notable players returning: Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart, Emitt Williams, Marlon Taylor, Darius Days



Expected additions: Trendon Watford, James Bishop, Charles Manning



26 Creighton Coach: Greg McDermott



2018-19 record: 20-15



Notable players gone: Kaleb Joseph, Martin Krampelj, Connor Cashaw, Samson Froling



Notable players returning: Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitch Ballock, Marcus Zegarowski, Davion Mintz, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop



Expected additions: Shareef Mitchell, Jalen Windham

Top 25 And 1 analysis